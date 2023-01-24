Restaurant info

The Shrimp Shack sits atop the natural, rolling Gulf dunes in Seaside, Florida, just waiting for you and your family to visit. You can dine outside under an umbrella-covered table facing 30A or go beachside and sit on the new Seaside boardwalk; no doubt you’ll enjoy sparkling beach waves for an experience you’ll long remember. Choose from fresh Steamed Gulf Shrimp by the pound, or try some sweet deep-water Royal Red shrimp. Our beloved steamed Lobster Roll, or a new favorite, our grilled or blackened Gulf grouper sandwich, accompanied by a bottle or glass of wine from our ever-changing wine list is destined to be a satisfying lunch or dinner. All of our seafood is fresh from the Gulf of Mexico and with our new location on the boardwalk you are sure to have a delicious and scenic meal. **Consumer Advisory: Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.**

