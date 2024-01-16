- Home
- /
- Maple Ridge
- /
- Si Senior Machete Mexican Grill 20836 Lougheed Hwy
This restaurant does not have any images
Si Senior Machete Mexican Grill 20836 Lougheed Hwy
20836 Lougheed Hwy
Maple Ridge, CN V2X 2R3
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
FOOD
STARTERS
- TOSTADA$7.50
One open face crispy corn tortilla stacked with beans, shredded cabbage, sour cream, avocado salsa, feta cheese and pico de gallo.
- FLAUTAS$13.50
Lightly pan fried, Rolled corn tortilla covered with cabbage, sour cream, avocado salsa, feta cheese, pico de Gallo.
- SI SENIOR NACHOS$12.50
Homemade tortilla chips ,beans, nacho cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, avocado salsa and pickle jalapenos.
- PICO DE GALLO AND CHIPS$8.50
Mix of dice tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, cilantro and fresh lime juice.
- GUACAMOLE AND CHIPS$10.50
Mashed avocado, dice tomato, onions, jalapeños, cilantro, and seasoning.
- CHARRED TOMATO SALSA AND CHIPS$8.00
Richly flavoured and smoky charred tomatoes, onions, garlic.
- SOPES$6.00
Handmade, thick corn tortilla, served with red salsa, onions, cilantro, crumbled feta cheese, sour cream, cabbage and tomatoes. . Add meat $3.75
- TORTILLA SOUP$5.95+
- FLAUTAS SPECIAL$15.00
TACOS
- BEEF TACOS$3.95
Grilled beef sirloin.
- CHICKEN TACOS$3.95
Grilled chicken, marinated in adobo sauce.
- AL-PASTOR$3.85
Guajillo-rubbed grilled pork, fresh pineapple.
- CARNITAS$3.85
Pork confit, red pickle onions.
- CHORIZO$3.85
Traditional spiced Mexican sausage.
- SUADERO$3.85
Confit ground beef belly
- LENGUA$4.15
Braised beef tongue.
- RAJAS CON CREMA$3.85
Sautéed julienne onions, poblano and bell peppers, corn, sour cream, feta cheese.
- FISH TACO$4.45
Grilled blackened seasonal white fish.
- SHRIMP TACO$4.45
Grilled shrimp marinated in chipotle adobo sauce.
- PORK BELLY TACO$4.15
- BEEF FAJITA TACO$5.99
Beef, Chicken or shrimp and bell peppers
- CHICKEN FAJITA TACO$5.99
Beef, Chicken or shrimp and bell peppers
- SHRIMP FAJITA TACO$5.99
Beef, Chicken or shrimp and bell peppers
- ADD CHEESE$0.75
BURRITOS
- MARIACHI$14.99
CHORIZO, mexican rice, beans, pico de gallo, nacho cheese, side of salsa .
- MICHOCANO$14.99
CARNITAS, mexican rice, beans, pico de gallo, nacho cheese, side of salsa .
- TURKCO$14.99
AL-PASTOR, mexican rice, beans, pico de gallo, nacho cheese, fresh pineapple, side of salsa .
- SI SENIOR BEEF$16.25
mexican rice, beans, pico de gallo, feta cheese, sour cream, white cabbage, side of salsa.
- SI SENIOR CHICKEN$16.25
mexican rice, beans, pico de gallo, feta cheese, sour cream, white cabbage, side of salsa.
- SI SENIOR VEGETARIAN$16.25
mexican rice, beans, pico de gallo, feta cheese, sour cream, white cabbage, side of salsa.
- BURRITO BOWL$15.75
POCO BURRITO
QUESADILLA
- QUESA-CHICKEN$14.75
Folded flour tortilla with nacho cheese and pico de gallo.
- QUESA-BEEF$14.75
Folded flour tortilla with nacho cheese and pico de gallo.
- QUESA-CHORIZO$14.75
Folded flour tortilla with nacho cheese and pico de gallo.
- QUESA-CARNITAS$14.75
Folded flour tortilla with nacho cheese and pico de gallo.
- QUESA-AL PASTOR$14.75
- QUESA-VEGGIES$14.75
- CHEESE-QUESA$12.45
Folded flour tortilla with nacho cheese and pico de gallo.
MAINS
- GREEN ENCHILADAS$17.95
Hand rolled corn tortilla with Green tomatillo salsa, melted cheese and drizzle of sour cream. Your choice of meat.
- RED ENCHILADAS$17.95
Hand rolled corn tortilla with Red tomatoes salsa, melted cheese and drizzle of sour cream. Your choice of meat.
- MOLE ENCHILADAS$18.95
Hand rolled corn tortilla with traditional Mole sauce, melted cheese and drizzle of sour cream. your choice of meat.
- ENCHILADAS DIVORCIADAS$18.95
- CHICKEN MOLE$20.50
Grilled chicken, with traditional Mole sauce, sesame seeds, Mexican rice and refried Beans.
- POLLO ASADO$19.95
Grilled chicken in asado marinade. Mexican rice and refried Beans.
- CARNE ASADA$21.50
Grilled thin cut Sirloin Steak, Mexican rice and refried Beans.
- FAJITAS$19.97
Mixed Beef, Chicken or shrimp and bell peppers, rice, beans.
- CHILE RELLENO$21.50
Stuffed poblano peppers with rice, onion and feta cheese, covered in red tomato sauce.
- GREEN CHILAQUILES$14.50
Fry tortilla chips smothered with your choice of green tomatillo or red mexican sauce. Topped with sour cream, feta cheese and onions. Served with rice and beans. Add chicken $5 I Add beef $6
- RED CHILAQUILES$14.50
Fry tortilla chips smothered with your choice of green tomatillo or red mexican sauce. Topped with sour cream, feta cheese and onions. Served with rice and beans. Add chicken $5 I Add beef $6
- CHILAQUILES DIVORCIADOS$14.50
DESSERT
SIDES
KIDS MENU
KIDS BURRITO
KIDS QUESADILLA
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
20836 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, CN V2X 2R3