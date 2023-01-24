The Shrimp Shack
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
The Shrimp Shack sits atop the natural, rolling Gulf dunes in Seaside, Florida, just waiting for you and your family to visit. You can dine outside under an umbrella-covered table facing 30A or go beachside and sit on the new Seaside boardwalk; no doubt you’ll enjoy sparkling beach waves for an experience you’ll long remember. Choose from fresh Steamed Gulf Shrimp by the pound, or try some sweet deep-water Royal Red shrimp. Our beloved steamed Lobster Roll, or a new favorite, our grilled or blackened Gulf grouper sandwich, accompanied by a bottle or glass of wine from our ever-changing wine list is destined to be a satisfying lunch or dinner. All of our seafood is fresh from the Gulf of Mexico and with our new location on the boardwalk you are sure to have a delicious and scenic meal. **Consumer Advisory: Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.**
2236 E Co Hwy 30-A, Unit #1, Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459