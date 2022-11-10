Shrimp Lips Seafood imageView gallery
Food Trucks
Seafood

Shrimp Lips Seafood 1622 Parsons Ave

No reviews yet

1622 Parsons Ave

Columbus, OH 43207

Popular Items

Lobster Fries Large
Lobster Fries Small
Fish Meal

Full/Half Platters

Fish and Shrimp Platter (2pc Fish,7shrimp)

$23.99

Tilapia, Whiting, or Cod, with 7 Jumbo Shrimp served with Cajun Fries & 2 Hushpuppies

Full Shrimp (20 Shrimp)

$29.50

20 jumbo Cajun Jumbo Shrimp served with 1 Cajun Corn, 1 Cajun Potato, 1 Cajun Sausage, 1 Cajun Egg

Full Snow Crab (2 Clusters)

$30.99

2 Snow Crab Cluster, served with 1 Cajun Corn, 1 Cajun Potato, 1 Cajun Sausage, & 1 Cajun Egg

Full Combo (10 Shrimp)(Crab Cluster)

$36.99

1 Snow Crab Cluster, 9 Jumbo Shrimp, served with 1 Cajun Corn, 1 Cajun Potatoes, 1 Cajun Sausage, & 1 Cajun Egg

Half Shrimp Combo ( 10 Shrimp)

$18.99

10 jumbo Cajun Jumbo Shrimp served with 2 sides

(2pc)Fish And (4pc)Chicken Meal With Fries

$20.99

Sandwiches

Philly Steak

$14.99

Served with Cajun Fries

Shrimp Philly

$15.99

Served with Cajun Fries

Chicken Philly

$13.99

Gator Philly

$16.99

Crawfish Philly

$19.99

Chicken and Shrimp Sauces

$1.00

Kids

Kid’s Chicken

$8.99

4pc Chicken & Cajun Fries

Fish/Chicken & More

Crawfish Box (NO SIDES!)

$12.99Out of stock

Box of Boiled Crawfish served with 2 sides

Fish Meal

$15.99

2pc Tilapia, Whiting or Cod, served with Cajun Fries & 2 Hushpuppies

Catfish Meal

$18.99

2pc Catfish served with Cajun Fries & 2 Hushpuppies

Chicken Meal

$10.99

6pc Chicken & Cajun Fries

Fish Tacos

$13.99

Tilapia with Cajun Fries

1 Big Shrimp Taco

$14.99

Shrimp with Cajun Fries

Whiting

$6.00

Catfish

$9.00

Tilapia

$6.00

Cod

$8.00

Perch

$6.00

A La Carte

Lobster Mac

$7.50

Shrimp Mac

$7.99

Mac N Cheese

$5.99

Lobster Tail

$37.99

1 Snow Crab

$13.99

1/2lb Jumbo Shrmp

$15.00

1lb Jumbo Shrimp

$23.99

5pc Shrimp

$7.00

Gator (4 Oz)

$10.99

Large Seafood Gumbo

$14.99

Lobster Fries Large

$11.99

Lobster Fries Small

$9.00

Shrimp Lips Special Sauce

$2.00

Cole Slaw

$2.99

Broccoli w/Cheese

$6.50

Broccoli Lobster Fries (Keto)

$15.99

Salad

$4.99

2pc Lamb Chop

$13.99

Large Shrimplips Butter Bottle

$14.99

Small Shrimplips Butter Bottle

$9.99

Crabcake With 1 Side

$15.99

Bottle Water

$2.00

Pop

$1.00

Sides

Broccoli

$5.00

Cajun Fries

$3.99

Hush Puppies 6pc

$3.00

Corn

$2.00

Cajun Sausage

$1.50

Cajun Egg

$1.50

Cajun Potato

$2.00

Specials

Perch Sandwich

$10.99

Whiting sandwich

$12.99

Catfish sandwich

$13.99

Deep Fried Lobster And Shrimp Jerk Pasta

$34.99

Blackened Lobster And Shrimp Pasta

$31.99

Blackened Chicken And Shrimp Pasta

$21.99

Blackened Chicken Pasta

$16.99

Cajun Shrimp Pasta

$18.99

Deep Fried Shrimp Jerk Pasta

$20.99

Blackened Salmon Pasta

$20.99

Lamb Chop And Jerk Pasta

$32.99

Fried Salmon Pasta

$21.99

Blackened Salmon Salad

$20.99

Fried Salmon Salad

$21.99

Lamb Chop Dinner With Broccoli And Yellow Rice

$34.99

Bussin And Cussin Chicken Sandwich

$15.99

Shrimplips Shrimp Salad

$16.99

Philly Steak And Shrimp With Cajun Fries

$18.99

Lobster Bisque W/ Garlic Bread

$8.00

Greens With Turkey

$5.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$6.00

Seafood Lasagna W/ Salad & Garlic Bread

$21.99

Garlic Bread

$1.25

Corn Bread

$1.50

Limited Specials

3pc Cheddar A Biscuit

$3.99

6pc Cheddar Bay Biscuit

$6.99

Lemon Pound Cake W/ Topping

$6.50

Chicken And Waffles

$10.99
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Please bring ID and Credit Card for proof of purchase

Location

1622 Parsons Ave, Columbus, OH 43207

Directions

Gallery
Shrimp Lips Seafood image

