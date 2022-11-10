Middle Eastern
Dessert & Ice Cream
Sandwiches
SHWARMAS
2 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:50 am - 7:50 pm
|Tuesday
|10:50 am - 7:50 pm
|Wednesday
|10:50 am - 7:50 pm
|Thursday
|10:50 am - 7:50 pm
|Friday
|10:50 am - 7:50 pm
|Saturday
|11:50 am - 7:50 pm
Restaurant info
"A fast-casual experience of Authentic Lebanese food that will Shwarm Your Appetite! Come experience our fiery sizzling Shwarma made right in front of your eyes! It doesn't stop there, our menu includes vegan-friendly options such as Falafel, Hummus, Baba Ghanoush, Fattoush, Tabbouleh, and more! Don't worry we didn't forget about your favorite, Kibbeh! End off your experience with some in house-made desserts!"
Location
2401 Ryan St, Lake Charles, LA 70601
Gallery
Popular restaurants in Lake Charles
Pizza Artista - 420A W Prien Lake Rd, Lake Charles
4.4 • 775
420 A West Prein Lake Road Lake Charles, LA 70601
View restaurant
Maplewood Burgers Lake Charles - Lake Charles
4.5 • 462
4453 NELSON RD LAKE CHARLES, LA 70605
View restaurant
More near Lake Charles