A map showing the location of Shrimpies, Inc 523 John PriceView gallery

Shrimpies, Inc 523 John Price

review star

No reviews yet

523 John Price

Blanco, TX 78606

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions


Sandwiches

Shrimp Sandwich

$16.00

Combos

1/2lb (9) 16-20 Fried Shrimp and Fry's

$16.00

1/2 lb of Gulf Shrimp size 16-20 hand breaded and fried

1/3 lb (6) 16-20 Fried Shrimp, 1/3 lb Fried Redfish, French Frys

$20.00

1/3lb (6) 16-20 Fried Shrimp, 1/3 lb Fried Redfish, (3) Fried Oysters and Fry's

$28.00

1/3lb (6) 16-20 Fried Shrimp, (3) Fried Oysters and Fry's

$20.00

1\3 lb (6) Redfish and Fry's

$14.00

1/4 lb(4) Shrimp, 1/4 lb Redfish, French Frys

$16.00

Grilled fish fillet combo

$20.00

Grilled fish and fries

$18.00

Grilled shrimp combo

$16.00

Grilled shrimp and fries

$14.00

Family Style by the Pound

1 pound fried shrimp

$28.00

1 pound fried fish

$30.00

1\2 pound fried fish

$15.00

1\2 pound fried shrimp

$15.00

1\3 pound fried shrimp

$10.00

1\3 pound fried fish

$10.00

1\3 grilled shrimp

$10.00

1\3 Pound grilled fish

$10.00

1pound grilled shrimp

$28.00

Sides

Onion rings

$5.50

French fries

$2.50

Tarter Sauce 4oz

$2.00

Cocktail sauce 4oz

$2.00

Hushpuppies

$2.50

Wild rice 8oz

$3.00

Black beans 8oz

$3.00

Kids Menu

Kids Shrimp and fries

$8.00

Kids Fish and fries

$8.00

Chicken tenders and fries

$6.00

Salad

Side salad

$4.00

Family salad

$8.00

Drinks

Water

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Fanta

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

523 John Price, Blanco, TX 78606

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

GOOD BURGER CO.
orange starNo Reviews
1705 Ranch Road 165 Blanco, TX 78606
View restaurantnext
Old Ironhorse Saloon
orange starNo Reviews
621 Chandler St Blanco, TX 78606
View restaurantnext
Texas Cannon Brewing Company - 307 4th Street
orange starNo Reviews
307 4th Street Blanco, TX 78606
View restaurantnext
Kai-Simone Winery
orange starNo Reviews
7590 Old Spring Branch Rd Spring Branch, TX 78070
View restaurantnext
Wicked Good Pizza (Tamarack)
orange star3.5 • 17
110 Tamarack Drive Canyon Lake, TX 78133
View restaurantnext
Robert's by the Lake
orange starNo Reviews
20884 Farm to Market Road 306 Canyon Lake, TX 78133
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Blanco
Canyon Lake
review star
Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)
Wimberley
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Dripping Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)
Driftwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Boerne
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Fredericksburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)
Spicewood
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
New Braunfels
review star
Avg 4.5 (59 restaurants)
San Marcos
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston