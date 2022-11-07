Showa Ramen Showa Ramen

Main picView gallery

9625 Scholars Dr North Torrey Pines Living and Learning A1 BLDG 1

La Jolla, CA 92093

Order Again

Popular Items

TONKOTSU RAMEN
KARAAGE BOWL
SPICY MISO RAMEN

APPETIZERS

CHICKEN KARAAGE

CHICKEN KARAAGE

$8.00

Chicken Thigh Marinated Deep Fired to Perfection with Spicy Mayo on the side.

EDAMAME

EDAMAME

$4.00

Soybeans boiled to perfection and served chilled with Salt

GYOZA

GYOZA

$7.00

5 pieces perfectly pan fried dumplings filed with pork and vegetables, served with our Gyoza sauce.

SHOWA FRIES

SHOWA FRIES

$10.00

Straight Fries with Green Onions, Salt ,Sesame Seeds ,Red Ginger ,Pork Chashu ,Spicy Mayo and Sour Cream

RAMEN

SHIO RAMEN

SHIO RAMEN

$13.00

Original Salt Base, Pork Broth, Egg Wavy Noodles, 1 Chicken Chashu, 1/2 Ramen Egg, Green Onion, Memma and Red Ginger.

SHOYU RAMEN

SHOYU RAMEN

$13.00

Original Soy Sauce Base, Pork Broth, Egg Wavy Noodles, 1 Pork Chashu, 1/2 Ramen Egg, Green Onions, Memma, Spinach.

SPICY MISO RAMEN

SPICY MISO RAMEN

$13.00

Spicy Tonkotsu, Pork Broth, Egg Wavy Noodles, 1 Pork Chashu, 1/2 Ramen Egg, Green Onions, Memma and Corn.

TONKOTSU RAMEN

TONKOTSU RAMEN

$13.00

Original Tonkotsu Broth, Egg Wavy Noodles, 1 Pork Chashu, 1/2 Ramen Egg, Green Onions, Memma and Bean Sprouts.

VEGGIE RAMEN (V)

VEGGIE RAMEN (V)

$12.00

Original Shiitaki and Kombu Broth, Vegan Noodles, Green Onions, Memma, Corn, Enoki Mushrooms and Garlic Chips.

BLACK SHOWA

BLACK SHOWA

$13.00

Original Tonkotsu Broth, Egg Wavy Noodles, 1 Pork Chashu, 1/2 Ramen Egg, Kikurage, Green Onions, Memma and Black Garlic Oil.

RICE BOWLS

CHASHU BOWL

CHASHU BOWL

$13.00

Pork Chashu Over Steamed White Rice, Green Onions, Red Ginger and Chashu Sauce

KARAAGE BOWL

KARAAGE BOWL

$12.00

Chicken Thigh Marinated Deep Fired Over Steamed White Rice, Green Onions and Spicy Mayo.

FRIED RICE BOWL

FRIED RICE BOWL

$10.00

White Rice, Green Onions, Corn, Soy Sauce, Cooking Sake, Shio, and Red Ginger.

DESSERTS

STRAWBERRY MOCHI

STRAWBERRY MOCHI

$4.00

2 Pieces of Strawberry Ice Cream in Rice Cake

APPETIZERS

CHICKEN KARAAGE

CHICKEN KARAAGE

$8.80

Chicken Thigh Marinated Deep Fired to Perfection with Spicy Mayo on the side.

EDAMAME

EDAMAME

$4.40

Soybeans boiled to perfection and served chilled with Salt

GYOZA

GYOZA

$7.70

5 pieces perfectly pan fried dumplings filed with pork and vegetables, served with our Gyoza sauce.

SHOWA FRIES

SHOWA FRIES

$11.00

Straight Fries with Green Onions, Salt ,Sesame Seeds ,Red Ginger ,Pork Chashu ,Spicy Mayo and Sour Cream

RAMEN

SHIO RAMEN

SHIO RAMEN

$14.30

Original Salt Base, Pork Broth, Egg Wavy Noodles, 1 Chicken Chashu, 1/2 Ramen Egg, Green Onion, Memma and Red Ginger.

SHOYU RAMEN

SHOYU RAMEN

$14.30

Original Soy Sauce Base, Pork Broth, Egg Wavy Noodles, 1 Pork Chashu, 1/2 Ramen Egg, Green Onions, Memma, Spinach.

SPICY MISO RAMEN

SPICY MISO RAMEN

$14.30

Spicy Tonkotsu, Pork Broth, Egg Wavy Noodles, 1 Pork Chashu, 1/2 Ramen Egg, Green Onions, Memma and Corn.

TONKOTSU RAMEN

TONKOTSU RAMEN

$14.30

Original Tonkotsu Broth, Egg Wavy Noodles, 1 Pork Chashu, 1/2 Ramen Egg, Green Onions, Memma and Bean Sprouts.

VEGGIE RAMEN (V)

VEGGIE RAMEN (V)

$13.20

Original Shiitaki and Kombu Broth, Vegan Noodles, Green Onions, Memma, Corn, Enoki Mushrooms and Garlic Chips.

BLACK SHOWA

BLACK SHOWA

$14.30

Original Tonkotsu Broth, Egg Wavy Noodles, 1 Pork Chashu, 1/2 Ramen Egg, Kikurage, Green Onions, Memma and Black Garlic Oil.

RICE BOWLS

CHASHU BOWL

CHASHU BOWL

$14.30

Pork Chashu Over Steamed White Rice, Green Onions, Red Ginger and Chashu Sauce

KARAAGE BOWL

KARAAGE BOWL

$13.20

Chicken Thigh Marinated Deep Fired Over Steamed White Rice, Green Onions and Spicy Mayo.

FRIED RICE BOWL

FRIED RICE BOWL

$11.00

White Rice, Green Onions, Corn, Soy Sauce, Cooking Sake, Shio, and Red Ginger.

DESSERTS

STRAWBERRY MOCHI

STRAWBERRY MOCHI

$4.40

2 Pieces of Strawberry Ice Cream in Rice Cake

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Location

9625 Scholars Dr North Torrey Pines Living and Learning A1 BLDG 1, La Jolla, CA 92093

Directions

