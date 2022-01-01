Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
American
Breakfast & Brunch

Shucker's at the Gulf Shore 1250 Estero Blvd

1,428 Reviews

$$

1250 Estero Blvd

Fort Myers Beach, FL 33931

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Bruschetta Chicken
Whole Peel and Eat Shrimp
Whole Snow Crab Legs

N/A Beverages

Apple Juice

$3.50

Bottled Water

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Decaf Coffee

$3.50

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Employee Bottled Water

$1.25

Employee Red Bull

$2.25

Employee Sugar Free Red Bull

$2.25

Ginger Beer

$4.50

Gingerale

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

Mountain Dew

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Orange Soda

$3.50

Pepsi

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Red Bull

$5.00

Root Beer

$3.50

Roy Rogers

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Sierra Mist

$3.50

Soda Water

$3.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$5.00

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Tomato Juice

$3.50

Tonic

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.50

Virgin Banana Daquiri

$5.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$3.50

Virgin Daquiri

$5.00

Virgin Miami Vice

$5.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$5.00

Virgin Strawberry Daquiri

$5.00

Coffee

Americano

$4.25

Cappucino

$5.25

Coffee

$3.50

Cold Brew Coffee

$4.50

Cold Brew Float

$8.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.50

Espresso

$3.00

Latte

$4.75

Machiatto

$4.75

Appetizers

Bacon Wrap Scallops

$18.00

Bacon Wrap Shrimp

$17.00

Beach Bread

$12.00+

Boneless Wings

$14.00

Buffalo Wings

$15.00

Calamari

$18.00

Cheesy Crab Dip

$19.00

Clam Chowder

$7.00+

Coconut Shrimp

$18.00

Combo Platter

$20.00

Crab Cake

$18.00

Crab Stuffed Mushrooms

$17.00

Escargot Au Champignon

$18.00

Gulf Grouper Bites

$18.00

Mahi Bites

$17.00

Mango Pine Salsa & Chips

$14.00

Mozz Sticks

$10.00

Nachos

$16.00

Seared Ahi Tuna

$19.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$17.00

Shrimp Sampler

$21.00

Shucker's Quesadilla

Tortuga Shrimp

$19.00

Seafood Bar

Full Oysters on the Half Shell

$26.00

Half Chargrilled Oysters

$16.00

Half King Crab Legs

$40.00Out of stock

Half Oysters on the Half Shell

$16.00

Half Oysters Rockefeller

$21.00

Half Peel and Eat Shrimp

$19.00

Half Snow Crab Legs

$24.00

Mussels

$18.00

Whole Chargrilled Oysters

$26.00

Whole King Crab Legs

$65.00Out of stock

Whole Oysters Rockefeller

$30.00

Whole Peel and Eat Shrimp

$33.00

Whole Snow Crab Legs

$37.00

Handhelds

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$17.00

Build Your Own Smoosh Burger

$16.00

Caesar Wrap

Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Club Sandwich

$18.00

Cottage Cubano

$18.00

Grouper Sandwich

$23.00

Lobster Roll

$24.00

Philly Cheesesteak

$19.00

Pulled Pork Sliders

$19.00

Shrimp Po' Boy

$20.00

Smoosh Burger

$16.00

Tacos

$23.00

Veggie Burger

$18.00

Wet Beach Burrito

$18.00

Salads

3 Salad Platter

$17.00

Cobb Salad

$20.00

Crab Louie

$24.00

Greek Salad

$18.00

Shucker's Salad

$19.00

SW Tortilla Bowl

$17.00

Wedge Salad

$17.00

Entrees

Alfredo Lobster Mac

$24.00

Bone In Ribeye

$36.00

Bruschetta Chicken

$24.00

Choose Your Fish

Coconut Shrimp

$30.00

Filet

$39.00

Filet Oscar

$48.00

Fra Diavolo

$28.00

Fried Shrimp

$28.00

Maine Lobster Tail

$45.00

Salmon

$26.00

Sea Scallops

$33.00

Shrimp Scampi

$23.00

Shucker's Platter

Sirloin Steak

$27.00

Stuffed Shrimp

$30.00

Sides

Black Beans and Rice

$4.50

French Fries

$4.50

Full Caesar

$9.00

Garlic Bread

$3.00

Lobster Tail

$18.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.50

Mixed Green Full

$9.00

Mixed Green Small

$4.50

Seasonal Vegetable

$4.50

Shucker's Slaw

$4.50

Side Caesar

$4.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50

Dessert

7 Layer

$15.00

Key Lime Pie

$13.00

Monkey Bread

$10.00

N.Y. Style Cheesecake

$11.00

One Scoop of Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

$4.50

Peanut Butter Cake

$11.00

Salted Caramel Cake

$11.00Out of stock

Caramel Easter Cake

$10.00Out of stock

Specials

Mahi Mac Monday

$12.00

Tuesday Crab Cake Sliders

$14.00

Hump Day Sizzle

$13.00

Thursday Reuben

$14.00

Friday Fish & Chips

$12.00

Veggie Wrap

$14.00

Shrimp and Zucchini Boats

$16.00

Football Menu

Onion Rings

$7.00

Garlic Parmesan Boneless wings

$12.00

Fried Clam Strips

$12.00

Popcorn shrimp

$13.00

Fried Garlic Cheese Curds

$11.00

2 Burger Sliders

$12.00

Brunch Menu

Belgian Waffle Breakfast Sandwich

$15.00

Lobster benedict

$22.00

Country Fried Steak

$21.00

Smoked Salmon

$15.00

Yogurt Parfait

$10.00

Breakfast

B.Y.O. Sandwich

$15.00

Biscuits & Gravy

$14.00

Breakfast Burrito

$14.00

Caprese Quesadilla

$14.00

Coconut Pancakes Meal

$13.00

Cottage Country Skillet

$15.00

Crab Benedict

$18.00

Eggs Avocado

$14.00

Eggs Benedict

$14.00

Eggs Florentine

$14.00

French Toast Meal

$11.00

Lemon Blueberry Pancakes

$12.00

Mexican Skillet

$15.00

Pancakes Meal

$13.00

Shucker's Avocado Toast

$11.00

Shucker's Quiche

$13.00

Steak & Eggs

$23.00

Two Egg Breakfast

$13.00

Veggie Skillet

$14.00

Ham & Cheese Omelet

$15.00

Veggie Feta Omelet

$15.00

Southwest Omelet

$15.00

Lobster Omelet

$25.00

Premium Sides

Sausage Patty

$5.00

Sausage Link

$5.00

Bacon Strip

$5.00

Canadian Bacon

$5.00

Ham

$5.00

Regular Sides

Toast

$3.75

Breakfast Potatoes

$3.75

Cheesy Grits

$3.75

Country Grits

$3.75

Fruit

$3.75

One Egg

$3.75

The Lighter Side

Berry Smoothie

$8.00

Cold Brew Float

$8.00

Toasted Coconut Smoothie

$8.00

Tropical Parfait

$9.00

Veggie Smoothie

$8.00

Side Orders

Sd Coconut Pancake

$6.00

Sd Pancake

$6.00

Sd French Toast

$6.00

Kids Menu

Hot Dog

$8.00

Kids Boneless Wings

$8.00

Kids Burger

$8.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

Kids Grill Cheese

$8.00

One Egg

$8.00

One French Toast

$8.00

One Pancake

$8.00

check markTourists
check markLive Music
check markReservations
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Restaurant info

The best open air dining in all of Southwest Florida.

Location

1250 Estero Blvd, Fort Myers Beach, FL 33931

Directions

