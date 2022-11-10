Restaurant header imageView gallery
Middle Eastern
Dessert & Ice Cream
Sandwiches

SHWARMAS

2 Reviews

$$

2401 Ryan St

Lake Charles, LA 70601

Order Again

Popular Items

Plate Combos

$13.99

Marinated & Seasoned Chicken Shwarma With A Choice Of 3 Sides. Served With 1 Flatbread!

Beef Shwarma Plate

$13.99

Marinated & Seasoned Beef Shwarma with a choice of 3 sides. Served with 1 flatbread!

Mix Chicken/Beef Shwarma Plate

$14.99
$12.99

(Vegan!) Fried ChickPea Patties (3 Pieces) With A Choice Of 3 sides. Served With 1 Flatbread!

$14.99

Cracked Wheat Shell Stuffed With Beef & Walnuts (3 Pieces). Comes With A Choice Of 3 Sides. Served With 1 Flatbread!

$14.99

Marinated & Seasoned Chicken Cubes With A Choice Of 3 Sides. Served With 1 Flatbread!

$14.99

Marinated & Seasoned Shrimp With A Choice Of 3 Sides. Served With 1 Flatbread!

$14.99

Marinated & Seasoned Beef Tenderloin Cubes with a choice of 3 sides. Served with 1 flatbread!

$13.99

Kabob Consisting of Ground Beef, Parsley, & Lebanese Spices With A Choice Of 3 Sides. Served With 1 Flatbread!

Lamb Kabob Plate

$16.99

Salmon Special

$14.99Out of stock

Tuna Steak Kabob

$15.99Out of stock

Sandwich Combos

Beef Shwarma Sandwich Combo

$12.99

Comes With Potatoes & A Fountain Drink. Sandwich Consist of Beef Shwarma, Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, Parsley, & Tahini Sauce.

Chicken Shwarma Sandwich Combo

$12.99

Comes With Potatoes & A Fountain Drink. Sandwich Consist of Chicken Shwarma, Lettuce, Pickles, Tomatoes, & Garlic Sauce.

Falafel Sandwich Combo

$12.99

(Vegan!) Comes With Potatoes & A Fountain Drink. Sandwich Consists of Fried Chich Pea Patties, Tomatoes, Pickles, Jalapenos, Parsley, & Tahini Sauce.

Kafta Sandwich Combo

$12.99

Comes With Potatoes & A Fountain Drink. Sandwich Consist of Kafta Kabob, Lettuce, Pickles, Tomatoes, Hummus, & Tahini Sauce.

Mix Beef / Chicken

$13.99

Sandwichs

Beef Shwarma Sandwich

$9.99

Tomatoes l Pickles l Onions l Parsley l Tahini Sauce

Chicken Shwarma Sandwich

$9.99

Lettuce l Pickles l Tomatoes l Garlic Sauce

Falafel Sandwich

$8.99

(Vegan!) Tomatoes l Pickles l Jalepenoes l Parsley l Tahini Sauce

Kafta Sandwich

$9.99

Lettuce l Pickles l Tomatoes l Hummus l Tahini Sauce

Mix Beef / Chicken

$10.99

Salads

$8.99

Lettuce l Tomatoes l Cucumbers l Purple Onions l Feta Cheese l Vinaigrette Dressing

$8.99

Lettuce l Sring Mix l Tomatoes l Cucumbers l Bell Peppers l Green Onion l Olive Oil & Lemon Juice Dressing

$9.99

Parsley l Tomatoes l Green Onions l Cracked Wheat l Olive Oil & Lemon Juice Dressing

$7.99

Cabbage l Mint l Crushed Pepper l Olive Oil & Lemon Juice Dressing

Appetizers

$5.99+

Chic Peas l Tahini l Garlic l Lemon Juice

$5.99+

Roasted Egg Plant l Tahini l Garlic l Lemon Juice

Mudardara

$4.50

Lentil Rice With Caramelized Onions

Kabseh

$4.50

Basmati Rice Consisting Of A Blend Of Carrots, Raisins, and Ginger.

$6.99

Fried ChickPea Patties (6 Pieces)

$7.99

Cracked Wheat Shell Stuffed With Beef And Walnuts. (3 Pieces)

$6.99Out of stock

Stuffed With Rice And Ground Beef. (5 Pieces)

$4.50

Brown Potatoes Seasoned With An All-Purpose Seasoning. (Cube Form)

Coriander Potatoes

$4.50

Red Potatoes Seasoned With Coriander & Garlic. (Cube Form)

$2.50

(1 Piece)

Meat Pie

$2.50

(1 Piece)

Chicken Shwarma Side

$6.99

Beef Shwarma Side

$6.99

Desserts

Enjoy Some Of Our In House-Made Dessert Options.
$2.79

Pilo Dough l Walnuts l Honey (1 Piece)

$2.29

Coconut l Cashew l Honey (1 Piece)

Mamoul

$2.29

Cookie Stuffed With Dates (1 Piece)

The Box

$6.00

Your Choice of Any 3 Pieces

Extra Items

Bread

$1.25

Cucumber Dill Sauce

$0.65

Hot Chili Sauce

$0.65

Garlic Sauce

$0.65

Tahini Sauce

$0.65

Vinaigrette Dressing

$0.65

Drinks

Coke

$2.69

Coke Zero

$2.69

Diet Coke

$2.69

Dr. Pepper

$2.69

Sprite

$2.69

Sweet Tea

$2.69

Unsweet Tea

$2.69

1/2 Sweet 1/2 Unsweet Tea

$2.69

Powerade

$2.69

Mint Lemonade

$2.69

Jellab

$2.69

Bottle Water

$1.25

Perrier

$2.99

Ice Water

$0.50

Cup of Ice

$0.50

Snapple Apple

$2.99

Snapple Mango Madness

$2.99

Bavaria Apple

$2.99

Bavaria Pomegranate

$2.99

Bavaria Original

$2.99

Bai Coconut Molokai

$2.99

Bai Coconut Lime

$2.99

Bai Coconut Pineapple

$2.99

Bai Brasilia Blueberry

$2.99

laziza

$2.99
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:50 am - 7:50 pm
Tuesday10:50 am - 7:50 pm
Wednesday10:50 am - 7:50 pm
Thursday10:50 am - 7:50 pm
Friday10:50 am - 7:50 pm
Saturday11:50 am - 7:50 pm
"A fast-casual experience of Authentic Lebanese food that will Shwarm Your Appetite! Come experience our fiery sizzling Shwarma made right in front of your eyes! It doesn't stop there, our menu includes vegan-friendly options such as Falafel, Hummus, Baba Ghanoush, Fattoush, Tabbouleh, and more! Don't worry we didn't forget about your favorite, Kibbeh! End off your experience with some in house-made desserts!"

2401 Ryan St, Lake Charles, LA 70601

Directions

