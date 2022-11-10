Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Si Señor Grill

review star

No reviews yet

2210 Airport Drive

Bakersfield, CA 93308

Popular Items

Three Items
Echilada A La Carte
Appetizer Platter

APPETIZERS

Si Senor Nachos

$16.99

Chorizo Fondue

$10.99

Chorizo, Bean &Cheese Dip

$10.99

Small Guacamole

$10.99

Table side Guacamole

$12.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$12.99

Meat Quesadilla

$15.99

Jalapeno Poppers

$15.99

Buffalo Wings

$12.99

Chile Verde Flatbread

$12.99

Appetizer Platter

$27.49

Carne Asada Flatbread

$13.99

Pork Poppers

$16.99

SOUPS AND SALADAS

Chicken Soup

$14.99

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$14.99

Carne Asada or Grill Chicken Salad

$17.99

Dinner Salad

$6.99

Tostada Shell Salad

$16.99

Sopa de Albondigas

$16.49

Cup of Soup

$6.99

Black Bean Salad

$17.59

Mango Salad

$17.59

Menudo

$12.99

SEAFOOD

Relleno de Mariscos

$22.99

Served with green rice and veggies

Filete Empanizado

$21.99

Served with green rice and veggies

Filete Al Mojo de Ajo

$22.99

Served with green rice and veggies

Fish Tacos

$21.99

Served with green rice and veggies

Shrimp Cocktail

$19.99

Camarones Si Senor

$23.99

Served with green rice and veggies

Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo

$21.99

Served with green rice and veggies

Enchilladas de Camaron

$22.99

Served with green rice and veggies

Camarones a la Diabla

$21.99

Served with green rice and veggies

Camarones Rancheros

$21.99

Served with green rice and veggies

Campechana

$21.99

Served with green rice and veggies

Tostada de Ceviche de Camaron

$9.99

Tostada de Ceviche de Mariscos

$10.99

Mango Ceviche Tostada

$11.19

Enchilladas Puerto Vallarta

$22.99

Served with green rice and veggies

Camarones Cancun

$23.99

Served with green rice and veggies

Aguachiles

$18.99

Chile Relleno Del Mar

$22.99

TRADITIONAL DINNERS

Mole

$20.99

Served with rice and beans

Enchilladas Verdes

$20.99

Served with rice and beans

Chile Verde

$21.99

Served with rice and beans

Chile Colorado

$21.99

Served with rice and beans

Chile Relleno

$20.99

Served with rice and beans

Carnitas

$21.99

Served with rice and beans

Burrito Dinner

$17.99

Served with rice and beans

Chimichanga

$17.99

Served with rice and beans

Taquitos

$17.99

Served with rice and beans

Flautas

$17.99

Served with rice and beans

El Crucero Combination

Two Items

$18.99

Served with rice and beans

Three Items

$19.99

Served with rice and beans

GRILLED DINNERS

Ribeye Steak

$26.99

Served with beans and veggies

Pollo a la Parilla

$22.99

Served with rice and beans

Carne Asada

$22.99

Served with rice and beans

Chicken Fajitas

$20.99

Served with rice and beans

Steak Fajitas

$23.99

Served with rice and beans

Chicken & Steak Combo Fajitas

$23.99

Served with rice and beans

Shrimp Fajitas

$24.99

Served with rice and beans

Fish Fajitas

$23.99

Served with rice and beans

Si Senor Fajitas ( chicken, steak & shrimp)

$25.99

Served with rice and beans

Parrillada Dinner

$42.99

Served with rice and beans

HOUSE SPECIALTIES

Ay Caramba

$28.89

Served with rice and beans

Pollo Los Reyes

$21.99

Served with rice and beans

Pollo Cocula

$21.99

Served with rice and beans

Pollo Tapatio

$21.99

Served with rice and beans

Tres Senores Enchilladas

$21.99

Served with rice and beans

Molcajete Supremo

$28.89

SIDES

Echilada A La Carte

$3.99

Taco A La Carte

$2.75

Chile Relleno A La Carte

$6.99

Tamal A La Carte

$3.99

Taquitos A La Carte

$7.99

Flautas A La Carte

$8.99

Chimichanga A La Carte

$7.99

Burrito A La Carte

$6.99

Fajitas A La Carte

$11.99

side guacamole

$1.99

side sourcream

$0.95

side cheese

$0.95

side pico de gallo

$0.99

avocado slices

$1.99

Side Rice

$3.99

Side Beans

$3.99

Side French Fries

$3.99

Pint Rice

$7.99

Pint Beans

$7.99

32oz Rice

$10.99

32oz Beans

$10.99

Rice & beans

$5.99

Pot Beans

$4.99

Potatoes

$3.99

vegetables

$3.99

Chile verde 16 oz

$9.99

Chile Verde 32 oz

$17.99

Cup of Chile Verde

$6.99

Extra Srimp

$1.99

Fish Taco A La

$3.99

Shrimp Taco A La

$3.99

Sope A La

$3.99

Flat Tostada A La

$6.99

Box of Chips

$2.99

Salsa Pint

$7.99

Salsa 32oz

$9.99

Salsa 8oz

$3.99

Guacamole pint

$15.99

Guacamole 32oz

$24.99

Chile Toreados

$1.99

Chile Verde salsa

$3.99

Tortillas

$0.75

Avocado Slices

$2.99

KIDS PLATES

Kids Burrito

$6.99

Kids Taco

$6.99

Kids chicken nuggets

$6.99

Kids Enchillada

$6.99

Kids Hamburger

$6.99

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$6.99

Kids Quesadilla

$6.99

Kids Drink

$1.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.99

Kids Milk

$1.99

Kids Apple Juice

$1.99

DESSERTS

Cheese Flan

$3.99

Chocolate Cake

$9.99

Chocolate Cheesecake

$4.99

Fried Icecream

$6.99

Deep Fried Cheesecake

$7.99

Classic Cheesecake

$8.99

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$7.99

Vanilla Ice cream Sunday

$4.99

Tradional Flan

$5.99

Coconut Flan

$5.99

Fried Ice Cream

$6.99

White Chocolate Cheesecake

$8.99

Double Chocolate Cake

$8.99

Chessecake BOGO

$9.99

Breakfast

Spanish Omelet

$10.99

Served with beans and potatos

Bacon & Eggs

$10.99

Served with beans and potatos

Ham & Eggs

$10.99

Served with beans and potatos

Scrambled Eggs

$10.99

Served with beans and potatos

Pancake Breakfast

$10.99

Served with beans and potatos

Huevos con Machaca

$10.99

Served with beans and potatos

Huevos Rancheros

$10.99

Served with beans and potatos

Huevos Rancheros con carne

$12.59

Served with beans and potatos

Huevos Divorciados

$12.59

Served with beans and potatos

Huevos con Chorizo

$10.99

Served with beans and potatos

Chilaquiles Rojos o verdes

$10.99

Served with beans and potatos

N/A BEVERAGE

Horchata

$4.00

Jamaica

$3.99

Pepsi

$3.50

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Pink Lemonade

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Mango Tea

$4.00

Peach Tea

$4.00

Raspberry Tea

$4.00

Sweet Tea

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.50

Manzanita Sol

$2.99

Horchata / Jamaica Refill

$0.59

Orange Juice

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Coffee

$2.99

HOUSE COCKTAILS

Coco Tropical

$9.99

Elixir

$11.99

Mango Loco

$10.99

La Nina Fresa

$10.99

El Senor Azul

$10.99

Sam Special

$11.99

El Vampiro

$11.99

Michelada

$8.99

House Wine Glass

$3.99

Bloody Mary

$8.99

Long Island

$8.99

Adios

$9.99

Mai Tai

$8.99

Sex on The Beach

$8.99

Scewdriver

$7.99

Well Drink

$6.75

Prince Albert

$8.99

Pina Colada

$7.99

Daiquiri

$8.99

LAS MARGARITAS

Si Senor Spicy Margarita

$8.99

Mango Loco Margarita

$8.99

Si Senor Classic Margarita

$6.50

Cucumber Margarita

$9.99

Los Senores Margarita

$9.99

Classic Cadillac

$12.99

Si Senor Cadillac

$15.99

Fruit Margarita

$7.99

Patron Margarita

$10.59

LOS MARTINIS

Jalapeno Martini

$8.99

Classic Martini

$7.99

Avocado Martini

$10.99

Raspberry Martini

$8.99

LOS MULES

Classic Moscow Mule

$10.99

Cucumber Mule

$11.99

Whiskey Mule

$12.99

Si Senor Moscow Mule

$12.99

LOS SHOOTERS

Cherry Cheesecake

$7.99

Pineapple Upside-Down Cake

$7.99

El Senor Bomb

$8.99

Mango Pop

$8.99

Rum Fire

$7.99

Mr. Freeze

$7.99

Bottle Beer

Domestic Bottle Beer

$3.99

Import Bottle Beer

$4.25

Liquor

Kaluha

$7.99

Southern Confort

$7.99

Peachtree

$6.99

Blue Curacao

$6.99

Watermelon Pucker

$6.99

Cointreu

$8.99

Melon Pucker

$6.99

Banana Pucker

$6.99

Apple Pucker

$6.99

Island Punch Pucker

$6.99

Bailys

$8.25

Carolainas

$7.25

Frangelico

$7.99

Rumple Mintz

$8.99

Sambyca

$7.99

Goldshlager

$8.99

Hypnotic

$8.99

Santa Clara Nuez

$6.99

Santa Clara Vanila

$6.99

Chambord

$6.99

Cinzano Sweet

$7.99

Cinzano Dry

$7.99

Disaronno

$8.99

Jaggermister

$8.99

Tanqueray

$7.99

Glendalugh

$7.99

Bombay

$7.25

Bombay Saphire

$9.99

Hendricks

$11.95

Beefeaters

$7.95

Nolets

$11.95

Captain Morgan

$8.25

Bacardi

$8.99

Cruzan 151

$7.25

Cruzan Mango

$7.25

Cruzan Strawberry

$7.25

Cruzan Peach

$7.25

Cruzan Blueberry

$7.25

Rum Zacapa

$8.99

Pirate XO Reserve

$12.99

Rumchata

$7.99

Malibu Mango

$7.25

Malibu Banana

$7.25

Captain Morgan Black

$9.99

Pompero Rum

$11.99

Myers Rum

$8.25

Sailor Jerry Spiced

$8.25

Presidente

$7.99

Don Pedro

$9.99

Cristian Brothers

$7.25

Remy Martin

$8.99

Grand Marinier

$8.99

Henessy

$9.95

Remy Martin XO

$12.99

Don Elias

$10.99

Paton Roca Silver

$10.99

Patron Roca Anejo

$12.99

Patron Roca Reposado

$11.99

Patron Silver

$9.99

Patron Anejo

$10.99

Patron Reposado

$11.99

Patron XO Cafe

$7.99

Patron Citronge

$7.99

1800 Silver

$8.99

1800 Reposado

$9.99

1800 Mileno

$25.99

Hornitos Anejo

$9.99

Hornitos Cristalino

$10.99

Hornitos Reposado

$7.99

Hornitos Silver

$8.99

Don Julio Blanco

$9.99

Don Julio Anejo

$10.99

Don Julio Reposado

$11.99

Herradura Anejo

$9.99

Herradura Selecion Suprema

$65.99

Centenario Anejo

$11.99

Centenario Reposado

$9.99

Centenario Plata

$8.99

Centenarion Gran Leyenda

$23.99

Jose Cuervo Tradicional

$10.99

Jose Cuervo Reserva Anejo

$27.99

Jose Cuervo Reserva Silver

$27.99

Jose Cuervo Especial

$7.99

Maracame

$18.99

Peligroso

$7.99

Don Julio 70

$12.99

Don Julio 1942

$19.99

Cabo Wabo Anejo

$9.99

Cabo Wabo Silver

$8.99

Cabo Wabo Reposado

$9.99

Tres Generaciones Blanco

$8.99

Tres Generaciones Anejo

$9.99

Tres Gereraciones Reposado

$9.99

Maestro Dobel

$10.99

Maestro Dobel 2

$11.99

Corralejo Silver

$8.99

Corralejo Anejo

$9.99

Corralejo Reposado

$10.99

Cazadores Blanco

$8.99

Cazadores Reposado

$9.99

Cazadores Anejo

$10.99

Milagro Blanco

$10.99

Milagro Reposado

$12.99

Peleon Blanco

$10.99

Peleon Anejo

$12.99

Peleon Reposado

$11.99

Clase Azul Crist.

$15.99

Clase Azul Reposado

$21.99

Gran Corralejo

$15.99

Don Julio Real

$75.99

Cream Tequila 1921

$8.99

La Pinta

$8.99

Casa Amigos Silver

$8.99

Casa Amigos Reposado

$9.99

Casa Amigos Anejo

$10.99

Herradura Ultra

$12.99

Tanteo

$9.99

Dulce Vida Pineapple Jalapeno

$9.99

Dulce Vida Grapefruit

$9.99

Ciroc

$8.99

Ciroc Flavor

$9.99

Absolut

$8.99

Ketel One

$8.99

Effen

$8.99

Stoli

$8.99

Charday

$8.99

Titos

$10.99

Grey Goose

$10.99

Chupin

$10.99

Belvadere

$12.99

Jack Daniels

$7.99

Makers Mark

$9.25

Jim Bean

$7.25

Buchanans

$7.99

1992

$8.99

7 Seagrams

$8.99

Glendalough

$9.99

J.W. Black Label

$9.99

J.W. Red Label

$8.99

J.W. Blue Label

$28.99

Glenlivet

$9.99

J.W. Double Black Label

$12.99

MaCallen 12

$11.99

Glenfiddich

$12.99

Seagrams VO

$8.99

Bearface

$12.99

Jameson

$8.99

Bulleit Bourbon

$8.99

Knob Creek

$8.99

Knob Rye

$10.99

Crown Royal

$8.25

Chivas

$8.99

The Yamazaki

$13.99

Crown Apple

$8.99

Wild Turkey

$8.99

Jack Daniels Single Barrel

$12.99

Gentlemans Jack

$10.99

Booker

$12.99

Silencio

$9.99

Monte Alba

$8.99

Monte Lobo

$10.99

Los Mojito

Classic Mojito

$8.99

Strawberry Mojito

$9.99

Cucumber Mojito

$9.99

Coconut Mojito

$9.99

Blueberry Lemonade Mojito

$9.99

Draft Beer

Mango Cart

$4.75+

Blue Moon

$4.75+

Sculpin

$4.95+

Lagunita IPA

$4.75+

Pacifico

$4.50+

Modelo Especial

$4.50+

Truly Wild Berry

$4.25+

Coors Light

$4.25+

Bud Light

$4.25+

Michelob Ultra

$4.25+

805

$4.75+

Dos Equis Lager

$4.50+

Ace Pineapple

$4.25+

HAPPY HOUR FOOD

H.H. Asada Street Taco

$2.00

H.H. Mini Platter

$8.99

H.H. Verde Bean Dip

$6.99

H.H. Mini Crispy Tacos

$7.99

H.H. Wings

$7.99

H.H. Nachos

$7.99

HAPPY HOUR BAR

H.H. Bottle Beer

$3.75

H.H. House Margarita

$3.75

H.H. Well Drink

$5.25

H.H. Cantarito

$5.00

H.H. Mimosa

$3.50

H. H. Well Shooter

$4.00

H.H. Pints

$3.75

Drive Thru

Burrtitos

Price on Mod Choice

Tostada Shell Salad

$12.99

Flat Tostada

$7.99

Taco Combo

$11.99

Enchilada Combo

$11.99

Torta

$8.99

Food Specials

Churro Sunday

$10.99

Posole

$18.99

Birria

$18.99

Birria Tacos

$19.99

Quesabirria

$17.99

Drink Specials

Fish Bowl For 2

$16.99

Cantarito Loco

$9.99

Palomazo

$75.00+

White Sangria Pitcher

$18.00

Red Sangria Pitcher

$18.00

Whisky Mule

$7.00

Dulce Vida Tequila

$5.00

Guava Michelada

$12.00

Stoli Crushed Press

$10.00

Gin Drop Martini

$6.00

Green Envy Shooter

$6.00

Margarita 2X1

$6.50

MOTHERS DAY

BEER

$10.00

MICHELADAS

$15.00

VODKA CRAN

$10.00

VODKA REDBULL

$15.00

JACK & COKE

$10.00

MARGARITA

$10.00

Drinks

Beer

$5.00

Premium

$10.00

Well

$8.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving Authentic Mexican Food with a Modern Flare since 2006!

Website

Location

2210 Airport Drive, Bakersfield, CA 93308

Directions

Gallery
Si Señor Grill image
Si Señor Grill image
Si Señor Grill image
Si Señor Grill image

