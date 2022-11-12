Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai

Siam Rice Thai Cuisine

No reviews yet

1906 S. State Street

Chicago, IL 60616

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Pad See Eiw
Golden Crab

Small Bites (apps)

Veggie Egg Rolls

$5.00

Vegetable egg rolls with cabbage, carrot, onion, and vermicelli noodle fried in sesame oil Served with sweet & sour sauce

Golden Crab

$6.00

Imitation crab, cream cheese, and celery, wrapped in crispy crepes. Served with sweet and sour sauce.

Thai Pockets

$6.00

Pan fried dumplings filled with chicken and vegetables, served with delicious sesame soy sauce.

Siam Rolls

$6.00

Shrimp, chicken, carrot, cucumber, rice noodles, and Thai basil wrapped in rice paper. Served with sweet tamarind sauce with peanuts.

Avocado Rolls

$6.00

Avocado, carrot, cucumber, and rice noodles wrapped in rice paper. Served with plum sauce and sesame seeds.

Khanom Jeeb

$7.00

Steamed shrimp shumai. Served with sweet soy vinaigrette.

Shrimps in A Blanket

$8.00

Shrimp wrapped in spring roll skins, deep fried till crispy, served with sweet and sour sauce.

Moo Ping

$9.00

Marinated pork skewers in a special homemade sauce. Add sticky rice for an additional charge.

Chicken Satay

$9.00

Chicken marinated in a light yellow curry. served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad.

Sunshine Beef

$10.00

Dry roasted marinated beer with Thai herbs. Served with Siriracha sauce

Shrimp Cakes

$12.00

Golden fried shrimp cakes, served with spicy peanut cucumber sauce.

Fried Tofu

$6.00

Siam Kai

$8.00

Soups

Tom Yum Soup

$5.00

Hot and sour soup with mushrooms and tomatoes seasoned with lime, lemongrass, cilantro, and lime leaves.

Tom Kha Soup

$6.00

Coconut milk soup with mushrooms seasoned with lime galanga root, and lime leaves.

Rice Soup

$9.00

Rice porridge with ground chicken and shrimp, celery, cilantro, and topped with green onions.

Salads

Thai Cucumber Salad

$4.00

Fresh cucumber and red onions topped with a sweet Thai dressing.

Som Tum

$10.00

Shredded green papaya with shrimp, green beans, tomatoes, and peanuts in a spicy house dressing.

Larb Kai (Chicken Salad)

$12.00

Chicken salad. Ground chicken salad mixed with onions, hot peppers and lime. Served on a bed of lettuce.

Yum Woon Sen

$14.00

Vermicelli noodles with ground chicken, shrimp, seasoned with lemon, lime, green onions, fish sauce, and hot peppers tossed with lettuce.

Nam Tok (Beef Salad)

$16.00

Beef salad. New York strip steak grilled to perfection mixed with onion, hot pepper, and lime. Served on fresh assorted vegetables.

Thai Curry

Green Curry

$14.00

Thai eggplant, green beans, hot peppers, and bamboo shoots simmered with flavors of lemon grass, and Thai basil.

Red Curry

$14.00

Thai eggplant, green bean, hot peppers, and bamboo shoots, and Thai basil simmered in a spicy red coconut curry.

Panang Curry

$14.00

A very popular Thai curry topped with lime leaves.

Mussamun Curry

$14.00

Medium spicy curry in coconut milk with potatoes, carrots, and peanuts.

Rice Dishes

Basil (Pad Ka Prow)

$12.00

Pad ka prow. Ground chicken or your choice of meat stir-fried with garlic, hot peppers, and Thai basil.

Bangkok Pepper Steak

$12.00

Stir-fried tender beef or your choice of meat with bell peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, and onions in a special oyster sauce.

Garlic Rice Dish

$12.00

Fresh garlic, white ground pepper and sweet garlic sauce stir-fried with chicken or your choice of meat.

Cashew Rice Dish

$12.00

Stir-fried chicken or your choice of meat with cashews, pineapple, peapods, mushroom, bell pepper, and dried peppers.

Rama Special

$12.00

Sauteed meat topped with peanut sauce and surrounded by steamed broccoli.

Mixed Vegetables

$12.00

Assorted vegetables stir-fried in a light savory sauce with your choice of meat.

Pad Plik

$12.00

Stir-fried your choice of meat with onion, bamboo, bell peppers, mushrooms, and hot peppers in a spicy sauce.

Broccoli Rice Dish

$12.00

Stir-fried beef or your choice of meat with ginger served over broccoli in a delicious oyster sauce.

Fried Rice

Basil Fried Rice

$12.00

Stir-fried with fresh basil leaves, onions, bell peppers, and hot peppers.

Thai Fried Rice

$12.00

Stir-fried with onions, carrots, green peas, and egg.

Pineapple Fried Rice

$13.00

Stir-fried with pineapple, carrots, green peas, raisins, and cashews.

Stir Fried Noodles

Pad Thai

$10.00

Thin rice noodles with green chives, bean sprouts, yellow tofu, sweet radish, egg, and crushed peanuts.

Pad See Eiw

$12.00

Wide noodles with egg, Chinese broccoli, and sweet soy sauce.

Lard Na

$12.00

Wide noodles and broccoli in savory house gravy.

Pad Woon Sen

$12.00

Vermicelli glass noodles with egg, baby corn, carrots, peapods, mushrooms, white, and green onions.

Garlic Noodles

$12.00

Vermicelli noodles with bean sprouts, crushed peanuts, topped with garlic chicken or your choice of meat.

Crazy Noodles

$12.00

Pad ki mao. wide noodles, Thai basil, carrots, green beans, baby corn, tomatoes, bean sprouts, and hot peppers.

Golden Noodles

$12.00

Stir-fried egg noodles with egg, carrot, snow peas, straw mushrooms, and baby bok choi.

Noodles in A Bowl

Chicken Noodle Soup

$10.00

Sliced and ground chicken, bean sprouts, green onions, baby bok choi, and cilantro served over rice noodle soup.

Tom Yum Noodle Soup

$12.00

Ground chicken, shrimp, green onion, bean sprouts, ground peanuts, and cilantro served with thin rice noodles in hot and sour soup.

Bamee Noodles

$14.00

Grilled marinated pork, baby bok choi, bean sprouts, and green onions served over egg noodles with fried wonton. Add house-seasoned broth.

Udon Noodle Soup

$14.00

Udon noodles with narutomaki (fish cake), shrimp, seaweed, baby bok choi, and green onion.

Khao Soy

$14.00

Golden noodles in tasty coconut curry, sprinkled with onion and crispy golden noodles.

Siam Specialties

Teriyaki

$13.00

Lean steak sirloin, chicken, or salmon grilled to perfection. Topped with teriyaki sauces. Served with jasmine rice.

Pad Thai Omelet

$15.00

Tiger Cries

$16.00

Famous Thai grilled New York strip steak with spicy sauces on the side. Served with sticky rice.

Sen Yai Noodles

$16.00

Steamed flat noodles and New York strip steak tossed with sweet soy sauce, bean sprouts, and crushed roasted peanuts.

Salmon in Panang Sauces

$18.00

Grilled salmon top with famous panang sauces sprinkled with minced kaffir lime leaves and fresh chili, served with jasmine rice.

Roasted Duck with Red Curry

$16.00

Special spicy red curry with hot peppers and Thai basil, served with jasmine rice.

Steak Mussamun

$16.00

Lean New York strip steak grilled to perfection and topped with mussamun curry. Served with carrot, potatoes, and jasmine rice.

Desserts

Mango and Sticky Rice

$7.00

Coconut sticky rice served with mango topped with traditional coconut milk sauce.

Siam Thai Custard

$7.00

Homemade coconut custard served with coconut sticky rice.

Lychee on Ice

$5.00

Sides

Jasmine Rice

$2.00

Brown Rice

$3.00

Sticky Rice

$3.00

Steamed Noodle

$3.00

Fried Egg

$3.00

2 eggs

Teriyaki Sauce

$4.00

Peanut Sauce

$4.00

Steamed Broccoli

$4.00

Hot Sauce

$0.25

Sweet and Sour Sauce

$0.25

Soy Sauce

Large Jasmine Rice

$3.00

Drinks

Thai Iced Tea

$4.00

Thai Iced Coffee

$4.00

Iced Sweet Tea

$3.00

Smoothies

$5.00

Hot Green Tea

$2.00

Hot Coffee

$2.00

Hot Jasmine Tea

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.50
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
A family-owned and operated local thai eatery

1906 S. State Street, Chicago, IL 60616

