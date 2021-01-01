- Home
Shubie's Marketplace, Wine & Spirits
613 Reviews
$$$
16 Atlantic Ave
Marblehead, MA 01945
N/A Beverages
Black Iced Tea, Large
Black Iced Tea, Small
Blueberry Hibiscus, Large
Blueberry Hibiscus, Small
Boylan Root Beer
Canada Dry Ginger Ale (Bottle)
Cawston Soda
CBD Lemonade/Tea
Coke 12oz (Can)
Coke 20oz (Bottle)
Cold Brew, Large
Cold Brew, Small
Diet Coke 20oz (Bottle)
Diet Coke 12oz (Can)
Fanta
Fresca (Bottle)
GT's Kombucha, Ginger
GT's Kombucha, Trilogoy
GT's Kombucha, Watermelon
Health Aide, Cayenne
Health Aide, Ginger
Honest Tea Black
Honest Tea Green
Hot Coffee, Large
Hot Coffee, Small
Hot Tea, Large
Hot Tea, Small
Iced Coffee, Large
Iced Coffee, Small
Mango Iced Tea, Large
Mango Iced Tea, Small
Mash
Mojo Black Magic
Mojo Original
Mojo Quarts
Nantucket Nectar
Poland Springs, Large
Poland Springs, Small
Polar Seltzer
Puleo's Chocolate Milk
Puleo's Coffee Milk
Puleo's Lemonade
Puleo's Skim Milk
Puleo's Whole Milk
Revitalive Juice
Sound Sparkling Tea
Spindrift Seltzer
Sprite (Bottle)
Sprite Zero (Bottle)
Stewart's Root Beer
Vita Coconut Water
Waku
Orangina
Calypso Lemonade
Cool Sandwiches
Half BLT
BLT
Half California BLT
Half oven-roasted turkey, housemade guacamole, applewood-smoked bacon, lemon mayo, lettuce, tomato
California BLT
Oven-roasted turkey, housemade guacamole, applewood-smoked bacon, lemon mayo, lettuce, tomato
Half Italian Sandwich
Half imported prosciutto di parma & mortadella, Molinari salami, old country smoked ham, roasted red peppers, aged provolone & balsamic vinaigrette
Italian Sandwich
Imported prosciutto di parma & mortadella, Molinari salami, old country smoked ham, roasted red peppers, aged provolone & balsamic vinaigrette
Half Originator Sandwich
Half oven-roasted turkey, housemade basil mayo, lettuce & tomato
Originator Sandwich
Oven-roasted turkey, housemade basil mayo, lettuce & tomato
Half Roast Beef Sandwich
Half horseradish cream, caramelized onions, lettuce & tomato
Roast Beef Sandwich
Horseradish cream, caramelized onions, lettuce & tomato
Half Russian Sandwich
Half oven-roasted turkey, Russian dressing, arugula & tomato
Russian Sandwich
Oven-roasted turkey, Russian dressing, arugula & tomato
Half Tomato Basil Mozzarella Sandwich
Half with housemade balsamic vinaigrette. Vegetarian.
Tomato Basil Mozzarella Sandwich
With housemade balsamic vinaigrette. Vegetarian.
Poke Wrap
Fresh seared & marinated ahi tuna, shredded green cabbage, in-house pickled spicy veggies, avocado & sriracha mayo (available as a bowl)
Tofu Bahn Mi
Vegan. Seared tofu covered in sticky terriyaki sauce, vegan jalapeno mayo, daikon radish, pickled veggies, & fresh chopped herbs.
Falafel Special
Warm & Toasty Sandwiches
Farmer's Wrap
Roasted sweet potatoes, garlic marinated spinach and kale, dried cranberries, sunflower seeds, crumbled feta, goat cheese & balsamic vinaigrette. Vegetarian.
Grilled Cheese
Choose from American, cheddar, gruyère, Swiss, or provolone. Vegetarian.
Grilled Chicken Caesar Sandwich
Applewood-smoked bacon, gruyère, parmesan cream, lettuce & tomato
Meatball Sub
Housemade beef/pork meatballs, provolone & housemade marinara
Melted Cheese Sandwich
Open Faced Tuna Melt
Operator
Turkey BLT
Applewood-smoked bacon, gruyère, lemon mayo, lettuce & tomato
VBC
Herbed goat cheese, marinated kale & avocado. Vegetarian.
Turkey Reuben
Corned Beef Reuben
Build Your Own Sandwich
Antipasto
Bakery
Bisousweet Chocolate-Dipped Macaroons (Local)
Bisousweet Doughnut Muffins (Local)
Bisousweet Lemon Frosted Shortbread (Local)
Bisousweet Pecan Susans (Local)
Bisousweet Raspberry Linzer Hearts (Local)
Black And White Cookie
Bosoton Cream Square
Cannoli
Carrot Cake Squares
Chococoa Whoope Pies, 8-Pack (Local)
Chocolate Cupcake, Large
Chocolate Cupcake, Mini
Freedom Gluten-Free Doughnuts, Chocolate (Local)
Freedom Gluten-Free Doughnuts, Old-Fashioned
Oreo Cupcake, Chocoalte Cake
Oreo Cupcake, Yellow Cake
Red Velvet Cupcake
Shubie's Banana Bread, Chocolate Chip
Shubie's Banana Bread, Plain
Shubie's Banana Bread, Walnut
Shubie's Blueberry Crumb Cake (2-Pack)
Shubie's Chocolate Filled Shortbread Cookies (5-Pack)
Shubie's Chocolate Mousse Cup
Shubie's Crumb Cake (2-Pack)
Shubie's Flourless Chocolate Browneis (2-Pack)
Shubie's Hermits (4-Pack)
Shubie's Large Chocolate Chip Cookies (4-Pack)
Shubie's Lemon Squares (2-Pack)
Shubie's Raspberry Filled Shortbread Cookies (5-Pack)
Shubie's Red Velvet Cake, Slice
Shubie's Tiramisu Cup
Yellow Cupcake, Large
Yellow Cupcake, Mini
Baking
Butternut Farm Vermont Maple Syrup (12 oz)
Domino Light Brown Sugar
Domino White Granulated Sugar
Kosher Salt (48 oz)
Stonewall Kitchen Farmhouse Pancake/Waffle Mix (16 oz)
Stonewall Kitchen Farmhouse Pancake/Waffle Mix (33 oz)
Stonewall Kitchen Gluten Free Pancake/Waffle Mix (16 oz)
Bread
Iggy's Baguette
Nashoba French Bread
Nashoba Seven Grain
Nashoba Sourdough
Nashoba Whole Wheat
One Mighty Mill Bagels, Cinnamon Raisin
One Mighty Mill Bagels, Everything
One Mighty Mill Bagels, Plain
Shubie's Cornbread
Stone & Skillet English Muffins, Wheat
Stone & Skillet English Muffins, White
Udi's Gluten Free Multigrain
Cheese
Australian Marinated Feta 11 OZ
Capri Classic Goat Log (Local) 4 OZ
Great Hill Blue (Local) 7 OZ
Jasper Hill Harbison 10 OZ
Manchego 8 OZ
Maplebrook Burrata (Local) 8 OZ
Maplebrook Mozzarella (Local) 8 OZ
Mt. Viko'S Barrel Aged Greek Feta 6 OZ
Praire Breeze Cheddar 9 OZ
Saint Angel 6 OZ
St Agur Blue 7 OZ
Vermont Creamery Cremont 8 OZ
Vermont Farmstead Mini Lille 8 OZ
Chips/Popcorn/Snacks
Angie's Boom Chicka Pop Popcorn
4 oz
Baked In Brooklyn Everything Flatbreads
6 oz
Baked In Brooklyn Sea Salt Pita Chips
8 oz
Biena Chickpea Puffs, Vegan Cheddar
6 oz
Biena Chickpea Puffs, Vegan Ranch
6 oz
Cape Cod Original Potato Chips
10 oz
Cape Cod Sea Salt & Vinegar Chips
10 oz
Food Should Taste Good Blue Corn Chips
5.5 oz
Food Should Taste Good Multigrain Chips
5.5 oz
Forager Cheezy Green Tortilla Chips
Forager Super Green Tortilla Chips
From the Ground Up Cauliflower Tortilla Chips
Good Health Avocado Oil Potato Chips
Ibiza Sea Salt Potato Chips
4 oz
Ibiza Truffle Potato Chips
4 oz
Joe's Classic Potato Chips
5 oz
Joe's Sea Salt And Vinegar Chips
5 oz
Kettle Backyard BBQ Chips
Kettle Sea Salt Potato Chips
Kettle Sour Cream & Onion Chips
Macy's Cheesesticks
4 oz
Mi Nina Tortilla Chips
12 oz
Paqui Nacho Cheese Tortilla Chips
Popz-Up Butter Popcorn
5 oz
Popz-Up Cheesie Herbie Popcorn
5 oz
Port City Zesty Ranch Pretzels
8 oz
Uncle Jerry's Pretzels
8 oz
Coffee/Tea
Harney Tea (Bags) Earl Grey
12 oz
Harney Tea (Bags) English Breakfast
12 oz
Harney Tea (Bags) Hot Cinnamon Spice
12 oz
Harney Tea (Bags) Peppermint
12 oz
Harney Tea (Bags) Red Raspberry
12 oz
Rao's Coffee Beans Atlantic Avenue Blend
12 oz
Rao's Coffee Beans Decaf French Roast
12 oz
Rao's Coffee Beans French Roast
12 oz
Rao's Coffee Beans Shubie'S Special Blend
12 oz
Rao's Coffee Beans Sicilian Roast
12 oz
Republic of Tea (Bags) Decaf Ginger Peach
12 oz
Republic of Tea (Bags) Decaf People's Green Tea
12 oz
Republic of Tea (Bags) Earl Greyer
12 oz
Republic of Tea (Bags) Ginger Peach
12 oz
Republic of Tea (Bags) People's Green Tea
12 oz
Crackers
Australian Waterwheels
Breton Mini
8 oz
Effies Oat Cakes (Local)
7 oz
FIrehook Rosemary
Firehook Sea Salt
8 oz
Mini La Panzanella, Original
6oz
Onesto Rosemary (Gluten Free, Local)
Onesto Sea Salt (Gluten Free, Local)
6 oz
Raincoast Cranberry-Hazelnut Crisps
8 oz
Raincoast Rosemary-Raisin Crisps
8 oz
Raincoast Salty Date-Almond Crisps
8 oz
Sandamiri Sea Salt Crostini
7 oz