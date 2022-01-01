Thai
Siam Inn Thai Cuisine By Kungwan Bistro
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info
We are Thai Authentic Noodle Soup.
Location
110 North Avenue West, Cranford, NJ 07016
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Kawee Thai Cusine - Berkeley Heights
4.6 • 995
301 Springfield Ave Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922
View restaurant
More near Cranford