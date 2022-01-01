A map showing the location of SiamView gallery

Siam

1,192 Reviews

$$

200 S. Davis St.

Telluride, CO 81435

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Siam Rolls
Drunken Noodles

Appetizer

Beef Satay

$14.00

Marinated beef on a stick served with a peanut sauce

Chicken Satay

$14.00

Marinated chicken on a stick served with a peanut sauce

Combo

Choose 2 or more of your favorites

Crab Rangoons

$14.00

Crab and cheese wontons with sweet chili sauce

Dumplings

$13.00Out of stock

Shrimp Tempura

$13.00

Siam Rolls

$10.00

Crispy fried veggie rolls served with a sweet chili sauce

Veggie Tempura

$8.00

Soup & Salad

Larb Kai

$15.00

Ground chicken mixed with red onion, scallions, lemon grass, ground rice, lime leaves, lime juice and Thai spices

Nam Sod

$15.00

Ground pork with red onion, scallions, peanut, ginger, lime juice, chili pepper and a bed of lettuce

Seaweed Salad

$10.00

Seaweed with chopped peppers, sesame and a Thai balsamic sesame dressing

Tom Kha

$9.00

Coconut soup make with coconut milk, mushrooms, lemon grass, galanga root, lime leaf and lime juice

Tom Yum

$9.00

A Thai hot and sour soup with shrimp paste, lemon grass, lime juice, hot pepper, cilantro, scallions, lime leaf and mushrooms

Yum Siam

$15.00

Our tossed green salad with baby greens, cucumber, tomato, sliced boiled egg, fried tofu and carrots served with a peanut vinaigrette

Yum Woonsen

$17.00

A glass soy noodle salad with red onion, scallions, lime juice, ground pork and shrimp

House Specialties

Asian Jerk

A spicy asian jerk BBQ sauce served with mixed veggies.

Chu Chee Curry

Out of stock

Garlic and Ginger Sauce

Garlic and Ginger Sauteed to perfection with Oyster Sauce. Garnished with Broccoli and Carrots.

Sam Rod Sauce

Red and Green Bell Pepper, Onion, Garlic, Pineapple Sauteed with a Sweet and Sour Sauce. Garnished with Broccoli and Carrots.

Tamarind Sauce

Red and Green Bell Pepper, Onion, Mushroom, Pineapple, and Garlic Sauteed with Tamarind Concentrate and Pad Thai Sauce.

Volcano Sauce

Red and Green Bell Pepper, Onion, Garlic, Pineapple Sauteed with a Sweet Chili Sauce. Garnished with Broccoli and Carrots.

Short Rib

Koa Soi Short Rib

$37.00

Steamed and Fried egg noodles in a spicy curry soup, red and green bell peppers and onions

Panang Short Rib

$37.00

The Short Rib is braised in Panang Curry, served with Mashed Parsnips a veggie skewers.

Pra Ram Stir Fry (Peanut) Short Rib

$37.00

Steamed fresh veggies and pineapple topped with SIams peanut sauce

Noodles & Rice

Drunken Noodles

$18.00

Pan fried noodles with egg, onion, tomato, red and green peppers, bamboo shoots and basil leaf

Fried Rice

$18.00

Traditional fried rice with egg, onion, tomato, snow peas and carrots

Koa Soi

$18.00

Steamed and Fried egg noodles in a spicy curry soup with mushroom's.

Pad See Eaw

$18.00

Large rice noodles served with egg, broccoli and carrot in a black soy sauce

Pad Thai

$18.00

A Thai Noodle dish with egg, bean sprouts, scallions and ground peanuts served in our famous Pad Thia sauce

Pad Woonsen

$18.00

Glass noodles stir fried with egg, scallions, celery, carrots, snow peas, mushrooms, bell peppers, zucchini and baby corn

Pineapple Fried Rice

$29.00

Stir fried shrimp and chicken, rice, onion, pineapple, cashew nuts, raisins and egg wih curry powder

Curry

Banana Curry

$18.00

Red Curry, Banana, Potato

Green Curry

$18.00

Green bell peppers, bamboo shoots, string beans, fresh basil leaf in coconut green curry sauce

Mango Curry

$18.00

Red bell pepper, fresh mango and basil leaf in a coconut red curry sauce

Massaman Curry

$18.00Out of stock

Roasted peanuts, potato, sweet potato and onion in a coconut massaman curry sauce

Panang Curry

$18.00

Carrots and string beans in a coconut panang curry sauce

Red Curry

$18.00

Red bell pepper, bamboo shoots and basil leaf in a coconut red curry sauce

Yellow Curry

$18.00

Potato, sweet potato, onion, and pineapple in a yellow curry sauce

Stir Fry

Cashew Nut

$18.00

Red and green bell peppers, onions, pineapple and cashews served in Siams brown sauce

Pad Ka Prow (Basil)

$18.00

Mushrooms, onion, snow peas, red peppers, green peppers and basil leaves served with a basil sauce

Pad King Sod (Ginger)

$18.00

Sauteed ginger, onion, red and green peppers, mushrooms and scallions in a ginger garlic sauce

Pra Ram (Peanut)

$18.00

Steamed fresh veggies and Pineapple topped with SIam's peanut sauce

Sweet and Sour

$18.00

Red Bell Pepper, Green Bell Pepper, White Onion, Green Onion, Pineapple, Tomato and Cucumber

Thai Garden

$18.00

Your classic veggie stir fry all the veggies in a Siams brown sauce

Dessert

Fried Banana with Honey

$10.00

Mango Sticky Rice

$10.00

Thai Custard with Sticky Rice

$10.00

Spice rack

Fish Sauce

Fish Sauce, Fresh Garlic, Hot Pepper and Lime Juice

Garlic Chili Sauce

Out of stock

Thai Chilis

Dried Thai Chilis

Sides

Sm Rice

$1.00

Lg Rice

$2.00

Steamed noodles

$4.00

Steamed Veggies

Sauce

Filtered Sake

10 oz. Cold sake

$10.00

10 oz. Hot Sake

$10.00

5 oz. Cold Sake

$5.00

5 oz. Hot Sake

$5.00

Black & Gold

$20.00Out of stock

Bride of Fox 300ml

$28.00

Intense aromas of grilling nuts, pistachio, and hint of white chocolate. Ripe honeydew notes finish crisp with a hint fo sweetness.

Bride of Fox 720ml

$56.00

Intense aromas of grilling nuts, pistachio, and hint of white chocolate. Ripe honeydew notes finish crisp with a hint fo sweetness.

Manotsuru Maho-Daiginjo

$180.00Out of stock

A glorious collection of Strawberry, Mango, Pineapple, Melon and Gardenia petal aromas. This brew is as velvety as sake can get with layers of flavors that roll on a smooth and semi-thick fluid.

Momo Kawa

$28.00Out of stock

Mountain Moon 300ml

$30.00Out of stock

Woodsy honeycomb, nutshell and mushroom patch aromas with a satiny fruity-yet-dry medium-to-full body and a delicate savory mushroom stock.

Mountain Moon 720ml

$70.00

Woodsy honeycomb, nutshell and mushroom patch aromas with a satiny fruity-yet-dry medium-to-full body and a delicate savory mushroom stock.

Silent Stream 720ml

$150.00

This sake is made from the very highest (Toku A Tokujo-Mai) and then make in the non-pressed free run shizuku style resulting in extreme purity.

Wandering Poet 300ml

$28.00

Notes of banana and ripe honeydew with a clean, crisp acidity that highlights its light-to-medium body.

Wandering Poet 720ml

$56.00

Notes of banana and ripe honeydew with a clean, crisp acidity that highlights its light-to-medium body.

water lords

$28.00

1.5 liter house

$30.00

summer breeze 720ml

$46.00

heiwa shuzou kid junmai daiginjo

$85.00

Unfiltered Sake

Dreamy Clouds 300ml

$26.00

A complex aroma profile touching on steamed rice, cream slight toffe and a hint of plum skin.

Dreamy Clouds 720ml

$52.00

A complex aroma profile touching on steamed rice, cream slight toffe and a hint of plum skin.

Joto 720ml

$35.00Out of stock

Fruitier and cleaner than many junmais, which lean earthy and dry. Still solid and rich, with notes of deep, ripe plum. Finishes with crisp acidity.

Snow Maiden 300ml

$16.00

Creamy texture befits its name and has a surprising yet pleasurable dryness for a nigori. The exceptional, vibrant aromas are a prelude to the ricey, fruity combination that graces the palate with each sip.

Snow Maiden 720ml

$32.00

Creamy texture befits its name and has a surprising yet pleasurable dryness for a nigori. The exceptional, vibrant aromas are a prelude to the ricey, fruity combination that graces the palate with each sip.

heiwa shuzou nigori

$46.00

Specialty Cocktails

Big Boy Margarita

$14.00

Milagro Reposado, Fresh lime, simple syrup

Grapefruit

$14.00

Bombay Gin, St. Germain, simply syrup, lime, grapefruit juice and soda water

Mezcalito

$14.00

Muddled mint, simple syrup and lime with Mezcal Vago and grapefruit juice.

My Thai

$14.00

Light and Dark Bicardi Rum, Triple Sec, Pineapple Juice and Grenadine

Spicy Mango

$14.00

Chili Mango Vodka, Mango Puree, Lime Juice and Soda Water

Sweet Basil

$14.00

Basil infused vodka shaken with muddled mint, lime, simple syrup and cucumber

telluride mango mule

$14.00

Telluride peach Mule

$14.00

Telluride Vodka, Ginger Beer, Peach Puree, Fresh Lime Juice

Thai Manhattan

$14.00

Bourbon, Sweet Vermouth, Coconut water

vodka pina colada martini

$14.00

Beer

22 oz. Sapporro

$9.00

6 pack of your choice

$25.00

asahi

$7.00

Chang

$6.00Out of stock

coors light

$5.00

dos equis

$6.00Out of stock

Draft IPA

$7.00

Draft Sapporo

$7.00Out of stock

Kirin

$7.00

Lucky Buddha

$7.00

Modelo

$6.00

n/a beer

$6.00

Singha

$6.00

Stella

$7.00

TBC brown

$6.00

TBC IPA

$6.00Out of stock

TBC Kolsch

$6.00

mango white claw

$6.00

Cider

$6.00

White Wine

Cakebread Chard

$80.00

California

Chardonnay bottle

$42.00

Mer Soleil, Monterey California

Chardonnay glass

$11.00

Mer Soleil, Monterey California

Pinot Grigio bottle

$38.00

Pighin, Friuli Italy

Pinot Grigio glass

$10.00

Pighin, Friuli Italy

Prosecco

$9.00

Rose bottle

$34.00

Moulin De Gassac, South France

rose glass

$9.00

Sav Blanc bottle

$42.00

Astrolabe, Marlborough, New Zealand

Sav Blanc glass

$11.00

Astrolabe, Marlborough, New Zealand

trimbach reserve reisling

$60.00

Laurent Perrier Champagne

$95.00

Red Wine

Cab bottle

$52.00

Smith & Hook, Central California

cabernet glass

$14.00

Caymus Cabernet bottle

$160.00

California

Chateauneuf De Pape

$115.00

Domaine bois de boursan

Cote De Rhone bottle

$45.00

Grenache blend, La Mararine

domaine harmonie Geoffrey gevrey chambertin

$125.00

jordan cab

$105.00

Malbec bottle

$38.00

Malbec glass

$10.00

Pinor Noir bottle

$46.00

Chaulk Hill, Sonoma California

pinot noir glass

$12.00

Tempernillo bottle

$49.00

Elgringo, Vot Castilla, Spain

tempernillo glass

$13.00

St. Innocent

$85.00

Cocktails

Bourbon

Gin

Rum

Scotch

Tequila

Vodka

Beverage

cranberry juice

$4.00

ginger beer

$3.00

grapfruit juice

$3.00

hot tea

$4.00

Mango Lassie

$5.00

orange juice

$4.00

pineapple juice

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Soda

$3.00

Thai Tea

$5.00

Pelligrino

$6.00

Iced tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Shirley temple

$4.00

Kids menu

Kids Chick Pad Thai

$11.00

Kids Veggie Pad Thai

$9.00

Kids Fried Rice

$9.00

Kids Fried Rice w/ Chic

$12.00

Kids Chicken w/ white rice

$9.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

200 S. Davis St., Telluride, CO 81435

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

