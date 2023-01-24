The Shrimp Shack

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Popular Items

Fish Tacos
Shrimp Tacos
Shack Chicken Club

STARTERS

Smoked Tuna Dip

$16.00

Zesty jalapeno and ranch tuna dip, served with saltine crackers

Pimento Cheese Dip

$12.00

Creamy pimento and cheddar cheese dip, served with saltine crackers

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$19.00

Six peeled jumbo Gulf shrimp served with cocktail sauce and lemon

Crab Cake

$35.00

Pure lump crab cakes served with remoulade sauce

Lobster Mac

Lobster Mac

$30.00

Homemade macaroni and cheese sauce, cavatappi pasta, topped with applewood smoked bacon, lobster, and bread crumbs

SOUPS & SALADS

Gumbo

$9.00

Roux base with Andouille sausage and shrimp, topped with rice and green onion. By the cup or bowl.

Gumbo Bread Bowl

Gumbo Bread Bowl

$18.00

Roux base with Andouille sausage and shrimp, topped with rice and green onion, served with a toasted French bread boule. (For online and to-go orders, the soup will be packaged separately from the bread to prevent spillage)

Seafood Chowder

$9.00

Served by the cup or bowl.

Seafood Chowder Bread Bowl

Seafood Chowder Bread Bowl

$18.00

Served with a toasted French bread boule. (For online and to-go orders, the soup will be packaged separately from the bread to prevent spillage)

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$18.00

Chopped romaine, kalamata olive, grape tomato, cucumber, feta cheese, pepperoncini, and radish, and one shrimp, with our Greek vinaigrette.

Seafood Cobb Salad

Seafood Cobb Salad

$24.00

Romaine, steamed shrimp, avocado, hard boiled egg, candied bacon, tomato, bleu cheese crumbles, and onion, with our Greek vinaigrette on the side. You may choose to upgrade from shrimp to steamed lobster or a grouper filet!

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$20.00

Grilled chicken breast with chopped romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons, and creamy caesar dressing. Make it a seafood caesar by choosing shrimp or grouper!

SEAFOOD

1/2LB Gulf Shrimp Steamed

1/2LB Gulf Shrimp Steamed

$21.00

1/2 pound seasoned and steamed peel and eat Gulf shrimp (13-15 pieces). Served with cocktail sauce and drawn butter, and your choice of one large or two small sides.

1/2 Peel & Eat Chilled

$18.00

1/2 pound of seasoned peel and eat Gulf shrimp (13-15 pieces), chilled. Served with cocktail sauce and lemon

1LB Gulf Shrimp Steamed

1LB Gulf Shrimp Steamed

$34.00

One pound of seasoned and steamed peel and eat Gulf shrimp (26-30 pieces). Served with cocktail sauce and drawn butter, and your choice of one large or two small sides.

1LB Peel & Eat Chilled

$32.00

One pound seasoned peel and eat Gulf shrimp (26-30 pieces), chilled. Served with cocktail sauce and lemon

1/2LB Royal Reds Steamed

$23.00

1/2 pound steamed deep-water Royal Red shrimp. Served with drawn butter and lemon, and your choice of one large or two small sides.

1LB Royal Reds Steamed

$39.00

One pound of steamed deep-water Royal Red shrimp. Served with drawn butter and lemon, and your choice of one large or two small sides.

Grilled Shrimp

$13.00

Nine peeled and deveined Gulf shrimp, skewered and grilled with our Shack Seasoning. Served with cocktail sauce and lemon

SANDWICHES

Grouper Sandwich

$29.00

Grilled or blackened grouper with slaw and remoulade sauce on a toasted French bread roll

Shrimp Salad Roll

$20.00

Gulf shrimp with remoulade sauce, celery, and onion on a buttered and toasted New England style roll

Gulf Shrimp Sandwich

$20.00

Grilled or blackened shrimp with slaw and remoulade sauce on a toasted French bread roll

Shack Chicken Club

Shack Chicken Club

$18.00

Grilled chicken breast with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and cajun aioli on grilled Texas toast

Lobster Melt

Lobster Melt

$28.00

Two and a half ounces of steamed lobster with creamy American cheese, bacon, and cajun aioli on grilled Texas Toast

Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll

$38.00

Four ounces of steamed lobster meat tossed in butter and Old Bay seasoning on a toasted New England style roll

Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$22.00

Fresh Gulf shrimp, grilled or blackened; three tacos served in corn tortillas with cabbage, pico de gallo, and lime aioli

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$22.00

Fresh Gulf Mahi-Mahi, grilled or blackened; three tacos served in corn tortillas with cabbage, pico de gallo, and lime aioli

Chicken Tacos

$15.00Out of stock

SIDES

Coleslaw

$4.00

Slaw tossed in our remoulade sauce

Corn/Potato Medley

$5.00

Side Mac 'n Cheese

$6.00

Corn on the Cob

$5.00

Steamed with drawn butter

Potatoes

$4.00

Red potatoes steamed with drawn butter

Zapps Potato Chips

$2.50

KIDS

Grilled Cheese Combo

$10.00

Texas toast, buttered and grilled with American cheese. With chips & a drink

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$7.00

Texas toast, buttered and grilled with American cheese

PB&J Combo

$10.00

Peanut butter and grape jelly. With chips and a drink

PB&J Sandwich

$7.00

Peanut butter and grape jelly

Kids Mac n' Cheese Combo

$10.00

Side Mac 'n Cheese

$6.00

DESSERT

Key Lime Pie Slice

$7.00

Topped with a dollop of whipped cream and lime zest

Whole Key Lime Pie

$30.00

Our house-made Key Lime pie for the whole family

BEVERAGES

Lemonade

$5.00

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Coke Zero

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Dr. Pepper

$4.00

Powerade

$4.00

Sweet Tea

$4.00

Unsweet Tea

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.50

Soda Water

$0.91

Water

$0.91

San Pellegrino

$5.00

Water Bottle

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Juicy Juice Fruit Punch Box

$2.50Out of stock

Smart Water

$3.00

BEER

Person picking up order MUST present valid government issued ID!

30-A Blonde

$7.00

Person picking up order MUST present valid government issued ID!

30-A IPA

$7.00

Person picking up order MUST present valid government issued ID!

Bud Light

$7.00

Person picking up order MUST present valid government issued ID!

High Noon Black Cherry

$6.00

Person picking up order MUST present valid government issued ID!

High Noon Grapefruit

$6.00

Person picking up order MUST present valid government issued ID!

High Noon Lime

$6.00

Person picking up order MUST present valid government issued ID!

High Noon Peach

$6.00

Person picking up order MUST present valid government issued ID!

High Noon Pineapple

$6.00

High Noon Mango

$6.00Out of stock

Person picking up order MUST present valid government issued ID!

High Noon Watermelon

$6.00Out of stock

Person picking up order MUST present valid government issued ID!

Kona Big Wave

$7.00

Person picking up order MUST present valid government issued ID!

Landshark

$7.00

Person picking up order MUST present valid government issued ID!

Mich Ultra

$7.00

Person picking up order MUST present valid government issued ID!

Oyster City Brown

$7.00

Person picking up order MUST present valid government issued ID!

Oyster City Tates Helles

$7.00

Person picking up order MUST present valid government issued ID!

Stella

$7.00

Person picking up order MUST present valid government issued ID!

FROZEN

Miami Vice Daq

$10.00

Person picking up order MUST present valid government issued ID!

Margarita Daq

$10.00

Person picking up order MUST present valid government issued ID!

Strawberry Daq

$10.00

Person picking up order MUST present valid government issued ID!

Pina Colada Daq

$10.00

Person picking up order MUST present valid government issued ID!

Frozen Lemonade

$10.00

Person picking up order MUST present valid government issued ID!

ROCKS

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Person picking up order MUST present valid government issued ID!

Shack Splash

$10.00

Person picking up order MUST present valid government issued ID!

Watermelon Spritz

$10.00

Person picking up order MUST present valid government issued ID!

Margarita Rocks

$10.00

Person picking up order MUST present valid government issued ID!

Screwdriver

$10.00

Person picking up order MUST present valid government issued ID!

Mimosa

$10.00

Person picking up order MUST present valid government issued ID!

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Person picking up order MUST present valid government issued ID!

Cuba Libre

$10.00

Person picking up order MUST present valid government issued ID!

FROZEN

N/A Miami Vice

$8.00

N/A Margarita Daq

$8.00

N/A Strawberry Daiquiri

$8.00

N/A Pina Colada

$8.00

N/A Frz Lemonade

$8.00

N/A Sharkbite

$8.00

ROCKS

N/A Margarita on Rocks

$8.00

N/A Bloody Mary

$8.00

Hats

White w/ Rope Hat

$30.00

Mesh Red White & Blue Hat

$20.00

Blue Nike Hat

$30.00Out of stock

Dark Blue Compass

Blue Compass Small

Blue Compass Small

$25.00

Blue Compass Medium

$25.00

Blue Compass Large

$25.00Out of stock

Blue Compass XL

$25.00

Blue Compass XXL

$25.00

Sidewalk Sale Shirt

$15.00

Light Blue Pocket

Light Blue Pocket SM

Light Blue Pocket SM

$25.00

Light Blue Pocket MED

$25.00

Light Blue Pocket LG

$25.00Out of stock

Light Blue Pocket XL

$25.00

Light Blue Pocket XXL

$25.00

Light Blue Long Sleeve

Light Blue LS Small

Light Blue LS Small

$35.00

Light Blue LS Med

$35.00

Light Blue LS Large

$35.00

Light Blue LS XL

$35.00

Light Blue LS XXL

$35.00

Sidewalk Sale Shirt

$15.00

Turquoise Map Tee

Map Small

$25.00

Map Medium

$25.00

Map Large

$25.00

Map XLarge

$25.00

Map XXL

$25.00

Coozies

Can Coozie Blue

Can Coozie Blue

$3.00

Can Coozie Magenta

$3.00

Can Coozie Bright Green

$3.00

Can Coozie Camo

$3.00
Slim Can Coozie Blue

Slim Can Coozie Blue

$4.00

Slim Can Coozie Pink

$4.00

Slim Can Coozie Lime

$4.00

Slim Can Coozie Camo

$4.00
The Shrimp Shack sits atop the natural, rolling Gulf dunes in Seaside, Florida, just waiting for you and your family to visit. You can dine outside under an umbrella-covered table facing 30A or go beachside and sit on the new Seaside boardwalk; no doubt you'll enjoy sparkling beach waves for an experience you'll long remember. Choose from fresh Steamed Gulf Shrimp by the pound, or try some sweet deep-water Royal Red shrimp. Our beloved steamed Lobster Roll, or a new favorite, our grilled or blackened Gulf grouper sandwich, accompanied by a bottle or glass of wine from our ever-changing wine list is destined to be a satisfying lunch or dinner. All of our seafood is fresh from the Gulf of Mexico and with our new location on the boardwalk you are sure to have a delicious and scenic meal. **Consumer Advisory: Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.**

2236 E Co Hwy 30-A, Unit #1, Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm

