Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Chinese
Asian Fusion

Shun's Kitchen 520 Columbus ave

678 Reviews

$$

520 Columbus ave

Boston, MA 02118

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Meat Dumplings
General Gao Chicken
Crab Rangoon

Hot Appetizers

热前菜
Braised Beef w/ Scallion Pancake

Braised Beef w/ Scallion Pancake

$13.50

牛肉卷饼 - Braised beef with cilantro cucumber rolled with scallion pancake served with sweet plum sauce.

Braised Oxtail

Braised Oxtail

$13.95

烤牛尾 - Braised oxtail on top of bread.

Chicken Lettuce Wrapped

Chicken Lettuce Wrapped

$14.95

鸡松 - Minced white meat chicken w celery & peppers served w fresh lettuce and plum sauce.

Chicken Satay

Chicken Satay

$11.95

咖喱鸡串 - Grilled chicken tender with coconut and curry flavor, peanut sauce on the side.

Chicken With Salt & Pepper

$12.95

椒盐鸡 - Crispy chicken with salt and pepper.

Crab Rangoon

Crab Rangoon

$9.50

蟹角 - Fried cream cheese crab sticks wrapped wanton skin.

Crispy Spicy Wing

Crispy Spicy Wing

$15.95

鸡翼 - Lollipops style crispy wing 8pcs, served with sweet & sour and spicy sauce.

Dan Dan Noodles

Dan Dan Noodles

$12.95

担担面 - Soft egg noodle with minced pork spinach served with spicy peanut sauce.

Edamame

Edamame

$7.50

毛豆 - Steamed green bean.

Grilled Eggplant

Grilled Eggplant

$9.95

烤茄子 - Grilled eggplant with sweet miso sauce.

Grilled Hamachi Kama

$14.95

烤鱼下巴 - Grilled yellowtail jaw with ponzu sauce.

Meat Dumplings

Meat Dumplings

$9.50

饺子 - Beef pork and vegetable potstickers.

Scallion Pancake

Scallion Pancake

$9.95

葱油饼 - Pan-fried flour based scallion pancake.

Seafood Pancake

Seafood Pancake

$14.95

海鲜煎饼 - shrimp, squid and scallops with carrot and onion scallion tempura pancake.

Shrimp Shu Mai

Shrimp Shu Mai

$8.95

烧卖 - shrimp paste dumpling.

Shrimp Tempura

$11.95

炸虾 - 3 pcs shrimp tempura served with tempura sauce.

Shrimp w/ Salt & Pepper

$16.95

椒盐虾 - Crispy shrimp with onion, garlic, scallion, ginger, celery.

Spicy Edamame

Spicy Edamame

$8.95

辣毛豆 - Stir-fried green bean with spicy sauce.

Spicy Tofu Skin

$8.50

凉拌腐竹 - Tofu skin cold marinated with spicy Sichuan sauce.

Squid w/ Salt & Pepper

$15.95

椒盐鱿鱼 - Crispy squid with onion, garlic, scallion, ginger, celery.

Steamed Mini Soup Dumpling

Steamed Mini Soup Dumpling

$11.95Out of stock

小笼包 - Pork and scallion soup dumpling. please allow 20 minutes.

Thai Ribs

Thai Ribs

$16.95

甜卤排骨 - Braised ribs with sweet chili sauce.

Vegetable Dumplings

Vegetable Dumplings

$9.50

素饺 - Vegetable potstickers.

Vegetable Spring Roll

Vegetable Spring Roll

$8.95

春卷 - Fried home made vegetable spring roll

Vegetable Tempura

$9.95

炸素菜 - Broccoli, sweet potato, onion, and carrot.

Kimchi Vegetable Dumpling

$9.95

Cold Appetizers

冷前菜

Beef Tataki

$12.95

Thin sliced torched beef with ponzu sauce.

Dragon Ball

$14.95

Crab sticks avocado cucumber mayo, wrapped with salmon.

Duck Tataki

$19.95

Thin sliced Duck Breast with ponzu sauce.

Naruto

$11.95

Crab sticks avocado wrapped with fresh cucumber.

Salmon Tartar

$13.95

Fresh salmon with Spicy Korean Sauce.

Seafood Dynamite

$13.95

Baked Scallop, octopus, shrimp, crab sticks with spicy mayo.

Spicy Tuna w/ Crispy Sticky Rice

Spicy Tuna w/ Crispy Sticky Rice

$9.95

4 Pcs crispy rice with spicy tuna.

Tuna Tartar

$13.95

Fresh tuna with spicy Korean sauce.

Tuna Tataki

$12.95

Thin sliced torched tuna with ponzu sauce.

Soup & Salad

汤 - 撒拉
Avocado Salad

Avocado Salad

$10.95

Chicken Noodle Soup

$7.95

Dumpling Soup

$7.95

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.95

Hot & Sour Soup

$5.95

Miso Soup

$4.50
Mixed Green

Mixed Green

$8.95

Seaweed Salad

$7.95

Spicy Seafood Salad

$12.95

Spicy Tuna Salad

$12.95

Vegetable Noodle Soup

$6.95

Ramen Noodle Soup

拉面
Chashu Ramen

Chashu Ramen

$17.95
Chicken Ramen

Chicken Ramen

$16.95

Crispy Duck Ramen

$19.95

Vegetable Ramen

$15.95

Seafood Ramen

$18.95

Noodles

面类
Chow Fun

Chow Fun

$14.95

炒河粉 - Soft wide rice noodle with beansprout, onion & scallion.

Crispy Pad Thai

Crispy Pad Thai

$14.95

Crispy angel hair noodle with beansprout, and scallion.

Lo Mein Noodle

Lo Mein Noodle

$14.95

捞面 - Egg noodle with mushroom, cabbage, celery, onion, carrot, scallion, beansprout & scallion.

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$14.95

Rice noodle with beansprout, and scallion.

Satay Udon Noodles

Satay Udon Noodles

$15.95

炒乌冬面 - Japanese udon noodle with mushroom, cabbage, celery, onion, carrot, scallion, beansprout & scallion.

Singapore Style Rice Noodles

Singapore Style Rice Noodles

$15.95

新加坡炒米粉 - Thin rice noodle w mushroom, cabbage, celery, onion, carrot, scallion, beansprout & scallion, curry flavor.

Fried Rice

炒饭
Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$13.95

炒饭 - With onion pepper and egg.

Egg & Scallion Fried Rice

Egg & Scallion Fried Rice

$13.95

葱蛋炒饭 - With egg and scallion.

Spicy Basil Fried Rice

Spicy Basil Fried Rice

$14.50

香草炒饭 - With onion, pepper, fresh basil, egg spicy brown sauce.

Salmon Fried Rice

$14.95

三文鱼炒饭 - Fried salmon with onion, pepper and egg.

Shun's Fried Rice

$15.95

本楼炒饭 - Chicken, Beef & Shrimp with onion, pepper and egg.

Duck Fried Rice

$16.95

鸭炒饭 - Braised Duck with onion, pepper and egg.

Steamed White Rice 16 OZ

$3.00

白饭

Steamed Brown Rice 16 OZ

$3.50

黄饭

Sushi Rice 16 OZ

$4.00

寿司饭

Entrée

西餐
Chicken Teriyaki

Chicken Teriyaki

$20.95

烤鸡扒 - Grilled chicken breast with teriyaki sauce, served with seasonal vegetables.

Grilled Rib Eye Steak

$25.95

烤牛扒 - Grilled ribeye 12 oz with teriyaki sauce, served with seasonal vegetables.

Grilled Salmon Teriyaki

$24.95

烤三文鱼 - Grilled fresh salmon 8oz with teriyaki sauce, served with seasonal vegetables.

Grilled Salmon Sweet Miso

$24.95

甜豆烤三文鱼 - Grilled fresh salmon 8oz with miso sauce, served with seasonal vegetables.

Grilled Seafood

Grilled Seafood

$26.95

烤海鲜 - Grilled salmon shrimp & scallops, served with seasonal vegetables.

Grilled Fresh Tuna

$25.95

烤金枪鱼 - Grilled Fresh tuna 8oz with ponzu sauce, served with seasonal vegetables.

Surf & Turf

$28.95

烤牛扒&三文鱼 - Grilled salmon & ribeye with teriyaki sauce, served with seasonal vegetables.

Poultry

家禽
Boneless Half Chicken

Boneless Half Chicken

$21.95

蒜子无骨冬菇鸡 - With black mushroom, garlic, onion oyster sauce.

Cashew Nut Chicken

$19.95

腰果鸡 - Sliced chicken, broccoli, carrot, celery with brown sauce.

Chicken w/ Mixed Vege

$19.95

素菜鸡 - Sliced chicken, mixed vegetable with brown sauce.

Chicken w/ Spicy Sichaun Bean Paste

$19.95

山椒炒鸡丝 - Chicken, hot pepper with Sichuan bean paste sauce.

Chicken With Broccoli

$19.95

芥兰鸡 - Sliced chicken, broccoli, carrot with brown sauce.

Curry Chicken in Clay Pot

$19.95

咖喱鸡 - Sliced chicken, mixed vegetable, basil with curry sauce.

General Gao Chicken

General Gao Chicken

$19.95

左宗棠鸡 - Crispy chicken with sweet & sour sauce spicy.

Kong Pao Chicken

Kong Pao Chicken

$19.95

宫保鸡 - Chicken, celery, carrot, with spicy Sichuan sauce.

Mango Chicken

Mango Chicken

$19.95

芒果鸡 - Sliced chicken, fresh mango, green & red peppers with sweet and sour sauce.

Orange Chicken

$19.95

陈皮鸡 - Crispy chicken with sweet & sour sauce.

Spicy Basil Chicken

Spicy Basil Chicken

$19.95

香草鸡 - Sliced chicken, bokchoi, green & red peppers with spicy basil sauce

Spicy Garlic Chicken

$19.95

鱼香鸡丝 - Chicken, onion, peppers, bamboo shoot with spicy garlic sauce.

Meat

肉类
Beef With Broccoli

Beef With Broccoli

$23.95

芥兰牛 - Beef, broccoli & carrot with house brown sauce.

Beef With Hot Pepper

Beef With Hot Pepper

$23.95

小椒牛肉丝 - Beef, onion, green & red pepper with spicy black pepper sauce.

Double Woks Pork Belly

$22.95

回锅肉 - Sliced pork belly with leek and pepper in spicy Sichuan sauce.

Pork Dry Wok Style

Pork Dry Wok Style

$19.95

干锅炒肉 - Cabbage, carrot, broccoli, bokchoi, celery sliced pork with spicy Sichuan bean paste sauce.

Hong Shao Rou

Hong Shao Rou

$22.95

红烧肉 - Braised pork belly with bokchoi

Pan-Seared Steak w/ Black Peppercorn

$26.95

煎黑椒牛扒 - Pan-seared ribeye, spinach served with black peppercorn sauce.

Pork On Fire

Pork On Fire

$19.95

辣椒炒肉 - Spicy pepper, Chinese celery and sliced pork with spicy sauce.

Pork w/ Bamboo

$19.95

荀尖炒肉 - Bamboo, green & red peppers, sliced pork with brown sauce.

Spicy Garlic Pork

Spicy Garlic Pork

$19.95

鱼香肉丝 - Onion, green & red pepper, bamboo, wood ear, sliced pork with spicy garlic sauce.

Spicy Korean Pork

$19.95

韩国炒肉 - Sliced pork with spicy korean sauce, served with broccoli, green bean, bokchoi & cherry tomato.

Steak Tips w/ Cumin

$24.95

孜然牛柳 - Steak tips with onion, green & red pepper spicy cumin sauce.

Steak Tips w/ Green Beans

$24.95

四季豆牛柳 - Steak tips with green bean, green & red pepper brown sauce.

Steak Tips w/ Hot Pepper

Steak Tips w/ Hot Pepper

$24.95

黑椒牛柳 - Steak tips with onion, green & red pepper spicy black pepper sauce.

Steak Tips With Spicy Basil Sauce

$24.95

九层塔牛柳 - Steak tips with bokchoi, with spicy basil sauce.

Beef With Cashew Nut

$23.95

腰果牛 - Broccoli, carrot, celery with plum sauce.

Seafood

海鲜

Shrimp w/ Mixed Vegetable

$24.95

素菜虾 - Shrimp with mixed vegetable brown sauce.

Shrimp in Black Bean Sauce & Shallots

$24.95

豆鼓虾 - Shrimp with green bean black bean sauce.

Scallop w/ Black Bean Sauce

$24.95

豆鼓干贝 - Scallop with green bean black bean sauce.

Shrimp With Broccoli

$24.95

芥兰虾 - Shrimp, broccoli, carrot with brown sauce.

Shrimp With Cashewnut

$24.95

腰果虾 - Shrimp, broccoli, carrot, celery, cashew nut, plum sauce.

Duo Jiao Fish

$34.95

剁椒鱼头 - Steamed buffalo fish head with Hunan spicy pepper.

Crispy Whole Fish

$34.95

红烧鱼 - Deep fried bass with spicy oyster sauce.

Vegetables

素菜

Broccoli w/ Ginger Sauce

$16.75

炒芥兰 - Broccoli & carrot with brown sauce.

Chinese Bok Choy w/ Garlic Sauce

$16.75

炒上海菜 - Bok Choy garlic sauce

Chinese Cauliflower W Pork

$16.75

花菜炒肉 - Cauliflower, celery & pork with brown garlic sauce.

Chinese Cauliflower w/ Sausage

$16.75

花菜炒香肠 - Cauliflower, celery, sausage with brown garlic sauce.

Eggplant w/ Garlic Sauce in Clay Pot

$16.75

鱼香茄子 - Onion, green & red peppers, bamboo shoot, wood ear with spicy garlic sauce.

General Gao Tofu

General Gao Tofu

$16.75

左中堂豆腐 - Crispy tofu with sweet and sour sauce spicy.

Green Bean w Minced Pork

Green Bean w Minced Pork

$16.75

干煸四季豆 - Green bean with minced pork with oyster sauce.

Ma Pu Tofu w/ Minced Pork

Ma Pu Tofu w/ Minced Pork

$16.75

麻婆豆腐 - Fresh soft tofu with minced pork in Sichuan spicy sauce.

Sautéed Cabbage

$16.75

炒高丽菜 - Cabbage with light brown sauce.

Sautéed Mixed Veggie

$16.75

素什锦 - Mixed vegetable with white garlic sauce.

Spinach w/ Garlic

$16.75

炒菠菜 - Spinach with white garlic sauce.

Vegetable Tofu Home Style

$16.75

家常豆腐 - With bok choi, onion, bamboo shoot, green & red peppers, wood ear brown sauce.

Sauteed Lettuce With Oyster Sauce

$16.75

耗油生菜 - With Oyster Sauce.

Shun's Signature Dish

本楼特色
Beef Okdol Bi Bim Bap

Beef Okdol Bi Bim Bap

$22.95

Rice with seasoned vegetable, with marinated thin sliced beef and fried egg.

Boneless Half Chicken

Boneless Half Chicken

$21.95

蒜子无骨冬菇鸡 - With black mushroom, garlic, onion oyster sauce.

Bul Goki

$22.95

Marinated thinly sliced beef with seasonal vegetable.

Crispy Duck 1/2

Crispy Duck 1/2

$27.95

脆鸭 - Fried boneless half duck served with bokchoi & plum sauce.

Crispy Whole Fish

$34.95

红烧鱼 - Deep fried bass with spicy oyster sauce.

Double Woks Pork Belly

$22.95

回锅肉 - Sliced pork belly with leek and pepper in spicy Sichuan sauce.

Duo Jiao Fish

$34.95

剁椒鱼头 - Steamed buffalo fish head with Hunan spicy pepper.

Eight Treasures Bamboo Rice

Eight Treasures Bamboo Rice

$14.95

八宝竹筒饭 - Dry shrimp, sausage, scallion, celery, black mushroom, onion, green & red pepper.

Farmer Style Stir-Fried

Farmer Style Stir-Fried

$20.95

炒三丝 - Pork stomach, squid, pork in spicy Hunan sauce.

Hong Shao Rou

Hong Shao Rou

$22.95

红烧肉 - Braised pork belly with bokchoi

Kobe Beef Ishi Yaki

$44.95

Not available for take out

Sautéed Pork Stomach

$20.95

爆炒肚丝 - Celery, leek, carrot, wood ear, bamboo shoots, pepper with spicy brown sauce.

Spicy Beef Hot Pot

$27.95

酸汤肥牛 - Thin sliced beef with enoki mushroom in spicy and sour broth.

Steak Tips w/ Cumin

$24.95

孜然牛柳 - Steak tips with onion, green & red pepper spicy cumin sauce.

Steak Tips w/ Hot Pepper

Steak Tips w/ Hot Pepper

$24.95

黑椒牛柳 - Steak tips with onion, green & red pepper spicy black pepper sauce.

Yellow Throat w/ Spicy Sauce

$25.95

爆炒黄喉

Sushi Nigiri

寿司 - 生鱼片

Ebi

$5.75

Shrimp

Hamachi

$7.50

Yellowtail

Hotate Gai

$8.50

Scallop

Ika

$5.95

Squid

Ikura

$7.50

Salmon roe

Inari

$4.75

Sweet tofu

Maguro

$7.50

Tuna

Saba

$6.50

Mackerel

Sake

$7.50

Salmon

Smoked Salmon

$7.50

Smoked Salmon

Suzuki

$6.50

Sea bass

Tako

$6.95

Octopus

Tamago

Tamago

$4.75

Egg

Tobiko

$7.25

Flying fish roe

Unagi

$7.95

Grilled eel

Uni

$9.75

Sea urchin

White Tuna

$7.25

Cooked Maki

寿司 - 熟卷

California Maki

$8.95

Crab sticks, avocado, cucumber, tobiko.

California Maki (Real Crab)

California Maki (Real Crab)

$9.95

Real crab meat, avocado, cucumber, tobiko.

Crazy Maki

Crazy Maki

$9.95

Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber.

Eel With Avocado

$9.95

Eel With Cucumber

$9.95

Salmon Skin Maki

$8.95

Crispy salmon skin with cucumber and scallion.

Fashion Maki

$11.95

Eel with avocado and cream cheese massago

Dynamite Maki

$10.95

Crab stick, shrimp, tako with spicy mayo and crunchy

Uncooked Maki

寿司 - 生鱼卷
Alaskan Maki

Alaskan Maki

$9.95

Boston Maki

$10.95
Hamachi & Avocado

Hamachi & Avocado

$9.95

Hamachi & Cucumber

$9.95

Hamachi & Jalapeno

$9.95

Hamachi Maki

$8.95

Negi-Hama Maki

$8.95

Yellowtail with scallion

Negi-Maguro Maki

$8.95

Tuna with scallion

Philly Maki

Philly Maki

$9.95

Smoked salmon, cream cheese, cucumber & scallion

Salmon & Avocado

$9.95

Salmon & Cucumber

$9.95

Salmon Maki

$8.95

Spicy Screaming #1

$9.95

Hamachi, cucumber sriracha & scallion

Spicy Screaming #2

$9.95

Tuna, cucumber sriracha & scallion

Spicy Hamachi Maki

$10.95
Spicy Salmon Maki

Spicy Salmon Maki

$10.95
Spicy Tuna Maki

Spicy Tuna Maki

$10.95
Tuna & Avocado

Tuna & Avocado

$9.95

Tuna & Cucumber

$9.95

Tuna Maki

$7.95

Maki Specials

寿司 - 特别卷
Buddha Dragon

Buddha Dragon

$16.95

Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, avocado topped with torched salmon honey wasabi sauce.

Caterpillar Maki

Caterpillar Maki

$14.95

Grilled eel, cucumber and tobiko topped with fresh avocado.

Choice Maki

$15.95

Avocado & Cucumber topped with torched salmon

Christmas Maki

$16.95

Shrimp tempura with cucumber topped with tuna and avocado.

Hawaiian Maki

Hawaiian Maki

$17.95

Shrimp tempura with mango, avocado & spicy tuna wrapped with soybean paper.

House Dragon

$16.95

Shrimp tempura with crab stick topped with grilled eel, avocado and tobiko.

Joe's Dragon

$16.95

White tuna tempura, crab stick topped with torched yellowtail.

King Of Spider

$17.95

Soft shell crab, avocado, mayo & scallion topped spicy tuna & crab meat.

Orange Dragon

$16.95

Eel, crab stick, cucumber & cream cheese topped with fresh salmon.

Rainbow Maki

$15.95

Crab stick, avocado & cucumber topped with tuna, salmon, suzuki & avocado.

Red Sox Maki

$16.95

Spicy tuna & cucumber topped with fresh tuna and eel crunchy.

Scorpion Maki

$15.95

Grilled eel, cream cheese, cucumber & tobiko topped with shrimp

Snow Mountain Maki

$16.95

Shrimp tempura, cucumber topped with crab meat mayo & scallion.

Spicy Red Dragon

Spicy Red Dragon

$16.95

Shrimp tempura with cucumber topped spicy tuna.

Spicy Scallop Maki

$15.95

Crab stick, avocado & cucumber topped with cooked spicy scallop.

Spicy Tuna Tempura Maki

$14.95

Deep spicy tuna with tempura served with eel sauce.

Spider Maki

Spider Maki

$15.95

Soft shell crab with avocado, cucumber, tobiko & mix green.

Summer Roll

Summer Roll

$16.95

Spicy tuna, mango, cucumber, avocado & mixed green wrapped with rice paper..

Tartar Square Maki

$16.95

Spicy tuna, salmon, eel, avocado & ikura roll without seaweed.

Triple Maki

$15.95

Tuna, salmon, white fish & tobiko.

Tuna Madness

$19.95

White tuna tempura, spicy tuna avocado topped with seared tuna.

Vegetable Maki

寿司 - 素卷

Avocado Maki

$5.95

Avocado & Cucumber Maki

$7.25

Futo Maki

$8.95

pickle radish, carrot, sweet radish, avocado, cucumber, egg

Idaho Maki

$6.95

sweet potato

Kappa Maki

Kappa Maki

$5.95

cucumber

Oshinko Maki

$5.95

Pickle radish

Popeye Maki

$8.95

Spinach, carrot, cucumber

Sushi Entrée

寿司 - 套餐

Sushi Dinner

$27.95

7 Pcs of chef selected nigiri with california maki.

Sashimi Diner

$32.95

15 Pcs of chef selected raw fishes.

Sushi & Sashimi Combo

Sushi & Sashimi Combo

$34.95

9 Pcs of chef selected nigiri & 9 Pcs of sashimi.

Vegetable Maki Combo

$19.95

Oshinko maki, avocado & cucumber, idaho maki.

Maki Combo

$25.95

California, Alaskan, spicy tuna maki.

Cooked Maki Combo

Cooked Maki Combo

$25.95

Eel cucumber, crazy maki, california maki.

Spicy Maki Combo

$27.95

Spicy tuna, spicy salmon, spicy hamachi.

Chrisashi

$26.95

Assorted of sashimi on a bed of sushi rice.

Sake Don

Sake Don

$24.95

Salmon sashimi on a bed of sushi rice.

Tekka Don

$24.95

Tuna sashimi of a bed of sushi rice.

Poke Bowl

$24.95

Mixed green, avocado, cucumber, mango, cherry tomato.

Party Boat Lover

寿司 - 大船

Boat Lover #1

$79.95

12 Pcs of chef selected nigiri, 18 Pcs of sashimi, california maki & crazy maki.

Boat Lover #2

$129.95

24 Pcs of chef selected nigiri, 28 Pcs of sashimi, california maki, crazy maki, spider maki, caterpillar maki.

Boat Lover #3

$179.95

36 Pcs of chef selected nigiri, 35 Pcs of sashimi, california maki, spicy tuna, house dragon, spider maki, salmon maki.

Maki Boat #1

$69.95

2 california maki, 2 spicy tuna, 2 crazy maki, 2 avocado maki

Maki Boat #2

$115.95

3 califonia maki, 3 spicy tuna, 2 spider maki, 2 rainbw, 2 popeye & 2 salmon maki.

Maki Boat #3

$155.95

3 california, 3 philly, 3 spicy tuna, 2 spider, 2 christmas, 2 rainbow, 2 idaho & 2 spicy tuna tempura.

Side Order

Brown Rice 16 oz

$3.50

Carrot Dressing

$4.95

Side Of Sauce

$4.95

Steamed Broccoli 16 oz

$7.95

Steamed Egg Noodle

$6.95

Steamed Rice Noodle

$6.95

Steamed Spinach 16 oz

$7.95

Steamed Udon 16 oz

$7.95

Steamed Vegetable 16 oz

$7.95

Sushi Rice 16 oz

$4.00

White Rice 16 oz

$3.00

White Rice 32 oz

$5.50

Beverages

Aloe Juice

$2.95Out of stock
Coconut Juice

Coconut Juice

$2.95
Coke

Coke

$2.30
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.30
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$2.30

Green Tea

$3.50

Jasmine Tea

$3.50
JDB Herbal Tea

JDB Herbal Tea

$2.95
Lychee Juice

Lychee Juice

$2.95
Nantucket Apple Juice

Nantucket Apple Juice

$2.95
Nantucket Lemonade

Nantucket Lemonade

$2.95

Nantucket Orange & Mango

$2.95

Oolong Tea

$3.50

Poland Spring LG

$2.75

Poland Spring SM

$1.50

Saratoga Sparkling Small

$3.50

Saratoga Still Small

$3.50

Saratogo Sparking Large

$5.95

Saratogo Still Large

$5.95

Soy Bean Milk

$3.50
Sprite

Sprite

$2.30

Soda Water

$2.30
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Asian Bistro - The Real Taste

Location

520 Columbus ave, Boston, MA 02118

Directions

Gallery
Shun's Kitchen image
Shun's Kitchen image
Shun's Kitchen image

Similar restaurants in your area

Banyan Bar + Refuge
orange star4.7 • 966
553 Tremont St Boston, MA 02116
View restaurantnext
Wen's Yunnan Noodle and Ramen - Newbury Street
orange starNo Reviews
247 Newbury Street Boston, MA 02116
View restaurantnext
Douzo Modern Japanese
orange starNo Reviews
131 Dartmouth St Boston, MA 02116
View restaurantnext
Shabu Maru - Westin Copley Place
orange starNo Reviews
10 Huntington Avenue Boston, MA 02116
View restaurantnext
Shanti Express
orange starNo Reviews
49 Warren St. Roxbury, MA 02119
View restaurantnext
UNI - 370 Commonwealth Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
370A Commonwealth Ave Boston, MA 02215
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Boston

Lincoln Tavern
orange star4.6 • 9,775
425 West Broadway South Boston, MA 02127
View restaurantnext
Anna's Taqueria - MGH/Beacon Hill
orange star4.4 • 9,247
242 Cambridge Street Boston, MA 02114
View restaurantnext
Mistral Boston
orange star4.7 • 8,058
223 Columbus Ave BOSTON, MA 02116
View restaurantnext
Mamma Maria - Boston, MA
orange star4.7 • 6,741
3 North Square Boston, MA 02113
View restaurantnext
Fox & the knife
orange star5.0 • 6,589
28 W Broadway Boston, MA 02127
View restaurantnext
Boston Burger Company - 1100 Boylston st
orange star4.4 • 6,189
1100 Boylston st boston, MA 02215
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Boston
Charlestown
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Cambridge
review star
Avg 4.3 (177 restaurants)
Chelsea
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Somerville
review star
Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)
Everett
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Allston
review star
Avg 4.2 (36 restaurants)
Jamaica Plain
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Winthrop
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Brookline
review star
Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston