Shultzy's

558 Reviews

$$

4114 University Way NE

Seattle, WA 98105

Junkyard Dog
Fries
Pulled Pork Sandwich

Burgers

House made 1/3lb beef burger served on a warm bun with burger sauce, lettuce, tomato, and pickles. Comes with fries and homemade coleslaw.

Cheeseburger*

$16.50

1/3 lb angus burger with your choice of American, Cheddar, Swiss, Provolone, or Pepperjack on a toasted bun. Comes with fries and homemade coleslaw.

Bacon Cheeseburger*

$17.00

1/3lb angus burger topped with hickory smoked bacon, melted cheese, and grilled onions on a toasted bun. Comes with fries and homemade coleslaw.

Swiss Mushroom Burger*

$16.50

1/3lb angus burger topped with Swiss cheese, sauteed mushrooms, and grilled onions on a toasted bun. Comes with fries and homemade coleslaw.

Cheesesteaks

Hand sliced rib-eye cheesesteaks served with grilled onions and peppers and melted provolone cheese on an Amoroso roll from Philly. Comes with fries and homemade coleslaw.

Chimichurri Cheesesteak*

$16.50

Provolone cheese, homemade chimichurri, sliced tomato. Comes with fries and homemade coleslaw.

Spicy Bacon Cheesesteak*

$17.00

Hickory smoked bacon, cajun spices, grilled onions, and melted provolone. Comes with fries and homemade coleslaw.

French Dip Cheesesteak*

$17.00

Swiss cheese and grilled onions with a side of Au Jus. Comes with fries and homemade coleslaw. Add sauteed mushrooms for the ultimate Swiss Mushroom Cheesesteak!

Original Cheesesteak*

$16.00

Thinly sliced rib-eye with grilled onions and peppers topped with Provolone. Comes with fries and homemade coleslaw.

Swiss Mushroom Cheesesteak*

$16.50

Hand sliced rib-eye topped with sauteed mushrooms, grilled onions, and melted Swiss cheese

Chili, Red Beans, & Gumbo

House made Chili, Red Beans, and Gumbo - 16oz Bowl with a toasted roll

Chili

$8.00+

House made sausage chili with green chilies, tomatoes, red beans, and spices topped with shredded cheddar, raw onion, and sour cream

Sausage Gumbo

$8.00+

House made Andouille sausage gumbo with chicken, onion, bell pepper, okra, and house spices. Served with rice.

Red Beans & Rice

$8.00+

Red beans with celery, carrots, bell peppers and spices served with rice. Topped with sour cream and homemade salsa

Classics

All our sandwiches come with fries and coleslaw unless otherwise noted. Wanna swap out for things like salads, sweet potato fries, etc? No problem!

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Slow cooked shredded pork with house made bourbon BBQ sauce, and topped with coleslaw served on a toasted bun. Comes with fries and homemade coleslaw.

Vienna Beef Dog

$12.00

Our favorite hotdog, served on a warm bun with fries and homemade coleslaw.

Cheddar Dog

$13.00

Our favorite hotdog with melted cheddar cheese served on warm roll. Comes with fries and homemade coleslaw.

Junkyard Dog

$14.00

Our favorite hotdog topped with homemade ground chili, melted cheddar cheese, and raw onions served on warm roll. Comes with fries and homemade coleslaw.

Dessert

Homemade Warm Brownie w/ Sweet Alchemy Ice Cream

$10.00

Warm, homemade brownie with ice cream from our neighbors Sweet Alchemy!

Sweet Alchemy Ice Cream

$5.00

Scoop of rotating, seasonal ice cream flavors from Sweet Alchemy

Homemade Brioche Bread Pudding w/ Sweet Alchemy Ice Cream

$10.00

Homemade, warm, brioche bread pudding with Grand Central brioche, crème anglaise, and Sweet Alchemy Ice Cream

Salads

House Salad

$9.00

Mixed greens, tomato, croutons, parmesan cheese - Add Chicken +$5

House Side Salad

$6.00

Mixed greens, fresh tomato, garlic croutons, parmesan cheese

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine lettuce, garlic croutons, parmesan, lemon wedge

Caesar Side Salad

$6.00

Romaine lettuce, garlic croutons, parmesan, lemon wedge

Sausage Burgers

All our sandwiches come with fries and coleslaw unless otherwise noted. Wanna swap out for things like salads, sweet potato fries, etc? No problem!

The Shultzy*

$16.00

House made Italian sausage burger served on a grilled roll topped with grilled onions and peppers.

The Chatalas*

$17.00

Cajun sausage burger served on a grilled roll with grilled onions and peppers and melted cheddar cheese.

The Novie Wedge*

$17.00

Our homemade Italian sausage burger served on a grilled roll with grilled onions and peppers and topped with in-house marinara, melted provolone, and parmesan.

Bubba*

$16.00

Spicy, smoky, cajun sausage burger topped with grilled onions and peppers.

Sausage Plates

German Bratwurst Plate*

$18.00

House made bratwurst on a bed of sauerkraut, with warm german potato salad, and a soft pretzel

Currywurst Plate*

$16.00

House made bratwurst sliced over sauerkraut, served with house curry ketchup and fries

Sausages

All our sandwiches come with fries and coleslaw unless otherwise noted. Wanna swap out for things like salads, sweet potato fries, etc? No problem!

Bratwurst*

$16.00

House made bratwurst served on an Amoroso roll with grilled onions and sauerkraut. Comes with fries and homemade coleslaw.

Andouille*

$16.00

Smoky pork sausage with garlic and savory spices served on an Amoroso roll with grilled onions and peppers. Comes with fries and homemade coleslaw.

Side of

Side of Bacon

$2.00

Side of Beef Patty

$5.00

Side of Beer Cheese

$2.00

Side of Bread

$2.00

Side of Chicken

$5.00

Side of Chili & Cheese

$3.00

Side of Curry Ketchup

$0.50

Side of Guacamole

$2.00Out of stock

Side of Jalapeño

$1.00

Side of Marinara & Parmesan

$2.00

Side of Mayo

$0.50

Side of Mushrooms

$1.00

Side of Onions

$1.00

Side of Peppers

$1.00

Side of Pickles

$1.00

Side of Pico de Gallo

$1.00

Side of Potato Salad - Cup

$5.00

Side of Sauerkraut

$1.00

Side of Slaw - Ramekin

$2.00

Side of Slaw CUP

$4.00

Side of Veggie Patty

$5.00

$5.00

Snacks

Snacks and Starts Sauce choices: Ancho Chipotle, Bourbon BBQ, Ranch, Bleu Cheese, Wing Sauce

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$16.00Out of stock

Battered chicken fillets, fries, and your choice of dipping sauce. One sauce included - additional sauces $.50 each

Fried Chicken Wings

$17.00

One pound of crunchy wings, celery, and your choice of dipping sauce. One sauce included - additional sauces $.50 each

Soft Pretzel & Beer Cheese

$8.50

Warm, soft pretzel from Kaffeklatsch, brushed with garlic butter, topped with salt served with warm beer cheese

Soft Pretzel w/o dip

$6.50

Soft, warm pretzel from Kaffeklatsch brushed with garlic butter and topped with salt

Fries

$6.00+

Shultzy's famous fries. No, we won't tell you what's on them. Please stop asking. - Beer Cheese Fries +$2 - Chili Cheese Fries +$3

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00+

They're salty, sweet, and irresistible

Shultzy’s Tots

$7.00

Tots. That are super. - Beer Cheese Tots +$2 - Cheesy Bacon Tots +$3

Frito Pie

$8.00

bag o'Fritos, homemade beef chili, cheddar, jalapenos, sour cream

Veggie Burgers

Chiptole Black Bean burger or VegiMax veggie burger served on a toasted roll with fries and coleslaw.

Veggie Cheese Burger

$16.00

Choose with a Black Bean of Veggie Max burger, choose between American, Cheddar, Swiss, Provolone, or Pepperjack cheese. Comes with fries and homemade coleslaw.

Veggie Swiss Mushroom

$16.00

Choose between Black Bean or Veggie Max burger. Comes with Swiss cheese, sauteed mushrooms, and grilled onions. Comes with fries and homemade coleslaw.

Veggie Burger

$16.00

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Seattle's würst restaurant since 1988. The Ave's go to bar and grill for homemade burgers, brats, cheesesteaks and more with an unbeatable tap lineup, craft cocktails, and full bar.

4114 University Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105

