Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken
Bars & Lounges
American

Show-Me's Sports Bar & Grill O'Fallon

review star

No reviews yet

2509 State Highway K

O'Fallon, MO 63368

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

1LB Wing Combo
1LB Wing
2lb Wing

Starters

Side Fries

$4.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$9.99

Loaded Fries

$9.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.99

Side Tots

$4.00Out of stock

Chili Cheese Tots

$9.99Out of stock

Loaded Tots

$9.99Out of stock

Fried Pickles

$9.50

Garlic Cheese Bread

$10.99

Toasted Ravioli

$9.50

Oysters RAW

$2.35Out of stock

Oysters STEAMED

$2.35Out of stock

Mini Taco

$8.50

Cheese Curds

$9.99Out of stock

Onion Straws

$9.50

Queso Fries

$8.99

Soups & Salads

Show-Me's Beefy Chili - CUP

$4.99

Show-Me's Beefy Chili - Bowl

$5.99

Show-Me's Cajun Gumbo - Cup

$4.99

Show-Me's Cajun Gumbo - Bowl

$5.99

Chicken Salad

$11.99

Shrimp Salad

$14.99

Side Salad

$4.49

Burgers

Classic Cheeseburger

$11.99

Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.50

Monster Double Cheeseburger

$17.99

Pizzas

Spicy Deluxe Pizza

$21.00

BBQ Deluxe Pizza

$21.00

Veggie Pizza

$19.00

Meat Lover's Pizza

$21.00

Supreme Pizza

$21.00

Double Cheese Pizza

$15.00

2-Topping Pizza

$19.00

Wing Combos

1/2lb Boneless Combo

$11.50

1/2lb Wing Combo

$11.50

1LB Boneless Combo

$17.50

1LB Wing Combo

$17.50

2lb Boneless Combo

$31.50

2lb Wing Combo

$31.50

5lb Boneless Combo

$65.50

5lb Wing Combo

$65.50

Wings

1/2lb Boneless

$7.50

1/2lb Wing

$7.50

1LB Boneless

$14.50

1LB Wing

$14.50

2lb Boneless

$27.50

2lb Wing

$27.50

5lb Boneless

$56.50

5lb Wing

$56.50

Baskets/Seafood

Cajun Fish Basket

$12.99+

Sanibel Shrimp Basket

$13.99+

Crab Legs

$57.95Out of stock

Extra Stuff

Side Ranch

$0.95

Side Bleu Cheese

$0.95

Side Celery

$0.50

3oz Wing Sauce

Side Crispy Bacon (2)

$1.50

XTR Cheese

$1.25

3oz Queso Cheese Sauce

$2.75

Side Tartar Sauce

$0.50

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Salad Cheese

$0.95

Side Italian Dressing

$0.50

Side Apple Sauce

$1.00

Side Garlic Butter

$1.00

Side Garlic Toast (2)

$1.99

Side Hush Puppies (3)

$2.49

Kid's Menu

Kid's Cheeseburger

$7.99

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kid's 5 Boneless

$7.99

Kid's 10 Boneless

$9.99

Kid's Little Shrimps

$9.99

NA Bevs

Pepsi

$2.55

Diet Pepsi

$2.55

Mtn Dew

$2.55

RootBeer

$2.55

Orange Soda

$2.55

Dr. Pepper

$2.55

Sierra Mist

$2.55

Pink Lemonade

$2.55

Iced Tea

$2.55

DAILY SPECIALS

Burger Monday

$8.99

1 Taco Tuesday

$2.50

2 Taco Tuesday

$5.00

3 Taco Tuesday

$7.50

4 Taco Tuesday

$10.00

Taco Salad Tuesday

$9.00

1/2 LB Wednesday

$6.99

1 LB Wednesday

$12.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Show-Me’s Sports Bar & Grill first opened its door in Nov 1990. The name Show-Me’s comes from Missouri motto, “The Show-Me State.” Congressman Willard Vandiver in 1899, declared that “I’m from Missouri, and you have got to show me,” and that is what we aim to do. Our goal is to make each visit amazing through our fantastic food, great specials, & thoughtful service to each customer and our communities.

Website

Location

2509 State Highway K, O'Fallon, MO 63368

Directions

Gallery
Show-Me's Sports Bar & Grill image
Show-Me's Sports Bar & Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Rack House Kitchen Wine Whiskey
orange starNo Reviews
5065 State Highway N Cottleville, MO 63304
View restaurantnext
Shamrocks Pub n Grill
orange starNo Reviews
7337 Mexico Road Saint Peters, MO 63376
View restaurantnext
NOTO
orange starNo Reviews
5105 Westwood Dr St Charles, MO 63304
View restaurantnext
Mascots Bar and Grill
orange starNo Reviews
4881 Mexico Road St. Peters, MO 63376
View restaurantnext
Bishop's Post
orange star4.5 • 2,391
16125 W Chesterfield Parkway Chesterfield, MO 63017
View restaurantnext
Narwhal's Crafted
orange starNo Reviews
1450 Beale Street ST. CHARLES, MO 63303
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near O'Fallon
Saint Peters
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Wentzville
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Saint Charles
review star
Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)
Chesterfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Ballwin
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Eureka
review star
No reviews yet
Florissant
review star
No reviews yet
Saint Louis
review star
Avg 4.5 (320 restaurants)
Alton
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston