Siam Ginger

890 Reviews

$$

22 Bow St

Somerville, MA 02143

Popular Items

Dinner Pad Thai
Dinner Drunken Noodle
Dinner Massaman Curry

Drinks

Coke

Coke

$1.95
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.95
Sprite

Sprite

$1.95
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$1.95
Orange Soda

Orange Soda

$1.95
Sparkling Water

Sparkling Water

$3.95
Poland Springs Water

Poland Springs Water

$1.95
Seltzer

Seltzer

$1.95

Ice Tea

$1.95

Lemonade

$1.95

Hot Tea

$1.95

Hot Coffee

$1.95

Mango Juice

$4.95

Pineapple Juice

$4.95

Coconut Juice

$6.95
Thai Iced Tea

Thai Iced Tea

$4.95

Thai Iced Coffee

$4.95

Smoothies

Thai Iced Tea Smoothie

$5.95

Thai Iced Coffee Smoothie

$5.95

Mango Smoothie

$5.95

Pineapple Smoothie

$5.95

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.95

Young Coconut Smoothie

$7.95

Lychee Smoothie

$5.95

Mix Berry Smoothie

$5.95

Boba Tea

Thai Iced Tea Boba

$5.95

Thai Iced Coffee Boba

$5.95

Creamy Strawberry

$5.95

Sparkling Strawberry

$5.95

Taro

$5.95

Green Tea

$5.95

Honeydrew

$5.95

Milk Tea

$5.95

CreamSoda

$5.95

Sparkling CreamSoda

$5.95

Appetizers

Chicken Satay

Chicken Satay

$7.95
Crab Rangoon

Crab Rangoon

$6.95
Vegetarian Rolls

Vegetarian Rolls

$6.95

Fresh Rolls Shrimp

$7.95

Fresh Rolls Veg

$6.95
Dumpling

Dumpling

$6.95

Shaomai

$6.95
Gyoza

Gyoza

$6.95

Scallion Pancakes

$6.95
Edamame

Edamame

$6.95
Wings

Wings

$9.95
Tofu Triangle

Tofu Triangle

$6.95

Vegetable Tempura

$6.95

Soups

Tom Yum

$4.95

Tom Kha

$4.95

Chicken Noodle Soup

$12.95

Tom Yum Noodle Soup

$13.95

Salad

Som Tum

$9.95

Cobb Salad

$11.95

Lunch Specialties

Lunch Crispy Chicken Basil

$12.95

Lunch Pad Kra Paw

$10.95

Lunch Chicken Cashew Nut

$10.95

Chicken Fever

$10.95

Sweet And Spicy Duck

$25.95

Home Duck

$25.95

Tam Duck

$25.95

Lunch Sesame Beef

$12.95

Lunch Mango Curry

$10.95

Lunch Teriyaki Chicken

$12.95

BBQ Pork

$14.95

Tiger Pork

$14.95

Lunch Seafood

Lunch Seafood Madness

$13.95

Lunch Seafood Royal

$13.95

Lunch Seafood Volcano

$11.95

Lunch Salmon Teriyaki

$18.95

Lunch SG Salmon

$18.95

Lunch Noodles & Rice

Lunch Pad Thai

Lunch Pad Thai

$10.95

Lunch Crystal Pad Thai

$10.95

Lunch Pad Thai Krob

$10.95
Lunch Drunken Noodle

Lunch Drunken Noodle

$10.95

Lunch Pad See-Lew

$10.95

Lunch Pad Woon Sen

$9.95

Lunch Siam Fried Rice

$10.95

Lunch Basil Fried Rice

$10.95

Lunch Pineapple Fried Rice

$10.95

Lunch Mango Fried Rice

$10.95

Lomeim kra Pow

$13.95

Pik Pow Fried Rice

$13.95

Somerville Fried Rice

$14.95

Kua Gai

$12.95

Udon Garlic

$13.95

Udon Basil

$13.95

Rad Nah

$13.95

Lunch Stir Fried

Lunch Basil Stir Fry

$9.95

Lunch Broccoli Stir Fry

$9.95

Lunch Ginger Stir Fry

$9.95

Lunch Garlic Stir Fry

$9.95

Lunch Sweet & Sour Stir Fry

$9.95

Lunch Curry

Lunch Red Curry

$10.95

Lunch Yellow Curry

$10.95

Lunch Green Curry

$10.95

Lunch Massaman Curry

$10.95

Lunch Panang Curry

$10.95

Lunch Vegetarian Corner

Lunch Tofu Royal

$10.95

Lunch Veggie Delight

$10.95

Lunch Veggie Hot Basil

$10.95

Lunch Eggplant Magic

$10.95

Lunch String Bean Delight

$10.95

Lunch Tofu Kra-Pow

$10.95

Rama Shower

$9.95

Side Orders

Steamed Rice

$1.95

Steamed Brown Rice

$2.95

Steamed Rice Noodles

$2.95

Steamed Wide Noodles

$2.95

Steamed Udon Noodles

$3.95

Steamed Thai Vermicelli Noodles

$3.95

Sticky Rice

$2.95

Peanut Sauce

$2.00

Steamed Mixed Vegetables

$4.95

Fried Egg

$1.00

Extra Sauce

$1.00

Pineapple Sauce

$1.00

Ginger Sauce

$1.00

Hot Sauce

$1.00

Sweet and Spicy Sauce

$1.00

Cucumber Sauce

$1.00

Utensils

$1.00

Desserts

Ice Cream

$4.95

Fried Ice Cream

$5.95

Fried Banana

$5.95

Mango W/ Sweet Sticky Rice

$8.95

Fried Banana W/ Ice Cream

$8.95

Fried Banana W/ Fried Ice Cream

$9.95

Thai Custard

$8.95

Pumpkin Custard

$8.95

Healthy Menu

Rama Shower

$13.95

Rama Garden

$11.95

Special Menu

Sri Da Lui Fry

Sri Da Lui Fry

$15.95
Neau Yang

Neau Yang

$15.95

Grilled Beef served with small salad ( peanut sauce on the side ) House sauce ( Tamarind sauce )

Siam Grilled Pork

Siam Grilled Pork

$15.95

Grilled pork ( Thai Style ) served with seat potato and small salad

Siam Grilled Beef

Siam Grilled Beef

$15.95

Grilled Beef ( Thai Style ) served with sweet potato and small salad ( peanut sauce on the side )

Appetizers

Satay Chicken

Satay Chicken

$8.95
Crab Rangoon

Crab Rangoon

$6.95
Vegetarian Rolls

Vegetarian Rolls

$6.95

Fresh Rolls Shrimp

$7.95

Fresh Rolls Veggie

$7.95
Edamame

Edamame

$6.95
Wings

Wings

$9.95
Tofu Triangle

Tofu Triangle

$6.95

Shaomai

$6.95
Gyoza

Gyoza

$6.95
Dumpling

Dumpling

$6.95

Scallion Pancakes

$6.95

Siam Pancake

$6.95

Vegetable Tempura

$6.95

Chicken Fingers

$10.95

Soups

Tom Yum

$4.95

Tom Kha

$4.95

Chicken Noodle Soup

$12.95

Tom Yum Noodle Soup

$13.95

Salad

Larb

$13.95

Som Tum

$9.95

Cobb Salad

$10.95

Dinner Noodles & Rice

Dinner Pad Thai

$13.95

Dinner Crystal Pad Thai

$13.95

Dinner Pad Thai Krob

$13.95

Dinner Drunken Noodle

$13.95

Dinner Pad See-Lew

$13.95

Dinner Pad Woon Sen

$13.95

Dinner Siam Fried Rice

$13.95

Dinner Basil Fried Rice

$13.95

Lo Main Kra Pow

$13.95

Dinner Pineapple Fried Rice

$13.95

Dinner Mango Fried Rice

$13.95

Pik Pow Fried Rice

$13.95

Somerville Fried Rice

$14.95

Kua Gai

$13.95

Udon Garlic

$13.95

Udon Basil

$13.95

Rad Nah

$13.95

Yen Ta Fo

$13.95

Sukiyaki

$13.95

Dinner Specialties

Crispy Chicken Basil

$15.95

Pad Kra Paw

$13.95

Teriyaki Chicken

$14.95

Chicken Cashew Nut

$13.95

Chicken Fever

$12.95

Deligh of two

$12.95

Sweet And Spicy Duck

$25.95

Home Duck

$25.95

Tam Duck

$25.95

Sesame Beef

$15.95

Mango Curry

$15.95

BBQ Pork

$15.95

Pork Tiger Crying

$15.95

Moo Kra Thiam

$14.95

Ka Nar Gai Krob

$14.95

Stir-Fried Ginger Chicken

$13.95

Stir-Fried Ginger Tofu

$13.95

Stir-Fried Ginger Beef

$16.95

Stir-Fried Ginger Mock Meat

$18.95

Dinner Seafood

Dinner Seafood Madness

$16.95

Dinner Seafood Royal

$16.95

Dinner Seafood Volcano

$15.95

Dinner Siam Ginger Salmon

$21.95

Dinner Salmon Choo Chee

$16.95

Dinner Salmon Teriyaki

$21.95

Dinner Stir Fried

Dinner Ginger Stir Fry

$13.95

Dinner Broccoli Stir Fry

$13.95

Dinner Garlic Stir Fry

$13.95

Dinner Basil Stir Fried

$13.95

Dinner Sweet & Sour Stir Fried

$13.95

Dinner Curry

Dinner Red Curry

$13.95

Dinner Yellow Curry

$13.95

Dinner Green Curry

$13.95

Dinner Massaman Curry

$13.95

Dinner Panang Curry

$13.95

Dinner Vegetarian Corner

Tofu Royal

$13.95

Veggie Delight

$13.95

Veggie Hot Basil

$13.95

Tofu Kra Pow

$13.95

Eggplant Magic

$13.95

Side Orders

Steamed Rice

$1.95

Steamed Brown Rice

$2.95

Steamed Rice Noodles

$3.95

Steamed Wide Noodles

$2.95

Steamed Udon Noodles

$3.95

Steamed Thai Vermicelli Noodles

$3.95

Sticky Rice

$2.95

Steamed Mixed Vegetables

$4.95

Peanut Sauce

$2.00

Hot Sauce

$1.00

Pineapple Sauce

$1.00

Ginger Sauce

$1.00

Sweet&Spicy Sauce

$1.00

Cucumber Sauce

$1.00

Fried Egg

$1.00

Utensils

$1.00

Desserts

Ice Cream

$4.95

Fried Ice Cream

$5.95

Fried Banana

$5.95

Mango W/ Sweet Sticky Rice

$8.95

Fried Banana W/ Ice Cream

$8.95

Fried Banana W/ Fried Ice Cream

$9.95

Thai Custard

$8.95

Pumpkin Custard

$8.95

Special Menu

Rama Shower

$13.95

Rama Garden

$11.95
Siam Grill Pork

Siam Grill Pork

$15.95
Siam Gille Beef

Siam Gille Beef

$15.95
Neau Yang

Neau Yang

$15.95

Grilled Beef served with small salad ( Peanut sauce on the side ) House sauce ( Tamarind sauce )

Sri Da Lui Fry

Sri Da Lui Fry

$15.95

Fried Pork with Stick Rice

$12.95

Fried Pulled Pork with Sticky Rice

$12.95

Chicken With Ginger Rice

$12.95

Egg Sticky Rice

$5.95

Simple Package

Simple Package

$239.00

Includes your choice of 2 appetizers 2 main course All orders including Jasmine Rice

Wow ! Package

Wow! Package

$259.00

Including your choice of 2 Apptizers , 2 Main course and Drink of Soda. All Orders include Jasmine Rice.

OMG! Package

OMG! Packages

$339.00

Including your choice of 2 Appetizers , 2 Main Course, 1 Dessert and Drink of Soda. All orders include Jasmine Rice.

Oh My Goodness! Packages

Oh My Goodness! Packages

$369.00

Gift

Gift 20

$20.00

Gift 25

$25.00

Gift 30

$30.00

Gift 50

$50.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Location

22 Bow St, Somerville, MA 02143

Directions

Siam Ginger image
Siam Ginger image
