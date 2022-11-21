Restaurant header imageView gallery

Siam 65 Cafe & Bistro

review star

No reviews yet

15004 Highway 99 STE C

Lynnwood, WA 98087

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

-Pad Thai
-Pad See Ew
-Panang Curry

Appetizer

-Chicken Satay

-Chicken Satay

$12.65

Grilled chicken tenders marinated in herbs with curry powder and coconut milk. Served with homemade peanut sauce and cucumber salad.

-Chicken Wings

-Chicken Wings

$11.65

Deep-fried chicken wings marinated in a mixture of garlic pepper and Thai spices. Served with Thai sweet chili sauce.

-Pot stickers

$9.65

Deep fried chicken and vegetables dumplings. Served with soy sauce vinaigrette.

-Fried Tofu

$8.65

Crispy fried bean cake. Served with sweet chili sauce green onion and ground peanuts.

-Spring Rolls

-Spring Rolls

$8.65

A mixture of vegetables wrapped and lightly fried. Served with plum sauce.

Salad

-Siam Salad

-Siam Salad

$10.65Out of stock

Classic Thai salad with tofu, red radish, tomatoes, lecttuce mix and taro. Served with homemade salad dressing.

-Larb

$13.65

Classic Thai salad with protien choice, red onion, green onion, cilantro, toasted rice and spicy lime dressing.

-Yum Moo yor

$13.65Out of stock
-Yum Seafood

-Yum Seafood

$16.65

Seafood (Shrimps, Calamari, Mussels, Scallops) with cherry tomatos, red onion, cilantro, green onion and spicy lime dressing.

-Som Tum Thai

-Som Tum Thai

$12.65

(Extra Moo Yor +$3)Traditional Thai salad with homemade lime dressing, shredded green papaya, lime, carrots, green bean, cherry tomatoes, shrimps and Thai chili topped with peanut.

-Som Tum Pu Pla Ra

-Som Tum Pu Pla Ra

$14.65Out of stock

Traditional Thai salad with homemade lime dressing, shredded green papaya, lime, carrots, green bean, cherry tomatoes, Salted Crab, Fermented fish and Thai chili topped with peanut.

Soup

-Creamy Tom yum

$13.65

Thailand’s most famous hot and sour soup in a broth with mushroom, red onion, cherry tomatoes topped with cilantro.

-Tom Kha

-Tom Kha

$13.65

Thai coconut soup with protien choice, mushrooms, red onion, cherry tomatoes and topped with cilantro.

-Tom Jurd Moo Sub

-Tom Jurd Moo Sub

$12.65Out of stock

Soft Tofu with marinated ground pork in clear broth with spinach, carrot topped with crispy fried garlic and cilantro

Curry

-Panang Curry

-Panang Curry

$15.65

Smooth and creamy curry sauce with protien choice, coconut milk, bell pepper and sweet Thai basil. Served with jasmine rice or brown rice.

-Red Curry

$15.65Out of stock

Red curry sauce with protien choice, coconut milk, bamboo shoot, bell pepper, and sweet Thai basil. Served with jasmine rice or brown rice.

-Green Curry

-Green Curry

$15.65

Green curry sauce with protien choice, coconut milk, eggplant, bell pepper, and sweet Thai basil. Served with jasmine rice or brown rice.

-Yellow Curry

-Yellow Curry

$15.65

Yellow curry sauce with protien choice, coconut milk, potato, carrot and white onion. Served with jasmine rice or brown rice.

Entree

-Pad Basil

-Pad Basil

$14.65

Traditional Thai stir- fried with protien choice, garlic, chili, green beans, white onion, bell pepper, and Thai basil. Served with jasmine rice or brown rice.

-Pad Eggplant

-Pad Eggplant

$14.65

Stir-fried Eggplant with protein choice, bell peper, zucchini, white onion, Thai sweet basil in oyster sauce and garlic. Served with jasmine rice or brown rice.

-Pad Ginger

$14.65Out of stock

Stir-fried with protein choice, shredded ginger, mushroom, zucchini, white onion, green onion, bell pepper, in a bean sauce. Served with jasmine rice or brown rice.

-Pad Garlic

$14.65

Homemade stir-fried garlic sauce with protein choice served with broccoli, carrots, green cabbage and topped with cilantro and crispy fried garlic. Served with jasmine rice or brown rice.

-Pad Puk

$14.65

Stir-fried with protein choice, broccoli, green cabbage, carrots, mushrooms, zucchini, tomatoes in homemade stir-fried garlic sauce. Served with jasmine rice or brown rice.

-Pad Cashew

-Pad Cashew

$14.65

Stir-fried with protein choice, roasted cashew nuts, mushrooms, carrots, white onion, green onion, bell peppers in mild chili sauce. Served with jasmine rice or brown rice.

-Swimming Rama

$11.65Out of stock

Sautéed on cooked spinach with protein choice and served with homemade peanut sauce.

Noodles

-Pad Thai

-Pad Thai

$13.65

Stir-fried thin rice noodles with homemade sweet & sour tamarind sauce with egg, bean sprout, chieves served with crispy egg noodles, ground peanuts and lime.

-Pad See Ew

-Pad See Ew

$13.65

Stir-fried wide rice noodles in homemade sweet soy sauce with egg and broccoli.

-Pad Kee Mao

$13.65

Stir-fried wide rice noodles in homemade chili sauce with egg, mushroom, broccoli, cherry tomatoes, carrot, white onion, bell pepper and Thai sweet basil.

-Rama Noodle

$13.65

Wide rice noodles stir-fried in homemade sauce with egg and spinach. Served with homemade peanut sauce.

-Kuay Teow Kao

-Kuay Teow Kao

$13.65

Stir-fried wide rice noodles in homemade sauce with chicken, egg, green onion, green leaf lettuce, on top with crispy egg noodles.

Fried Rice

-Garlic Fried Rice

$12.65

Stir-fried jasmine rice with protein choice, egg and fried garlic topped with cilantro. Served with sliced cucumber.

-Siam Fried Rice

-Siam Fried Rice

$13.65

Stir-fried jasmine rice with protein choice, egg, onion and broccoli topped with cilantro. Served with sliced cucumber, lime and tomatoes.

-Pineapple Fried Rice

-Pineapple Fried Rice

$13.65

Stir-fried jasmine rice with yellow curry powder, pineapple, carrot, white onion, raisin, green onion, cashew nut and egg topped with cilantro. Served with sliced cucumber.

-Crab Fried Rice

-Crab Fried Rice

$19.65

Thai jasmine rice stir-fried with egg and white onion in light sauce topped with crab and cilantro. Served with sliced cucumber, lime and tomatoes.

House’s Special

-Pad Green Beans

$9.65

Stir-fried green beans and garlic sauce topped with fried garlic.

-Crispy Basil Chicken

-Crispy Basil Chicken

$14.65

Stir-fried in homemade chili sauce with crispy chicken, green bean, white onion, bell pepper and topped with crispy Thai sweet basil.

-Choo Chee Salmon

-Choo Chee Salmon

$17.65Out of stock

Choo chee sauce in traditionally a style of Thai red curry on top with Salmon toast served with broccoli, tomatoes, mushroom and spinach.

-Siam Paradise

-Siam Paradise

$17.65

Thai Curry Stir-Fry with Seafood (Shrimps, Calamari, Mussels, Scallops), egg, bell pepper, Thai sweet basil, white onion, green onion.

Sides

-Jasmine Rice

$3.00

-Brown Rice

$3.00

-Sticky Rice

$3.00

-Steamed noodles

$3.00

-Steamed Vegetables

$4.00

-Peanut Sauce

$4.00

-Cucumber Salad

$4.00

Desserts

-Black sticky rice

-Black sticky rice

$6.65
-Coconut Ice Cream

-Coconut Ice Cream

$6.65Out of stock

-Mango sticky rice

$9.65Out of stock

Drinks

Iced Tea

$3.65

Hot Tea

$3.65

Iced Coffee

$3.65

Hot Coffee

$3.65

Soft Drink

$1.65

Purified water

Topo chico

$3.65Out of stock
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

At Siam 65, you can enjoy a premium dining experience with Some of the finest cuisine Thailand has to offer. We make it our goal to select the finest ingredients to provide you with an authentic Thai flavor.

Location

15004 Highway 99 STE C, Lynnwood, WA 98087

Directions

