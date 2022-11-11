Shrimply Delicious Seafood Co. imageView gallery
Seafood
Sandwiches

Shrimply Delicious Seafood Co. 2204 Golden Gate Dr.

No reviews yet

2204 Golden Gate Dr.

Greensboro, NC 27405

Order Again

Popular Items

Shrimp Basket Regular
Shrimp and Whiting Basket Regular
Catfish Basket Regular

Baskets

Shrimp Basket Small

$10.25

6 Jumbo Shrimp, 1 side, drink

Shrimp Basket Regular

$14.25

10 Jumbo Shrimp, 1 side, drink

Shrimp Basket Large

$18.75

15 Jumbo Shrimp, 1 side, hushpuppies, drink

Whiting Basket Regular

$10.25

7 oz. fish, 1 side, drink

Whiting Basket Large

$14.50

10 oz. fish, 1 side, hushpuppies, drink

Catfish Basket Regular

$11.25

7 oz. fish, 1 side, drink

Catfish Basket Large

$15.50

10 oz. fish, 1 side, hushpuppies, drink

Tilapia Basket Regular

$12.25

7 oz. fish, 1 side, drink

Tilapia Basket Large

$16.50

10 oz. fish, 1 side, hushpuppies, drink

Flounder Basket Regular

$13.75

7 oz. fish, 1 side, drink

Flounder Basket Large

$17.50

10 oz. fish, 1 side, hushpuppies, drink

Shrimp and Whiting Basket Regular

$13.50

7 oz. fish, 4 Jumbo Shrimp, 1 side, drink

Shrimp and Whiting Basket Large

$17.50

10 oz. fish, 6 Jumbo Shrimp, 1 side, hushpuppies, drink

Shrimp and Catfish Basket Regular

$14.50

7 oz. fish, 4 Jumbo Shrimp, 1 side, drink

Shrimp and Catfish Basket Large

$18.50

10 oz. fish, 6 Jumbo Shrimp, 1 side, hushpuppies, drink

Shrimp and Tilapia Basket Regular

$15.50

7 oz. fish, 4 Jumbo Shrimp, 1 side, drink

Shrimp and Tilapia Basket Large

$19.50

10 oz. fish, 6 Jumbo Shrimp, 1 side, hushpuppies, drink

Shrimp and Flounder Basket Regular

$16.50

7 oz. fish, 4 Jumbo Shrimp, 1 side, drink

Shrimp and Flounder Basket Large

$20.50

10 oz. fish, 6 Jumbo Shrimp, 1 side, hushpuppies, drink

Scallop Basket

$15.50

Oyster Basket

$21.50

Sandwich

Whiting Sandwich

$8.50

Fried Whiting on a fresh bun

Catfish Sandwich

$9.25

Fried Catfish on a fresh bun

Tilapia Sandwich

$9.75

Fried Tilapia on a fresh bun

Flounder Sandwich

$10.75

Fried Flounder on a fresh bun

Whiting Sand Combo

$13.25

Catfish Sand Combo

$14.00

Tilapia Sand Combo

$14.50

Flounder Sand Combo

$15.50

Po Boys

Shrimp Po Boy

$9.75

Shrimp and Catfish Po Boy

$12.75

Shrimp and Real Crab Meat Po Boy

$13.25

Catfish Nuggets Po Boy

$10.25

Oyster Po Boy

$19.75

Shrimp Po Boy Combo

$14.50

Shrimp and Catfish Po Boy Combo

$17.50

Shrimp and real Crab Meat Po Boy Combo

$18.00

Catfish Po Boy Combo

$15.00

Oyster Po Boy Combo

$22.50

Family Time Portions

10 Shrimp FTP

$12.75

20 Shrimp FTP

$25.50

30 Shrimp FTP

$38.25

Whiting (per lbs)

$10.75

Catfish FTP

$11.75

Catfish Nuggets FTP

$11.75

Flounder FTP

$13.75

Colossal Fries

$7.75

Mac & Chz FTP

$7.75

Coleslaw FTP

$7.75

Fried Okra FTP

$7.75

Hushpuppies FTP

$7.75

Collard Greens FTP

$7.75

Gallon Tea

$7.50

Value Menu

VM Shrimp Basket

$9.50

VM Popcorn Shrimp Basket

$9.50

VM Whiting Basket

$9.50

VM Catfish Nugget Basket

$9.50

VM Whiting Sandwich

$9.50

VM Catfish Sandwich

$9.50

VM 1/2 Shrimp Po Boy

$9.50

Kids Meal

Kids Shrimp Basket

$6.95

Kids Fish sandwich

$6.95

Kids Chicken Finger Basket

$6.95

Ala Carte

1 Pc Shrimp

$1.50

1 Pc Whiting

$2.25

1 Pc Catfish

$2.40

1 Pc Tilapia

$2.50

1 Pc Flounder

$3.25

2 oz. Side Cup Crab

$3.95

1 Pc Oyster

$2.50

Scallops 4 oz

$8.50

Extra Bun

$0.75

Extra Tarter sauce

$0.25

Extra Cocktail sauce

$0.25

Sides

French Fries

$2.99

Mac & Chz

$2.99

Fried Okra

$2.99

Cole Slaw

$2.99

Collard Greens (pork added)

$2.99

Hushpuppies Large

$2.50

10 Hushpuppies

Hushpuppies Small

$1.75

5 Hushpuppies

Colossal Fries

$7.75

Feeds 3 to 4

Dessert

Cookie

$2.25

Rice Crispy

$2.75

Lemon Cake

$3.15

Beverages

20 oz. Bottle Soda

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Un-sweet Tea

$2.75

Bottle Water

$1.00

Gallon Sweet Tea

$7.50

Gallon Un-sweet Tea

$7.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

2204 Golden Gate Dr., Greensboro, NC 27405

Directions

