Mr. Shuck's Seafood

1,194 Reviews

$$

107 Altama Connector

Brunswick, GA 31525

Popular Items

Shrimp Dinner (16)
Shrimp Basket (8)
Shrimp Dinner (12)

Appetizers

6 Wings

$7.50

Loaded Potato Skins (5)

$6.00Out of stock

Cheese & Bacon

Fried Green Tomatoes (5)

$6.00

Shrimp Trio (18)

$14.95

Mix 'n' match your way with up to 3 flavors.

Shrimp Cocktail (6)

$6.50Out of stock

Addons

Catfish (1)

$7.95

Flounder (1)

$13.95

Snapper (1)

$12.95

Tilapia (1)

$5.45

Whiting (1)

$4.95

Oysters (5)

$10.95

Oysters (8)

$16.95

Shrimp (5)

$3.95

Shrimp (8)

$5.95

Wings (6)

$7.50

Basket

Baskets are served with your choice of (1) side item.

Catfish Basket (1)

$9.95

Fried, Blackened, or Grilled Includes 1 regular side

Snapper Basket (1)

$14.45

Fried, Blackened, or Grilled Includes 1 regular side

Tilapia Basket (1)

$8.45

Fried, Blackened, or Grilled Includes 1 regular side

Whiting Basket (1)

$7.95

Fried, Blackened, or Grilled Includes 1 regular side

Oyster Basket (8)

$18.45

Fried, Blackened, Grilled, or Garlic Includes 1 regular side

Shrimp Basket (8)

$8.95

Peeled and deveined Fried, Blackened, Grilled, Buffalo, BBQ, Garlic, Teriyaki, or Lemonyaki Includes 1 regular side

Chicken Wing Basket (6)

$10.45

Mr. Shuck's, BBQ, Plain, Garlic, Honey Garlic, Spicy Garlic, Lemon Pepper, Mild Buffalo, Spicy Buffalo, Sweet Thai Chili, Teriyaki, Lemonyaki Floured or Naked Includes 1 regular side

Chicken Tender Basket (3)

$10.45

Mr. Shuck's, BBQ, Plain, Garlic, Honey Garlic, Spicy Garlic, Lemon Pepper, Mild Buffalo, Spicy Buffalo, Sweet Thai Chili, Teriyaki, Lemonyaki Includes 1 regular side

Dinner

All dinners served with hushpuppies or garlic toast. Additional charge for premium side.

Flounder Dinner (1)

$22.95

Fried, Blackened, or Grilled 1 filets and 2 regular sides

Snapper Dinner (2)

$28.95

Fried, Blackened, or Grilled 2 filets and 2 regular sides

Catfish Dinner (2)

$19.95

Fried, Blackened, or Grilled 2 filets and 1 regular side

Tilapia Dinner (2)

$15.95

Fried, Blackened, or Grilled 2 filets and 1 regular side

Whiting Dinner (2)

$13.95

Fried, Blackened, or Grilled 2 filets and 1 regular side

Oyster Dinner (12)

$26.95

Fried, Blackened, Grilled, or Garlic Includes 1 regular side

Oyster Dinner (16)

$36.95

Fried, Blackened, Grilled, or Garlic Includes 2 regular sides

Shrimp Dinner (12)

$13.95

Peeled and deveined Fried, Blackened, Grilled, Buffalo, BBQ, Garlic, Teriyaki, or Lemonyaki Includes 1 regular side

Shrimp Dinner (16)

$17.95

Peeled and deveined Fried, Blackened, Grilled, Buffalo, BBQ, Garlic, Teriyaki, or Lemonyaki Includes 2 regular sides

Chicken Wing Dinner (12)

$19.95

Mr. Shuck's, BBQ, Plain, Garlic, Honey Garlic, Spicy Garlic, Lemon Pepper, Mild Buffalo, Spicy Buffalo, Sweet Thai Chili, Teriyaki, Lemonyaki Floured or Naked Includes 2 regular sides

Chicken Tender Dinner (4)

$14.95

Mr. Shuck's, BBQ, Plain, Garlic, Honey Garlic, Spicy Garlic, Lemon Pepper, Mild Buffalo, Spicy Buffalo, Sweet Thai Chili, Teriyaki, Lemonyaki Includes 2 regular sides

Garlic Crabs and More

Hot Shrimp (14) (1/2 Lb)

$9.95

1/2 lb. Peel & Eat Shrimp

Hot Shrimp (28) (1 Lb)

$15.95

1 lb. Peel & Eat Shrimp

Hot Shrimp (42) (1.5 Lb)

$24.95

1.5 lb. Peel & Eat Shrimp

Hot P & D Shrimp (14) (1/2 Lb)

$11.95

1/2 lb. Peeled and deveined shrimp Fried, Blackened, Grilled, Buffalo, BBQ, Teriyaki, or Lemonyaki

Hot P & D Shrimp (28) (1 Lb)

$16.95

1 lb. Peeled and deveined shrimp Fried, Blackened, Grilled, Buffalo, BBQ, Teriyaki, or Lemonyaki

Hot P & D Shrimp (42) (1.5 Lb)

$25.95

1.5 lb. Peeled and deveined shrimp Fried, Blackened, Grilled, Buffalo, BBQ, Teriyaki, or Lemonyaki

Hot Garlic Snow Crab (1)

$31.95

1 Garlic snow crab cluster

Hot Garlic Snow Crab (2)

$63.90

2 Garlic snow crab clusters

Hot Garlic Snow Crab (3)

$95.85

3 Garlic snow crab clusters

Fried Snow Crab (1)

$32.95

1 Fried snow crab cluster

Fried Snow Crab (2)

$65.90

2 Fried snow crab clusters

Fried Snow Crab (3)

$98.85

3 Fried snow crab clusters

Hot Garlic Crawfish (1/2 Lb)

$8.95

1/2 lb. Garlic crawfish

Hot Garlic Crawfish (1 Lb)

$11.95

1 lb Garlic crawfish

Hot Garlic Conch - Small (4 oz)

$5.95

4 oz. Garlic conch

Hot Garlic Conch - Medium (8 oz)

$10.95

8 oz. Garlic conch

Hot Garlic Conch - Large (12 oz)

$15.95

12 oz. Garlic conch

Hot Garlic Conch - X-Large (16 oz)

$20.95

16 oz. Garlic conch

Fried Conch - Small (4 oz)

$5.95

4 oz. Fried conch

Fried Conch - Medium (8 oz)

$10.95

8 oz. Fried conch

Fried Conch - Large (12 oz)

$15.95

12 oz. Fried conch

Fried Conch - X-Large (16 oz)

$20.95

16 oz. Fried conch

Hot Oysters (6)

$12.95

Fried, blackened, or grilled

Hot Oysters (12)

$25.45

Fried, blackened, or grilled

Platter

Heated Snow Crab Platter

$38.95

1 Snow crab cluster, 1/2 lb. shrimp, 1 regular side

Feast

All feasts are served w/ sausage, potatoes, corn & egg Choice of garlic or fried

Heated The Big Snow Feast

$76.45Out of stock

2 Snow crab clusters, 1/2 lb. shrimp, 2 x LCB sides

Heated Miss. Shuck's Feast

$40.95

1 Snow crab cluster, 1/2 lb. shrimp, LCB sides

Heated Snow Crab Feast

$67.45

2 Snow crab clusters, LCB sides

Heated Snow Crab Snacker

$35.95Out of stock

1 Snow crab cluster, LCB sides

Hot Crawfish Feast (1/2 lb.)

$15.95

Hot Crawfish Feast (1 lb.)

$22.95

Heated Shrimp Feast (1/2 lb.)

$15.95

Heated Shrimp Feast (1 lb.)

$22.95

Sides

Bread (2)

$1.00

Toasted Bread (2)

$1.50

Heated Baked Beans

$3.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Fried Corn (2)

$4.00

Fried Buffalo Eggs (2)

$3.00

Fried Okra

$3.00

Fries

$3.00

Cheese Fries

$4.25

Loaded Fries

$4.50

Heated Garlic Corn (2)

$3.00

Heated Garlic Eggs (2)

$2.00

Heated Garlic Potatoes

$3.00

Green Tomatoes (5)

$6.00

Hand cut and battered in our Shucks Flour

House Salad

$4.00Out of stock

Hush Puppies (4)

$3.00

Heated Low Country Boil

$7.95

Potato Minis

$3.00

Loaded Minis

$4.50

Loaded Potato Skins (5)

$6.00Out of stock

Fried topped with melted cheese & bacon

Heated Side Sausage (7)

$4.00

Rice Pilaf

$4.00Out of stock

Broccoli

$4.00Out of stock

Pint Cole Slaw

$8.00

Pint Baked Beans

$8.00

Desserts

Funnel Cake Fries

$7.95

Xango Fried Cheesecake

$6.95

Key-Lime

$6.95Out of stock

Brownie & Ice Cream

$6.95

Kentucky Butter Cake

$9.95Out of stock

Warm Apple Pie w\ Ice Cream

$6.95

Fountain Drinks

Arnold Palmer

$2.49

Cherry (Fountain)

$2.49

Coke (Fountain)

$2.49

Coke - Cherry (Fountain)

$2.49

Coke - Diet (Fountain)

$2.49

Lemonade-Aid (Fountain)

$2.49

Pibb- (Fountain)

$2.49

Sprite (Fountain)

$2.49

Fruit Punch (Fountain)

$2.49

Coke Zero

$2.49

Tea - Half & Half

$2.49

Tea - Sweet

$2.49

Tea - Unsweet

$2.49

Water

Pint Kool Aid

$1.75

8oz Kool Aid

$1.00

1/2 Gal Kool Aid

$3.99

Gal Kool Aid

$5.99

Club Soda

$1.79

Bottled Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.89

Bottled Soda

$1.89

Bottle Mystic

$1.89

Pint Tea

$1.00

Pint & Half Tea

$1.99

1/2 Gal Tea

$3.99

Gal Tea

$5.99

8oz Sweet Tea

$0.50

1 Can Drink

$0.65

2 Cans Drinks

$1.25

Aqua Panna

$4.00

San Pelligrino

$4.00

Kids Drinks

Soda (Kids)

$1.05

Sweet Tea (Kids)

$1.05

Kool-Aid

$0.75

Premium Drinks

Peach Tea

$3.99Out of stock

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.99

Premium Refill

$1.99

Shirley Temple

$3.29

Sparkling Watermelon Punch

$5.00

Mermaid Water

$5.00

Strawberry Mint Lemonade

$5.00

Soda/Mystic Packs

12 Pack Mystic

$21.95

Garlic Butter

2 oz Garlic Butter Cup

$1.00

8oz Garlic Butter

$8.00

Pint Garlic Butter

$11.00

1/2 Gallon Garlic Butter

$32.95

1 Gallon Garlic Butter

$64.95

5 Gallon Bucket Garlic Butter

$149.00

Shuck's Sauce

2oz Shuck's Sauce Cup

$1.00

8oz Shuck's Sauce

$8.00

Pint Shuck's Sauce

$11.00

1/2 Gallon Shuck's Sauce

$24.95

1 gallon Shuck's Sauce

$44.95

Tartar Sauce

2 oz. Tartar Sauce

$0.50

Pint Tarter

$11.00

Cocktail Sauce

2 oz. Cocktail Sauce

$0.50

Pint Coctail

$11.00

Ranch

2 oz. Ranch Sauce

$0.50

Pint Ranch

$11.00

Other

Sour Cream

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Hooked at First Bite! Whether you are looking for a fresh market, dine in or just a quick take out, family owned and operated Mr. Shuck’s Seafood is the destination for you! Don’t expect silver service or fancy décor. We invite you to a relaxed Southern food adventure. The creations served here are very simple, yet mind blowing in their flavor. But, don’t just just take our words for it, come and experience the delicious eats from under the sea first hand. You can feast on blue crabs, snow crabs, shrimp, crawfish, low country boil, fried corn or buffalo eggs. Bring your friends and family and have a seafood feast. We will absolutely rock your world!

107 Altama Connector, Brunswick, GA 31525

