This restaurant does not have any images
Si Senior Taqueria 2851 Shaughnessy St
2851 Shaughnessy St
Port Coquitlam, CN V3C 3H1
FOOD
STARTERS
- TOSTADA$7.50
One open face crispy corn tortilla stacked with beans, shredded cabbage, sour cream, avocado salsa, feta cheese and pico de gallo.
- NACHOS$12.50
Homemade tortilla chips ,beans, nacho cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, avocado salsa and pickle jalapenos.
- PICO DE GALLO AND CHIPS$8.50
Mix of dice tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, cilantro and fresh lime juice.
- GUACAMOLE AND CHIPS$10.50
Mashed avocado, dice tomato, onions, jalapeños, cilantro, and seasoning.
- CHARRED TOMATO SALSA AND CHIPS$8.00
Richly flavoured and smoky charred tomatoes, onions, garlic.
- SOPES$6.00
Handmade, thick corn tortilla, served with red salsa, onions, cilantro, crumbled feta cheese, sour cream, cabbage and tomatoes. . Add meat $3.75
- TORTILLA SOUP$5.95+
- FLAUTAS$13.50
TACOS
- BEEF TACO$3.95
Grilled beef sirloin.
- CHICKEN TACO$3.95
Grilled chicken, marinated in adobo sauce.
- AL PASTOR TACO$3.85
- CARNITAS TACO$3.85
Pork confit, red pickle onions.
- CHORIZO TACO$3.85
Traditional spiced Mexican sausage.
- SUADERO TACO$3.85
Confit ground beef belly
- LENGUA TACO$4.15
Braised beef tongue.
- PORK BELLY TACO$4.15
- RAJAS CON CREMA TACO$3.85
Sautéed julienne onions, poblano and bell peppers, corn, sour cream, feta cheese.
- SHRIMP TACO$4.45
Grilled shrimp marinated in chipotle adobo sauce.
- FISH TACO$4.45
Grilled blackened seasonal white fish.
- BEEF FAJITA TACO$4.99
Beef, Chicken or shrimp and bell peppers
- CHICKEN FAJITA TACO$4.99
Beef, Chicken or shrimp and bell peppers
- SHRIMP FAJITA TACO$4.99
Beef, Chicken or shrimp and bell peppers
- ADD cheese$0.75
BURRITOS
- MARIACHI$14.99
CHORIZO, mexican rice, beans, pico de gallo, nacho cheese, side of salsa .
- MICHOCANO$14.99
CARNITAS, mexican rice, beans, pico de gallo, nacho cheese, side of salsa .
- TURKCO$14.99
AL-PASTOR, mexican rice, beans, pico de gallo, nacho cheese, fresh pineapple, side of salsa .
- SI SENIOR BEEF$16.25
mexican rice, beans, pico de gallo, feta cheese, sour cream, white cabbage, side of salsa.
- SI SENIOR CHICKEN$16.25
mexican rice, beans, pico de gallo, feta cheese, sour cream, white cabbage, side of salsa.
- SI SENIOR VEGETARIAN$16.25
mexican rice, beans, pico de gallo, feta cheese, sour cream, white cabbage, side of salsa.
- BURRITO BOWL$15.75
POCO BURRITO
QUESADILLA
- QUESA-CHICKEN$14.75
Folded flour tortilla with nacho cheese and pico de gallo.
- QUESA-BEEF$14.75
Folded flour tortilla with nacho cheese and pico de gallo.
- QUESA-CHORIZO$14.75
Folded flour tortilla with nacho cheese and pico de gallo.
- QUESA-CARNITAS$14.75
Folded flour tortilla with nacho cheese and pico de gallo.
- QUESA-PASTOR$14.75
Folded flour tortilla with nacho cheese and pico de gallo.
- QUESA-VEG$14.75
- QUESA-CHEESE$12.45
- QUESA-PORK BELLY$15.25
MAINS
- GREEN ENCHILADAS$17.95
Hand rolled corn tortilla with Green tomatillo salsa, melted cheese and drizzle of sour cream. Your choice of meat.
- RED ENCHILADAS$17.95
Hand rolled corn tortilla with Red tomatoes salsa, melted cheese and drizzle of sour cream. Your choice of meat.
- MEXI ENCHILADAS$17.95
Hand rolled corn tortilla with Green tomatillo salsa, melted cheese and drizzle of sour cream. Your choice of meat.
- MOLE ENCHILADAS$18.95
Hand rolled corn tortilla with traditional Mole sauce, Feta cheese and drizzle of sour cream. Your choice of meat.
- CHICKEN MOLE$20.50
Grilled chicken, with traditional Mole sauce, sesame seeds, Mexican rice and refried Beans.
- FAJITA TACO PLATE$19.97
Mixed Beef, Chicken or shrimp and bell peppers, rice, beans.
- POLLO ASADO$19.95
Grilled chicken in asado marinade. Mexican rice and refried Beans.
- CARNE ASADA$21.50
Grilled thin cut Sirloin Steak, Mexican rice and refried Beans.
- RED CHILAQUILES$14.50
Fry tortilla chips smothered with your choice of green tomatillo or red mexican sauce. Topped with sour cream, feta cheese and onions. Served with rice and beans. Add chicken $5 I Add beef $6
- GREEN CHILAQUILES$14.50
- CHILAQUILES DIVORCIADOS$14.50
Fry tortilla chips smothered with your choice of green tomatillo or red mexican sauce. Topped with sour cream, feta cheese and onions. Served with rice and beans. Add chicken $5 I Add beef $6
DESSERT
SIDES
KIDS MENU
KIDS BURRITO
KIDS QUESADILLA
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
2851 Shaughnessy St, Port Coquitlam, CN V3C 3H1