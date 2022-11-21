Siam 65 Cafe & Bistro
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
At Siam 65, you can enjoy a premium dining experience with Some of the finest cuisine Thailand has to offer. We make it our goal to select the finest ingredients to provide you with an authentic Thai flavor.
Location
15004 Highway 99 STE C, Lynnwood, WA 98087
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Aca Las Tortas Lake Serenne LLC - 3625 148th St SW UNIT 104
No Reviews
3625 148th St SW UNIT 104 Lynnwood, WA 98087
View restaurant
Isarn Thai Soul Kitchen - 18530 33rd Avenue West
No Reviews
18530 33rd Avenue West Lynnwood, WA 98037
View restaurant
Taqueria Puebla - 11700 Mukilteo Speedway Suite 406
No Reviews
11700 Mukilteo Speedway Suite 406 Mukilteo, WA 98275
View restaurant