Shuk 1313 Habersham Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 12:59 am
|Monday
|7:30 am - 12:59 am
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 12:59 am
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 12:59 am
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 12:59 am
|Friday
|7:30 am - 12:59 am
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 12:59 am
Restaurant info
Nurturing a comforting space for the community to gather and relish in fresh, honest, and creative fare inspired by flavors of The Mediterranean.
Location
1313 Habersham Street, Savannah, GA 31401
Gallery