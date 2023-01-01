Shuckers - Station 151F Z- Shuckers Crab Shack
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Crab Shack & Oyster Bar
Location
275 West Wisconsin Avenue, Suite 100 Station 151F, Milwaukee, WI 53203
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Dairyland Old-Fashioned Frozen Custard & Hamburger
No Reviews
275 West Wisconsin Avenue Suite 100 Milwaukee, WI 53203
View restaurant
Pho Spot MKE: Station 142 - Pho Spot MKE
No Reviews
275 West Wisconsin Ave Milwaukee, WI 53203
View restaurant
Kompali: Station 145 - Kompali
No Reviews
275 West Wisconsin Avenue Suite 100 Milwaukee, WI 53203
View restaurant