The Bistro at Shuksan
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
A Southern Farm to Table Kitchen & Bar.
Location
1500 E Axton Rd, Bellingham, WA 98226
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
California Tacos & Fresh Juices - California Tacos Bellingham
No Reviews
4252 Cordata Pkwy Ste 104 Bellingham, WA 98226
View restaurant
New Mexico Tamale Company - 360-389-8841
4.7 • 440
4151 Meridian Street Bellingham, WA 98226
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Bellingham
More near Bellingham