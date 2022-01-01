Restaurant header imageView gallery

Shuggie's Trash Pie + Natural Wine 3349 23rd Street

review star

No reviews yet

3349 23rd Street

San Francisco, CA 94110

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Pizza

Bobo's The Pep, The Roni

$20.00

Pepperoni, honey, chili

Dead Combo

$23.00

Salt cod, potato, quail eggs, white sauce, onion, herbs

The Dirty Daddy Dario

$22.00

Pistachio mortadella, parmesan, walnut

The Pickle Lady

$20.00

Sausage, Ugly Pickle relish, dilly cream

Cheese pizza

$19.00

Squash Pie

$21.00

Sausage Party

$24.00

Kidzzz Cheese Pizza

$19.00

Vegan Shroom Pie

$22.00

Share Plates

Ugly Pickle Plate

$5.00

Pickles from your fave food waste co!

Preserved Mussels

$17.00Out of stock

Local mussels, excess dough crumbs, 7-year old citrus

Fried Pickle Kakiage

$13.00

Green onion roots, squash scraps, Ugly Pickle co. pickles, shiso ranch

Already Famous Garlic Knots

$10.00

Leftover dough, ricotta fluff, wilty green chimi, herbs & leaves

Stems, Leaves & Buds

$15.00

Crispy cauli, spicy pickled stems, leafy labne emulsion

Spicy 'N' Sticky Fish Head

$25.00

Housemade sticky sauce, tempura crispies, green onion trim, leaves

The Goddess

$13.00

Stemmy spicy avo-goddess dressing, beautiful surplus greens, blistered shishito puffed crispies, aged gouda

Mama Donna’s Polenta-Rama!

$16.00

Fried underripe tomatoes, sweet corn, charred okra, spicy sungolds

Captain Beefheart Meatballs

$16.00

Beefheart meatballs, wilty green emulsion, labne, harissa

Shroomee Fondooee

$20.00

Swordfish Belly Crudo

$21.00

Spuglies

$19.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Hot Pocket

$17.00

Sides

Anchovy

$3.00

Ricotta fluff

$4.00

Chili oil

Ranch

Red sauce

Halloween

Nachos

$12.00

Veg Nachos

$12.00

S'more

$6.00

Happy Hour

Parm Furikake Chips

$6.00

Tempura'd Pumpkin

$7.00

Already Famous Garlic Knots

$8.00

Wine - Glass

Oro Di Diamanti Vines Sum Rosato (GLASS)

$14.00

Subject to Change Bang Bang

$16.00

Gearhead Cosmic Debris Muscat (GLASS)

$15.00

Mas Pas Re Derriere La Cravate (GLASS)

$15.00

Wonderwerk Marinara Montepulciano (GLASS)

$16.00

Wine - Bottle

Mendall Poc A Poc / Red Field Blend 2020 Catalunya, Spain

$64.00

Cantina Giardino Anfora Rosso Magnum / Aglianico 2020 Irpinia, Italy

$128.00

Domaine Carterole Seven Summit / Mourvedre 2021 Roussion, France

$71.00

Christian Tschida Birdscape / Field Blend 2021 Burgenland, Austria

$122.00

Subject To Change Egomaniac / Cabernet Sauvignon 2019 Mendocino, CA

$112.00

Mountain Misery Feral Blush / Field Blend 2021 Sierra Foothills, CA

$78.00

Naranjuez La Risa Mata / Field Blend 2021 Andalucia, Spain

$59.00

Hannes Claudiu Rosa / Field Blend 2021 Rheinhessen, Germany

$72.00

Ashanta Wines Embryo II / Syrah 2021 Sonoma, CA

$98.00

Ocho Who Do You Love? / Saperavi 2020 Kakheti, Georgia

$60.00

Marioni Wines Merlo / Merlot 2021 Sonoma, CA

$65.00

Marto Al Dente / Pinot Noir & Gris 2020 Rheinhessen, Germany

$74.00

Bejon Les Bournais / Cabernet Franc 2020 Loire, France

$68.00

Stagiaire Wine Cheeky Bisous / Pinot noir & Sangio 2021 Santa Cruz, CA

$81.00

Laura Lorenzo / Daterra Portela do Vento Blanco 2019 Galicia, Spain

$66.00

Stagiare Sapphires, Samphire, & Saturn Returns / Sauvingion Blanc 2020 Santa Cruz, CA

$81.00

Marioni Sirena / Chardonnay 2021 Sonoma Mountain, CA

$61.00

Meigamma Bianco Primo / Nuragus 2020 Sardegna, Italy

$75.00

Cantina Giardino Fra / Falanghina 2020 Irpinia, Italy

$82.00

Domaine Carterole Esta Fete / Grenache Gris 2021 Roussillon, France

$77.00

Stagiaire Plastic Stars and Paper Moons / Viognier 2021 Santa Cruz, CA

$81.00

Stagiaire Sufficiently Whelming / Sauvignon Blanc 2020 Redwood Valley, CA

$94.00

Cantina Giardino Fra / Falanghina 2020 Irpinia, Italy

$82.00

Fabrice Chaillou Midion / Chenin Blanc 2019 Loire, France

$78.00

La Derniere Goutte Coquette / Riesling 2020 Beaujolais, France

$109.00

Cota 45 UBE Miraflores / Palomino 2018 Miraflores, Spain

$79.00

Domaine La Varenne La Croisette / Bourgogne Aligoté 2020 Burgundy, France

$73.00

Rietsch Stein / Riesling 2019 Alsace, France

$99.00

Sete Buccia / Malvasia 2020 Lazio, Italy

$81.00

Christophe Lindenlaub Ma Petite Chipie / Gewurztraminer 2018 Aslace, France

$90.00

Domaine Carterole Organe I Co / Vermentino 2021 Roussion, France

$93.00

Sete Topicale MAGNUM / Trebbiano 2021 Lazio, Italy

$153.00

Arquils Villa / Muscat 2021 Nevada City, CA

$102.00

La Garagista Harlots & Ruffians / La Crescent 2020 Barnard, Vermont

$98.00

Everwild Mabon / Muscat & Chardonnay 2021 Lodi, CA

$68.00

Ambyth Amphora Orange / Sauvignon Blanc 2021 Santa Barbara, CA

$86.00

Les Maisons Brûlées Ça me... / Sauvignon Blanc 2021 Loire, France

$70.00

Ashanta Solaris / Chenin & French Colombard 2021 Solano County, CA

$79.00

La Derniere Goutte Coquette / Riesling 2020 Beaujolais, France

$109.00

Michel Guignier Mystère de Rosée / Gamay 2020 Beaujolais, France

$74.00

Gut Oggau Maskerade Rose / Field Blend 2021 Burgenland, Austria

$119.00

Everwild Forget-Me-Not / Grenache 2021 Chalone, CA

$66.00

Hannes Claudiu Rosa / Field Blend 2021 Rheinhessen, Germany

$72.00

Furlani Rosato Frizzante / Pinot Noir 2021 Alto Adige, Italy

$63.00

Rieffel Mr. Pink Brut Rose / Pinot Noir 2018 Alsace, France

$78.00

Clot de les Soleres / Pet Nat Xarel-lo 2019 Penedès, Spain (BOTTLE)

$59.00

Swick Long Weekend Pet Nat / Riesling + Pinot Noir 2021 Willamette Valley, Oregon

$72.00

Absentee Winery Rosé Pet Nat / Carignan 2020 Mendocino, CA

$62.00

Wonderwerk Enzo Pet Nat / Freisa 2021 San Benito County, CA

$71.00

Le Coste Pizzicante Bianco / Moscato 2019 Lazio, Italy

$82.00

Wavy Wines NRG Pet Nat Piquette / Pinot Gris 2021 Chico, California

$69.00

Domaine Bobinet Summertime Pet Nat / Gamay 2021 Loire, France

$55.00

Hannes Claudiu Pet Nat / Muller Thurgau 2021 Rheinhessen, Germany

$73.00

Subject to Change Monster Party Pet Nat / Petite Sirah 2021 Mendocino, CA

$75.00

Ashanta Wines Huzzah! Pet Nat / French Colombard 2021 Solano County, CA

$79.00

Slushies

Froze

$15.00

Others

Tropical IPA - Alvarado St. Brewery Mai Tai

$9.00

Pilsner - Half Acre Pony

$8.00

Daisy Cutter Pale Ale

$8.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Mexican Coke

$5.00

Wine Shot

$4.00

Orange Shower lol

$10.00

Ghia spritz

$11.00

Ghia ginger

$11.00

Kitchen Beers

$7.00

Subject To Change Bunch of Herbs Vermouth Spritz

$15.00

Calidad

$5.00

‘Pulped’ Apple & Raspberry Cider

$14.00

Event

Guttarolo Rose

$68.00

Summertime Pet Nat

$61.00

Wonderwerk Orange

$61.00

Opening Night

Leave a Tip

$0.01

Clothing

Tshirt

$40.00

Other

Stickers

$5.00

Totes

$30.00

Shot Glass

$7.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Shuggie’s is a climate-friendly restaurant and natural wine bar making trashy pizzas & sexy share plates, highlighting upcycled produce, byproducts, offcuts, and bycatch.

Location

3349 23rd Street, San Francisco, CA 94110

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Cellarmaker House of Pizza
orange star4.6 • 337
3193 Mission St. San Francisco, CA 94110
View restaurantnext
Sanguchon Eatery
orange star4.5 • 38
1182 Valencia St San Francisco, CA 94110
View restaurantnext
Reem's California - Mission
orange starNo Reviews
2901 Mission Street San Francisco, CA 94110
View restaurantnext
Beretta - Valencia
orange starNo Reviews
1199 Valencia Street San Francisco, CA 94110
View restaurantnext
Reem's SF Catering A La Carte - SF Catering
orange starNo Reviews
2901 Mission St. San Francisco, CA 94110
View restaurantnext
Blue Plate - 3218 Mission Street
orange star4.3 • 3,963
3218 Mission Street San Francisco, CA 94110
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Francisco

Rintaro
orange star4.9 • 15,092
82 14th St San Francisco, CA 94103
View restaurantnext
Square Pie Guys - SOMA
orange star4.8 • 14,043
1077 Mission St San Francisco, CA 94103
View restaurantnext
Kitava
orange star4.8 • 13,434
2011 Mission St San Francisco, CA 94110
View restaurantnext
Underdogs Tres
orange star4.5 • 12,554
1224 9th Ave San Francisco, CA 94122
View restaurantnext
Pacific Catch - SF Chestnut St
orange star4.4 • 12,013
2027 Chestnut St San Francisco, CA 94123
View restaurantnext
Wayfare Tavern
orange star4.1 • 10,621
558 Sacramento Street San Francisco, CA 94111
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Francisco
Brisbane
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
South San Francisco
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Sausalito
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Emeryville
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Alameda
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Belvedere Tiburon
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
San Bruno
review star
No reviews yet
Albany
review star
No reviews yet
Berkeley
review star
Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston