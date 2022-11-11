Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches

Shultz's Delicatessen

304 Reviews

$

918 Carlisle Street

Hanover, PA 17331

Order Again

Popular Items

Italian Cold Cut
Classic Club
Reuben Melt

Green Salads

Green salad served with a soft half pretzel roll

Large Boar's Head Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.99Out of stock

Golden classic chicken over a bed of chopped romaine with parmesan cheese and croutons

Large Boar's Head Chicken Chef Salad

$12.99

Boar's Head golden classic chicken with pickled egg, carrot, cucumber, red pepper, red onion, radish, and grape tomato over a bed of mixed green.

Large Boars Head Buffalo Chicken Chef Salad

$12.99

Blazing Buffalo Chicken, tomatoes, cheddar jack, red onions, diced celery with blue cheese dressing over a bed of mixed greens

Large Caesar Salad

$8.95Out of stock

Romaine lettuce with parmesan cheese and croutons

Large Chunky Chicken Salad Chef Salad

$12.99

Shultz's chunky chicken salad with pickled egg, carrot, cucumber, red pepper, red onion, radish, and grape tomato over a bed of mixed green.

Large Classic Chef Salad

$12.99

Baked ham, deli turkey and swiss cheese with pickled egg, carrot, cucumber, red pepper, red onion, radish, and grape tomato over a bed of mixed greens

Large Creamy Chicken Salad Chef Salad

$11.99

Shultz's creamy chicken salad with pickled egg, carrot, cucumber, red pepper, red onion, radish, and grape tomato over a bed of mixed green.

Large Garden Salad

$8.95

Carrot, cucumber, red pepper, red onion, radish, and grape tomato over a bed of mixed green.

Large Gourmet Chicken Salad Chef Salad

$12.99

Shultz's Gourmet Chicken Salad with pickled egg, carrot, cucumber, red pepper, red onion, radish, and grape tomato over a bed of mixed green.

Large Italian Cold Cut Chef Salad

$12.99

Sharp provolone cheese, genoa salami, pepperoni, cappy ham with pickled egg, carrot, cucumber, red pepper, red onion, radish, and grape tomato over a bed of mixed greens

Large Shrimp Salad Chef Salad

$17.99

Shultz's shrimp salad with pickled egg, carrot, cucumber, red pepper, red onion, radish, and grape tomato over a bed of mixed greens

Large Tuna Salad Chef Salad

$11.99

Shultz's tuna salad with pickled egg, carrot, cucumber, red pepper, red onion, radish, and grape tomato over a bed of mixed green.

Small Boar's Head Buffalo Chicken Chef Salad

$8.99

Blazing Buffalo Chicken, tomatoes, cheddar jack, red onions, diced celery with blue cheese dressing over a bed of mixed greens

Small Boar's Head Golden Chicken Chef Salad

$8.99

Boar's Head golden classic chicken with pickled egg, carrot, cucumber, red pepper, red onion, radish, and grape tomato over a bed of mixed green.

Small Caesar Salad

$6.99Out of stock

Romaine lettuce with parmesan cheese and croutons

Small Boar's Head Chicken Caesar Salad

$8.99Out of stock

Golden classic chicken over a bed of chopped romaine with parmesan cheese and croutons

Small Chunky Chicken Salad Chef Salad

$8.99

Shultz's chunky chicken salad with pickled egg, carrot, cucumber, red pepper, red onion, radish, and grape tomato over a bed of mixed green.

Small Classic Chef Salad

$8.99

Baked ham, deli turkey and swiss cheese with pickled egg, carrot, cucumber, red pepper, red onion, radish, and grape tomato over a bed of mixed greens

Small Creamy Chicken Salad Chef Salad

$8.49

Shultz's creamy chicken salad with pickled egg, carrot, cucumber, red pepper, red onion, radish, and grape tomato over a bed of mixed green.

Small Garden Salad

$6.99

Carrot, cucumber, red pepper, red onion, radish, and grape tomato over a bed of mixed green.

Small Gourmet Chicken Salad Chef Salad

$8.99

Shultz's Gourmet Chicken Salad with pickled egg, carrot, cucumber, red pepper, red onion, radish, and grape tomato over a bed of mixed green.

Small Italian Cold Cut Chef Salad

$8.99

Sharp provolone cheese, genoa salami, pepperoni, cappy ham with pickled egg, carrot, cucumber, red pepper, red onion, radish, and grape tomato over a bed of mixed greens

Small Shrimp Salad Chef Salad

$11.99

Shultz's shrimp salad with pickled egg, carrot, cucumber, red pepper, red onion, radish, and grape tomato over a bed of mixed greens

Small Tuna Salad Chef Salad

$8.49

Shultz's Gourmet Chicken Salad with pickled egg, carrot, cucumber, red pepper, red onion, radish, and grape tomato over a bed of mixed green.

Special Sandwiches & Items

Monthly Featured Item - Taste of Fall

$9.50

Deli turkey, swiss cheese and cranberry apple orange relish on cottage rye bread

American Cold Cut Sub

$8.99

American cheese, minced bologna and cooked salami with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise and pickles on a 6" white roll

Philly Cheesesteak Sub

$9.50

Deli beef with peppers, onions, and provolone cheese on a toasted steak roll

Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Grilled bread with four slices of melted cheese

Hot Ham & Swiss On A Warm Soft Pretzel Roll Melt

$8.50

Grilled ham and swiss on a warm pretzel roll

Shultz's B.L.T Sandwich

$9.99

Two slices of toast bread with mayo, tomato, lettuce, and bacon.

Rachel Melt

$9.99

Grilled turkey breast, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, thousand island dressing on grilled marble rye

Reuben Melt

$9.99

Grilled corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, thousand island dressing on grilled marble rye

Cheddar Jack Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

On a flour tortilla with sour cream and Shultz's salsa.

Cheddar Jack Cheese & Chicken Quesadilla

$9.99

Chicken & cheddar cheese on sundried tomato tortilla with sour cream and salsa

Classic Club

$11.50

Ham, turkey, swiss chesse and Mayonnaise on your choice of 3 slices of toasted bread with 4 slices of bacon, lettuce and tomato.

Deli Turkey Club

$11.99

Deli turkey, swiss cheese and mayonnaise on your choice of 3 slices of toasted bread with 4 slices of bacon, lettuce and tomato.

Deli Chicken Club

$11.99

Boars Head Golden classic chicken, smoked gouda and mayonnaise on your choice of 3 slices of toasted bread with 4 slices of bacon, lettuce and tomato.

Deli Roast Beef Club

$12.50

Deli roast, cheddar cheese, and creamy horseradish sauce on your choice of 3 slices of toasted bread with 4 slices of bacon, lettuce and tomato.

Smoked Turkey & Avocado Club

$11.99

Smoked turkey, avocado, provolone cheese and ranch dressing on your choice of 3 slices of toasted bread with 4 slices of bacon, lettuce and tomato.

Italian Cold Cut

$8.99

Sharp provolone cheese, genoa salami, pepperoni, cappy ham with lettuce, tomato, onion, deli dressing, and pickles on a 6" white roll

Deli Salads & BBQ's (By The Pound)

Cole Slaw (pound)

$6.99

Cranberry Apple Orange Relish (pound)

$7.99

Deviled Egg (4)

$1.99

Deviled Eggs (2)

$1.25

Pickle Spear (each)

$0.35

Potato Salad (pound)

$5.99

Redskin Potato Salad (pound)

$7.99

Shultz's Baked Beans (pound)

$4.49

Shultz's Beef BBQ (pound)

$9.99

Shultz's Broccoli Salad (pound)

$9.99

Shultz's Candied Dills (pound)

$3.49

Shultz's Chicken Pot Pie (pound)

$5.99

Shultz's Chicken Salad (pound)

$9.99

Shultz's Chunky Chicken Salad

$10.50
Shultz's Cucumber Salad (pound)

$4.99Out of stock

Shultz's Egg & Olive Salad (pound)

$6.99

Shultz's Egg Salad (pound)

$6.99

Shultz's Gourmet Chicken Salad (pound)

$10.99

Shultz's Ham Salad (pound)

$9.99

Shultz's Hamburg BBQ (pound)

$8.99

Shultz's Italian Meatballs (pound)

$8.99

Shultz's Italian Pasta Salad (pound)

$5.59

Shultz's Macaroni Salad (pound)

$5.99

Shultz's Melon Salad (pint)

$3.99Out of stock

Shultz's Pickled Egg (each)

$0.75

Shultz's Pulled Pork (pound)

$8.99

Shultz's Shrimp Salad (pound)

$17.99

Shultz's Tuna Salad (pound)

$9.99

Shultz's Watergate Salad (pound)

$4.19

Dips (By The Pound)

Shultz's Creamy Dill Dip (pound)

$3.99

Shultz's French Onion Dip (pound)

$3.99

Shultz's Mexican Dip (pound)

$3.99

Shultz's Sharp Cheddar Cheese Dip (pound)

$8.99

Shultz's Cheddar Cheese & Bacon Dip (pound)

$11.75

Shultz's Cheddar Cheese, Bacon & Horseradish (pound)

$11.75

Shultz's Roasted Meats By The Pound

Shultz's Midway Baked Ham (Pound)

$9.49

Shultz's Sweet Slice Baked Ham (Pound)

$15.99

Shultz's Roasted Turkey Breast (Pound)

$9.99

Smoked Turkey Breast (Pound)

$11.50

Deli Turkey (Pound)

$10.50

Shultz's Meatloaf (Pound)

$9.99

Shultz's Medium Well Roast Beef (Pound)

$15.99

Deli Rare Roast Beef (Pound)

$15.99

Shultz's Hickory Smoked Ham (Pound)

$7.99

Pepperoni Sliced (Pound)

$12.99

Corned Beef

$16.99

Boar's Head Provisions By The Pound

Boar's Head Maple Honey Turkey Breast (Pound)

$15.99

Boar's Head Maple Honey Ham (Pound)

$15.99

Boar's Head Buffalo Chicken Breast (Pound)

$15.99

Boar's Head Cajun Turkey Breast (Pound)

$15.99

Boar's Head Liverwurst (Pound)

$10.99

Boar's Head Vermont Cheddar Cheese (Pound)

$12.99

Boar's Head Chipotle Gouda Cheese (Pound)

$12.99

Boar's Head Picante Provolone Cheese (Pound)

$12.99

Boar's Head Golden Classic Chicken

$15.99

Bologna's & Salami's By The Pound

Kunzler's Cooked Salami (Pound)

$6.99

Kunzler's Minced Bologna

$6.99

Kunzler's Pepper Loaf

$6.99

Lebanon Bologna (Pound)

$9.99

Sechrist's Butcher Bologna (Pound)

$9.99

Shultz's Sweet Bologna (Stoney Point Sweet Bologna)

$9.99

Sweet Lebanon Bologna (Pound)

$9.99

Genoa Salami

$13.99

Cappy Ham

$13.99

Cheeses by The Pound

Longhorn Cheese (Pound)

$7.49

Provolone Cheese Sliced (Pound)

$6.99

Muenster Cheese (Pound)

$8.49

White American Cheese Sliced (Pound)

$4.99

Cooper CV Sharp Cheese (Pound)

$8.49

Pepper Jack Cheese (Pound)

$7.99

Swiss Cheese (Pound)

$8.99

Lacey Swiss(Pound)

$10.49

Sharp Cheddar (Pound)

$8.99

Yellow American Cheese Sliced (Pound)

$4.99

Smoked Gouda (Pound)

$11.99

Smoked Cheddar (Pound)

$7.99

Soups

Chicken Corn Serving Cold

$2.99

Chicken Corn Serving Hot

$2.99

Chicken Corn Soup Quart

$6.49

Cream of Crab Quart

$15.99

Cream of Crab Serving Cold

$5.99

Cream of Crab Serving Hot

$5.99

Cream of Tomato Quart

$6.49

Cream of Tomato Serving Hot Serving

$2.99

Cream of Tomato Serving Cold Serving

$2.99

Chili Quart

$10.99

Chili Pint

$5.75

Chili Serving Cold

$4.49
Chili Serving Hot

$4.49

Crackers

Ritz 13.7 oz.

$4.49

Chicken In A Biskit 7.5 oz.

$4.49

Triscuit Original 8.5 oz.

$4.49

Town House Original 13.8 oz.

$4.49

Club Crackers Original 13.7 oz.

$4.49

Wheat Thins Original 8.5 oz.

$4.49

Ham or Liverwurst

Midway Baked Ham CYO

$7.50

Shultz's Sweet Slice Ham CYO

$10.99

Hickory Smoked Ham CYO

$7.50

Boar's Head Maple Honey Ham CYO

$10.99

Liverwurst CYO

$9.99

Cappy Ham CYO

$9.99

Pulled Pork CYO

$7.50

Turkey & Chicken

Shultz's Roast Turkey CYO

$8.50

Smoked Turkey CYO

$9.99

Deli Turkey CYO

$8.50

Boars Head Bold Cajun Turkey CYO

$10.99

Boars Head Maple Honey Turkey CYO

$10.99

Boars Head Blazing Buffalo Chicken CYO

$10.99

Boars Head Golden Classic Chicken CYO

$10.99

Beef

Shultzs Medium Well Roast Beef CYO

$9.99

Medium Rare Deli Beef CYO

$9.99

Meatloaf CYO

$7.50

Corned Beef CYO

$9.99

Shultz's Beef BBQ CYO

$8.50

Shultz's Hamburg BBQ CYO

$7.50

Bologna & Salami

Kunzler's Cooked Salami CYO

$7.50

Kunzler's Minced Bologna CYO

$7.50

Kunzler's Pepper Loaf CYO

$7.50

Sechrist's Butcher Bologna CYO

$8.50

Stoney Point Sweet Bologna CYO

$8.50

Genoa Salami CYO

$9.99

Lebanon Bologna CYO

$8.50

Sweet Lebanon Bologna CYO

$8.50

Pepperoni Sliced CYO

$8.50

Protein Salads

Creamy Chicken Salad CYO

$8.50

Chunky Chicken Salad CYO

$8.50

Gourmet Chicken Salad CYO

$8.50

Egg Salad CYO

$7.50

Egg & Olive Salad CYO

$7.50

Ham Salad CYO

$8.50

Shrimp Salad CYO

$9.99

Tuna Salad CYO

$7.50

Shultz's Italian Meatballs CYO

$7.50

Cheese

Longhorn CYO

$7.50

Provolone CYO

$7.50

Muenster CYO

$7.50

White American CYO

$7.50

Yellow American CYO

$7.50

Cooper CV Sharp CYO

$7.50

Pepper Jack CYO

$7.50

Swiss CYO

$7.50

Lacey Swiss CYO

$8.50

Sharp Cheddar CYO

$7.50

Smoked Gouda CYO

$8.50

Smoked Cheddar CYO

$7.50

Chipotle Gouda CYO

$9.99

Picante Provolone CYO

$8.50

Vermont Cheddar CYO

$8.50