Shultzy's
558 Reviews
$$
4114 University Way NE
Seattle, WA 98105
Popular Items
Burgers
Cheeseburger*
1/3 lb angus burger with your choice of American, Cheddar, Swiss, Provolone, or Pepperjack on a toasted bun. Comes with fries and homemade coleslaw.
Bacon Cheeseburger*
1/3lb angus burger topped with hickory smoked bacon, melted cheese, and grilled onions on a toasted bun. Comes with fries and homemade coleslaw.
Swiss Mushroom Burger*
1/3lb angus burger topped with Swiss cheese, sauteed mushrooms, and grilled onions on a toasted bun. Comes with fries and homemade coleslaw.
Cheesesteaks
Chimichurri Cheesesteak*
Provolone cheese, homemade chimichurri, sliced tomato. Comes with fries and homemade coleslaw.
Spicy Bacon Cheesesteak*
Hickory smoked bacon, cajun spices, grilled onions, and melted provolone. Comes with fries and homemade coleslaw.
French Dip Cheesesteak*
Swiss cheese and grilled onions with a side of Au Jus. Comes with fries and homemade coleslaw. Add sauteed mushrooms for the ultimate Swiss Mushroom Cheesesteak!
Original Cheesesteak*
Thinly sliced rib-eye with grilled onions and peppers topped with Provolone. Comes with fries and homemade coleslaw.
Hand sliced rib-eye topped with sauteed mushrooms, grilled onions, and melted Swiss cheese
Chili, Red Beans, & Gumbo
Chili
House made sausage chili with green chilies, tomatoes, red beans, and spices topped with shredded cheddar, raw onion, and sour cream
Sausage Gumbo
House made Andouille sausage gumbo with chicken, onion, bell pepper, okra, and house spices. Served with rice.
Red Beans & Rice
Red beans with celery, carrots, bell peppers and spices served with rice. Topped with sour cream and homemade salsa
Classics
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Slow cooked shredded pork with house made bourbon BBQ sauce, and topped with coleslaw served on a toasted bun. Comes with fries and homemade coleslaw.
Vienna Beef Dog
Our favorite hotdog, served on a warm bun with fries and homemade coleslaw.
Cheddar Dog
Our favorite hotdog with melted cheddar cheese served on warm roll. Comes with fries and homemade coleslaw.
Junkyard Dog
Our favorite hotdog topped with homemade ground chili, melted cheddar cheese, and raw onions served on warm roll. Comes with fries and homemade coleslaw.
Dessert
Homemade Warm Brownie w/ Sweet Alchemy Ice Cream
Warm, homemade brownie with ice cream from our neighbors Sweet Alchemy!
Sweet Alchemy Ice Cream
Scoop of rotating, seasonal ice cream flavors from Sweet Alchemy
Homemade Brioche Bread Pudding w/ Sweet Alchemy Ice Cream
Homemade, warm, brioche bread pudding with Grand Central brioche, crème anglaise, and Sweet Alchemy Ice Cream
Salads
House Salad
Mixed greens, tomato, croutons, parmesan cheese - Add Chicken +$5
House Side Salad
Mixed greens, fresh tomato, garlic croutons, parmesan cheese
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, garlic croutons, parmesan, lemon wedge
Caesar Side Salad
Romaine lettuce, garlic croutons, parmesan, lemon wedge
Sausage Burgers
The Shultzy*
House made Italian sausage burger served on a grilled roll topped with grilled onions and peppers.
The Chatalas*
Cajun sausage burger served on a grilled roll with grilled onions and peppers and melted cheddar cheese.
The Novie Wedge*
Our homemade Italian sausage burger served on a grilled roll with grilled onions and peppers and topped with in-house marinara, melted provolone, and parmesan.
Bubba*
Spicy, smoky, cajun sausage burger topped with grilled onions and peppers.
Sausage Plates
Bratwurst*
House made bratwurst served on an Amoroso roll with grilled onions and sauerkraut. Comes with fries and homemade coleslaw.
Andouille*
Smoky pork sausage with garlic and savory spices served on an Amoroso roll with grilled onions and peppers. Comes with fries and homemade coleslaw.
Side of
Side of Bacon
Side of Beef Patty
Side of Beer Cheese
Side of Bread
Side of Chicken
Side of Chili & Cheese
Side of Curry Ketchup
Side of Guacamole
Side of Jalapeño
Side of Marinara & Parmesan
Side of Mayo
Side of Mushrooms
Side of Onions
Side of Peppers
Side of Pickles
Side of Pico de Gallo
Side of Potato Salad - Cup
Side of sauce or dressing
Side of Sauerkraut
Side of Slaw - Ramekin
Side of Slaw CUP
Side of Veggie Patty
Snacks
Chicken Tenders & Fries
Battered chicken fillets, fries, and your choice of dipping sauce. One sauce included - additional sauces $.50 each
Fried Chicken Wings
One pound of crunchy wings, celery, and your choice of dipping sauce. One sauce included - additional sauces $.50 each
Soft Pretzel & Beer Cheese
Warm, soft pretzel from Kaffeklatsch, brushed with garlic butter, topped with salt served with warm beer cheese
Soft Pretzel w/o dip
Soft, warm pretzel from Kaffeklatsch brushed with garlic butter and topped with salt
Fries
Shultzy's famous fries. No, we won't tell you what's on them. Please stop asking. - Beer Cheese Fries +$2 - Chili Cheese Fries +$3
Sweet Potato Fries
They're salty, sweet, and irresistible
Shultzy’s Tots
Tots. That are super. - Beer Cheese Tots +$2 - Cheesy Bacon Tots +$3
Veggie Burgers
Veggie Cheese Burger
Choose with a Black Bean of Veggie Max burger, choose between American, Cheddar, Swiss, Provolone, or Pepperjack cheese. Comes with fries and homemade coleslaw.
Veggie Swiss Mushroom
Choose between Black Bean or Veggie Max burger. Comes with Swiss cheese, sauteed mushrooms, and grilled onions. Comes with fries and homemade coleslaw.
Veggie Burger
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Seattle's würst restaurant since 1988. The Ave's go to bar and grill for homemade burgers, brats, cheesesteaks and more with an unbeatable tap lineup, craft cocktails, and full bar.
4114 University Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105