- Home
- /
- Boston
- /
- Sushi & Japanese
- /
- Shun's Kitchen - 520 Columbus ave
Shun's Kitchen 520 Columbus ave
678 Reviews
$$
520 Columbus ave
Boston, MA 02118
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Hot Appetizers
Braised Beef w/ Scallion Pancake
牛肉卷饼 - Braised beef with cilantro cucumber rolled with scallion pancake served with sweet plum sauce.
Braised Oxtail
烤牛尾 - Braised oxtail on top of bread.
Chicken Lettuce Wrapped
鸡松 - Minced white meat chicken w celery & peppers served w fresh lettuce and plum sauce.
Chicken Satay
咖喱鸡串 - Grilled chicken tender with coconut and curry flavor, peanut sauce on the side.
Chicken With Salt & Pepper
椒盐鸡 - Crispy chicken with salt and pepper.
Crab Rangoon
蟹角 - Fried cream cheese crab sticks wrapped wanton skin.
Crispy Spicy Wing
鸡翼 - Lollipops style crispy wing 8pcs, served with sweet & sour and spicy sauce.
Dan Dan Noodles
担担面 - Soft egg noodle with minced pork spinach served with spicy peanut sauce.
Edamame
毛豆 - Steamed green bean.
Grilled Eggplant
烤茄子 - Grilled eggplant with sweet miso sauce.
Grilled Hamachi Kama
烤鱼下巴 - Grilled yellowtail jaw with ponzu sauce.
Meat Dumplings
饺子 - Beef pork and vegetable potstickers.
Scallion Pancake
葱油饼 - Pan-fried flour based scallion pancake.
Seafood Pancake
海鲜煎饼 - shrimp, squid and scallops with carrot and onion scallion tempura pancake.
Shrimp Shu Mai
烧卖 - shrimp paste dumpling.
Shrimp Tempura
炸虾 - 3 pcs shrimp tempura served with tempura sauce.
Shrimp w/ Salt & Pepper
椒盐虾 - Crispy shrimp with onion, garlic, scallion, ginger, celery.
Spicy Edamame
辣毛豆 - Stir-fried green bean with spicy sauce.
Spicy Tofu Skin
凉拌腐竹 - Tofu skin cold marinated with spicy Sichuan sauce.
Squid w/ Salt & Pepper
椒盐鱿鱼 - Crispy squid with onion, garlic, scallion, ginger, celery.
Steamed Mini Soup Dumpling
小笼包 - Pork and scallion soup dumpling. please allow 20 minutes.
Thai Ribs
甜卤排骨 - Braised ribs with sweet chili sauce.
Vegetable Dumplings
素饺 - Vegetable potstickers.
Vegetable Spring Roll
春卷 - Fried home made vegetable spring roll
Vegetable Tempura
炸素菜 - Broccoli, sweet potato, onion, and carrot.
Kimchi Vegetable Dumpling
Cold Appetizers
Beef Tataki
Thin sliced torched beef with ponzu sauce.
Dragon Ball
Crab sticks avocado cucumber mayo, wrapped with salmon.
Duck Tataki
Thin sliced Duck Breast with ponzu sauce.
Naruto
Crab sticks avocado wrapped with fresh cucumber.
Salmon Tartar
Fresh salmon with Spicy Korean Sauce.
Seafood Dynamite
Baked Scallop, octopus, shrimp, crab sticks with spicy mayo.
Spicy Tuna w/ Crispy Sticky Rice
4 Pcs crispy rice with spicy tuna.
Tuna Tartar
Fresh tuna with spicy Korean sauce.
Tuna Tataki
Thin sliced torched tuna with ponzu sauce.
Soup & Salad
Ramen Noodle Soup
Noodles
Chow Fun
炒河粉 - Soft wide rice noodle with beansprout, onion & scallion.
Crispy Pad Thai
Crispy angel hair noodle with beansprout, and scallion.
Lo Mein Noodle
捞面 - Egg noodle with mushroom, cabbage, celery, onion, carrot, scallion, beansprout & scallion.
Pad Thai
Rice noodle with beansprout, and scallion.
Satay Udon Noodles
炒乌冬面 - Japanese udon noodle with mushroom, cabbage, celery, onion, carrot, scallion, beansprout & scallion.
Singapore Style Rice Noodles
新加坡炒米粉 - Thin rice noodle w mushroom, cabbage, celery, onion, carrot, scallion, beansprout & scallion, curry flavor.
Fried Rice
Fried Rice
炒饭 - With onion pepper and egg.
Egg & Scallion Fried Rice
葱蛋炒饭 - With egg and scallion.
Spicy Basil Fried Rice
香草炒饭 - With onion, pepper, fresh basil, egg spicy brown sauce.
Salmon Fried Rice
三文鱼炒饭 - Fried salmon with onion, pepper and egg.
Shun's Fried Rice
本楼炒饭 - Chicken, Beef & Shrimp with onion, pepper and egg.
Duck Fried Rice
鸭炒饭 - Braised Duck with onion, pepper and egg.
Steamed White Rice 16 OZ
白饭
Steamed Brown Rice 16 OZ
黄饭
Sushi Rice 16 OZ
寿司饭
Entrée
Chicken Teriyaki
烤鸡扒 - Grilled chicken breast with teriyaki sauce, served with seasonal vegetables.
Grilled Rib Eye Steak
烤牛扒 - Grilled ribeye 12 oz with teriyaki sauce, served with seasonal vegetables.
Grilled Salmon Teriyaki
烤三文鱼 - Grilled fresh salmon 8oz with teriyaki sauce, served with seasonal vegetables.
Grilled Salmon Sweet Miso
甜豆烤三文鱼 - Grilled fresh salmon 8oz with miso sauce, served with seasonal vegetables.
Grilled Seafood
烤海鲜 - Grilled salmon shrimp & scallops, served with seasonal vegetables.
Grilled Fresh Tuna
烤金枪鱼 - Grilled Fresh tuna 8oz with ponzu sauce, served with seasonal vegetables.
Surf & Turf
烤牛扒&三文鱼 - Grilled salmon & ribeye with teriyaki sauce, served with seasonal vegetables.
Poultry
Boneless Half Chicken
蒜子无骨冬菇鸡 - With black mushroom, garlic, onion oyster sauce.
Cashew Nut Chicken
腰果鸡 - Sliced chicken, broccoli, carrot, celery with brown sauce.
Chicken w/ Mixed Vege
素菜鸡 - Sliced chicken, mixed vegetable with brown sauce.
Chicken w/ Spicy Sichaun Bean Paste
山椒炒鸡丝 - Chicken, hot pepper with Sichuan bean paste sauce.
Chicken With Broccoli
芥兰鸡 - Sliced chicken, broccoli, carrot with brown sauce.
Curry Chicken in Clay Pot
咖喱鸡 - Sliced chicken, mixed vegetable, basil with curry sauce.
General Gao Chicken
左宗棠鸡 - Crispy chicken with sweet & sour sauce spicy.
Kong Pao Chicken
宫保鸡 - Chicken, celery, carrot, with spicy Sichuan sauce.
Mango Chicken
芒果鸡 - Sliced chicken, fresh mango, green & red peppers with sweet and sour sauce.
Orange Chicken
陈皮鸡 - Crispy chicken with sweet & sour sauce.
Spicy Basil Chicken
香草鸡 - Sliced chicken, bokchoi, green & red peppers with spicy basil sauce
Spicy Garlic Chicken
鱼香鸡丝 - Chicken, onion, peppers, bamboo shoot with spicy garlic sauce.
Meat
Beef With Broccoli
芥兰牛 - Beef, broccoli & carrot with house brown sauce.
Beef With Hot Pepper
小椒牛肉丝 - Beef, onion, green & red pepper with spicy black pepper sauce.
Double Woks Pork Belly
回锅肉 - Sliced pork belly with leek and pepper in spicy Sichuan sauce.
Pork Dry Wok Style
干锅炒肉 - Cabbage, carrot, broccoli, bokchoi, celery sliced pork with spicy Sichuan bean paste sauce.
Hong Shao Rou
红烧肉 - Braised pork belly with bokchoi
Pan-Seared Steak w/ Black Peppercorn
煎黑椒牛扒 - Pan-seared ribeye, spinach served with black peppercorn sauce.
Pork On Fire
辣椒炒肉 - Spicy pepper, Chinese celery and sliced pork with spicy sauce.
Pork w/ Bamboo
荀尖炒肉 - Bamboo, green & red peppers, sliced pork with brown sauce.
Spicy Garlic Pork
鱼香肉丝 - Onion, green & red pepper, bamboo, wood ear, sliced pork with spicy garlic sauce.
Spicy Korean Pork
韩国炒肉 - Sliced pork with spicy korean sauce, served with broccoli, green bean, bokchoi & cherry tomato.
Steak Tips w/ Cumin
孜然牛柳 - Steak tips with onion, green & red pepper spicy cumin sauce.
Steak Tips w/ Green Beans
四季豆牛柳 - Steak tips with green bean, green & red pepper brown sauce.
Steak Tips w/ Hot Pepper
黑椒牛柳 - Steak tips with onion, green & red pepper spicy black pepper sauce.
Steak Tips With Spicy Basil Sauce
九层塔牛柳 - Steak tips with bokchoi, with spicy basil sauce.
Beef With Cashew Nut
腰果牛 - Broccoli, carrot, celery with plum sauce.
Seafood
Shrimp w/ Mixed Vegetable
素菜虾 - Shrimp with mixed vegetable brown sauce.
Shrimp in Black Bean Sauce & Shallots
豆鼓虾 - Shrimp with green bean black bean sauce.
Scallop w/ Black Bean Sauce
豆鼓干贝 - Scallop with green bean black bean sauce.
Shrimp With Broccoli
芥兰虾 - Shrimp, broccoli, carrot with brown sauce.
Shrimp With Cashewnut
腰果虾 - Shrimp, broccoli, carrot, celery, cashew nut, plum sauce.
Duo Jiao Fish
剁椒鱼头 - Steamed buffalo fish head with Hunan spicy pepper.
Crispy Whole Fish
红烧鱼 - Deep fried bass with spicy oyster sauce.
Vegetables
Broccoli w/ Ginger Sauce
炒芥兰 - Broccoli & carrot with brown sauce.
Chinese Bok Choy w/ Garlic Sauce
炒上海菜 - Bok Choy garlic sauce
Chinese Cauliflower W Pork
花菜炒肉 - Cauliflower, celery & pork with brown garlic sauce.
Chinese Cauliflower w/ Sausage
花菜炒香肠 - Cauliflower, celery, sausage with brown garlic sauce.
Eggplant w/ Garlic Sauce in Clay Pot
鱼香茄子 - Onion, green & red peppers, bamboo shoot, wood ear with spicy garlic sauce.
General Gao Tofu
左中堂豆腐 - Crispy tofu with sweet and sour sauce spicy.
Green Bean w Minced Pork
干煸四季豆 - Green bean with minced pork with oyster sauce.
Ma Pu Tofu w/ Minced Pork
麻婆豆腐 - Fresh soft tofu with minced pork in Sichuan spicy sauce.
Sautéed Cabbage
炒高丽菜 - Cabbage with light brown sauce.
Sautéed Mixed Veggie
素什锦 - Mixed vegetable with white garlic sauce.
Spinach w/ Garlic
炒菠菜 - Spinach with white garlic sauce.
Vegetable Tofu Home Style
家常豆腐 - With bok choi, onion, bamboo shoot, green & red peppers, wood ear brown sauce.
Sauteed Lettuce With Oyster Sauce
耗油生菜 - With Oyster Sauce.
Shun's Signature Dish
Beef Okdol Bi Bim Bap
Rice with seasoned vegetable, with marinated thin sliced beef and fried egg.
Boneless Half Chicken
蒜子无骨冬菇鸡 - With black mushroom, garlic, onion oyster sauce.
Bul Goki
Marinated thinly sliced beef with seasonal vegetable.
Crispy Duck 1/2
脆鸭 - Fried boneless half duck served with bokchoi & plum sauce.
Crispy Whole Fish
红烧鱼 - Deep fried bass with spicy oyster sauce.
Double Woks Pork Belly
回锅肉 - Sliced pork belly with leek and pepper in spicy Sichuan sauce.
Duo Jiao Fish
剁椒鱼头 - Steamed buffalo fish head with Hunan spicy pepper.
Eight Treasures Bamboo Rice
八宝竹筒饭 - Dry shrimp, sausage, scallion, celery, black mushroom, onion, green & red pepper.
Farmer Style Stir-Fried
炒三丝 - Pork stomach, squid, pork in spicy Hunan sauce.
Hong Shao Rou
红烧肉 - Braised pork belly with bokchoi
Kobe Beef Ishi Yaki
Not available for take out
Sautéed Pork Stomach
爆炒肚丝 - Celery, leek, carrot, wood ear, bamboo shoots, pepper with spicy brown sauce.
Spicy Beef Hot Pot
酸汤肥牛 - Thin sliced beef with enoki mushroom in spicy and sour broth.
Steak Tips w/ Cumin
孜然牛柳 - Steak tips with onion, green & red pepper spicy cumin sauce.
Steak Tips w/ Hot Pepper
黑椒牛柳 - Steak tips with onion, green & red pepper spicy black pepper sauce.
Yellow Throat w/ Spicy Sauce
爆炒黄喉
Sushi Nigiri
Ebi
Shrimp
Hamachi
Yellowtail
Hotate Gai
Scallop
Ika
Squid
Ikura
Salmon roe
Inari
Sweet tofu
Maguro
Tuna
Saba
Mackerel
Sake
Salmon
Smoked Salmon
Smoked Salmon
Suzuki
Sea bass
Tako
Octopus
Tamago
Egg
Tobiko
Flying fish roe
Unagi
Grilled eel
Uni
Sea urchin
White Tuna
Cooked Maki
California Maki
Crab sticks, avocado, cucumber, tobiko.
California Maki (Real Crab)
Real crab meat, avocado, cucumber, tobiko.
Crazy Maki
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber.
Eel With Avocado
Eel With Cucumber
Salmon Skin Maki
Crispy salmon skin with cucumber and scallion.
Fashion Maki
Eel with avocado and cream cheese massago
Dynamite Maki
Crab stick, shrimp, tako with spicy mayo and crunchy
Uncooked Maki
Alaskan Maki
Boston Maki
Hamachi & Avocado
Hamachi & Cucumber
Hamachi & Jalapeno
Hamachi Maki
Negi-Hama Maki
Yellowtail with scallion
Negi-Maguro Maki
Tuna with scallion
Philly Maki
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, cucumber & scallion
Salmon & Avocado
Salmon & Cucumber
Salmon Maki
Spicy Screaming #1
Hamachi, cucumber sriracha & scallion
Spicy Screaming #2
Tuna, cucumber sriracha & scallion
Spicy Hamachi Maki
Spicy Salmon Maki
Spicy Tuna Maki
Tuna & Avocado
Tuna & Cucumber
Tuna Maki
Maki Specials
Buddha Dragon
Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, avocado topped with torched salmon honey wasabi sauce.
Caterpillar Maki
Grilled eel, cucumber and tobiko topped with fresh avocado.
Choice Maki
Avocado & Cucumber topped with torched salmon
Christmas Maki
Shrimp tempura with cucumber topped with tuna and avocado.
Hawaiian Maki
Shrimp tempura with mango, avocado & spicy tuna wrapped with soybean paper.
House Dragon
Shrimp tempura with crab stick topped with grilled eel, avocado and tobiko.
Joe's Dragon
White tuna tempura, crab stick topped with torched yellowtail.
King Of Spider
Soft shell crab, avocado, mayo & scallion topped spicy tuna & crab meat.
Orange Dragon
Eel, crab stick, cucumber & cream cheese topped with fresh salmon.
Rainbow Maki
Crab stick, avocado & cucumber topped with tuna, salmon, suzuki & avocado.
Red Sox Maki
Spicy tuna & cucumber topped with fresh tuna and eel crunchy.
Scorpion Maki
Grilled eel, cream cheese, cucumber & tobiko topped with shrimp
Snow Mountain Maki
Shrimp tempura, cucumber topped with crab meat mayo & scallion.
Spicy Red Dragon
Shrimp tempura with cucumber topped spicy tuna.
Spicy Scallop Maki
Crab stick, avocado & cucumber topped with cooked spicy scallop.
Spicy Tuna Tempura Maki
Deep spicy tuna with tempura served with eel sauce.
Spider Maki
Soft shell crab with avocado, cucumber, tobiko & mix green.
Summer Roll
Spicy tuna, mango, cucumber, avocado & mixed green wrapped with rice paper..
Tartar Square Maki
Spicy tuna, salmon, eel, avocado & ikura roll without seaweed.
Triple Maki
Tuna, salmon, white fish & tobiko.
Tuna Madness
White tuna tempura, spicy tuna avocado topped with seared tuna.
Vegetable Maki
Sushi Entrée
Sushi Dinner
7 Pcs of chef selected nigiri with california maki.
Sashimi Diner
15 Pcs of chef selected raw fishes.
Sushi & Sashimi Combo
9 Pcs of chef selected nigiri & 9 Pcs of sashimi.
Vegetable Maki Combo
Oshinko maki, avocado & cucumber, idaho maki.
Maki Combo
California, Alaskan, spicy tuna maki.
Cooked Maki Combo
Eel cucumber, crazy maki, california maki.
Spicy Maki Combo
Spicy tuna, spicy salmon, spicy hamachi.
Chrisashi
Assorted of sashimi on a bed of sushi rice.
Sake Don
Salmon sashimi on a bed of sushi rice.
Tekka Don
Tuna sashimi of a bed of sushi rice.
Poke Bowl
Mixed green, avocado, cucumber, mango, cherry tomato.
Party Boat Lover
Boat Lover #1
12 Pcs of chef selected nigiri, 18 Pcs of sashimi, california maki & crazy maki.
Boat Lover #2
24 Pcs of chef selected nigiri, 28 Pcs of sashimi, california maki, crazy maki, spider maki, caterpillar maki.
Boat Lover #3
36 Pcs of chef selected nigiri, 35 Pcs of sashimi, california maki, spicy tuna, house dragon, spider maki, salmon maki.
Maki Boat #1
2 california maki, 2 spicy tuna, 2 crazy maki, 2 avocado maki
Maki Boat #2
3 califonia maki, 3 spicy tuna, 2 spider maki, 2 rainbw, 2 popeye & 2 salmon maki.
Maki Boat #3
3 california, 3 philly, 3 spicy tuna, 2 spider, 2 christmas, 2 rainbow, 2 idaho & 2 spicy tuna tempura.
Side Order
Beverages
Aloe Juice
Coconut Juice
Coke
Diet Coke
Ginger Ale
Green Tea
Jasmine Tea
JDB Herbal Tea
Lychee Juice
Nantucket Apple Juice
Nantucket Lemonade
Nantucket Orange & Mango
Oolong Tea
Poland Spring LG
Poland Spring SM
Saratoga Sparkling Small
Saratoga Still Small
Saratogo Sparking Large
Saratogo Still Large
Soy Bean Milk
Sprite
Soda Water
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Asian Bistro - The Real Taste
520 Columbus ave, Boston, MA 02118