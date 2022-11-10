- Home
Si Señor Grill
2210 Airport Drive
Bakersfield, CA 93308
Popular Items
APPETIZERS
SOUPS AND SALADAS
SEAFOOD
Relleno de Mariscos
Served with green rice and veggies
Filete Empanizado
Served with green rice and veggies
Filete Al Mojo de Ajo
Served with green rice and veggies
Fish Tacos
Served with green rice and veggies
Shrimp Cocktail
Camarones Si Senor
Served with green rice and veggies
Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo
Served with green rice and veggies
Enchilladas de Camaron
Served with green rice and veggies
Camarones a la Diabla
Served with green rice and veggies
Camarones Rancheros
Served with green rice and veggies
Campechana
Served with green rice and veggies
Tostada de Ceviche de Camaron
Tostada de Ceviche de Mariscos
Mango Ceviche Tostada
Enchilladas Puerto Vallarta
Served with green rice and veggies
Camarones Cancun
Served with green rice and veggies
Aguachiles
Chile Relleno Del Mar
TRADITIONAL DINNERS
Mole
Served with rice and beans
Enchilladas Verdes
Served with rice and beans
Chile Verde
Served with rice and beans
Chile Colorado
Served with rice and beans
Chile Relleno
Served with rice and beans
Carnitas
Served with rice and beans
Burrito Dinner
Served with rice and beans
Chimichanga
Served with rice and beans
Taquitos
Served with rice and beans
Flautas
Served with rice and beans
El Crucero Combination
GRILLED DINNERS
Ribeye Steak
Served with beans and veggies
Pollo a la Parilla
Served with rice and beans
Carne Asada
Served with rice and beans
Chicken Fajitas
Served with rice and beans
Steak Fajitas
Served with rice and beans
Chicken & Steak Combo Fajitas
Served with rice and beans
Shrimp Fajitas
Served with rice and beans
Fish Fajitas
Served with rice and beans
Si Senor Fajitas ( chicken, steak & shrimp)
Served with rice and beans
Parrillada Dinner
Served with rice and beans
HOUSE SPECIALTIES
SIDES
Echilada A La Carte
Taco A La Carte
Chile Relleno A La Carte
Tamal A La Carte
Taquitos A La Carte
Flautas A La Carte
Chimichanga A La Carte
Burrito A La Carte
Fajitas A La Carte
side guacamole
side sourcream
side cheese
side pico de gallo
avocado slices
Side Rice
Side Beans
Side French Fries
Pint Rice
Pint Beans
32oz Rice
32oz Beans
Rice & beans
Pot Beans
Potatoes
vegetables
Chile verde 16 oz
Chile Verde 32 oz
Cup of Chile Verde
Extra Srimp
Fish Taco A La
Shrimp Taco A La
Sope A La
Flat Tostada A La
Box of Chips
Salsa Pint
Salsa 32oz
Salsa 8oz
Guacamole pint
Guacamole 32oz
Chile Toreados
Chile Verde salsa
Tortillas
Avocado Slices
KIDS PLATES
DESSERTS
Cheese Flan
Chocolate Cake
Chocolate Cheesecake
Fried Icecream
Deep Fried Cheesecake
Chessecake BOGO
Breakfast
Spanish Omelet
Served with beans and potatos
Bacon & Eggs
Served with beans and potatos
Ham & Eggs
Served with beans and potatos
Scrambled Eggs
Served with beans and potatos
Pancake Breakfast
Served with beans and potatos
Huevos con Machaca
Served with beans and potatos
Huevos Rancheros
Served with beans and potatos
Huevos Rancheros con carne
Served with beans and potatos
Huevos Divorciados
Served with beans and potatos
Huevos con Chorizo
Served with beans and potatos
Chilaquiles Rojos o verdes
Served with beans and potatos
N/A BEVERAGE
Horchata
Jamaica
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Dr. Pepper
Diet Dr. Pepper
Shirley Temple
Arnold Palmer
Pink Lemonade
Sprite
Root Beer
Mango Tea
Peach Tea
Raspberry Tea
Sweet Tea
Iced Tea
Manzanita Sol
Horchata / Jamaica Refill
Orange Juice
Apple Juice
Cranberry Juice
Coffee
HOUSE COCKTAILS
Coco Tropical
Elixir
Mango Loco
La Nina Fresa
El Senor Azul
Sam Special
El Vampiro
Michelada
House Wine Glass
Bloody Mary
Long Island
Adios
Mai Tai
Sex on The Beach
Scewdriver
Well Drink
Prince Albert
Pina Colada
Daiquiri
LAS MARGARITAS
LOS SHOOTERS
Liquor
Kaluha
Southern Confort
Peachtree
Blue Curacao
Watermelon Pucker
Cointreu
Melon Pucker
Banana Pucker
Apple Pucker
Island Punch Pucker
Bailys
Carolainas
Frangelico
Rumple Mintz
Sambyca
Goldshlager
Hypnotic
Santa Clara Nuez
Santa Clara Vanila
Chambord
Cinzano Sweet
Cinzano Dry
Disaronno
Jaggermister
Tanqueray
Glendalugh
Bombay
Bombay Saphire
Hendricks
Beefeaters
Nolets
Captain Morgan
Bacardi
Cruzan 151
Cruzan Mango
Cruzan Strawberry
Cruzan Peach
Cruzan Blueberry
Rum Zacapa
Pirate XO Reserve
Rumchata
Malibu Mango
Malibu Banana
Captain Morgan Black
Pompero Rum
Myers Rum
Sailor Jerry Spiced
Presidente
Don Pedro
Cristian Brothers
Remy Martin
Grand Marinier
Henessy
Remy Martin XO
Don Elias
Paton Roca Silver
Patron Roca Anejo
Patron Roca Reposado
Patron Silver
Patron Anejo
Patron Reposado
Patron XO Cafe
Patron Citronge
1800 Silver
1800 Reposado
1800 Mileno
Hornitos Anejo
Hornitos Cristalino
Hornitos Reposado
Hornitos Silver
Don Julio Blanco
Don Julio Anejo
Don Julio Reposado
Herradura Anejo
Herradura Selecion Suprema
Centenario Anejo
Centenario Reposado
Centenario Plata
Centenarion Gran Leyenda
Jose Cuervo Tradicional
Jose Cuervo Reserva Anejo
Jose Cuervo Reserva Silver
Jose Cuervo Especial
Maracame
Peligroso
Don Julio 70
Don Julio 1942
Cabo Wabo Anejo
Cabo Wabo Silver
Cabo Wabo Reposado
Tres Generaciones Blanco
Tres Generaciones Anejo
Tres Gereraciones Reposado
Maestro Dobel
Maestro Dobel 2
Corralejo Silver
Corralejo Anejo
Corralejo Reposado
Cazadores Blanco
Cazadores Reposado
Cazadores Anejo
Milagro Blanco
Milagro Reposado
Peleon Blanco
Peleon Anejo
Peleon Reposado
Clase Azul Crist.
Clase Azul Reposado
Gran Corralejo
Don Julio Real
Cream Tequila 1921
La Pinta
Casa Amigos Silver
Casa Amigos Reposado
Casa Amigos Anejo
Herradura Ultra
Tanteo
Dulce Vida Pineapple Jalapeno
Dulce Vida Grapefruit
Ciroc
Ciroc Flavor
Absolut
Ketel One
Effen
Stoli
Charday
Titos
Grey Goose
Chupin
Belvadere
Jack Daniels
Makers Mark
Jim Bean
Buchanans
1992
7 Seagrams
Glendalough
J.W. Black Label
J.W. Red Label
J.W. Blue Label
Glenlivet
J.W. Double Black Label
MaCallen 12
Glenfiddich
Seagrams VO
Bearface
Jameson
Bulleit Bourbon
Knob Creek
Knob Rye
Crown Royal
Chivas
The Yamazaki
Crown Apple
Wild Turkey
Jack Daniels Single Barrel
Gentlemans Jack
Booker
Silencio
Monte Alba
Monte Lobo
Los Mojito
Draft Beer
Drink Specials
MOTHERS DAY
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Serving Authentic Mexican Food with a Modern Flare since 2006!
2210 Airport Drive, Bakersfield, CA 93308