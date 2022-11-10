Food Trucks
Seafood
Shrimp Lips Seafood 1622 Parsons Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Please bring ID and Credit Card for proof of purchase
Location
1622 Parsons Ave, Columbus, OH 43207
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Matt & Tony's Wood Fired Kitchen - 525 Short St
No Reviews
525 Short St Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurant
Alphabetical Comfort Kitchen - Budd Dairy
4.5 • 450
1086 N Fourth St Columbus, OH 43201
View restaurant