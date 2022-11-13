Restaurant header imageView gallery
Si Senor Taqueria - Hammond 1905 W Thomas St Suite V

review star

No reviews yet

1905 W Thomas St Suite V

Hammond, LA 70403

Appetizer

Small Dip

$4.50

cheese, guacamole, chorizo, bean

Large Dip

$8.00

cheese, guacamole, chorizo, bean

Choriqueso

$8.75

Ceviche

$11.25

marinated fish and/or shrimp with tomatoes, onions, avocados, pineapple

Fresh Guacamole

$8.95

Nachos

$10.00

beans, cheese, lettuce, pico, sour cream, jalapenos

Mexican Street Corn

$5.50

spicy mayo, cheese, tajin, lime

Chipotle Shrimp

$10.95

shrimp, chipotle sauce, pico, avocados, queso

Quesadilla Appetizer

$10.95

cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico, lettuce

Flautas Appetizer

$9.95

tinga, sour cream, pico, guacamole

Shrimp Cocktail

$10.95

Tacos

Dos Tacos

$11.75

choice of two tacos, hard,soft, or mexican style, rice, beans

Tres Tacos

$14.75

Dos Seafood Tacos

$12.95

two tacos on corn tortillas, cabbage, cilantro, chipotle sauce, pineapple, cheese

Tres Seafood Tacos

$15.95

Hard Taco

$2.25

hard shell, lettuce, cheese

Soft Taco

$2.25

flour tortilla, lettuce, cheese

Mexican taco

$2.25

corn tortilla, cilantro, onion

Soups

Cup Tortilla Soup

$4.75

chicken broth,cheese, tortilla strips, avocados, pico

Bowl Tortilla Soup

$7.00

chicken broth,cheese, tortilla strips, avocados, pico

Cup Bean Soup

$4.75

beans, sausage, bacon, jalapenos, cilantro, cheese

Bowl Bean Soup

$7.00

beans, sausage, bacon, jalapenos, cilantro, cheese

Salads

Taco Salad

$8.95

tortilla bowl, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico, beans

Avocado Salad

$8.99

spinach, romaine, cucumbers, avocados, tomato

Caesar Salad

$8.99

romaine, parmesan, red onion, crutons

Strawberry Salad

$8.99

romaine, spinach, strawberries, cheese, almonds

Si Senor Especials

Monterrey Dinner

choice of meat, veggies, rice, queso

Pollo Loco

$15.50

chicken breast, sauteed spinach, mushrooms, cheese,veggies, bean soup

Carnitas

$15.25

grilled onions, lettuce, guacamole, pico, sour cream, rice, beans

Favorites

Quesadilla Dinner

$11.95

rice, beans, lettuce, pico, sour cream, guacamole

La Bamba Dinner

$11.95

ground beef burrito & taco/ cheese enchilada, beans

La Mexicana Dinner

$11.95

chicken quesadilla, cheese enchilada, sour cream, rice, beans

Dinner Combo

$11.95

choice of two from, taco, flauta, cheese enchilada

Enchilada Dinner

$12.75

ground beef enchiladas, rice, beans, guacamole, pico, sour cream

Flautas Dinner

$11.95

four chicken flautas, sour cream, cheese, verde sauce, bean soup

Chimichanga Dinner

$12.50

deep fried tortilla, queso, sour cream, pico, guacamole, rice, beans

Enchiladas Potosinas

$16.50

cheese enchiladas, verde sauce, rice, beans, avocado, grilled onions, carne asada

Enchiladas Supreme

$12.95

chicken enchiladas, beans, rice, lettuce, pico, sour cream, queso fresco

Enchiladas Patron

$14.95

cheese & chicken enchiladas, verde sauce, sour cream, bean soup

Tamales Oaxaquenos Dinner

$12.75

two pork tamales, verde sauce,sour cream, pico, rice, beans

Chile Relleno Dinner

$12.95

cheese stuffed poblano pepper, ranchero sauce, sour cream, pico, rice, beans

La Carreta Dinner

$12.95

ground beef burrito, cheese enchilada, tostada, hard taco

Sides

Beans

$3.00

Rice

$3.00

Beans/Rice

$3.00

Wheat Chips

$3.00

Small Bag Chips

$2.00

Salsa 4oz

$1.00

Steamed Veggies

$3.00

Toreados

$3.95

Fries

$3.00

Side Salad

$6.95

Tostada

$3.95

Fajita Salad

$5.95

Guac Salad

$3.95

One Shrimp

$1.00

Tortillas

$1.50

Jalapenos

$0.75

Pico

$0.95

2oz Sour Cream

$0.50

Shredded Cheese

$1.50

Tomatoes

$0.75

Sliced Avocado

$3.00

Cilantro

$0.50

2oz Queso

$1.75

2oz Guacamole

$1.75

Apples

$2.00

Mac & Cheese

$3.00

Fajita Veggies

$2.00

One Egg

$1.50

Lettuce

$0.50

Grilled Onions

$1.75

Mushrooms

$2.00

Bacon

$2.00

Chicharrones

$3.50

Spinach

$0.95

Fajitas

Fajita Dinner

onions, peppers, and tomatoes, lettuce, guacamole, pico, sour cream, rice, beans

Carne Asada

$18.00

grilled onions, lettuce, guacamole, pico, sour cream, rice, beans

Parillada

$34.00

onions, peppers, and tomatoes, lettuce, guacamole, pico, sour cream, rice, beans

Fajita For Two

onions, peppers, and tomatoes, lettuce, guacamole, pico, sour cream, rice, beans

Burritos

Make Your Own Burrito

$13.95Out of stock

choose any to make your own burrito

Burrito Supreme

$12.50

lettuce, sour cream, pico, cheese, rice, beans

Burrito Wrap Dinner

$12.00

wheat tortilla, grilled chicken, rice, sour cream, guacamole, pico, queso, avocado

Lunch

1. Dos Taco Lunch

$9.50

choice of two tacos, rice, beans

2. Flautas Lunch

$9.50

four chicken flautas, sour cream, cheese, verde sauce, rice

3. La Bamba Lunch

$9.50

ground beef burrito, ground beef hard taco, cheese enchilada

4. La Mexicana Lunch

$8.95

chicken quesadilla, cheese enchilada, rice

5. Burrito Wrap Lunch

$9.95

grilled chicken, beans, rice, spinach, sour cream, avocados, tortilla soup

6. Mariachi Lunch

$9.75

flauta, ground beef burrito, hard taco, sour cream

7. Lunch Combo

$9.75

choice of two from, taco, flauta, cheese enchilada, rice, beans, sour cream

8. Chimichanga Lunch

$9.95

deep fried tortilla, queso, sour cream, pico, guacamole, rice, beans

9. Seafood Taco Lunch

$10.95

two tacos on corn tortillas, cabbage, cilantro, chipotle sauce, pineapple, cheese

10. Quesadilla Lunch

$10.50

rice, beans, lettuce, pico, sour cream, guacamole

11. Fajitas Lunch

onions, peppers, and tomatoes, lettuce, guacamole, pico, sour cream, rice, beans

12. La Carreta Lunch

$9.50

ground beef burrito, cheese enchilada, tostada

Monterrey Lunch

choice of meat, veggies, rice, queso

Brunch

Steak & Eggs

$13.25

fajita steak, grilled onions, two eggs, cheese, avocado, pico, rice, bean soup

Saul's Favorite

$13.75

fajita steak, grilled onions, two eggs, bean enchiladas, verde sauce, cheese, pico, crema

Chorizo con Huevos

$9.50

chorizo, egg, refried beans, rice, cheese, avocado

Tortas

Torta Cubana

$9.50

carnitas, queso fresco, avocados, lettuce, onion, tomato, jalapenos, mayo

Torta al Pastor

$9.50

pastor, pico de galo, queso fresco

Torta de Chorizo con Huevos

$9.50

chorizo, egg, refried beans, queso fresco, avocado

Kids

K1. Kid Cheeseburger

$4.95

K2. Kid ChickenTenders

$4.95

K3. Kid Chicken Quesadilla

$4.95

K4. Kid Taco

$4.95

K4. Kid Grilled Chicken

$4.95

K6. Mac & Cheese

$4.95

K7. Kid Grilled Cheese

$4.95

K8. Kid Burrito

$4.95

K9. Kid Enchilada

$4.95

Adult Tenders

$8.95

Dessert

Churros

$5.00

tossed in cinnamon sugar, add ice cream $1.25

Flan

$5.00

custard with caramel sauce

Sopapillas

$5.00Out of stock

6 sopapillas, honey, powdered sugar, add ice cream $1.25

Tres Leches

$6.00

Brownie

$6.00

brownie, ice cream, topped with chocolate

Daily Specials

Monday Fajita for Two

$22.00

onions, peppers, and tomatoes, lettuce, guacamole, pico, sour cream, rice, beans

Tuesday Taco Special

$0.99

Tuesday Taco Salad

$6.00

Jeep Club Taco Special

$2.00

Margaritas

Small Margarita

$5.00

Small Handmade

$8.50

Large Margarita

$9.50

Large Handmade

$10.50

Large Disaster

$13.00

XL Margarita

$17.00

XL Disaster

$20.00

Half Gallon

$22.00

Gallon

$40.00

To Go

$9.50

A la Carte

Enchilada

$2.75

Chile Relleno

$6.25

Burrito Con Queso

$6.25

Tamale

$3.95

Chimichanga

$7.00

Flauta

$2.25

Hard Taco

$2.25

Soft Taco

$2.25

flour tortilla, lettuce, cheese

Mexican taco

$2.25

corn tortilla, cilantro, onion

Tostada

$4.95

Cup of Steak

$5.95

Cup of Grill Chicken

$4.95

Bowl of Steak

$7.95

Bowl of Grill Chicken

$6.95

Quesadilla

$4.25

Chicken Breast

$6.95

Dinner

Volcano

$16.95

grilled onion,cheese, beans, rice, guacamole, sour cream, pico

Shrimp & Bacon Brochetas

$17.95

shrimp, jalapeno, cream cheese, bacon, rice, bean soup

Steak & Eggs Dinner

$15.95

fajita steak, grilled onions, two eggs, cheese, avocado, pico, rice, bean soup

Cheeseburger

$10.95

jalapeno, lettuce, tomato, avocado

HAPPY PLATE (:

$10.95

rice with grilled chicken, queso on top

Catering

Fajita Tray

$125.00

feeds 12-15ppl, includes sour cream, guacamole, pico, rice tray, beans tray

Taco Tray

$60.00

makes approx. 30 tacos, deep half pan of meat, lettuce, cheese, hard, soft, mexican

Quesadilla Tray

$40.00

feeds 10-12ppl, 12 quesadillas cut in half

Flautas Tray

$40.00

feeds 10-12ppl, 12 flautas cut in half

Chimichanga Tray

$40.00

feeds 10-12ppl, 12 chimichangas cut in half

Enchilada Tray

$35.00

tray of 16 enchiladas

Nachos Tray

$40.00

Salad Tray

$35.00

Beans Tray

$18.00

Rice Tray

$18.00

Ceviche Tray

$50.00

Churros Tray

$20.00

Sopapilla Tray

$20.00

Large Chips

$6.50

Large Wheat Chip

$11.50

16oz Dip

$15.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Barq's

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Water

Bottled Water

$2.75

Topo Chico

$2.75

San Peligrino

$2.75

Shirley Temple

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Milk

$2.75

Coffee

$2.75

Orange Juice

$2.75

Pineapple Juice

$2.75

Cranberry Juice

$2.75

Red Bull

$3.65

Sugar Free Red Bull

$3.65

Soda Water

$2.50

Hibiscus Water

$3.00

Jarritos Pineapple

$3.00

Jarritos Tamarind

$3.00

Jarritos Mandarin

$3.00

Munduet Apple Flavor

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.50

Virgen Colada

$4.00

Mojitos

Mojito

$9.00

Leprechaun Mojito

$9.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1905 W Thomas St Suite V, Hammond, LA 70403

Directions

Gallery
Si Senor Taqueria - Hammond image
Si Senor Taqueria - Hammond image
Si Senor Taqueria - Hammond image

