American

Shubie's Marketplace, Wine & Spirits

613 Reviews

$$$

16 Atlantic Ave

Marblehead, MA 01945

N/A Beverages

Black Iced Tea, Large

$2.29

Black Iced Tea, Small

$1.99

Blueberry Hibiscus, Large

$2.29

Blueberry Hibiscus, Small

$1.99

Boylan Root Beer

$2.04

Canada Dry Ginger Ale (Bottle)

$2.05

Cawston Soda

$2.30

CBD Lemonade/Tea

$8.99

Coke 12oz (Can)

$0.99

Coke 20oz (Bottle)

$2.05

Cold Brew, Large

$3.75

Cold Brew, Small

$2.75

Diet Coke 20oz (Bottle)

$2.05

Diet Coke 12oz (Can)

$0.99

Fanta

$2.00

Fresca (Bottle)

$2.05

GT's Kombucha, Ginger

$3.99

GT's Kombucha, Trilogoy

$3.99

GT's Kombucha, Watermelon

$3.99

Health Aide, Cayenne

$4.99

Health Aide, Ginger

$4.99

Honest Tea Black

$2.99

Honest Tea Green

$2.99

Hot Coffee, Large

$1.99

Hot Coffee, Small

$1.70

Hot Tea, Large

$1.75

Hot Tea, Small

$1.75

Iced Coffee, Large

$2.29

Iced Coffee, Small

$1.99

Mango Iced Tea, Large

$2.29

Mango Iced Tea, Small

$1.99

Mash

$2.55

Mojo Black Magic

$3.99

Mojo Original

$3.99

Mojo Quarts

$10.99

Nantucket Nectar

$1.99

Poland Springs, Large

$1.39

Poland Springs, Small

$0.99

Polar Seltzer

$0.99

Puleo's Chocolate Milk

$1.49

Puleo's Coffee Milk

$1.49

Puleo's Lemonade

$1.99

Puleo's Skim Milk

$1.49

Puleo's Whole Milk

$1.49

Revitalive Juice

$7.50

Sound Sparkling Tea

$3.04

Spindrift Seltzer

$2.00

Sprite (Bottle)

$2.05

Sprite Zero (Bottle)

$2.05Out of stock

Stewart's Root Beer

$1.95

Vita Coconut Water

$3.75

Waku

$2.99

Orangina

$2.95

Calypso Lemonade

$2.99

Cool Sandwiches

Half BLT

$6.00

BLT

$7.99

Half California BLT

$6.50

Half oven-roasted turkey, housemade guacamole, applewood-smoked bacon, lemon mayo, lettuce, tomato

California BLT

$12.99

Oven-roasted turkey, housemade guacamole, applewood-smoked bacon, lemon mayo, lettuce, tomato

Half Italian Sandwich

$7.00

Half imported prosciutto di parma & mortadella, Molinari salami, old country smoked ham, roasted red peppers, aged provolone & balsamic vinaigrette

Italian Sandwich

$12.99

Imported prosciutto di parma & mortadella, Molinari salami, old country smoked ham, roasted red peppers, aged provolone & balsamic vinaigrette

Half Originator Sandwich

$6.00

Half oven-roasted turkey, housemade basil mayo, lettuce & tomato

Originator Sandwich

$10.99

Oven-roasted turkey, housemade basil mayo, lettuce & tomato

Half Roast Beef Sandwich

$6.00

Half horseradish cream, caramelized onions, lettuce & tomato

Roast Beef Sandwich

$10.99

Horseradish cream, caramelized onions, lettuce & tomato

Half Russian Sandwich

$6.00

Half oven-roasted turkey, Russian dressing, arugula & tomato

Russian Sandwich

$10.99

Oven-roasted turkey, Russian dressing, arugula & tomato

Half Tomato Basil Mozzarella Sandwich

$6.00

Half with housemade balsamic vinaigrette. Vegetarian.

Tomato Basil Mozzarella Sandwich

$9.99

With housemade balsamic vinaigrette. Vegetarian.

Poke Wrap

$12.99

Fresh seared & marinated ahi tuna, shredded green cabbage, in-house pickled spicy veggies, avocado & sriracha mayo (available as a bowl)

Tofu Bahn Mi

$12.99

Vegan. Seared tofu covered in sticky terriyaki sauce, vegan jalapeno mayo, daikon radish, pickled veggies, & fresh chopped herbs.

Falafel Special

$13.99Out of stock

Warm & Toasty Sandwiches

Farmer's Wrap

$10.99

Roasted sweet potatoes, garlic marinated spinach and kale, dried cranberries, sunflower seeds, crumbled feta, goat cheese & balsamic vinaigrette. Vegetarian.

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Choose from American, cheddar, gruyère, Swiss, or provolone. Vegetarian.

Grilled Chicken Caesar Sandwich

$12.99

Applewood-smoked bacon, gruyère, parmesan cream, lettuce & tomato

Meatball Sub

$12.99

Housemade beef/pork meatballs, provolone & housemade marinara

Melted Cheese Sandwich

$10.99

Open Faced Tuna Melt

$12.99

Operator

$11.99

Turkey BLT

$11.99

Applewood-smoked bacon, gruyère, lemon mayo, lettuce & tomato

VBC

$10.99

Herbed goat cheese, marinated kale & avocado. Vegetarian.

Turkey Reuben

$11.99

Corned Beef Reuben

$14.99Out of stock

Build Your Own Sandwich

Build Your Own Whole Sandwich

$8.99

Build Your Own Half Sandwich

$5.00

Salad Bar

The Works

$11.99

Includes any combination of greens & four classic toppings

The Demi

$7.00

Includes two greens & two classic toppings

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Comes with Shubie's Pasta & Peas

Kids Deli Sandwich

$6.99

Comes with Shubie's Pasta & Peas

Kid's Chicken Tender

$6.99

Kid's PB&J

$4.99

COOKIES/BROWNIES

Chocolate Chip Cookie (Large)

$1.75

Flourless Chocolate Brownie

$2.99

CHIPS

Dirty Potato Chips

$1.99

Antipasto

Castelvetrano Green Pitted Olives

$6.00

8 oz

Cerignola Green Olives

$7.50

8 oz

Dolmas (Vegetarian Grapeleaves, 8-Pk)

$6.50

Greek Olive Mix

$6.50

8 oz

Kalamata Olives, Pitted

$6.50

8 oz

Marinated Mushrooms

$8.50

10 oz

Melange Provencal Olives

$6.50

8 oz

Peppadew Peppers

$5.00

8 oz

Roasted Red Tomatoes

$4.00

6 oz

Bakery

Bisousweet Chocolate-Dipped Macaroons (Local)

$6.99

Bisousweet Doughnut Muffins (Local)

$7.99

Bisousweet Lemon Frosted Shortbread (Local)

$6.99

Bisousweet Pecan Susans (Local)

$6.99

Bisousweet Raspberry Linzer Hearts (Local)

$6.99

Black And White Cookie

$2.99

Bosoton Cream Square

$5.99

Cannoli

$1.99

Carrot Cake Squares

$5.99

Chococoa Whoope Pies, 8-Pack (Local)

$14.99

Chocolate Cupcake, Large

$4.99

Chocolate Cupcake, Mini

$2.99

Freedom Gluten-Free Doughnuts, Chocolate (Local)

$7.99

Freedom Gluten-Free Doughnuts, Old-Fashioned

$7.99

Oreo Cupcake, Chocoalte Cake

$4.99

Oreo Cupcake, Yellow Cake

$4.99

Red Velvet Cupcake

$4.99

Shubie's Banana Bread, Chocolate Chip

$6.99

Shubie's Banana Bread, Plain

$6.99

Shubie's Banana Bread, Walnut

$6.99

Shubie's Blueberry Crumb Cake (2-Pack)

$3.99

Shubie's Chocolate Filled Shortbread Cookies (5-Pack)

$5.99

Shubie's Chocolate Mousse Cup

$5.99

Shubie's Crumb Cake (2-Pack)

$3.99

Shubie's Flourless Chocolate Browneis (2-Pack)

$5.98

Shubie's Hermits (4-Pack)

$5.99

Shubie's Large Chocolate Chip Cookies (4-Pack)

$6.99

Shubie's Lemon Squares (2-Pack)

$5.98

Shubie's Raspberry Filled Shortbread Cookies (5-Pack)

$5.99

Shubie's Red Velvet Cake, Slice

$5.99

Shubie's Tiramisu Cup

$5.99

Yellow Cupcake, Large

$4.99

Yellow Cupcake, Mini

$2.99

Baking

Butternut Farm Vermont Maple Syrup (12 oz)

$12.99

Domino Light Brown Sugar

$4.99

Domino White Granulated Sugar

$4.99

Kosher Salt (48 oz)

$3.99

Stonewall Kitchen Farmhouse Pancake/Waffle Mix (16 oz)

$6.99

Stonewall Kitchen Farmhouse Pancake/Waffle Mix (33 oz)

$11.99

Stonewall Kitchen Gluten Free Pancake/Waffle Mix (16 oz)

$9.99

Bread

Iggy's Baguette

$3.39

Nashoba French Bread

$4.29

Nashoba Seven Grain

$6.99

Nashoba Sourdough

$4.99

Nashoba Whole Wheat

$5.69

One Mighty Mill Bagels, Cinnamon Raisin

$5.99

One Mighty Mill Bagels, Everything

$5.99

One Mighty Mill Bagels, Plain

$5.99

Shubie's Cornbread

$5.99

Stone & Skillet English Muffins, Wheat

$4.99

Stone & Skillet English Muffins, White

$4.99

Udi's Gluten Free Multigrain

$14.99

Cheese

Australian Marinated Feta 11 OZ

$11.99

Capri Classic Goat Log (Local) 4 OZ

$6.99

Great Hill Blue (Local) 7 OZ

$7.00

Jasper Hill Harbison 10 OZ

$20.00

Manchego 8 OZ

$9.00

Maplebrook Burrata (Local) 8 OZ

$9.99

Maplebrook Mozzarella (Local) 8 OZ

$6.50

Mt. Viko'S Barrel Aged Greek Feta 6 OZ

$7.99

Praire Breeze Cheddar 9 OZ

$10.00

Saint Angel 6 OZ

$8.00

St Agur Blue 7 OZ

$10.00

Vermont Creamery Cremont 8 OZ

$10.99

Vermont Farmstead Mini Lille 8 OZ

$10.99

Chips/Popcorn/Snacks

Angie's Boom Chicka Pop Popcorn

$3.99

4 oz

Baked In Brooklyn Everything Flatbreads

$4.99

6 oz

Baked In Brooklyn Sea Salt Pita Chips

$4.99

8 oz

Biena Chickpea Puffs, Vegan Cheddar

$4.99

6 oz

Biena Chickpea Puffs, Vegan Ranch

$4.99

6 oz

Cape Cod Original Potato Chips

$3.79

10 oz

Cape Cod Sea Salt & Vinegar Chips

$3.79

10 oz

Food Should Taste Good Blue Corn Chips

$3.99

5.5 oz

Food Should Taste Good Multigrain Chips

$3.99

5.5 oz

Forager Cheezy Green Tortilla Chips

$4.99

Forager Super Green Tortilla Chips

$4.99

From the Ground Up Cauliflower Tortilla Chips

$5.99

Good Health Avocado Oil Potato Chips

$4.99

Ibiza Sea Salt Potato Chips

$4.99

4 oz

Ibiza Truffle Potato Chips

$5.99

4 oz

Joe's Classic Potato Chips

$3.99

5 oz

Joe's Sea Salt And Vinegar Chips

$3.99

5 oz

Kettle Backyard BBQ Chips

$4.99

Kettle Sea Salt Potato Chips

$4.99

Kettle Sour Cream & Onion Chips

$4.99

Macy's Cheesesticks

$4.99

4 oz

Mi Nina Tortilla Chips

$5.99

12 oz

Paqui Nacho Cheese Tortilla Chips

$5.99

Popz-Up Butter Popcorn

$6.99

5 oz

Popz-Up Cheesie Herbie Popcorn

$6.99

5 oz

Port City Zesty Ranch Pretzels

$4.99

8 oz

Uncle Jerry's Pretzels

$4.99

8 oz

Coffee/Tea

Harney Tea (Bags) Earl Grey

$6.99

12 oz

Harney Tea (Bags) English Breakfast

$6.99

12 oz

Harney Tea (Bags) Hot Cinnamon Spice

$6.99

12 oz

Harney Tea (Bags) Peppermint

$6.99

12 oz

Harney Tea (Bags) Red Raspberry

$6.99

12 oz

Rao's Coffee Beans Atlantic Avenue Blend

$12.99

12 oz

Rao's Coffee Beans Decaf French Roast

$12.99

12 oz

Rao's Coffee Beans French Roast

$12.99

12 oz

Rao's Coffee Beans Shubie'S Special Blend

$12.99Out of stock

12 oz

Rao's Coffee Beans Sicilian Roast

$12.99

12 oz

Republic of Tea (Bags) Decaf Ginger Peach

$12.99

12 oz

Republic of Tea (Bags) Decaf People's Green Tea

$14.99

12 oz

Republic of Tea (Bags) Earl Greyer

$12.99

12 oz

Republic of Tea (Bags) Ginger Peach

$10.99

12 oz

Republic of Tea (Bags) People's Green Tea

$12.99

12 oz

Crackers

Australian Waterwheels

$4.99

Breton Mini

$4.99

8 oz

Effies Oat Cakes (Local)

$6.99

7 oz

FIrehook Rosemary

$7.99

Firehook Sea Salt

$7.99

8 oz

Mini La Panzanella, Original

$5.99

6oz

Onesto Rosemary (Gluten Free, Local)

Onesto Sea Salt (Gluten Free, Local)

$10.99

6 oz

Raincoast Cranberry-Hazelnut Crisps

$7.99

8 oz

Raincoast Rosemary-Raisin Crisps

$7.99

8 oz

Raincoast Salty Date-Almond Crisps

$7.99

8 oz

Sandamiri Sea Salt Crostini

$4.99

7 oz

Urban Oven Olive Oil Crackers

$5.99

Urban Oven Seed Crackers

$5.99

Deli/Charcuterie

3Lp Mousse Truffe, Slice 5.5 oz

$7.99

American Cheese, Sliced, 1 Lb

$7.00

American Cheese, Sliced, 1/2 Lb

$3.50

American Cheese, Sliced, 1/4 Lb

$1.75

American Cheese, Sliced, 3/4 Lb

$5.25

Busseto Antipasto Tray 12 oz

$12.99

Busseto Pre-Sliced Dry Salami 8 oz

$6.99

Cabot Mild Cheddar, Sliced, 1 Lb

$10.00

Cabot Mild Cheddar, Sliced, 1/2 Lb

$5.00

Cabot Mild Cheddar, Sliced, 1/4 Lb

$2.50

Cabot Mild Cheddar, Sliced, 3/4 Lb

$7.50

Dom's Ground Beef (approx 1 lb)

$8.00

Dom's Honey Mustard Chicken Breast

$12.50

Dom's Hot Sausage (Local) 1.25 Lbs

$9.00

Dom's Lemon Pepper Chicken Breast

$12.50

Dom's Original Steaktips (Local) 1.4 Lbs

$25.00

Dom's Plain Chicken Breast

$8.25

Dom's Sweet Sausage (Local) 1.25 Lbs

$9.00

Dom's Zesty Teriyaki Chicken Breast

$12.50

Freebird All-Natural Free Range Whole Chicken Roaster (approx 4 lbs)

$19.00Out of stock

Genoa Salami, 1 Lb

$11.00

Genoa Salami, 1/2 Lb

$5.50

Genoa Salami, 1/4 Lb

$2.75

Genoa Salami, 3/4 Lb

$8.25

Karl Ehmer Old Counry Smoked Ham, 1 Lb

$13.00

Karl Ehmer Old Country Smoked Ham, 1/2 Lb

$6.50

Karl Ehmer Old Country Smoked Ham, 1/4 Lb

$3.25

Karl Ehmer Old Country Smoked Ham, 3/4 Lb

$9.75

Mckenzie All-Natural Turkey Breast, 1 Lb

$10.00

Mckenzie All-Natural Turkey Breast, 1/2 Lb

$5.00

Mckenzie All-Natural Turkey Breast, 1/4 Lb

$2.50

Mckenzie All-Natural Turkey Breast, 3/4 Lb

$7.50

Molinari Dried Salami, 1 Lb

$17.00

Molinari Dried Salami, 1/2 Lb

$8.50

Molinari Dried Salami, 1/4 Lb

$4.25

Molinari Dried Salami, 3/4 Lb

$12.75

Mortadella With Pistachios, 1 Lb

$11.00

Mortadella With Pistachios, 1/2 Lb

$5.50

Mortadella With Pistachios, 1/4 Lb

$2.75

Mortadella With Pistachios, 3/4 Lb

$8.25

