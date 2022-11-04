- Home
The Shwack Cantina - San Clemente
182 Reviews
$$
1527 El Camino Real
San Clemente, CA 92672
Popular Items
Shwackatizers
Chips and Housemade Salsa
House made chips with your choice of salsa
Chips and Housemade Guacamole
Housemade Guacamole with tomatoes, cilantro and lime and your choice of salsa
Chips and Queso
Melted Cheese with zesty Housemade Salsa
Gnarly Nachos
Tortilla Chips covered in Black Beans, Shredded cheese, queso, spicy pico de gallo, and sour cream. Served with your choice of meat.
Buffalo Blasters
Chicken Meatballs tossed in Jalapeño buffalo butter, with red pepper rings.
Veggie Bites
A blend of zucchini, potatoes, carrots, mushrooms and quinoa mixed into bite size pieces, Panko breaded and flash fried. Served with Shwack sauce to dip.
Tijuana Papas
Shwack spuds topped with queso sauce, bacon, sour cream, avocado, and cilantro scallions.
Taquitos
Corn Tortillas with your choice of meat rolled and fried, covered in your choice of salsa and topped with Cotija cheese and a side of sour cream.
Queso Shrimp Dip
Our creamy queso sauce topped with blackened & grilled shrimp. Served with Tortilla Chips.
Ceviche
An amazing blend of Basa fish, shrimp, cilantro, onion, cucumber, serrano chiles, and lemon juice. Served with Tortilla Chips.
Calamari Strips
Breaded fresh calamari strips drizzled with mango habanero sauce
Buffalo Hot Wings
6 or 12 peice hot wings served with carrot and celary sticks and jalapeno bacon ranch
Mango Habanero Hot Wings
6 or 12 peice hot wings served with carrot and celary sticks and jalapeno bacon ranch
Shaka Tacos
Chicken Tacos
Marinated grilled chicken breast. Served on flour tortillas, topped with avocado cream sauce, Shwack sauce, spicy pico de gallo, and a side of cabbage. (Corn tortillas Available Upon Request)
Pork Tacos
Carnitas style pork. Served on flour tortillas, topped with avocado cream sauce, Shwack sauce, spicy pico de gallo, and a side of cabbage. (Corn tortillas Available Upon Request)
Fish Tacos
Grilled Basa fish seasoned to perfection. Served on flour tortillas, topped with avocado cream sauce, Shwack sauce, spicy pico de gallo, and a side of cabbage. (Corn tortillas Available Upon Request)
Veggie Tacos
Mix of grilled peppers and onions. Served on flour tortillas, topped with avocado cream sauce, Shwack sauce, spicy pico de gallo, and a side of cabbage. (Corn tortillas Available Upon Request)
Steak Tacos
Chili lime marinated petite tender. Served on flour tortillas, topped with avocado cream sauce, Shwack sauce, spicy pico de gallo, and a side of cabbage. (Corn tortillas Available Upon Request)
Shrimp Tacos
Sauteed shrimp. Served on flour tortillas, topped with avocado cream sauce, Shwack sauce, spicy pico de gallo, and a side of cabbage. (Corn tortillas Available Upon Request)
Al Pastor Tacos
Tradtional style Al Pastor. Served on flour tortillas, topped with avocado cream sauce, Shwack sauce, spicy pico de gallo, and a side of cabbage. (Corn tortillas Available Upon Request)
Calamari Taco
Breaded fresh calamari. Served on flour tortillas, topped with avocado cream sauce, Shwack sauce, spicy pico de gallo, and a side of cabbage. (Corn tortillas Available Upon Request)
Bandito Burrito
Chicken Burrito
Flour tortilla with spanish rice, Boracho style pinto beans, shredded cheese, queso and spicy pico de gallo. Make it wet with one of our amazing salsas for only $1 more
Pork Burrito
Flour tortilla with spanish rice, Boracho style pinto beans, shredded cheese, queso and spicy pico de gallo. Make it wet with one of our amazing salsas for only $1 more
Fish Burrito
Flour tortilla with spanish rice, Boracho style pinto beans, shredded cheese, queso and spicy pico de gallo. Make it wet with one of our amazing salsas for only $1 more
Veggie Burrito
Flour tortilla with spanish rice, Boracho style pinto beans, shredded cheese, queso and spicy pico de gallo. Make it wet with one of our amazing salsas for only $1 more
Steak Burrito
Flour tortilla with spanish rice, Boracho style pinto beans, shredded cheese, queso and spicy pico de gallo. Make it wet with one of our amazing salsas for only $1 more
Shrimp Burrito
Flour tortilla with spanish rice, Boracho style pinto beans, shredded cheese, queso and spicy pico de gallo. Make it wet with one of our amazing salsas for only $1 more
Bean Burrito
Flour tortilla Boracho style pinto beans, shredded cheese, queso and spicy pico de gallo. Make it wet with one of our amazing salsas for only $1 more
No Meat Burrito
Flour tortilla with spanish rice, Boracho style pinto beans, shredded cheese, queso and spicy pico de gallo. Make it wet with one of our amazing salsas for only $1 more
Cantina Quesadilla
Chicken Quesadilla
Flour tortilla stuffed with shredded cheese, queso, onion and red pepper mix, poblano pesto, and grilled chicken. Served with a side of sour cream and salsa.
Fish Quesadilla
Flour tortilla stuffed with shredded cheese, queso, onion and red pepper mix, poblano pesto, and grilled Basa fish. Served with a side of sour cream and salsa.
Pork Quesadilla
Flour tortilla stuffed with shredded cheese, queso, onion and red pepper mix, poblano pesto, and shredded carnitas style pork. Served with a side of sour cream and salsa.
Shrimp Quesadilla
Flour tortilla stuffed with shredded cheese, queso, onion and red pepper mix, poblano pesto, and grilled shrimp. Served with a side of sour cream and salsa.
Steak Quesadilla
Flour tortilla stuffed with shredded cheese, queso, onion and red pepper mix, poblano pesto, and chili lime marinated petite tender. Served with a side of sour cream and salsa.
Veggie Quesadilla
Flour tortilla stuffed with shredded cheese, queso, onion and red pepper mix, poblano pesto. Served with a side of sour cream and salsa.
Cheese Quesadilla
Flour tortilla stuffed with shredded cheese, queso. Served with a side of sour cream and salsa.
Epic Enchiladas
Cheese Enchiladas
Two corn tortillas stuffed with cheese. Topped with Verde Salsa or Enchilada sauce. Served with a side of spanish rice and your choice of beans.
Chicken Enchiladas
Two corn tortillas stuffed with cheese and shredded chicken. Topped with Verde Salsa or Enchilada sauce. Served with a side of spanish rice and your choice of beans.
Pork Enchiladas
Two corn tortillas stuffed with cheese and shredded. Topped with Verde Salsa or Enchilada sauce. Served with a side of spanish rice and your choice of beans.
Shrimp Enchiladas
Two corn tortillas stuffed with cheese and chopped grilled shrimp. Topped with Verde Salsa or Enchilada sauce or upgrade to our Poblano Cream Sauce. Served with a side of spanish rice and your choice of beans.
Veggie Enchiladas
Platos Grandes
Chile Verde
Tender pork sautéed and braised in a tomatillo sauce. Served with your choice of two sides.
Pollo a la Poblano
Chicken Breast grilled and drizzeled in a poblano cream sauce. Served with your choice of two sides.
Cantina Steak
Chili lime marinated petite tender, flame broiled, cripsy onions, and roasted salsa. Served with your choice of two sides.
Pescado
Seasoned Basa fish fillet seared topped with peppers and onions, drizzeled with your choice of sauce. Served with your choice of two sides.
Camarones de Chipotle
Sautéed shrimp with garlic and chipotle cream sauce. Served with your choice of two sides.
Surf and Turf
Traditional Cantina marinated petite tender served with your choice of Surf: Breaded Calamari Strips Blackened Mahi Mahi filet Suateed shrimp in Poblano pesto (add $1.00). Served with your choice of two sides.
Mahi Mahi Filet
Blackened Mahi Mahi filet served with drilled pineapple, pico de gallo and Hoisin drizzle
Ensaladas
Cantina Chopped
Chopped romaine with avocado, red onion, cherry tomato, corn, cilantro, jack cheese and tortilla strips. Tossed with our jalapeño bacon ranch dressing.
Kale Caesar
Kale and romaine with avocado, parmesan, and toasted pepitas. Tossed in Caesar dressing.
Verano Spinach
Baby spinach with red onion, fresh mango, crumbled bacon, and queso fresco. Tossed in our Honey lime vinaigrette.
Garden Salad
Spring and romaine mix with cherry tomato, red onion & cotija cheese. Tossed with your choice of dressing.
La Sopa
Shwack Burgers
Cantina
Ground Turkey patty, roasted poblano pepper pesto, arugula, tomato, cilantro relish, pepperjack cheese and verde salsa.
Shwack Burger
Beef patty, topped with lettuce, tomato, marinated onion, and shwack sauce.
Big Al's
Beef patty topped with crispy onions, hickory BBQ sauce, American cheese, and smoked bacon.
Veggie Burger
Veggie patty (made with Quinoa, mushroom, onion, potato, carrot, and zucchini) with Shwack sauce, tomato, arugula, and swiss cheese served on a whole wheat bun.
Queso Burger
Queso sauce, grilled jalapenos, sauteed mushrooms, and lettuce.
Cantina Steak Philly
Shaved petite tender, queso sauce, grilled peppers and onions medley. Served with a side of Au Jus.
Sides
Side Garden Salad
Spring and Romaine mix with cherry tomato, red onion, and cotija cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.
Side Rice
Side Black Beans
Whole black beans topped with cotija cheese
Side Pinto Beans
Boracho Style. Slightly spicy.
Spuds
Shwack's signature half moon wedges served with Jalapeno Bacon Ranch on the side to dip.
Side Pepper Medley
Grilled zucchini, squash, red peppers, and yellow peppers.
Side of Guacamole
Side of Sour Cream
Side Of Salsa
Side of Pico de Gallo
Corn Tortillas (3)
Flour Tortillas (3)
Side of Queso
Side Of Tortilla Chips
For the Groms (Kids)
Grom Burger
Grom-sized beef patty with American cheese, lettuce, and tomato on a fresh baked slider bun.
Chickadees
Chicken meatballs, panko breaded, and flash fried.
Grom Mini Burritos
2 small flour tortilla burritos filled with black beans and shredded cheese. Add Chicken, Pork, or Veggies for only $2.
Grom Quesadilla
Flour tortilla with melted shredded cheese. Add chicken, pork, or veggies for $2.
Grom Combo
Your choice of Grom entre, served with a small side of our signature Shwack Spuds and a Grom drink.
Beverages
Sweets
Margaritas
Shaka-Rita Pitcher
Four of our signature Shaka-Ritas served in a mason jar with out ice. Cheers!
Shaka-Rita
Libre Tequila, house made sweet n sour, triple sec
Skinny
Libre tequila, agave, lime juice, fresh squeezed orange
Cantina Caddy
Dulce Vida Reposado Tequila, house made sweet n sour, fresh squeezed lime, topped with Grand Marnier
El Fuego
Jalapeno infused Libre tequila, fresh cilantro, agave, lime juice
Mango Margi
Mango Libre tequila, ginger simple syrup, lime juice, mango puree
Margatinis
Sunday Blues
Los Sundays Blanco Tequila, Lime Juice, agave, Blue Curaco
OG Margatini
Don Julio Blanco Tequila. agave, lime juice, Grand Marnier
Cool As A Cucumber
Libre Cucumber tequila, watermelon pucker, lime juice, agave, fresh muddled cucumber
Everyone Loves Melon
Libre melon tequila, Midori, strawberry puree, agave, fresh squeezed lime and orange
Pineapple Express
Libre pineapple tequila, pineapple juice, creme de Coco
Dragon Fire
Jalapeno Infused Libre tequila, pineapple juice, purple dragon fruit, fresh mint, lime juice
Skinny Pink
Asombroso La Rosa Reposado Tequila, agave, lime juice, fresh squeezed orange
Cantina Cocktails
Shwack Bloody
Vodka with Backyard Mary Mix
Mojito
Bacardi Superior, fresh mint, lime juice, mint simple syrup
Paloma
Libre tequila, ginger simple syrup, grapefruit juice, lime juice
Blood Orange Paloma
Jose Cuervo silver tequila, lime juice. ginger simple syrup, blood orange puree topped with Gingerale
Chill-lada
Modelo Especial, backyard Mary mix, lime
Whiskey Peach
Bourbon whiskey, peach Schnapps, ginger simple syrup, lemon juice, dash of bitters
Maui Mai Tai
White rum, spiced rum, fresh juices, topped with Myers dark rum
Mamas Raspberry Lemonade
Lemon infused vodka, fresh raspberries, mint, lemonade
Lime in da Coconut
White rum, coconut rum, lime juice, pineapple juice, Creme de Coco, topped with Kraken dark rum
Lynchburg Lemonade
Black Feather Whiskey, triple sec, lemon juice, topped with Sprite
Draft Beer
Bottle Beer
Corona
Corona Light
Dos Equis Amber
Dos Equis
Modelo
Modelo Negra
Pacifico
Bud Light
Coors Light
Julian Black & Blue Cider
Pizza Port CA Honey Blonde Ale
Karl Boat Shoes Hazy IPA
Guinness
805
Penny Blonde Ale
White Claw Mango
White Claw Grapefruit
Lost Winds Tropi Clemente IPA
Orange You Different Hazy IPA
O'Doul’s
Claremont Raspberry Gose
White Wine (Glass)
White Wine (Bottle)
Red Wine (Glass)
Red Wine (Bottle)
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1527 El Camino Real, San Clemente, CA 92672