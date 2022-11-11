Seafood
Sandwiches
Shrimply Delicious Seafood Co. 2204 Golden Gate Dr.
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2204 Golden Gate Dr., Greensboro, NC 27405
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Culichi Méxican Seafood Bar & Grill - 3025 W Gate City Blvd.
No Reviews
3025 W Gate City Blvd. Greensboro, NC 27403
View restaurant
Mikhael's Cafe & Catering - 4214 Beechwood Dr #109
No Reviews
4214 Beechwood Dr #109 Greensboro, NC 27410
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Greensboro
Clean Juice - Friendly Center
4.6 • 1,186
3334 W. Friendly Ave #117 Greensboro, NC 27410
View restaurant