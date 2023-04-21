A map showing the location of Shukran 2 609 BRICKELL AVEView gallery

Shukran 2 609 BRICKELL AVE

review star

No reviews yet

609 BRICKELL AVE

MIAMI, FL 33131

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Appetizers

Trio Dip

Trio Dip

$9.35
Hummus Dip

Hummus Dip

$6.75
Babaganaogh Dip

Babaganaogh Dip

$6.75
Muhammara Dip

Muhammara Dip

$6.75
Fries

Fries

$4.99
1/2 fries

1/2 fries

$3.99

Pitta Chips

$4.99
Falafel 4

Falafel 4

$9.99

Shawarmas

Beef Shawarma

Beef Shawarma

$16.99
Chicken Shawarma

Chicken Shawarma

$15.99
Mixed Shawarma

Mixed Shawarma

$16.99
Falafel Wrap

Falafel Wrap

$14.99

Kafta Shawarma

$16.99
Bomb Shawarma

Bomb Shawarma

$17.99

Platters

Platters

Beef Skewers

Beef Skewers

$20.99
Chicken Skewers

Chicken Skewers

$18.99
Mixed Skewers

Mixed Skewers

$19.99
Falafel Platter

Falafel Platter

$15.99
Kafta Skewers

Kafta Skewers

$19.99
Kibbe Platter

Kibbe Platter

$19.99
Trio Skewers

Trio Skewers

$21.99

Mix

Shukran Mix

$27.99
Shukran Mix +

Shukran Mix +

$31.99

Drinks

Coke

Coke

$2.16
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.16
Zero Coke

Zero Coke

$2.16
Sprite

Sprite

$2.16
Peach Tea

Peach Tea

$2.70
Perrier Water

Perrier Water

$2.60
Water

Water

$2.16

Salads

Tabbouleh Salad

$10.99
Shukran Salad

Shukran Salad

$10.00

Burgers

Burger

Shukran Burger

Shukran Burger

$16.99
Mediterranean Burger

Mediterranean Burger

$16.99
Falafel Burger

Falafel Burger

$14.99

Desserts

Desert

Baklava

Baklava

$4.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

609 BRICKELL AVE, MIAMI, FL 33131

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

