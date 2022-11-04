Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Shwack Cantina - San Clemente

182 Reviews

$$

1527 El Camino Real

San Clemente, CA 92672

Shwackatizers

Appetizers

Chips and Housemade Salsa

$4.75

House made chips with your choice of salsa

Chips and Housemade Guacamole

$8.75

Housemade Guacamole with tomatoes, cilantro and lime and your choice of salsa

Chips and Queso

$5.75

Melted Cheese with zesty Housemade Salsa

Gnarly Nachos

$14.75

Tortilla Chips covered in Black Beans, Shredded cheese, queso, spicy pico de gallo, and sour cream. Served with your choice of meat.

Buffalo Blasters

$10.75

Chicken Meatballs tossed in Jalapeño buffalo butter, with red pepper rings.

Veggie Bites

$9.00Out of stock

A blend of zucchini, potatoes, carrots, mushrooms and quinoa mixed into bite size pieces, Panko breaded and flash fried. Served with Shwack sauce to dip.

Tijuana Papas

$10.25

Shwack spuds topped with queso sauce, bacon, sour cream, avocado, and cilantro scallions.

Taquitos

$10.75

Corn Tortillas with your choice of meat rolled and fried, covered in your choice of salsa and topped with Cotija cheese and a side of sour cream.

Queso Shrimp Dip

$11.95

Our creamy queso sauce topped with blackened & grilled shrimp. Served with Tortilla Chips.

Ceviche

$10.95

An amazing blend of Basa fish, shrimp, cilantro, onion, cucumber, serrano chiles, and lemon juice. Served with Tortilla Chips.

Calamari Strips

$10.75

Breaded fresh calamari strips drizzled with mango habanero sauce

Buffalo Hot Wings

$11.00+

6 or 12 peice hot wings served with carrot and celary sticks and jalapeno bacon ranch

Mango Habanero Hot Wings

$11.00+

6 or 12 peice hot wings served with carrot and celary sticks and jalapeno bacon ranch

Shaka Tacos

Served on flour tortillas, topped with avocado cream sauce, Shwack sauce, spicy pico de gallo, and a side of cabbage. (Corn tortillas Available Upon Request)

Chicken Tacos

$11.50

Marinated grilled chicken breast. Served on flour tortillas, topped with avocado cream sauce, Shwack sauce, spicy pico de gallo, and a side of cabbage. (Corn tortillas Available Upon Request)

Pork Tacos

$11.50

Carnitas style pork. Served on flour tortillas, topped with avocado cream sauce, Shwack sauce, spicy pico de gallo, and a side of cabbage. (Corn tortillas Available Upon Request)

Fish Tacos

$11.50

Grilled Basa fish seasoned to perfection. Served on flour tortillas, topped with avocado cream sauce, Shwack sauce, spicy pico de gallo, and a side of cabbage. (Corn tortillas Available Upon Request)

Veggie Tacos

$11.50

Mix of grilled peppers and onions. Served on flour tortillas, topped with avocado cream sauce, Shwack sauce, spicy pico de gallo, and a side of cabbage. (Corn tortillas Available Upon Request)

Steak Tacos

$14.50

Chili lime marinated petite tender. Served on flour tortillas, topped with avocado cream sauce, Shwack sauce, spicy pico de gallo, and a side of cabbage. (Corn tortillas Available Upon Request)

Shrimp Tacos

$16.50

Sauteed shrimp. Served on flour tortillas, topped with avocado cream sauce, Shwack sauce, spicy pico de gallo, and a side of cabbage. (Corn tortillas Available Upon Request)

Al Pastor Tacos

$11.50

Tradtional style Al Pastor. Served on flour tortillas, topped with avocado cream sauce, Shwack sauce, spicy pico de gallo, and a side of cabbage. (Corn tortillas Available Upon Request)

Calamari Taco

$11.50

Breaded fresh calamari. Served on flour tortillas, topped with avocado cream sauce, Shwack sauce, spicy pico de gallo, and a side of cabbage. (Corn tortillas Available Upon Request)

Bandito Burrito

Flour tortilla with spanish rice, Boracho style pinto beans, shredded cheese, queso and spicy pico de gallo. Make it wet with one of our amazing salsas for only $1 more.

Chicken Burrito

$13.25

Flour tortilla with spanish rice, Boracho style pinto beans, shredded cheese, queso and spicy pico de gallo. Make it wet with one of our amazing salsas for only $1 more

Pork Burrito

$13.25

Flour tortilla with spanish rice, Boracho style pinto beans, shredded cheese, queso and spicy pico de gallo. Make it wet with one of our amazing salsas for only $1 more

Fish Burrito

$13.25

Flour tortilla with spanish rice, Boracho style pinto beans, shredded cheese, queso and spicy pico de gallo. Make it wet with one of our amazing salsas for only $1 more

Veggie Burrito

$13.25

Flour tortilla with spanish rice, Boracho style pinto beans, shredded cheese, queso and spicy pico de gallo. Make it wet with one of our amazing salsas for only $1 more

Steak Burrito

$16.25

Flour tortilla with spanish rice, Boracho style pinto beans, shredded cheese, queso and spicy pico de gallo. Make it wet with one of our amazing salsas for only $1 more

Shrimp Burrito

$18.25

Flour tortilla with spanish rice, Boracho style pinto beans, shredded cheese, queso and spicy pico de gallo. Make it wet with one of our amazing salsas for only $1 more

Bean Burrito

$8.95

Flour tortilla Boracho style pinto beans, shredded cheese, queso and spicy pico de gallo. Make it wet with one of our amazing salsas for only $1 more

No Meat Burrito

$9.95

Flour tortilla with spanish rice, Boracho style pinto beans, shredded cheese, queso and spicy pico de gallo. Make it wet with one of our amazing salsas for only $1 more

Cantina Quesadilla

Flour tortilla stuffed with shredded cheese, queso, onion and red pepper mix, poblano pesto, and your choice of meat or veggies. Served with a side of sour cream and salsa.

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.25

Flour tortilla stuffed with shredded cheese, queso, onion and red pepper mix, poblano pesto, and grilled chicken. Served with a side of sour cream and salsa.

Fish Quesadilla

$11.25

Flour tortilla stuffed with shredded cheese, queso, onion and red pepper mix, poblano pesto, and grilled Basa fish. Served with a side of sour cream and salsa.

Pork Quesadilla

$11.25

Flour tortilla stuffed with shredded cheese, queso, onion and red pepper mix, poblano pesto, and shredded carnitas style pork. Served with a side of sour cream and salsa.

Shrimp Quesadilla

$16.25

Flour tortilla stuffed with shredded cheese, queso, onion and red pepper mix, poblano pesto, and grilled shrimp. Served with a side of sour cream and salsa.

Steak Quesadilla

$14.25

Flour tortilla stuffed with shredded cheese, queso, onion and red pepper mix, poblano pesto, and chili lime marinated petite tender. Served with a side of sour cream and salsa.

Veggie Quesadilla

$11.25

Flour tortilla stuffed with shredded cheese, queso, onion and red pepper mix, poblano pesto. Served with a side of sour cream and salsa.

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.25

Flour tortilla stuffed with shredded cheese, queso. Served with a side of sour cream and salsa.

Epic Enchiladas

Two corn tortillas stuffed with cheese and your choice of meat. Topped with Verde Salsa or Enchilada sauce. Served with a side of spanish rice and your choice of beans.

Cheese Enchiladas

$12.95

Two corn tortillas stuffed with cheese. Topped with Verde Salsa or Enchilada sauce. Served with a side of spanish rice and your choice of beans.

Chicken Enchiladas

$14.95

Two corn tortillas stuffed with cheese and shredded chicken. Topped with Verde Salsa or Enchilada sauce. Served with a side of spanish rice and your choice of beans.

Pork Enchiladas

$14.95

Two corn tortillas stuffed with cheese and shredded. Topped with Verde Salsa or Enchilada sauce. Served with a side of spanish rice and your choice of beans.

Shrimp Enchiladas

$19.95

Two corn tortillas stuffed with cheese and chopped grilled shrimp. Topped with Verde Salsa or Enchilada sauce or upgrade to our Poblano Cream Sauce. Served with a side of spanish rice and your choice of beans.

Veggie Enchiladas

$14.95

Platos Grandes

Large plates

Chile Verde

$13.50

Tender pork sautéed and braised in a tomatillo sauce. Served with your choice of two sides.

Pollo a la Poblano

$14.50

Chicken Breast grilled and drizzeled in a poblano cream sauce. Served with your choice of two sides.

Cantina Steak

$17.95

Chili lime marinated petite tender, flame broiled, cripsy onions, and roasted salsa. Served with your choice of two sides.

Pescado

$14.95

Seasoned Basa fish fillet seared topped with peppers and onions, drizzeled with your choice of sauce. Served with your choice of two sides.

Camarones de Chipotle

$18.95

Sautéed shrimp with garlic and chipotle cream sauce. Served with your choice of two sides.

Surf and Turf

$19.95

Traditional Cantina marinated petite tender served with your choice of Surf: Breaded Calamari Strips Blackened Mahi Mahi filet Suateed shrimp in Poblano pesto (add $1.00). Served with your choice of two sides.

Mahi Mahi Filet

$17.95

Blackened Mahi Mahi filet served with drilled pineapple, pico de gallo and Hoisin drizzle

Ensaladas

Salads

Cantina Chopped

$12.50

Chopped romaine with avocado, red onion, cherry tomato, corn, cilantro, jack cheese and tortilla strips. Tossed with our jalapeño bacon ranch dressing.

Kale Caesar

$11.95

Kale and romaine with avocado, parmesan, and toasted pepitas. Tossed in Caesar dressing.

Verano Spinach

$12.95

Baby spinach with red onion, fresh mango, crumbled bacon, and queso fresco. Tossed in our Honey lime vinaigrette.

Garden Salad

$10.95

Spring and romaine mix with cherry tomato, red onion & cotija cheese. Tossed with your choice of dressing.

La Sopa

Soups

Chicken Tortilla

$10.95

Tomato base with black beans, hominy, corn, tomatoes, onions, red peppers, gralic, cilantro, and chicken. Served with tortilla strips, sour cream, and cilantro scallions.

Albondigas

$10.95

Chicken broth base with zucchini, squash, carrots, potatoes, and beef meatballs.

Shwack Burgers

Cantina

$9.95

Ground Turkey patty, roasted poblano pepper pesto, arugula, tomato, cilantro relish, pepperjack cheese and verde salsa.

Shwack Burger

$9.00

Beef patty, topped with lettuce, tomato, marinated onion, and shwack sauce.

Big Al's

$11.25

Beef patty topped with crispy onions, hickory BBQ sauce, American cheese, and smoked bacon.

Veggie Burger

$10.75Out of stock

Veggie patty (made with Quinoa, mushroom, onion, potato, carrot, and zucchini) with Shwack sauce, tomato, arugula, and swiss cheese served on a whole wheat bun.

Queso Burger

$10.25

Queso sauce, grilled jalapenos, sauteed mushrooms, and lettuce.

Cantina Steak Philly

$11.95

Shaved petite tender, queso sauce, grilled peppers and onions medley. Served with a side of Au Jus.

Sides

Side Garden Salad

$4.95

Spring and Romaine mix with cherry tomato, red onion, and cotija cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.

Side Rice

$2.00

Side Black Beans

$2.00

Whole black beans topped with cotija cheese

Side Pinto Beans

$2.00

Boracho Style. Slightly spicy.

Spuds

$2.95

Shwack's signature half moon wedges served with Jalapeno Bacon Ranch on the side to dip.

Side Pepper Medley

$3.00

Grilled zucchini, squash, red peppers, and yellow peppers.

Side of Guacamole

$4.95

Side of Sour Cream

$1.00

Side Of Salsa

$0.75

Side of Pico de Gallo

$0.75

Corn Tortillas (3)

$1.50

Flour Tortillas (3)

$1.50

Side of Queso

$4.00

Side Of Tortilla Chips

$1.50

For the Groms (Kids)

Recommended for kids 6 years and under.

Grom Burger

$6.50

Grom-sized beef patty with American cheese, lettuce, and tomato on a fresh baked slider bun.

Chickadees

$6.50

Chicken meatballs, panko breaded, and flash fried.

Grom Mini Burritos

$6.50

2 small flour tortilla burritos filled with black beans and shredded cheese. Add Chicken, Pork, or Veggies for only $2.

Grom Quesadilla

$6.25

Flour tortilla with melted shredded cheese. Add chicken, pork, or veggies for $2.

Grom Combo

$9.00

Your choice of Grom entre, served with a small side of our signature Shwack Spuds and a Grom drink.

Beverages

Adult Fountain

$2.25

Grom Fountain

$1.95

Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Milk 2% Organic

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Sweets

Chocolate Chip

Chocolate Chip

$2.00Out of stock
Coconut Oatmeal

Coconut Oatmeal

$2.00Out of stock

Sugar

$1.00Out of stock
Snickerdoodle

Snickerdoodle

$2.00Out of stock

Margaritas

Four of our signature Shaka-Ritas served in a mason jar with out ice. Cheers!

Shaka-Rita Pitcher

$22.00Out of stock

Four of our signature Shaka-Ritas served in a mason jar with out ice. Cheers!

Shaka-Rita

$8.00

Libre Tequila, house made sweet n sour, triple sec

Skinny

$9.00

Libre tequila, agave, lime juice, fresh squeezed orange

Cantina Caddy

$12.00

Dulce Vida Reposado Tequila, house made sweet n sour, fresh squeezed lime, topped with Grand Marnier

El Fuego

$10.00

Jalapeno infused Libre tequila, fresh cilantro, agave, lime juice

Mango Margi

$10.00

Mango Libre tequila, ginger simple syrup, lime juice, mango puree

Margatinis

Sunday Blues

$13.00

Los Sundays Blanco Tequila, Lime Juice, agave, Blue Curaco

OG Margatini

$15.00

Don Julio Blanco Tequila. agave, lime juice, Grand Marnier

Cool As A Cucumber

$12.00

Libre Cucumber tequila, watermelon pucker, lime juice, agave, fresh muddled cucumber

Everyone Loves Melon

$12.00

Libre melon tequila, Midori, strawberry puree, agave, fresh squeezed lime and orange

Pineapple Express

$12.00

Libre pineapple tequila, pineapple juice, creme de Coco

Dragon Fire

$14.00

Jalapeno Infused Libre tequila, pineapple juice, purple dragon fruit, fresh mint, lime juice

Skinny Pink

$12.00

Asombroso La Rosa Reposado Tequila, agave, lime juice, fresh squeezed orange

Cantina Cocktails

Shwack Bloody

$9.00

Vodka with Backyard Mary Mix

Mojito

$11.00

Bacardi Superior, fresh mint, lime juice, mint simple syrup

Paloma

$9.00

Libre tequila, ginger simple syrup, grapefruit juice, lime juice

Blood Orange Paloma

$9.00

Jose Cuervo silver tequila, lime juice. ginger simple syrup, blood orange puree topped with Gingerale

Chill-lada

$8.00

Modelo Especial, backyard Mary mix, lime

Whiskey Peach

$11.00

Bourbon whiskey, peach Schnapps, ginger simple syrup, lemon juice, dash of bitters

Maui Mai Tai

$12.00

White rum, spiced rum, fresh juices, topped with Myers dark rum

Mamas Raspberry Lemonade

$11.00

Lemon infused vodka, fresh raspberries, mint, lemonade

Lime in da Coconut

$12.00

White rum, coconut rum, lime juice, pineapple juice, Creme de Coco, topped with Kraken dark rum

Lynchburg Lemonade

$11.00

Black Feather Whiskey, triple sec, lemon juice, topped with Sprite

Draft Beer

Una Mas

$7.00

Great White

$7.00

Swamis

$9.00

Artifexican

$8.00

Galaxy

$9.00

Growler

$16.00Out of stock

Birria Beer (Artifexican)

$5.00Out of stock

Bottle Beer

Corona

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Dos Equis Amber

$5.00

Dos Equis

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00Out of stock

Modelo Negra

$5.00

Pacifico

$5.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.50

Julian Black & Blue Cider

$10.00

Pizza Port CA Honey Blonde Ale

$6.00

Karl Boat Shoes Hazy IPA

$6.00

Guinness

$6.00

805

$7.00

Penny Blonde Ale

$6.00

White Claw Mango

$6.00

White Claw Grapefruit

$6.00

Lost Winds Tropi Clemente IPA

$6.00

Orange You Different Hazy IPA

$6.00

O'Doul’s

$5.00

Claremont Raspberry Gose

$6.00

White Wine (Glass)

Campagnola Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Starborough Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00

StoryPoint Chardonnay

$9.00

William Hill Chardonnay

$7.00

Campuget Rose

$7.00

White Wine (Bottle)

BTL William Hill Chardonnay

$25.00

BTL Starborough Sauv Blanc

$25.00

BTL Campagnola Pinot Grigio

$25.00

BTL StoryPoint Chardonnay

$30.00

Campuget Rose

$25.00

Red Wine (Glass)

Bridlewood Pinot Noir

$7.00

J Lohr Cab Sauv

$9.00

Leese Fitch Cab Sauv

$7.00

Plungerhead Petite Sirah

$7.00

Red Wine (Bottle)

BTL Bridlewood Pinot Noir

$25.00

BTL J Lohr Cab Sauv

$34.00

BTL Leese Fitch Cab Sauv

$25.00

BTL Plungerhead Petit Syrah

$25.00

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
