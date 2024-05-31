Soul Food
Shugar Shack Soulfood
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|1:00 pm - 6:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Restaurant info
We are a take out only restaurant. Please order online a head very limited phone orders. We are a curbside pick up annd delivery service only. All orders will be brought to door at pick up time or delivered to your car. We do offer delivery with our delivery partners only DoorDash Ubereats Grubhub and Black and Mobile.
Location
45 North Chester Pike, Glenolden, PA 19036