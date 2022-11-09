Thai
Siam Lotus 1331 Providence Highway
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:05 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:05 am - 3:05 pm, 4:05 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:05 am - 3:05 pm, 4:05 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:05 am - 3:05 pm, 4:05 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:05 am - 3:05 pm, 4:05 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:05 am - 3:05 pm, 4:05 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|4:05 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Fine Thai Cuisine
Location
1331 Providence Highway, Norwood, MA 02062
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Little Spoon Thai Kitcken - 952 Great Plain Avenue
No Reviews
952 Great Plain Avenue Needham, MA 02492
View restaurant
Is Original Thai cuisine - 1671 Beacon St, Brookline, MA 02445
No Reviews
1671 Beacon St, Brookline, MA 02445 Brookline, MA 02445
View restaurant