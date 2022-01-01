Shuggie's Trash Pie + Natural Wine 3349 23rd Street
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Shuggie’s is a climate-friendly restaurant and natural wine bar making trashy pizzas & sexy share plates, highlighting upcycled produce, byproducts, offcuts, and bycatch.
3349 23rd Street, San Francisco, CA 94110
