Shawarma Shabazi 668B Amsterdam Avenue
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
668B Amsterdam Avenue, New York, NY 10025
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Talia's Steakhouse - 668 Amsterdam Avenue
No Reviews
668 Amsterdam Avenue New York, NY 10025
View restaurant