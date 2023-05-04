Restaurant header imageView gallery

Shy Bear Brewing - Lewistown

review star

No reviews yet

35 Meadowbrook Ln

Lewistown, PA 17044

FOOD

Pub Food

Big Freakin' Pretzel

$15.00

1lb baked soft pretzel & basted with sea salt & butter. served with sides of ranch, whipped honey butter, jaybird ipa cheese and zesty mustard

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$13.00

crispy, halved brussels sprouts tossed in pomegranate molasses, crumbled goat cheese and toasted cashews

Sheet Tray Nachos

$11.00

corn tortilla chips topped with melted monterrey jack cheese, pico de gallo, jalapeno, shredded lettuce, cilantro & pickled red onion. served with a side of sour cream & salsa rojo. Add chicken, pork or beef for $5 extra

Boneless Chicken Bites (1/2 lb)

$10.00

1/2 pound serving. choose (1) flavor from the following options

Boneless Chicken Bites (1 lb)

$16.00

1 pound serving. choose (2) flavors from the following options

Fried Cheese Curds

$11.00

served with marinara sauce

Feelin' Dipsy

$16.00

Hot and creamy crab, spinach & artichoke dip, caramelized onion, melted cheddar cheese, old bay, served with toasted crostinis

Basket of Fries

$8.00

slightly battered, lightly dusted with our house seasoning (V)

Chicken Nugget Basket

$14.00

1/2 pound serving of chicken nuggets with fries.

Tacos / Salads / Bowls

Korean Pork Belly Tacos

$16.00

three tacos per order. each taco contains 2 corn tortillas. crispy pork belly tossed in korean bbq | napa cabbage slaw | wonton crisps | shy sauce drizzle | cilantro.

Korean Pork Belly Bowl

$16.00

crispy pork belly tossed in korean bbq | chopped lettuce | napa cabbage slaw | wonton crisps | drizzle of shy sauce | cilantro

Quesabirria Tacos

$16.00

three tacos per order. each taco contains 2 corn tortillas filled with melted monterrey jack cheese topped with braised barbacoa-style beef | caramelized onion | shredded lettuce | green onion | enchilada sauce drizzle (Gluten Friendly)

Quesabirria Bowl

$16.00

braised barbacoa-style beef | chopped lettuce | caramelized onion | green onion | enchilada sauce drizzle (Gluten Friendly)

Thai Chicken Tacos

$16.00

three tacos per order. each taco contains 2 corn tortillas. smoked & lemongrass glazed chopped chicken thighs / nuoc cham napa cabbage slaw / pickled papaya salsa / green onion / thai peanut sauce drizzle (Gluten Friendly)

Thai Chicken Bowl

$16.00

smoked & lemongrass glazed chopped chicken thighs | chopped lettuce | nuoc cham napa cabbage slaw | pickled papaya salsa | green onion | thai peanut sauce drizzle (Gluten Friendly)

Burgers & Sandwiches

Shy Burger

$17.00

80/20 mix of chuck, brisket & short rib of beef burger / thick cut bacon / house smoked cooper cheese / bibb lettuce / tomato / raw sweet onion on poppy kaiser bun. Served with a side of fries and a dill pickle spear

Cheesesteak

$16.00

starts with smoked, sliced prime rib then griddled on the flatop with house smoke cooper cheese | caramelized onion | herb mayo on toasted Liscio hoagie roll (from South Jersey) then choose to top it with either: lettuce & tomato (garden style) --- or --- zesty marinara (italian style). Served with a side of fries and a dill pickle spear

Bahn Mi

$16.00

Vietnamese-style chicken, quickled carrot daikon and onion, cilantro and cashew sauce, maggi seasoning, sliced jalapeno, served in atoasted liscio's hoagie roll. substitute saiteed mushrooms for pork for no additional cost

Shy'Strami

$16.00

Grilled pastrami, melted swiss cheese, 1000 island dressing, tangy coleslaw served on a toasted liscio's hoagie roll

Signature Dishes

Caesar Salad

$12.00

chopped romaine | house made caesar dressing | shaved parmesan cheese | baked pretzel croissant croutons

Fish and Chips

$18.00Out of stock

massive 12oz loin of deep fried, cornflake breaded haddock | french fries | dill pickle spear | side of cajun caper remoulade

Flat Iron Steak

$32.00

12 oz pan-seared flat iron steak, bordelaise sauce, mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetable

Chicken Parmesan

$18.00Out of stock

Parmesan breaded fried chicken tenderloin cutlet, fresh mozzarella, basil microgreens, served on top of fresh fettuccine with a roasted red pepper cream sauce.

Smoked Mac & Cheese

$12.00Out of stock

Smoked Mac n cheese with Boursin, smoked copper, cheddar, shaved pecorino Romano Parmesan, Panko bread crumbs, Bacon, Caramelized onion and Green onion Add chicken for $5

Desserts

Cookies & Cream Brownie Bar

$8.00

Made locally by Cara at Batter & Dough. This decadent dessert is layered with a gooey brownie, crushed oreo cookie dough and topped with a white chocolate ganache. Served in a small pool of hot chocolate sauce.

Chocolate & Peanut Butter Pie

$8.00

chocolate ganache, whipped cream, chocolate, peanut butter, peanut dust

Bread Pudding

$8.00

Sauces

Shy Sauce

$1.00

Miffco Ranch

$1.00

Pub Mustard

$1.00

Jaybird IPA Cheese

$1.00

Buffalo Wing Sauce

$1.00

Buffalo Ranch

$1.00

Thai Peanut Sauce

$1.00

Korean BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Southern BBQ

$1.00

Thai Sweet Chili

$1.00

Blue Cheese Dressing

$1.00

Marinara

$1.00

Sour Cream (4oz)

$1.00

Salsa Rojo (4oz)

$1.00

1000 Island Dressing

$1.00

Mayo

Honey Butter

$1.00

Remoulade

$1.00

Brunch

Stuffed French Toast

$16.00

orange creamsicle

Pork Belly Benedict

$20.00

English Muffin BBQHollandaise, Poached Egg Pork Belly seared in jalapeno butter, Avocado Lime Aioli, small garnish salad with vinaigrette *No modifiers

Breakfast Burrito

$16.00

Cheddar Jalapeño Wrap, Chorizo, Cilantro Sauce, Monetary Jack Cheese, Scrambled Eggs, Pico, Rice,Lettuce, Green Chilis, Pickled Red Onion. Served with a side of Hash

Vegan Tex Mex Tacos

$16.00

3 Corn Tortillas, Impossible Meat, Salsa, Pickled Red Onion, Green Chilis, Rice, Iceberg Lettuce, Cilantro Sauce on side

Hash and Grits

$16.00Out of stock

Ribeye, Peppers, Onions, Chopped Potato, Green Chili, Smoked Cooper, Grits, topped with Jalapeno butter.

Vegan Hash and Grits

$16.00Out of stock

Marinated Mushrooms, bell Pepper, Sweet Onion, Green Chilis, Chopped Potatoes, Nutrional Yeast, Vegan Grits, Served with side of Sriracha Lime Ketchup. *No Modifiers

French Toast Sticks

$11.00

cinnamon and powdered sugar dusted with a side of syrup with two slices of bacon

Coffee Cake

$8.00Out of stock

smores

Hash

$3.00Out of stock

Grits

$3.00Out of stock

NA BEVERAGE

Soda

Shy Bear Root Beer

$3.00

Italian Soda

$3.00

Diet Cola

$3.00

Sparkling Soda Water

Tonic Water

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Coffee & Tea

Coffee

$3.00

Cold Brew Coffee on Nitro (6oz Cub)

$2.50

Cold Brew Coffee on Nitro (13oz)

$5.00

Sweet Iced Latte

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

Vanilla Latte

$5.00

Mocha Latte

$5.00

Caramel Latte

$5.00

Kombucha (16oz Bottle)

$7.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.00

Free Coffee Refill

Free Iced Tea Refill

Cold Brew Concentrate

$19.95

Other Drinks

Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Tea & Lemonade

$2.50

Hot Cocoa

$2.50

Whole Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Non Alcoholic Beer

N/A Just The Haze

$5.00

TAKE OUT BEER

Cans-

Jaybird (4pk/16oz) Cans

$20.00

Starling Hazy (4x16oz) cans

$20.00

Silk & Static (4pk/16oz) Cans

$20.00

Spacht (4 x 16oz) Cans

$18.00

13 Lads and a Cat (4 x 16oz) Cans

$19.00

The Lion's Lair ESB (4pk x 16oz) Cans

$19.00

Logan Guard Pilsner (4pk/16oz) Cans

$17.00

It's a Shame About Ray (4pk/16oz) Cans

$22.00

Geometry (4x16oz) cans

$20.00

Kick-Ass 8-Track (4 x 16oz) Cans

$17.00

Flowerpants (4pk/16oz) Cans

$19.00

Bearly Seltzer (4pk/16oz) Cans

$17.00

Soulstice (4pk x 16oz) Cans

$20.00

Blood from a Stone (4x16oz) cans

$18.00

Tweedy Bird (4pack x 16oz) Cans

$20.00

Flippin' the Bird (4pk/16oz) Cans

$20.00

Bottles-

Wildbrook Cuvee (500ml Bottle)

$15.00

Wildbrook Flanders Red Brown (500ml Bottle)

$15.00

La Cheeserie Stout

$9.00Out of stock

Cookie Chippr Stout

$9.00

Backside Tailslide Triple IPA 22oz Btl

$12.00

Root Beer-

Root Beer (6 x 12oz) Cans

$12.00

Root Beer Case (4 x 6 x 12oz) of Cans

$45.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Surrounded by nature, nestled on a rustic ridge oasis lies Shy Bear Brewing. The 10 barrel brewhouse is cranking out a wide variety of beer styles - some traditional in scope and others are progressive and full of whimsy. Meanwhile, the full service kitchen is executing many unique, lasting impressions on its own merit.

Website

Location

35 Meadowbrook Ln, Lewistown, PA 17044

Directions

