Siam Delight Thai Cuisine - 128 Cabot St
58 Reviews
$$
128 Cabot St
Beverly, MA 01915
Appetizer
SHRIMP IN THE BLANKET (5 pieces)
Fried spring roll skins filled with minced chicken and shrimp assorted with whole shrimp, served with cucumber salad and sweet and spicy sauce topped with crushed peanuts.
SHAO MAI (10 pieces)
Steamed wonton skins filled with minced fish, shrimp, and chestnuts, served with ginger sauce
CHICKEN SATAY (4 pieces)
Grilled marinated strips of chicken skewers, served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad.
BEEF SATAY (4 pieces)
Grilled marinated strips of beef skewers, served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad.
BANGKOK WINGS (7 pieces)
Fried chicken wings marinated in ginger and soy sauce, served with spicy ketchup.
GOLDEN TRIANGLES (5 pieces)
Fried wonton skins filled with minced chicken, curry powder, onions, and potatoes, served with pineapple sauce.
VEGGIE ROLLS (5 pieces
Fried spring rolls filled with tasty sliced vegetables, served with pineapple sauce.
THAI ROLLS (4 pieces)
Fried spring ce.rolls filled with chicken and tasty sliced vegetables, served with pineapple sau
VEGETABLE TEMPURA
Fried assorted vegetables coated in batter, served with ginger tempura sauce.
SUPERB TOFU (8 pieces)
Fried fresh tofu, served with sweet and spicy sauce topped with crushed peanuts.
WONTON DELIGHT (8 pieces)
Fried wonton skins filled with minced chicken, shrimp, and cilantro, served with sweet and spicy sauce.
SIAM RANGOON (6 pieces)
Fried wonton skins filled with carrots, crab meat, cream cheese, onions, and scallions, served with sweet and spicy sauce.
VEGETABLE GYOZA (8 pieces)
Fried vegetable dumplings filled with bamboo shoot, cabbage, carrot, green onion, edamame, onion, tofu, rice noodle, and sesame oil, served with ginger sauce.
PORK DUMPLINGS (8 pieces)
SCALLION PANCAKE (8 pieces)
EDAMAME
Soup
TOM YUM 🌶
Thai style hot and sour soup with cilantro, mushrooms, lime juice, and Thai chili paste.
TOM KHA
Coconut soup with cilantro, lime juice, and mushrooms
SILVER SOUP
Clear soup with assorted vegetables, bean thread noodles, and cilantro.
BEEF SOUP
Thai style beef soup with sliced beef, carrots, cilantro, and sweet potatoes.
THAI WONTON SOUP
Clear soup with minced chicken and shrimp, homemade wontons, cilantro, and spinach.
Salad
Chef's Special
PAD GA POW🌶🌶
Stir fried basil, bell peppers, onion, and peas in spicy sauce.
NIGHT MAGIC🌶🌶
Sautéed ground chicken with basil, bell peppers, eggplants, onions, and peas in spicy sauce.
PRA NUA 🌶🌶
Sliced grilled beef mixed with cilantro, lemon juice, mushrooms, onions, scallions, and tomatoes in Thai chili paste.
CHICKEN FEVER 🌶
Sautéed chicken with bell peppers, cashews, onions, pineapples, and scallions in Thai chili paste.
CHICKEN JUNGLE 🌶🌶
Grilled marinated chicken on top of assorted vegetables, bamboo shoots, basil, bell peppers, eggplants, and string beans in red curry sauce. (non-coconut curry)
CASHEW NUT CHICKEN🌶
Sautéed cashews, assorted vegetables, mushroom, onion, pineapple, and scallions in Thai chili paste.
DELIGHT OF TWO
Sautéed chicken and shrimp with assorted vegetables in a light house sauce.
DRUNKEN CHICKEN🌶🌶
Sautéed chicken with cashews, string beans, snow peas, and red peppers in Thai chili paste.
HOT BEEF PLATTER🌶🌶🌶
Sautéed beef with assorted vegetables, bell peppers, mushrooms, straw mushrooms, and onions in spicy house sauce served on a sizzling hot plate.
BEVERLY BEEF
Sautéed beef with bell peppers, carrots, celery, fresh ginger, and onions in black bean sauce.
BOSTON CHICKEN🌶
Sautéed chicken with carrots, celery, onions, red peppers, roasted peanuts, and snow peas in spicy house sauce.
TERIYAKI CHICKEN
Sautéed chicken with assorted vegetables in a house teriyaki sauce topped with sesame seeds
RAMA SHOWER
Grilled sliced chicken with coconut milk on top of steamed vegetables topped with peanut sauce.
KHANA MOO KROB 🌶
Chinese broccoli stir fried with crispy pork.
SIAM DELIGHT BARBECUED PORK
Grilled marinated pork strips with Thai barbecue sauce, served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad.
TERIYAKI STEAK
Grilled sirloin steak in teriyaki sauce served with sautéed vegetables on a sizzling hot plate.
CASHEW NUT SHRIMP 🌶
Sautéed cashews, assorted vegetables, mushroom, onion, pineapple, and scallions in Thai chili paste.
Duck Special
DUCK PAD CHA🌶🌶🌶🌶
Sliced crispy boneless duck with Chinese ginger, chili, red peppers, and string beans.
DUCK CHOO CHEE 🌶🌶🌶
Sliced crispy boneless duck with assorted vegetables, baby corn, bell peppers, peas, string bean, and tomato in Thai choo chee curry sauce.
TAMARIND DUCK 🌶
Sliced crispy boneless duck topped with baby corn, bell peppers, carrots, mushrooms, onions, pineapples, scallions, and snow peas in tamarind sauce.
HOME STYLE DUCK🌶🌶
Sliced crispy boneless duck with assorted vegetables, fresh ginger, and straw mushrooms in spicy house sauce.
SWEET AND SPICY DUCK🌶
Sliced crispy boneless duck topped with sweet house sauce and sesame seeds, served on sautéed spicy assorted vegetables.
Shrimp Special
CRYSTAL SHRIMP
Sautéed shrimp with assorted vegetables, mushrooms, and red peppers in shrimp paste sauce.
GRILLED JUMBO SIZZLING SHRIMP🌶🌶
Five pieces of grilled marinated jumbo shrimp on top of steamed asparagus, baby corn, broccoli, red pepper, and snow peas in tamarind sauce, served on a sizzling hot plate.
GRILLED JUMBO SHRIMP CURRY🌶🌶
Five pieces of grilled jumbo shrimp on top of assorted vegetables, bell peppers, peas, pineapples, string beans, and tomatoes in Thai choo chee curry sauce.
SHRIMP ASPARAGUS
Sautéed shrimp with asparagus, fried tofu, mushrooms, onions, red peppers, snow peas, and tomatoes in light house sauce.
FANCY SHRIMP🌶🌶
Sautéed fried shrimp with baby corn, bell peppers, carrot, mushroom, onion, scallion, and snow pea in spicy and sour house sauce.
Seafood Special
SPICY SQUID🌶🌶
Sautéed fried squid with bell peppers, mushroom, onion, pea, scallion, and snow pea in Thai chili paste.
SHRIMP ON THE RUN 🌶🌶
Fried shrimp or squid sautéed with chili, red peppers, salt, and sliced scallions, served on sliced lettuce.
SEAFOOD ROYAL
Sautéed mussels, scallops, shrimp, and squid with assorted vegetables in a light house sauce.
SEAFOOD VOLCANO🌶🌶
Sautéed mussels, scallops, shrimp, and squid with baby corn, basil, bell peppers, carrots, mushrooms, onions, and straw mushrooms in a spicy house sauce, served on a sizzling hot plate.
SEA MADNESS🌶🌶🌶
Sautéed shrimp, mussels, squid, and scallops with basil and bamboo shoots in spicy house sauce.
SQUID ON THE RUN 🌶🌶
Fried shrimp or squid sautéed with chili, red peppers, salt, and sliced scallions, served on sliced lettuce.
Fish Special
TILAPIA PAD CHA🌶🌶🌶🌶
Sliced fried tilapia fillet sautéed with chili, Chinese ginger, red bell peppers, and string beans.
SALMON CHOO CHEE🌶🌶🌶
Fried salmon steak topped with baby corn, bell peppers, carrots, peas, pineapples, snow peas, string beans, and tomatoes in Thai choo chee curry sauce.
SALMON FRESH GINGER
Fried salmon steak topped with sautéed fresh ginger, baby corn, bell peppers, carrots, mushrooms, onions, snow peas, and straw mushrooms in light house sauce.
Curry
GREEN CURRY🌶🌶
Coconut milk with bamboo shoots, basil, bell peppers, peas, string beans, and zucchini.
RED CURRY🌶🌶
Coconut milk with bamboo shoots, basil, bell peppers, eggplants, peas, and string beans.
YELLOW CURRY🌶🌶
Coconut milk with bell peppers, onion, pineapple, tomato, and yellow squash.
MASSAMAN CURRY🌶
Coconut milk with bell peppers, carrots, onions, roasted peanuts, and sweet potatoes.
PANANG CURRY🌶
Coconut milk with baby corn, bell peppers, carrots, peas, snow peas, and string beans.
MANGO CURRY
Coconut milk with mangos, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, and yellow squash.
Stir Fried
BABY CORN
Sautéed baby corn, carrots, mushrooms, onions, red peppers, scallions, and snow peas in light house sauce.
BASIL🌶🌶
Sautéed basil, bell peppers, carrots, mushrooms, onions, peas, snow peas, and straw mushrooms in spicy house sauce.
BROCCOLI
Sautéed broccoli, carrots, and mushrooms in light house sauce.
GINGER
Sautéed ginger, baby corn, bell peppers, carrots, mushrooms, onions, scallions, snow peas, and straw mushrooms in light house sauce.
SWEET AND SOUR
Sautéed baby corn, bell peppers, carrots, cucumbers, mushrooms, onions, pineapples, scallions, snow peas, and tomatoes in Thai style sweet and sour sauce.
SPICY BAMBOO SHOOT🌶🌶
Sautéed spicy bamboo shoots, baby corn, bell peppers, carrots, mushrooms, onions, scallions, snow peas, and straw mushrooms in Thai chili sauce.
PINEAPPLES
Sautéed pineapples, carrots, onions, red peppers, snow peas, tomatoes, and yellow squash with a touch of curry powder.
PRIK KING🌶
Sautéed fresh ginger, onion, string bean, snow pea, baby corn, carrot, mushroom, scallion, red and green pepper in spicy prik king sauce.
Noodles
PAD THAI
Famous Thai rice noodles stir fried with eggs, beansprouts, scallions, and topped with crushed peanuts.
PAD THAI KAI KROB (CRISPY CHICKEN)
Famous Thai rice noodles stir fried with eggs, beansprouts, scallions, and topped with crushed peanuts and crispy fried sliced chicken.
CRYSTAL PAD THAI
Bean thread noodle stir fired with chicken, shrimp, eggs, beansprouts, scallions, and topped with crushed peanuts.
NOODLE ON THE BEACH🌶🌶
Wide rice noodle stir fried with chicken, shrimp, eggs, baby corn, basil, bell peppers, carrots, onions, snow peas, and straw mushrooms in spicy house sauce.
PATAYA NOODLE
Bean thread noodle stir fried with chicken, shrimp, eggs, bell peppers, broccoli, celery, onions, scallions, and tomatoes in light house sauce.
PAD SEE YUE
Wide rice noodle stir fried with chicken, shrimp, eggs, broccoli, and carrot in sweet soy sauce
CHOPPED BEEF NOODLE
Stir fried wide rice noodle topped with ground beef, onions, string beans, and tomatoes in tomato sauce served with fresh lettuce.
SEAFOOD CRISPY NOODLE
Fried egg noodle on top of sautéed mussels, scallops, shrimp, and squids
Lo Mein
Lo mein noodle stir-fried with egg, cabbages, carrots, onions, scallions, and garlic in light house sauce.
Fried Rice
THAI FRIED RICE
Fried rice with eggs, baby corn, carrots, onions, peas, scallions, snow peas, tomatoes, and topped with crispy fried chicken.
PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE
Fried rice with chicken, shrimp, eggs, assorted vegetables, onions, peas, pineapples, scallions, snow peas, and tomatoes with a touch of curry powder.
MANGO FRIED RICE
Fried rice with chicken, shrimp, eggs, mangos, baby corn, carrots, raisins, peas, snow peas, and tomatoes with a touch of curry powder.
COUNTRY FRIED RICE🌶🌶
Spicy fried rice with chicken, eggs, basil, bell peppers, carrots, onions, and peas.
BEEF MAGIC FRIED RICE🌶🌶
Spicy fried rice with fried marinated beef, eggs, basil, bell peppers, carrots, onions, peas, and snow peas.
SEAFOOD FRIED RICE🌶🌶
Spicy fried rice with shrimp, squid, scallops, unshelled mussels, eggs, basil, bell peppers, onions, and peas.
Vegetable Corner
VEGETABLE PAD THAI
Famous Thai rice noodles stir fried with assorted vegetables, tofu, eggs, beansprouts, scallion, and topped with crushed peanuts.
VEGETABLE CRYSTAL PAD THAI
Bean thread noodle stir fried with eggs, assorted vegetables, tofu, beansprouts, scallions, and topped with crushed peanuts.
VEGETABLE NOODLE ON THE BEACH🌶🌶
Wide rice noodles stir fried with tofu, eggs, baby corn, basil leave, bell peppers, carrots, onions, snow peas, and straw mushrooms in spicy house sauce.
VEGETABLE PAD SEE YUE
Wide rice noodle stir fried with tofu, eggs, broccoli, and carrots in sweet soy sauce.
VEGETABLE THAI FRIED RICE
Fried rice with assorted vegetables, eggs, onions, peas, scallions, and tomatoes.
VEGETABLE COUNTRY FRIED RICE🌶🌶
Spicy fried rice with assorted vegetables, eggs, basil, onions, and peas.
CHEF’S TOFU
Sautéed fried tofu with baby corn, beansprout, carrot, mushroom, onion, straw mushroom, red bell pepper, and scallion in a light house sauce.
VEGETABLE CURRY🌶🌶
Assorted vegetables in red curry sauce.
VEGGIE DELIGHT
Sautéed assorted vegetables with fried tofu in a light house sauce.
RAMA GARDEN
Steamed assorted vegetables with fried tofu topped with peanut sauce.
TOFU GA POW🌶🌶
Sautéed fried tofu with basil, bell peppers, eggplants, onions, and peas in spicy house sauce.
STRING BEAN DELIGHT
Sautéed string bean and yellow bean in a light house sauce.
SAUCE
Dessert
