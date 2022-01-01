Main picView gallery

Shrimp Boat 911 S Elbert St

911 S Elbert St

Milledgeville, GA 31061

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Chicken Dinners

2pc Chicken Dinner

$6.39

3pc Chicken Dinner

$7.59

4pc Chicken Dinner

$8.69

Breast Dinner

$8.69

Breast Jr. Dinner

$6.39

Chicken Strip Dinner

$6.59

Order of Chicken Strips only

$4.19

Liver Dinner

$5.29

Gizzard Dinner

$5.49

Liver and Gizzard Mix Dinner

$5.49

Pc of Chicken Only

pc Chicken Breast Only

$2.39

pc Chicken Tender Only

$1.29

Single Fried Biscuit

$0.69

Small Coleslaw

$1.29

Small Potato Salad

$1.29

4oz Tartar Sauce

$1.29

Extra Tray

$0.10

3pc Wings Dinner

$7.59

4pc Wings Dinner

$7.59

5pc Wing Dinner

$8.69

Tea

$2.19

Lemonade

$2.19

Soda

$2.19

Unsweetened Tea

$2.19

Gallon Tea

$4.29

Gallon Lemonade

$4.79

Water(cup)

$0.50

Water(Bottle)

$1.00

Cup of Ice

$0.25

ArnPal

$2.19

Unsweetened ArnPal

$2.19

Chicken Snacks

2pc Chicken Snack

$4.19

3pc Chicken Snack

$5.39

4pc Chicken Snack

$6.39

Livers Only

$3.79

Gizzards Only

$3.99

Liver and Gizzard Mix only

$3.99

Order of Chicken Strips only

$4.19

Filet Only

$2.39

Order of onion

$0.25

3pc Thigh Snack(Special)

$3.49

2pc Wings Snack

$4.19

3pc Wings Snack

$5.39

4pc Wings Snack

$6.39

5pc Wings Snack

$7.19

Pc of Chicken Only

pc Chicken Breast Only

$2.39

pc Chicken Tender Only

$1.29

Single Fried Biscuit

$0.69

Small Coleslaw

$1.29

Small Potato Salad

$1.29

4oz Tartar Sauce

$1.29

Extra Tray

$0.10

2pc Chicken Combo

$7.99

3pc Chicken Combo

$8.99

4pc Chicken Combo

$9.89

Chicken Strip Combo

$7.99

2pc Wing combo

$7.99

3pc Wing Combo

$8.99

4pc Wing Combo

$9.89

3pc Thigh Snack(Special)

$3.49

3pc All Leg(Special

$4.39

Bulk Chicken

8pc Mixed Box

$10.29

10pc All Dark

$9.39

12pc Mixed Bucket

$14.89

16pc Mixed Barrel

$19.49

20pc Mixed Barrel

$23.89

24pc Mixed Big Barrel

$28.29

8pc Family Pack

$18.89

Bulk Chicken 30-49 pcs

$1.15

Bulk Chicken 50-100pcs

$1.09

Bulk Chicken 101-200pcs

$1.04

Bulk Chicken 201-up pcs

$0.99

Extra Tray

$0.10

10pc All Thighs(Special)

$8.49

8pc All White

$11.49

12pc All White

$17.19

16pc All White

$22.39

20pc All White

$27.49

24pc All White

$32.59

8pc All Wings

$11.49

12pc All Wings

$17.19

16pc All Wings

$22.39

20pc All Wings

$27.49

24pc All Wings

$32.59

Extra Tray

$0.10

10pc All Thighs(Special)

$8.49

10pc All Dark(Special)

$8.49

Seafood Dinners

Fish Dinner(Flounder)

$9.29

Fish Jr. Dinner(Flounder)

$8.09

Fish and Chicken

$9.29

Fish and Shrimp

$9.29

Shrimp and Chicken

$9.29

Seafood Plate

$11.79

Popcorn Shrimp Dinner

$6.29

6pc Shrimp Dinner

$9.29

10pc Shrimp Dinner

$11.29

Shrimp and Oyster Dinner(large)

$11.29

Shrimp and Oyster Dinner(small)

$9.29

10pc Oyster Dinner

$11.29

6pc Oyster Dinner

$9.29

2pc Catfish Dinner

$12.99

3pc Catfish Dinner

$15.99

Deviled Crab Dinner

$9.29

Fish and Oyster

$9.29

pc Shrimp Only

$1.29

pc Oyster Only

$1.29

pc Flounder

$4.29

pc Deviled Crab

$3.69

pc Hushpuppy

$0.29

pc Catfish Only

$4.69

Extra Tray

$0.10

Popcorn Only

$4.29

Tea

$2.19

Lemonade

$2.19

Soda

$2.19

Unsweetened Tea

$2.19

Gallon Tea

$4.29

Gallon Lemonade

$4.79

Water(cup)

$0.50

Water(Bottle)

$1.00

Cup of Ice

$0.25

ArnPal

$2.19

Unsweetened ArnPal

$2.19

Ranch

$0.15

Honey Mustard

$0.15

Tartar

$0.15

Cocktail

$0.15

4oz Ranch

$1.29

4oz Honey Mustard

$1.29

4oz Tartar

$1.29

4oz Cocktail

$1.29

Sandwiches

Steak Sandwich

$4.59

Fish Sandwich

$4.59

Bone-in Chicken Sandwich

$4.59

Filet Chicken Sandwich

$4.59

Shrimp-Po boy

$5.79

Oyster-Po boy

$5.79

Double Fish Sandwich

$8.89

Double Steak Sandwich

$7.59

Dressed Bun

$1.69

Plain Bun

$1.09

Steak Patty Only

$2.99

Steak Sandwich Combo

$7.59

Fish Sandwich Combo

$7.59

Bone-in Chicken Sandwich Combo

$7.59

Filet Chicken Sandwich Combo

$7.59

Po Boy Combo

$8.79

Steak Sandwich Plate

$6.99

Fish Sandwich Plate

$6.99

Bone-in Chicken Sandwich Plate

$6.99

Filet Chicken Sandwich Plate

$6.99

Sides

Jalapeno Pepper

$0.39

French Fries

$2.19

Fried Okra

$2.29

Onion Rings

$2.39

Fried Green Beans

$2.49

Corn Nuggets

$2.49

Fried Pickles

$2.49

Mac & Cheese Bites

$2.99

Small Coleslaw

$1.29

Large Coleslaw

$2.99

Small Potato Salad

$1.29

Large Potato Salad

$2.99

4oz Tartar Sauce

$1.29

Pint Tartar Sauce

$3.99

Single Fried Biscuit

$0.69

(6) Fried Biscuit

$2.99

(12) Fried Biscuit

$4.29

pc Shrimp Only

$1.29

pc Oyster Only

$1.29

pc Flounder

$4.29

pc Catfish Only

$4.69

pc Deviled Crab

$3.69

pc Hushpuppy

$0.29

pc Chicken Tender Only

$1.29

Filet Only

$2.39

pc Chicken Breast Only

$2.39

Pc of Chicken Only

Dressed Bun

$1.69

Plain Bun

$1.19

Gallon Potato Salad

$20.99

Gallon Slaw

$20.99

Order tomato

$0.25

Order Lettuce

$0.25

Order Onion

$0.25

Order Pickles

$0.25

Ranch

$0.15

Honey Mustard

$0.15

Tartar

$0.15

Cocktail

$0.15

4oz Ranch

$1.29

4oz Honey Mustard

$1.29

4oz Tartar

$1.29

4oz Cocktail

$1.29

Single Fried Biscuit

$0.69

(12) Fried Biscuit

$4.29

(6) Fried Biscuit

$2.99

pc Hushpuppy

$0.29

Drinks

Tea

$2.19

Lemonade

$2.19

Soda

$2.19

Unsweetened Tea

$2.19

Gallon Tea

$4.29

Gallon Lemonade

$4.79

Water(cup)

$0.50

Water(Bottle)

$1.00

Cup of Ice

$0.25

ArnPal

$2.19

Unsweetened ArnPal

$2.19

1/2SW1/2UNS

$2.19

Dessert

Cake Slice

$2.89

Pie Slice

$2.89
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Best fried chicken and seafood anywhere!

Location

911 S Elbert St, Milledgeville, GA 31061

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

