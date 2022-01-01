Siam
200 S. Davis St.
Telluride, CO 81435
Popular Items
Appetizer
Beef Satay
Marinated beef on a stick served with a peanut sauce
Chicken Satay
Marinated chicken on a stick served with a peanut sauce
Combo
Choose 2 or more of your favorites
Crab Rangoons
Crab and cheese wontons with sweet chili sauce
Dumplings
Shrimp Tempura
Siam Rolls
Crispy fried veggie rolls served with a sweet chili sauce
Veggie Tempura
Soup & Salad
Larb Kai
Ground chicken mixed with red onion, scallions, lemon grass, ground rice, lime leaves, lime juice and Thai spices
Nam Sod
Ground pork with red onion, scallions, peanut, ginger, lime juice, chili pepper and a bed of lettuce
Seaweed Salad
Seaweed with chopped peppers, sesame and a Thai balsamic sesame dressing
Tom Kha
Coconut soup make with coconut milk, mushrooms, lemon grass, galanga root, lime leaf and lime juice
Tom Yum
A Thai hot and sour soup with shrimp paste, lemon grass, lime juice, hot pepper, cilantro, scallions, lime leaf and mushrooms
Yum Siam
Our tossed green salad with baby greens, cucumber, tomato, sliced boiled egg, fried tofu and carrots served with a peanut vinaigrette
Yum Woonsen
A glass soy noodle salad with red onion, scallions, lime juice, ground pork and shrimp
House Specialties
Asian Jerk
A spicy asian jerk BBQ sauce served with mixed veggies.
Chu Chee Curry
Garlic and Ginger Sauce
Garlic and Ginger Sauteed to perfection with Oyster Sauce. Garnished with Broccoli and Carrots.
Sam Rod Sauce
Red and Green Bell Pepper, Onion, Garlic, Pineapple Sauteed with a Sweet and Sour Sauce. Garnished with Broccoli and Carrots.
Tamarind Sauce
Red and Green Bell Pepper, Onion, Mushroom, Pineapple, and Garlic Sauteed with Tamarind Concentrate and Pad Thai Sauce.
Volcano Sauce
Red and Green Bell Pepper, Onion, Garlic, Pineapple Sauteed with a Sweet Chili Sauce. Garnished with Broccoli and Carrots.
Short Rib
Koa Soi Short Rib
Steamed and Fried egg noodles in a spicy curry soup, red and green bell peppers and onions
Panang Short Rib
The Short Rib is braised in Panang Curry, served with Mashed Parsnips a veggie skewers.
Pra Ram Stir Fry (Peanut) Short Rib
Steamed fresh veggies and pineapple topped with SIams peanut sauce
Noodles & Rice
Drunken Noodles
Pan fried noodles with egg, onion, tomato, red and green peppers, bamboo shoots and basil leaf
Fried Rice
Traditional fried rice with egg, onion, tomato, snow peas and carrots
Koa Soi
Steamed and Fried egg noodles in a spicy curry soup with mushroom's.
Pad See Eaw
Large rice noodles served with egg, broccoli and carrot in a black soy sauce
Pad Thai
A Thai Noodle dish with egg, bean sprouts, scallions and ground peanuts served in our famous Pad Thia sauce
Pad Woonsen
Glass noodles stir fried with egg, scallions, celery, carrots, snow peas, mushrooms, bell peppers, zucchini and baby corn
Pineapple Fried Rice
Stir fried shrimp and chicken, rice, onion, pineapple, cashew nuts, raisins and egg wih curry powder
Curry
Banana Curry
Red Curry, Banana, Potato
Green Curry
Green bell peppers, bamboo shoots, string beans, fresh basil leaf in coconut green curry sauce
Mango Curry
Red bell pepper, fresh mango and basil leaf in a coconut red curry sauce
Massaman Curry
Roasted peanuts, potato, sweet potato and onion in a coconut massaman curry sauce
Panang Curry
Carrots and string beans in a coconut panang curry sauce
Red Curry
Red bell pepper, bamboo shoots and basil leaf in a coconut red curry sauce
Yellow Curry
Potato, sweet potato, onion, and pineapple in a yellow curry sauce
Stir Fry
Cashew Nut
Red and green bell peppers, onions, pineapple and cashews served in Siams brown sauce
Pad Ka Prow (Basil)
Mushrooms, onion, snow peas, red peppers, green peppers and basil leaves served with a basil sauce
Pad King Sod (Ginger)
Sauteed ginger, onion, red and green peppers, mushrooms and scallions in a ginger garlic sauce
Pra Ram (Peanut)
Steamed fresh veggies and Pineapple topped with SIam's peanut sauce
Sweet and Sour
Red Bell Pepper, Green Bell Pepper, White Onion, Green Onion, Pineapple, Tomato and Cucumber
Thai Garden
Your classic veggie stir fry all the veggies in a Siams brown sauce
Spice rack
Filtered Sake
10 oz. Cold sake
10 oz. Hot Sake
5 oz. Cold Sake
5 oz. Hot Sake
Black & Gold
Bride of Fox 300ml
Intense aromas of grilling nuts, pistachio, and hint of white chocolate. Ripe honeydew notes finish crisp with a hint fo sweetness.
Bride of Fox 720ml
Intense aromas of grilling nuts, pistachio, and hint of white chocolate. Ripe honeydew notes finish crisp with a hint fo sweetness.
Manotsuru Maho-Daiginjo
A glorious collection of Strawberry, Mango, Pineapple, Melon and Gardenia petal aromas. This brew is as velvety as sake can get with layers of flavors that roll on a smooth and semi-thick fluid.
Momo Kawa
Mountain Moon 300ml
Woodsy honeycomb, nutshell and mushroom patch aromas with a satiny fruity-yet-dry medium-to-full body and a delicate savory mushroom stock.
Mountain Moon 720ml
Woodsy honeycomb, nutshell and mushroom patch aromas with a satiny fruity-yet-dry medium-to-full body and a delicate savory mushroom stock.
Silent Stream 720ml
This sake is made from the very highest (Toku A Tokujo-Mai) and then make in the non-pressed free run shizuku style resulting in extreme purity.
Wandering Poet 300ml
Notes of banana and ripe honeydew with a clean, crisp acidity that highlights its light-to-medium body.
Wandering Poet 720ml
Notes of banana and ripe honeydew with a clean, crisp acidity that highlights its light-to-medium body.
water lords
1.5 liter house
summer breeze 720ml
heiwa shuzou kid junmai daiginjo
Unfiltered Sake
Dreamy Clouds 300ml
A complex aroma profile touching on steamed rice, cream slight toffe and a hint of plum skin.
Dreamy Clouds 720ml
A complex aroma profile touching on steamed rice, cream slight toffe and a hint of plum skin.
Joto 720ml
Fruitier and cleaner than many junmais, which lean earthy and dry. Still solid and rich, with notes of deep, ripe plum. Finishes with crisp acidity.
Snow Maiden 300ml
Creamy texture befits its name and has a surprising yet pleasurable dryness for a nigori. The exceptional, vibrant aromas are a prelude to the ricey, fruity combination that graces the palate with each sip.
Snow Maiden 720ml
Creamy texture befits its name and has a surprising yet pleasurable dryness for a nigori. The exceptional, vibrant aromas are a prelude to the ricey, fruity combination that graces the palate with each sip.
heiwa shuzou nigori
Specialty Cocktails
Big Boy Margarita
Milagro Reposado, Fresh lime, simple syrup
Grapefruit
Bombay Gin, St. Germain, simply syrup, lime, grapefruit juice and soda water
Mezcalito
Muddled mint, simple syrup and lime with Mezcal Vago and grapefruit juice.
My Thai
Light and Dark Bicardi Rum, Triple Sec, Pineapple Juice and Grenadine
Spicy Mango
Chili Mango Vodka, Mango Puree, Lime Juice and Soda Water
Sweet Basil
Basil infused vodka shaken with muddled mint, lime, simple syrup and cucumber
telluride mango mule
Telluride peach Mule
Telluride Vodka, Ginger Beer, Peach Puree, Fresh Lime Juice
Thai Manhattan
Bourbon, Sweet Vermouth, Coconut water
vodka pina colada martini
Beer
22 oz. Sapporro
6 pack of your choice
asahi
Chang
coors light
dos equis
Draft IPA
Draft Sapporo
Kirin
Lucky Buddha
Modelo
n/a beer
Singha
Stella
TBC brown
TBC IPA
TBC Kolsch
mango white claw
Cider
White Wine
Cakebread Chard
California
Chardonnay bottle
Mer Soleil, Monterey California
Chardonnay glass
Mer Soleil, Monterey California
Pinot Grigio bottle
Pighin, Friuli Italy
Pinot Grigio glass
Pighin, Friuli Italy
Prosecco
Rose bottle
Moulin De Gassac, South France
rose glass
Sav Blanc bottle
Astrolabe, Marlborough, New Zealand
Sav Blanc glass
Astrolabe, Marlborough, New Zealand
trimbach reserve reisling
Laurent Perrier Champagne
Red Wine
Cab bottle
Smith & Hook, Central California
cabernet glass
Caymus Cabernet bottle
California
Chateauneuf De Pape
Domaine bois de boursan
Cote De Rhone bottle
Grenache blend, La Mararine
domaine harmonie Geoffrey gevrey chambertin
jordan cab
Malbec bottle
Malbec glass
Pinor Noir bottle
Chaulk Hill, Sonoma California
pinot noir glass
Tempernillo bottle
Elgringo, Vot Castilla, Spain
tempernillo glass
St. Innocent
Beverage
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
