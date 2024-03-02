Shwe Letyar Sushi 545 West 700 South
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Welcome! Chef Jadim is bringing a new cuisine for Utahns to try. Originally from Burma, she lived in Malaysia for five years. In Malaysia, a cultural melting pot in Asia, Jadim found her love of sushi. She has lived in Utah for ten years now and is excited to share her cuisine and sushi with her community.
545 West 700 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84101
