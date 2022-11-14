Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Bistro at Shuksan

1500 E Axton Rd

Bellingham, WA 98226

Order Again

Small

Beets by Matthew

$13.00

Chicken Wings

$17.00

Collard Greens & Cornbread

$13.00

Corn Bread

$4.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$17.00+

Pommes Frittes

$7.00

Soup De Jour

$11.00

Wedge Salad

$13.00

Sandwiches

Beef Po Boy

$17.00

Burger

$15.00+

Club Sandwich

$15.00

Creole Eggplant Po Boy

$17.00

Shrimp Po Boy

$17.00

Surf & Turf

$19.00

Daily Sandwich

$16.00

Main

Cajun Jambalaya

$17.00

Carlton Farm Pork Cheeks

$27.00

Gumbo

$17.00

Painted Hills Ribeye

$33.00

Red Beans And Rice

$19.00

Salmon Risotto

$31.00Out of stock

Shrimp And Grits

$23.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

A Southern Farm to Table Kitchen & Bar.

Location

1500 E Axton Rd, Bellingham, WA 98226

Directions

