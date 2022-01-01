Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai

Siam Inn Thai Cuisine By Kungwan Bistro

review star

No reviews yet

110 North Avenue West

Cranford, NJ 07016

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad See Ew
Veggie Spring Rolls
Drunken Noodle

Appetizers

Dumpling (6Pcs)

Dumpling (6Pcs)

$8.95

Steam or fried chicken dumpling served with ginger sauce

Veggie Dumpling

$8.95

Steam or fried vegetable dumpling served with ginger sauce.

Shrimp Shumai

Shrimp Shumai

$8.95

Steam or fried shrimp shumai served with ginger sauce

Veggie Spring Rolls

Veggie Spring Rolls

$8.95

Fried vegetable spring rolls served with sweet chili sauce

Fried Rice

Thai Fried Rice

Thai fried rice style with onion, scallion, tomato and egg

Basil Fried Rice

Basil Fried Rice

Basil fried rice style with onion, bell pepper, basil and egg

Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple fried rice style with curry, onion, scallion, pineapple and egg

Teriyaki Fried Rice

Teriyaki fried rice style with onion, scallion, red pepper, carrot and egg

Stir-fried Noodle

Pad Thai Noodle

Stir-fried rice noodle with bean sprout, scallion and egg. topped with ground peanut

Drunken Noodle

Stir-fried egg noodle with onion, bell pepper, basil and egg

Lo Mein Noodle

Stir-fried egg noodle with onion, bell pepper, cabbage, bean sprout and egg

Teriyaki Noodle

Stir-fried egg noodle with onion, red pepper, broccoli, carrot and egg

Pad See Ew

Stir-fried flat noodle with broccoli, carrot and egg

Curry Dish

Green Curry

Your choice of protein with broccoli, green pepper and basil served with white rice

Red Curry

Your choice of protein with broccoli, red pepper and basil served with white rice

Special

Spicy Basil

Spicy Basil

$14.95

Thai-style spicy with onion, bell pepper, basil in basil sauce served with white rice and fried egg

Pad Cashew Nut

$14.95

Stir-fried your choice of meat with onion, bell pepper, carrot, cashew nut in chili brown sauce served with white rice and fried egg

Noodle Soup

$14.50

Canned Soda

Canned Coke

Canned Coke

$2.00
Canned Diet Coke

Canned Diet Coke

$2.00
Canned Fanta Orange

Canned Fanta Orange

$2.00
Canned Sprite

Canned Sprite

$2.00
Canned Ginger Ale

Canned Ginger Ale

$2.00
Canned Canada Dry Sparkling

Canned Canada Dry Sparkling

$2.00

Homemade Drinks

Thai Iced Tea

$3.50

Iced Lemon Tea

$3.50
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
We are Thai Authentic Noodle Soup.

110 North Avenue West, Cranford, NJ 07016

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

