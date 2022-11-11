Shultz's Delicatessen

- Home
304 Reviews
$
918 Carlisle Street
Hanover, PA 17331
Popular Items
Green Salads
Large Boar's Head Chicken Caesar Salad
Golden classic chicken over a bed of chopped romaine with parmesan cheese and croutons
Large Boar's Head Chicken Chef Salad
Boar's Head golden classic chicken with pickled egg, carrot, cucumber, red pepper, red onion, radish, and grape tomato over a bed of mixed green.
Large Boars Head Buffalo Chicken Chef Salad
Blazing Buffalo Chicken, tomatoes, cheddar jack, red onions, diced celery with blue cheese dressing over a bed of mixed greens
Large Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce with parmesan cheese and croutons
Large Chunky Chicken Salad Chef Salad
Shultz's chunky chicken salad with pickled egg, carrot, cucumber, red pepper, red onion, radish, and grape tomato over a bed of mixed green.
Large Classic Chef Salad
Baked ham, deli turkey and swiss cheese with pickled egg, carrot, cucumber, red pepper, red onion, radish, and grape tomato over a bed of mixed greens
Large Creamy Chicken Salad Chef Salad
Shultz's creamy chicken salad with pickled egg, carrot, cucumber, red pepper, red onion, radish, and grape tomato over a bed of mixed green.
Large Garden Salad
Carrot, cucumber, red pepper, red onion, radish, and grape tomato over a bed of mixed green.
Large Gourmet Chicken Salad Chef Salad
Shultz's Gourmet Chicken Salad with pickled egg, carrot, cucumber, red pepper, red onion, radish, and grape tomato over a bed of mixed green.
Large Italian Cold Cut Chef Salad
Sharp provolone cheese, genoa salami, pepperoni, cappy ham with pickled egg, carrot, cucumber, red pepper, red onion, radish, and grape tomato over a bed of mixed greens
Large Shrimp Salad Chef Salad
Shultz's shrimp salad with pickled egg, carrot, cucumber, red pepper, red onion, radish, and grape tomato over a bed of mixed greens
Large Tuna Salad Chef Salad
Shultz's tuna salad with pickled egg, carrot, cucumber, red pepper, red onion, radish, and grape tomato over a bed of mixed green.
Small Boar's Head Buffalo Chicken Chef Salad
Blazing Buffalo Chicken, tomatoes, cheddar jack, red onions, diced celery with blue cheese dressing over a bed of mixed greens
Small Boar's Head Golden Chicken Chef Salad
Boar's Head golden classic chicken with pickled egg, carrot, cucumber, red pepper, red onion, radish, and grape tomato over a bed of mixed green.
Small Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce with parmesan cheese and croutons
Small Boar's Head Chicken Caesar Salad
Golden classic chicken over a bed of chopped romaine with parmesan cheese and croutons
Small Chunky Chicken Salad Chef Salad
Shultz's chunky chicken salad with pickled egg, carrot, cucumber, red pepper, red onion, radish, and grape tomato over a bed of mixed green.
Small Classic Chef Salad
Baked ham, deli turkey and swiss cheese with pickled egg, carrot, cucumber, red pepper, red onion, radish, and grape tomato over a bed of mixed greens
Small Creamy Chicken Salad Chef Salad
Shultz's creamy chicken salad with pickled egg, carrot, cucumber, red pepper, red onion, radish, and grape tomato over a bed of mixed green.
Small Garden Salad
Carrot, cucumber, red pepper, red onion, radish, and grape tomato over a bed of mixed green.
Small Gourmet Chicken Salad Chef Salad
Shultz's Gourmet Chicken Salad with pickled egg, carrot, cucumber, red pepper, red onion, radish, and grape tomato over a bed of mixed green.
Small Italian Cold Cut Chef Salad
Sharp provolone cheese, genoa salami, pepperoni, cappy ham with pickled egg, carrot, cucumber, red pepper, red onion, radish, and grape tomato over a bed of mixed greens
Small Shrimp Salad Chef Salad
Shultz's shrimp salad with pickled egg, carrot, cucumber, red pepper, red onion, radish, and grape tomato over a bed of mixed greens
Small Tuna Salad Chef Salad
Special Sandwiches & Items
Monthly Featured Item - Taste of Fall
Deli turkey, swiss cheese and cranberry apple orange relish on cottage rye bread
American Cold Cut Sub
American cheese, minced bologna and cooked salami with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise and pickles on a 6" white roll
Philly Cheesesteak Sub
Deli beef with peppers, onions, and provolone cheese on a toasted steak roll
Grilled Cheese
Grilled bread with four slices of melted cheese
Hot Ham & Swiss On A Warm Soft Pretzel Roll Melt
Grilled ham and swiss on a warm pretzel roll
Shultz's B.L.T Sandwich
Two slices of toast bread with mayo, tomato, lettuce, and bacon.
Rachel Melt
Grilled turkey breast, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, thousand island dressing on grilled marble rye
Reuben Melt
Grilled corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, thousand island dressing on grilled marble rye
Cheddar Jack Cheese Quesadilla
On a flour tortilla with sour cream and Shultz's salsa.
Cheddar Jack Cheese & Chicken Quesadilla
Chicken & cheddar cheese on sundried tomato tortilla with sour cream and salsa
Classic Club
Ham, turkey, swiss chesse and Mayonnaise on your choice of 3 slices of toasted bread with 4 slices of bacon, lettuce and tomato.
Deli Turkey Club
Deli turkey, swiss cheese and mayonnaise on your choice of 3 slices of toasted bread with 4 slices of bacon, lettuce and tomato.
Deli Chicken Club
Boars Head Golden classic chicken, smoked gouda and mayonnaise on your choice of 3 slices of toasted bread with 4 slices of bacon, lettuce and tomato.
Deli Roast Beef Club
Deli roast, cheddar cheese, and creamy horseradish sauce on your choice of 3 slices of toasted bread with 4 slices of bacon, lettuce and tomato.
Smoked Turkey & Avocado Club
Smoked turkey, avocado, provolone cheese and ranch dressing on your choice of 3 slices of toasted bread with 4 slices of bacon, lettuce and tomato.
Italian Cold Cut
Sharp provolone cheese, genoa salami, pepperoni, cappy ham with lettuce, tomato, onion, deli dressing, and pickles on a 6" white roll