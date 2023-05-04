Shy Bear Brewing - Lewistown
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Surrounded by nature, nestled on a rustic ridge oasis lies Shy Bear Brewing. The 10 barrel brewhouse is cranking out a wide variety of beer styles - some traditional in scope and others are progressive and full of whimsy. Meanwhile, the full service kitchen is executing many unique, lasting impressions on its own merit.
Location
35 Meadowbrook Ln, Lewistown, PA 17044
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Original Italian Pizza & Restaurant - 105 south logan blvd.
4.4 • 653
105 south logan blvd. Burnham, PA 17009
View restaurant
The Reedsville Creamery Ice Cream Stand - 19 S Main Street
No Reviews
19 South Main Street Reedsville, PA 17084
View restaurant