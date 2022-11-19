Main picView gallery

Shuk 1313 Habersham Street

1313 Habersham Street

Savannah, GA 31401

Order Again

ANYTIME FARE

SABICH

$15.00

LEBANESE OMELETTE

$12.00

SHAKSHUKA

$12.00

ISRAELI BREAKFAST

$14.00

GRANOLA BOWL

$12.00

MANGO CHAI MALABI

$10.00

BYO

CHICKEN SHWARMA BYO

$14.00

LAMB KEBAB BYO

$16.00

FALAFEL BYO

$14.00

CAULIFLOWER BYO

$13.00

DIPS

LABNEH

$10.00

HUMMUS

$10.00

MUHAMARRA

$12.00

WHIPPED FETA

$12.00

SALADS

CAULIFLOWER TABOULEH BOWL

$13.00

FATTOUSH

$13.00

ROASTED CARROTT SALAD

$14.00

SIDES

SIDE FALAFEL

$4.00

SIDE MARINATED FETA

$3.00

SAUCES

$1.25

SIDE CHICKEN SKEWER

$4.00

SIDE LAMB SKEWER

$6.00

SIDE CAULIFLOWER

$4.00

SIDE OF PITA

$2.00

PASTRIES

MUFFIN

$3.25

BOUREKA

$3.25

CROISSANT

$3.50

CHOCOLATE CROISSANT

$3.50

PUFFS

$2.25Out of stock

KIDS MENU

Kids Pita Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Chicken Pita Pocket

$8.00

Kids Chicken with Couscous

$8.00

Kids Coucous, Chickpeas, Carrots

$8.00

COCKTAILS

TIBERIAS

$11.00

DEARBORN

$14.00

TURK KAVESI

$14.00

SAYIDA AL- HURRA

$11.00

PALMYRA

$11.00

ORALET RIZE

$12.00

SOLOMON

$13.00

CAY KANCHANI

$14.00

LIMONANA

$11.00

ZAGAZIG

$14.00

BEER

GOLDSTAR

$7.00

PERONI

$6.00

PILSNER URQUELL

$6.00

ALLAGASH RIVER TRIP

$7.00

ALMAZA

$5.00

DALES PALE ALE

$5.00

SUNBURST IPA

$6.00

ELLIE'S BROWN ALE

$6.00

FOUNDERS PORTER

$7.00

LORD GREY

$7.00

BLACK WIDOW CIDER

$7.00

WILD BASIN

$5.00

HEINEKEN 0.0

$6.00

WINE: GLASS

TRIENNES

$14.00

DOMAINE DES TOURELLES

$12.00

BUKETO (WHITE )

$14.00

BUKETO (RED)

$14.00

DOMAINE DE PAULLUS

$14.00

VAJARA DOLCETTO

$13.00

FUSO NERO D'AVOLA

$13.00

SULA BRUT

$14.00

BELLAFINO PROSECCO

$10.00

GULP/ HABLO (ORANGE)

$13.00

GAI'A PELOPONNESE (ROSE)

$12.00

WINE: BOTTLE

TRIENNES (BTL)

$53.00

DOMAINE DES TOURELLES (BTL)

$45.00

BUKETO (WHITE, BTL)

$53.00

BUKETO (RED)(BTL)

$53.00

DOMAINE DE PALLUS (BTL)

$53.00

VAJARA DOLCETT0 (BTL)

$49.00

FUSO NERO D'AVOLA (BTL)

$49.00

SULA BRUT (BTL)

$53.00

BELLAFINO PROSECCO (BTL)

$38.00

GULP/ HABLO (ORANGE) (BTL)

$53.00

GAI'A PELOPONNESE(ROSE) (BTL)

$45.00

GAZOZ

BEDOUIN TEA

$7.00

CUCUMBER LIMONANA

$6.00

MEERSHAHM

$7.00

VODKA

THREE OLIVES

$7.00

TITO'S

$8.00

ST. GEORGE CITRUS

$10.00

GREY GOOSE

$11.00

GIN

BROKER'S

$8.00

ENGINE

$11.00

BIMINI

$12.00

SIPSMITH

$12.00

STRAY DOG

$12.00

HENDRICKS

$13.00

WHISKEY/BOURBON

FOUR ROSES YELLOW

$8.00

BUFFALO TRACE

$10.00

ELIJAH CRAIG

$12.00

WOODFORD RESERVE

$13.00

JAMESON

$11.00

REDWOOD PIPEDREAM

$14.00

RYE

RITTENHOUSE

$9.00

HIGH WEST DOUBLE RYE

$12.00

REDWOOD EMERALD GIANT

$14.00

RUM

HAVANNAH CLUB

$7.00

PLANTATION PINEAPPLE

$10.00

PLANTATION 5 YR

$9.00

BACCO 12 YR

$11.00

TEQUILA

CIMARON BLANCO

$8.00

CURAMIA BLANCO

$12.00

LOS SUNDAYS REPASADO

$13.00

LEGENDARIO DOMINGO CUPRENTO GUERRERO

$15.00

DEL MAGUEY VIDA

$13.00

SCOTCH

GREAT KING ARTIST BLEND

$13.00

VERMOUTH

DOLIN DRY

$6.00

COCCHI DE TORINO SWEET

$7.00

BRANDY / COGNAC

PIERRE FERRAND 1840

$13.00

LIQUEUR

POLI ELISIER SAMBUCA

$11.00

AMARULA CREAM

$9.00

BORGHETTI

$8.00

SKINOS

$11.00

PIMMS NO. 1

$8.00

LIMONCELLO

$10.00

BATAVIA

$9.00

XILA

$12.00

DI AMORE AMARETTO

$9.00

MASSAYA ARAK

$9.00

APERTIF

COCCHI AMERICANO

$7.00

APEROL

$9.00

CAMPARI

$11.00

DIGESTIF

AMARO DELL'ETNA

$10.00

AMARO NONINO

$13.00

MONTENEGRO

$11.00

ZUCCA

$11.00

CYNAR

$10.00

CHINA-CHINA

$10.00

FERNET- BRANCA

$9.00

BRAULIO

$13.00

CASONI HERITAGE

$9.00

OTTOZ EBO LEBO

$10.00

OTHER - N/A

Pellegrino 750ml

$4.00

Saratoga 28oz

$4.00

Soda

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Casamara

$6.00

GingerBeer

$4.00

SPECIALS

AMARO FLIGHT

$23.00

BOILERMAKER

$13.00

DIPS / HUMMUS

MUHAMARRA

$12.00

WHIPPED FETA

$12.00

HUMMUS #1 (PEA)

$12.00

HUMMUS #2 (CHICKEN)

$14.00

HUMMUS #3 (FALAFEL)

$14.00

ARAYES

LAMB & FETA ARAYES

$14.00

POTATO & FETA ARAYES

$12.00

OTHER

SAUCE & FRIES

$8.00

BREAKFAST FOR DINNER

$18.00

MANGO CHAI MALABI

$10.00

ROASTED CARROTT SALAD

$14.00

ADD ONS

SIDE OF PITA

$2.00

SIDE OF CRUDITE

$2.00

CLOTHING

SWEATSHIRT

$35.00

WHITE POCKET T

$24.00

LOGO T SHIRT

$31.00

DAD HAT

$28.00

KOOZIE

$3.00

SNACKS

HALVAH

$12.00

BOMBA

$2.50

TERRA CHIPS

$1.50

ELEPHANT PRETZELS

$4.00
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 12:59 am
Monday7:30 am - 12:59 am
Tuesday7:30 am - 12:59 am
Wednesday7:30 am - 12:59 am
Thursday7:30 am - 12:59 am
Friday7:30 am - 12:59 am
Saturday7:30 am - 12:59 am
Nurturing a comforting space for the community to gather and relish in fresh, honest, and creative fare inspired by flavors of The Mediterranean.

1313 Habersham Street, Savannah, GA 31401

