Siam 9 - Holden MA

456 Main St

5

Holden, MA 01520

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Pad Thai (Dinner)

Pad Thai (Dinner)

Rice noodles stir fried with traditional pad Thai sauce, egg, bean sprout, scallion, top with ground peanut.

Crab Rangoon

Crab Rangoon

$8.95

Combination of cream cheese chopped crab meat, carrot, scallions wrapped with wonton skin. Served with sweet and sour sauce.

Thai Chicken Spring Roll

Thai Chicken Spring Roll

$7.95

Mixed with shredded carrot, cabbage, ground chicken, and vermicelli noodles wrapped with crispy roll skin. Served with sweet and sour sauce.


Appetizers (Online)

Fried crispy rolls filled with chicken, cabbage, carrot and vermicelli noodle. Served with sweet chili sauce.
Edamame

Edamame

$6.95

Steamed soybean in hot pot topped with sprinkles of Himalayan salt.

Crispy Tofu Triangle

Crispy Tofu Triangle

$6.95

Deep fried Tofu triangle, served with sweet and sour sauce and top with ground peanuts.

Thai Chicken Spring Roll

Thai Chicken Spring Roll

$7.95

Mixed with shredded carrot, cabbage, ground chicken, and vermicelli noodles wrapped with crispy roll skin. Served with sweet and sour sauce.

Veggies Crispy Roll

Veggies Crispy Roll

$7.95

Mixed shred carrot, taro, cabbage, and vermicelli noodles wrapped with crispy roll skin. Served with sweet sour sauce.

Scallion Pancakes

Scallion Pancakes

$7.95

Deep fried home-made vegetarian scallion pancake, served with ginger soy sauce.

Pork Dumplings

Pork Dumplings

$7.95

Choices of steamed or fried home-made pork dumplings. Served with ginger soy sauce.

Shrimp Shumai

Shrimp Shumai

$7.95

Choices of steamed or fried shrimp shumai. Served with ginger soy sauce.

Crispy Brussel Sprout

Crispy Brussel Sprout

$7.95

Deep fried brussels sprout mixed with special house sauce.

Golden Bag

Golden Bag

$7.95

Vegetarian style, combined with yellow curry powder, potato, chopped carrot, onion and green peas wrapped with crispy roll skin. Served with sweet chili sauce.

Crispy Wonton

Crispy Wonton

$7.95

Mixed ground pork wrapped with wonton skin, served with sweet and sour peanut sauce.

Crispy Shrimp Tempura

Crispy Shrimp Tempura

$8.95

Deep fried of tempura shrimp until golden. Served with sweet and sour sauce.

Crab Rangoon

Crab Rangoon

$8.95

Combination of cream cheese chopped crab meat, carrot, scallions wrapped with wonton skin. Served with sweet and sour sauce.

Siam Soft Roll

Siam Soft Roll

$8.95

Special home-made of Siam 9 style, wrapped with rice paper, shredded carrot, cucumber, fresh roman heart, vermicelli noodles and basil leaves. Served with sweet sour peanut sauce.

Chicken Satay

Chicken Satay

$8.95

Grilled chicken skewers, marinated with creamy coconut milk and house sauce. Served with peanut sauce and cucumber sauce.

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$8.95

Home-made herb sauce marinated chicken wings. Served with sweet sour sauce.

Vegeterian Sampler

Vegeterian Sampler

$13.95

Combination of 3-veggies crispy rolls, 2-golden bag, 4-tofu triangle, 3-scallion pancake. Served with sweet sour sauce and ginger soy sauce.

Siam Sampler

Siam Sampler

$14.95

Combination of 2-grilled chicken satay, 2-crab Rangoon, 3-veggies crispy rolls, 2-chicken crispy rolls and 2-golden bag. Served with peanut sauce and sweet and sour sauce.

Fish Cake (Tod Maan)

Fish Cake (Tod Maan)

$7.95
Fried Chive Dumplings

Fried Chive Dumplings

$7.95

Vegetarian style of home-made chive dumplings, fried until crispy. Served with sweet ginger soy sauce.

Soups (Online)

Wonton Soup

Wonton Soup

$5.95

Cleared broth soup with home-made pork wonton, top with fried garlic, cilantro, and scallions.

Tom Yum Soup

Tom Yum Soup

$6.95

Popular Thai soup cooked in Thai herbs, chili, lime kaffir leaves, lemongrass with tomatoes, mushrooms, topped with scallions and cilantro.

Tom Kha Soup

Tom Kha Soup

$7.95

Sweet, and sour creamy coconut milk broth with mushrooms, topped with cilantro and scallions.

Won Ton Soup (Large)

Won Ton Soup (Large)

$10.95

Cleared broth soup with home-made pork wonton, top with fried garlic, cilantro, and scallions.

Tom Yum Soup (Large)

Tom Yum Soup (Large)

$11.95

Popular Thai soup cooked in Thai herbs, chili, lime kaffir leaves, lemongrass with tomatoes, mushrooms, topped with scallions and cilantro.

Tom Kha Soup (Large)

Tom Kha Soup (Large)

$13.95

Sweet, and sour creamy coconut milk broth with mushrooms, topped with cilantro and scallions.

Noodle Soups (Online)

Thai Noodle Soup

Thai Noodle Soup

Won Ton Noodles Soup

Won Ton Noodles Soup

$13.95

Cleared broth soup with steamed yellow noodles, home-made wonton, bean sprout, top with fried garlic, cilantro, and scallions.

Tom Yum with Noodle soup

Tom Yum with Noodle soup

Roasted Duck with Noodle Soup

Roasted Duck with Noodle Soup

$14.95
Khao Soi

Khao Soi

$15.95

Salads (Online)

House Salad

House Salad

$8.95

Healthy fresh roman heart with shredded carrot, red onion, cucumber, tomato, dressing with sweet sauce, topped with roasted peanuts.

Siam 9 Salad

Siam 9 Salad

$11.95

Mixed fresh roman heart, shredded carrot, steamed vermicelli noodles, top with crushed. peanut, grilled chicken satay. Served with peanut sauce and sweet and sour sauce.

Papaya Salad

Papaya Salad

$12.95

Shredded green papaya, carrot, green bean mixed with chili garlic, home-made tamarind, and fish sauce. Dressing with fresh roman heart, top with crush peanut.

Chicken Salad (Larb kai)

Chicken Salad (Larb kai)

$12.95

Cooked ground meats mixed with red onion, scallion, cilantro, grilled rice powder in spicy. lime sauce. Dressing with fresh roman heart and sliced cucumber.

Beef Salad

Beef Salad

$12.95

Cooked ground meats mixed with red onion, scallion, cilantro, grilled rice powder in spicy. lime sauce. Dressing with fresh roman heart and sliced cucumber.

Shrimp Salad

Shrimp Salad

$13.95

Cooked shrimp, vermicelli noodles mixed with red onion, scallion, cilantro in spicy sweet-sour sauce. Dressing with fresh roman heart.

Noodles and Rice (Online Dinner)

Pad Lomen (Dinner)

Pad Lomen (Dinner)

Yellow noodles stir fried with carrot, cabbage and scallions in home-made special sauce.

Pad Ped Lomen (Dinner)

Pad Ped Lomen (Dinner)

Yellow noodles stir fried with smoke chili garlic, bell pepper, onions, carrot and basil leave in home-made spicy special sauce.

Pad Thai (Dinner)

Pad Thai (Dinner)

Rice noodles stir fried with traditional pad Thai sauce, egg, bean sprout, scallion, top with ground peanut.

Spicy Pad Thai (Dinner)

Spicy Pad Thai (Dinner)

A version of Thai spicy sauce stir- fried with rice noodle, egg, carrot, onion, bell pepper and basil leaves.

Pad Won Sen (Dinner)

Pad Won Sen (Dinner)

Vermicelli noodle stir-fry with egg, carrot, peas, cabbage, baby corn, scallion in house sauce.

Basil Pad Won Sen (Dinner)

Basil Pad Won Sen (Dinner)

Smoked chili garlic stir-fried with vermicelli noodles, egg, bell pepper, carrot, onion, basil leave in spicy basil sauce.

Pad See Eew (Dinner)

Pad See Eew (Dinner)

Stir fried wide noodles, egg, carrot, broccoli, cabbage, bean sprout in house sauce.

Siam Drunken Noodle (Dinner)

Siam Drunken Noodle (Dinner)

Smoked chili garlic stir fried with wide rice noodles, egg, bell pepper, green bean, onion, carrots, basil leaves in house sauce.

Siam 9 Noodle (Dinner)

Siam 9 Noodle (Dinner)

Stir fried wai wai noodles with egg, bell pepper, onions, bean sprouts and yellow curry powder in spicy sauce.

Green Curry Fried Rice (Dinner)

Green Curry Fried Rice (Dinner)

Fried rice with egg, carrots, peas, onions, scallions and cashew nuts in green curry. Somewhat spicy.

Siam Fried Rice (Dinner)

Siam Fried Rice (Dinner)

Stir fried white rice with egg, carrots, onions, peas, and scallions in home-made soy sauce.

Tropical Fried Rice (Dinner)

Tropical Fried Rice (Dinner)

Stir fried white rice, egg, mango chunks, pineapple chunks, carrot, onion, peas, scallion, yellow curry powder in house sauce.

Basil Fried Rice (Dinner)

Basil Fried Rice (Dinner)

Stir fried white rice, egg, smoked chili garlic, bell pepper, onions, carrots, and basil leaves in home-made soy sauce.

Mango Fried Rice (Dinner)

Mango Fried Rice (Dinner)

Stir fried white rice with egg, mango chunks, carrot, onion, peas, scallion, yellow curry powder in house sauce.

Pineapple Fried Rice (Dinner)

Pineapple Fried Rice (Dinner)

Stir fried white rice, egg, pineapple chunk, carrot, onion, peas, scallion, yellow curry powder in house sauce.

Pad Kale Noodles (D)

Stir fried wide rice noodles with egg, carrots, kale and bean sprouts in home-made house sauce.

Stir Fried Dishes (Online Dinner)

Siam of Basil - Pad Grapow (Dinner)

Siam of Basil - Pad Grapow (Dinner)

Smoked chili garlic stir fried with bell pepper, onion, green beans, and basil leaves in spicy sauce. Topped with crispy sunny side up.

Siam Basil Stir Fry (Dinner)

Siam Basil Stir Fry (Dinner)

Smoked chili garlic stir fry with bell pepper, onions, green beans, broccoli, and basil leaves in house sauce.

Siam Delight (Dinner)

Siam Delight (Dinner)

Smoked chili garlic stir fried with carrot, broccoli, green beans, baby corn and scallions in house sauce.

Siam Rama (Dinner)

Siam Rama (Dinner)

Creamy peanut sauce topped with steamed broccoli, carrot, and baby corn.

Siam Ginger and Scallion (Dinner)

Siam Ginger and Scallion (Dinner)

Smoked shred ginger stir fried with bell pepper, baby corn, and scallion in house sauce.

Siam Lemongrass (Dinner)

Siam Lemongrass (Dinner)

Smoked chopped lemongrass stir fried with bell pepper, onion, baby corn and scallion in house sauce.

Broccoli Stir Fried (Dinner)

Broccoli Stir Fried (Dinner)

Smoked garlic stir-fried with broccoli, carrot, mushroom, and onion in house sauce.

Siam Cashews (Dinner)

Siam Cashews (Dinner)

Stir fried with pineapple chunks, carrots, bell peppers, bamboo shoots in house sauce, topped with cashew nuts.

Main Dishes (Online Dinner)

Red Curry (Dinner)

Red Curry (Dinner)

Creamy coconut milk cooked with sliced bamboo shoots, red pepper, broccoli, green beans, carrots, and basil leaves in red curry paste.

Green Curry (Dinner)

Green Curry (Dinner)

Creamy coconut milk cooked with sliced bamboo shoots, broccoli, Green peppers, green beans, and basil leaves in green curry paste.

Yellow Curry (Dinner)

Yellow Curry (Dinner)

Creamy coconut milk cooked with pineapple chunks, carrots, onions, potatoes, and baby corn in yellow curry paste.

Massaman Curry (Dinner)

Massaman Curry (Dinner)

Creamy coconut milk cooked with carrots, onions, potatoes in massaman curry paste and topped with roasted peanuts.

Penang Curry (Dinner)

Penang Curry (Dinner)

Creamy coconut milk cooked with red pepper, green beans, carrots, and sliced lime leaves in panang curry paste.

Mango Curry (Dinner)

Mango Curry (Dinner)

Creamy coconut milk cooked with mango chunks, carrot, bell pepper, in yellow curry paste.

Specialty Dishes (Online Dinner)

Spicy Eggplant (Dinner)

Spicy Eggplant (Dinner)

$14.95

Roasted eggplant, stir fried with ground chicken, smoked chili garlic, bell pepper, green bean, onions, and basil leaves in home-made spicy sauce.

Eggplant Delight (Dinner)

Eggplant Delight (Dinner)

$14.95

Roasted eggplant, stir fried with smoked garlic, fried tofu, bell pepper, mushroom, green beans in house sauce.

Spicy Sweet and Sour Fish (Dinner)

Spicy Sweet and Sour Fish (Dinner)

$14.95

Crispy boneless tilapia topped with fried shallots, sweet and sour chili garlic sauce, pineapple chunks, bell pepper, onion, and basil leaves.

Crispy Chicken Pad Thai (Dinner)

Crispy Chicken Pad Thai (Dinner)

$15.95

Rice noodles stir fried with traditional pad Thai sauce, egg, bean sprout and scallion. Topped with crispy chicken and ground peanuts.

Siam Trio (Dinner)

Siam Trio (Dinner)

$16.95

Combinations of chicken, beef and pork sautéed in house sauce with celery, onion, and scallion topped with cashew nuts.

Mongolian Beef (Dinner)

Mongolian Beef (Dinner)

$16.95

Smoked chili garlic stir fried with sliced beef, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, and scallion in brown chili garlic sauce.

Siam Fish (Dinner)

Siam Fish (Dinner)

$17.95

Crispy salmon steak topped with sweet and sour chili garlic sauce, and fried shallots. served with steamed broccoli, carrots, and baby corn.

Seafood Madness (Dinner)

Seafood Madness (Dinner)

$17.95

Combinations of shrimp, scallop, and squid stir-fired with chili garlic, bell pepper, broccoli, onion, and basil leaves in home-made spicy sauce.

Choo Chee Salmon (Dinner)

Choo Chee Salmon (Dinner)

$17.95

Crispy salmon steak cooked with creamy coconut milk, bamboo shoots, green beans, broccoli, bell pepper in choo chee paste and topped with sliced lime leaves.

Seafood Curry (Dinner)

Seafood Curry (Dinner)

$17.95

Combinations of shrimp, scallop, and squid in red curry sauce and creamy coconut milk with bamboo shoots, green beans, broccoli, bell peppers and basil leaves.

Choo Chee Duck (Dinner)

Choo Chee Duck (Dinner)

$20.95

Crispy boneless duck with creamy coconut milk, bamboo shoots, green beans, broccoli, bell pepper in choo chee paste and top with sliced lime leaves.

Tamarind Duck (Dinner)

Tamarind Duck (Dinner)

$20.95

Crispy boneless duck top with fried shallots, home-made tamarind sauce, served with steamed broccoli, carrots, and baby corn.

Creamy Duck (Dinner)

Creamy Duck (Dinner)

$20.95

Crispy boneless duck, steamed broccoli, carrot, baby corn topped with home-made creamy peanut sauce.

Siam Duck (Dinner)

Siam Duck (Dinner)

$20.95

Crispy boneless duck, steamed broccoli, carrot, baby corn topped with home-made ginger soy sauce.

Desserts (Online)

Mango Sticky Rice

Mango Sticky Rice

$8.95

Made fresh homemade sticky rice with freshly ripped mango.

Crispy Banana Roll with Honey

Crispy Banana Roll with Honey

$6.95

Handmade to order crispy banana rolls with a drizzle of honey and sesame seeds.

Custard Sweet Sticky Rice

Custard Sweet Sticky Rice

$7.95
Pumpkin Custard

Pumpkin Custard

$8.95
Banana with Sweet Sticky Rice

Banana with Sweet Sticky Rice

$7.95
Jackfruit with Sweet Sticky Rice

Jackfruit with Sweet Sticky Rice

$7.95
Thai Sweet Coconut Jelly

Thai Sweet Coconut Jelly

$6.95

Fried Iced Cream (Coconut Flavor)

$7.95

Side Dishes (Online)

Sweet and Sour Sauce (Online)

Sweet and Sour Sauce (Online)

$0.50
Peanut Sauce 2 OZ (Online)

Peanut Sauce 2 OZ (Online)

$2.00
White Rice (Online)

White Rice (Online)

$2.00
Brown Rice (Online)

Brown Rice (Online)

$3.00
Sticky Rice (Online)

Sticky Rice (Online)

$3.00
Coconut Rice (Online)

Coconut Rice (Online)

$3.95
Steamed Noodles (Online)

Steamed Noodles (Online)

$2.00

Steamed Chicken

$2.50
Steamed Veggies & Peanut Sauce (Online)

Steamed Veggies & Peanut Sauce (Online)

$8.95

Steamed Veggies + Steamed Chicken

$11.95

Drinks (Online)

Soda

Soda

$2.50
Thai Hot Tea

Thai Hot Tea

$2.50
Thai Iced Tea

Thai Iced Tea

$3.50
Iced Lemon Tea

Iced Lemon Tea

$3.50
Thai Iced Coffee

Thai Iced Coffee

$3.50
Pure Leaf Tea

Pure Leaf Tea

$2.75Out of stock
Bottle of Water

Bottle of Water

$1.50
Golden Milk Tea

Golden Milk Tea

$3.50
Vanilla Chai Latte

Vanilla Chai Latte

$3.50
Golden Milk Bubbles Tea

Golden Milk Bubbles Tea

$4.50
Thai Bubbles Tea

Thai Bubbles Tea

$4.50
Vanilla Chai Latte w/ Boba

Vanilla Chai Latte w/ Boba

$4.50

Unsweetened Thai Iced Tea

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Thai Cuisine!

Website

Location

456 Main St, 5, Holden, MA 01520

Directions

Gallery
Siam 9 image
Siam 9 image
Siam 9 image
Siam 9 image

