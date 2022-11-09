Main picView gallery
Thai

Siam Lotus 1331 Providence Highway

review star

No reviews yet

1331 Providence Highway

Norwood, MA 02062

Order Again

Popular Items

PAD THAI
CHICKEN SATAY
SIAM ROLLS

SATAY

CHICKEN SATAY

$11.00

BEEF SATAY

$13.00

ROLLS

SIAM ROLLS

$9.00

VEGGIES ROLLS

$9.00

ROLLS COMBO

$13.00

FRESH ROLLS

$11.00

CURRY

CURRY TRIANGLE

$9.00

CURRY PUFF

$9.00

WINGS

CHONBURI WINGS

$13.00

MUSSELS

STEAMED MUSSELS

$13.00

SPICY MUSSELS

$14.00

GOLDEN HARVEST

GOLDEN HARVEST

$12.00

BANGKOK STYLE SHUMAI

STEAMED SHUMAI

$11.00

FRIED SHUMAI

$11.00

SHRIMP IN A BLANKET

SHRIMP IN A BLANKET

$12.00

FRIED TOFU

FRIED TOFU

$8.00

CRAB RANGOON

CRAB RANGOON

CRAB RANGOON

$9.00

Homemade Crab Rangoon

TARO PUFF

TARO PUFF

$9.00Out of stock

PECKING DUCK WRAP

Pecking Duck

Pecking Duck

$13.00

cucumbers, scallions mustard and homemade duck sauce

POULTRY & MEAT

CHICKEN WITH CASHEW NUTS

$16.00

PINEAPPLE CHICKEN

$16.00

CHICKEN IN THE GARDEN

$16.00

GINGER

$16.00

GARLIC & PEPPER CHICKEN

$19.00

COUNTRY STYLE CHICKEN BASIL

$17.00

BASIL

$16.00

BROCCOLI

$16.00

BANGKOK BEEF PLATTER

$20.00

HOT BEEF PLATTER

$20.00

MACADAMIA BEEF

$21.00

CHILI PEPPER BEEF

$20.00

WILD BOAR BASIL

$18.00

HONEY PORK

$20.00

RACHA TRIO

$22.00

HOME STYLE DUCK

$30.00

ROYAL DUCK

$30.00

SEAFOOD

SHRIMP IN THE GARDEN

$18.00

SHRIMP & BROCCOLI

$18.00

SHRIMP HIMAPARN

$19.00

PRIK KHING SHRIMP

$19.00

CHILI SHRIMP

$21.00

JUMBO SIZZLING SHRIMP

$28.00

SCALLOP WITH EGGPLANT

$27.00

FISHERMAN’S TREASURE

$25.00

SEAFOOD ROYAL

$25.00

SEAFOOD VOLCANO

$25.00

SALMON

$28.00

CHILI PEPPER SQUID

$20.00

CURRY

RED CURRY

$17.00

GREEN CURRY

$17.00

YELLOW CURRY

$17.00

MASSAMAN CURRY

$17.00

PANANG CURRY

$17.00

CHICKEN JUNGLE CURRY

$17.00

DUCK CHOO CHEE

$30.00

DUCK PANANG CURRY

$30.00

SALMON CHOO CHEE

$28.00

JUMBO SHRIMP CURRY

$28.00

NOODLES

PAD THAI

$16.00

SAVORY NOODLE

$16.00

PAD SEE EW

$16.00

PAD WOON SEN

$16.00

NOODLES & TENDER BEEF

$16.00

LEMONGRASS CHICKEN

$17.00

FRIED RICE

SIAMESE FRIED RICE

$16.00

chicken, shrimps egg, onions, scallion, green peas and snow peas

SPICY CHICKEN FRIED RICE

$16.00

spicy fried rice with chicken, basil leaves, hot peppers, onions, scallions and mushroom

PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE

$17.00

chicken, shrimps, pineapple, mushrooms, green peas and light curry powder

VEGETABLE

VEGGIES FRIED RICE

$15.00

NOODLES TOFU

$15.00

HOMESTYLE VEGGIES

$15.00

Sautéed assorted fresh vegetables with light thin soy sauce

TOFU WITH BABY BOK CHOY

$15.00

TOFU WITH EGGPLANT

$15.00

VEGETABLE CURRY

$15.00

Choice of Red or Green curry sautéed with assorted vegetable and tofu

BASIL TOFU

$15.00

SOUP

TOM YUM

$7.00

BEEF NOODLE SOUP

$8.00

TOM KHA CHICKEN

$7.00

GLASS NOODLE SOUP

$7.00

WONTON SOUP

$8.00

WONTON TOMYUM SOUP

$8.00

SALADS

PAPAYA

$13.00

CRYING TIGER

$18.00

YUM NUA

$18.00

LARB GAI

$15.00

HOUSE SALAD

$10.00
MANGO SALAD

MANGO SALAD

$13.00

NON ALCOHOL DRINKS

THAI ICE TEA

$6.00

THAI ICE COFFEE

$6.00

THAI ICE GREEN TEA

$5.00Out of stock

LEMONADE

$5.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

$4.00

APPLE JUICE

$4.00

ICE TEA

$4.00

SOFT DRINKS

$4.00

SPARKLING WATER, SAN PELLEGRINO

$8.00

JASMINE TEA

$4.00

GREEN TEA

$4.00

HARBAL TEA

$4.00

COFFEE

$4.00

THAI ICE TEA no Ice

$6.00

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$4.00

Panna Water

$5.00

SIDES

BROWN RICE

$3.00

WHITE RICE

$2.00

STEAMED NOODLES

$3.00

PEANUT SAUCE

$2.00

CUCUMBER SAUCE

$1.00

SWEET&SOUR SAUCE

$1.00

CARROT SAUCE

$1.00

HOT SAUCE

$0.50

BABY BOK CHOY

$8.00

STEAM VEGETABLE

$7.00

DRIED PORK

$2.00

WING SAUCE

$1.00

LIME\LEMON

$0.50

ICE CREAM

COCONUT ICE CREAM

$6.00

GINGER ICE CREAM

$6.00

SWEET STICKY RICE MANGO

SWEET STICKY RICE MANGO

$10.00
All hours
Sunday4:05 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:05 am - 3:05 pm, 4:05 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:05 am - 3:05 pm, 4:05 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:05 am - 3:05 pm, 4:05 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:05 am - 3:05 pm, 4:05 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:05 am - 3:05 pm, 4:05 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday4:05 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Fine Thai Cuisine

Location

1331 Providence Highway, Norwood, MA 02062

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Map
