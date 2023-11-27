Shroomlicious Meals 394 N Watkins St, Memphis, TN 38104
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info
Shroomlicious Meals is a vegan culinary experience that focuses on the creativity and versatility of preparing innovative mushroom plates.
Location
394 North Watkins Street, Memphis, TN 38104
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Memphis
Central BBQ - Midtown - 2249 Central Ave
4.4 • 7,518
2231 Central Avenue Memphis, TN 38104
View restaurant
DYER'S ON BEALE - World Famous Beale St. - dyersonbeale.com
4.1 • 2,697
205 Beale St Memphis, TN 38103
View restaurant