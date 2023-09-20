- Home
Siam Marina 16846 Oak Park Ave
16846 Oak Park Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60477
Dinner
Appetizers
Ahi Appetizer
Sesame encrusted, seared, served w/ ginger tamarind sauce
Asparagus Crispy Rolls
Fresh asparagus, bacon, & mozzarella, dusted w/ parmesan
Avocado Crispy Rolls
Avocado, red onion, tomato, & cilantro
Baked Oysters
Six oysters topped w/ bacon & parmesan in Thai basil sauce
Calamari Tempura
Tempura-battered calamari rings
Chicken Tempura
Chicken breast in tempura batter, dusted w/ parmesan
Crab & Cream Cheese
Crab meat, cream cheese, carrots, cabbage, & noodles
Duo Cargot
Escargot & shrimp, green Thai basil curry, served w/ four halves of garlic bread
Fish Cakes Delight
Chilean sea bass, mahi-mahi, salmon, panko, served w/ mustard sauce
Green Beans Tempura
Tempura batter & parmesan glazed w/ginger-soy sauce
Honey Smoked Salmon Rolls
Fresh smoked salmon, mango, red onions, bell pepper, cilantro & wasabi mayo; served w/ wasabi ginger soy
Lemongrass Beef Appetizer
Lemongrass-marinated beef w/ sprinkled sesame seeds
Lobster Mango Summer Rolls
Lobster, mango, carrots, & mixed greens wrapped in clear rice paper, served w/ tangy hoisin-lime sauce
Peasant's Chicken Satay
Grilled tenderloin marinated in curry, coconut purée, served w/ hoisin-peanut sauce
Phnom Penh Shrimp Skewers
Pork Meatballs
Ribs Appetizer
Half a slab coated w/ a smoked hoisin-peanut sauce
Roll Me Out Crispy Platter
A beautiful spread containing one pair of each crispy roll
Saffion Shrimp
Shrimp in saffron tempura batter, dusted w/ parmesan
Seafood Crispy Rolls
Lobster, shrimp, scallops, crab meat, carrots, cabbage, cilantro, & noodles
Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura
Chef's choice of vegetables & shrimp in tempura batter
Shrimp Rolls
Shrimp, celery, & bacon
Thai Chicken Eggrolls
Classic Thai rolls w/ ground chicken, noodles, carrots, & cabbage
Thai Sassy Hot Wings
Six bone-in wings, pineapple, mango, Asian-Cajun sauce, dusted w/ parmesan
Thai Spring Rolls
Soft crepes, cucumbers, bean sprouts, tofu, onions, & eggs, served w/ plum sauce
Vietnamese Spring Rolls
Shrimp, chicken, & basil with fresh vegetables in rice paper, served w/ hoisin-peanut sauce
Young Mountain Lamb
Two lamb chops marinated in fresh garlic & curry, served w/ hoisin-peanut sauce
Curry
Green Curry
Bell peppers, bamboo shoots, hot peppers, coconut milk, & fresh basil
Monk Curry
Vegetarian curry, tofu, & vegetables
Mussaman Curry
Coconut milk, potatoes, pineapples, onions, & roasted nuts
Panang
Cardamom, coconut milk, bell peppers, Thai basil, & peanut butter
Pineapple Curry
Fresh pineapple, coconut milk, shrimp, & red onions
Red Curry
Bell peppers, bamboo shoots, hot peppers, coconut milk, & fresh basil
Salmon Curry
Seafood Panang
Shrimp, mussels, scallops, squid, basil, bell peppers, & peanut butter
Siam Spicy Catfish Curry
Deep fried catfish fillet, bell peppers, green beans, & crispy basil
Thai Banana Curry Duck
Duck, coconut milk, fresh bananas, basil, pineapples, & chef's choice of vegetables
Duck-Pork-Lamb-Beef
Almond Beef
Bangkok Ribs Dinner
Full slab coated w/ a smoked hoisin-peanut sauce
Duck Confit
Duck legs, bok choy, bacon, mango-orange Jus de Canard Lié, served w/ mashed potatoes
Five Spiced Duck
Asian roast duck on a bed of ginger fried rice, served w/ ginger & green onion duck sauce
Grand Marnier Beef Stew
Sweet potatoes, carrots, onions, & rich five-spice broth laced w/ Grand Marnier
Grilled Flank Steak
14 oz steak, sautéed mushrooms & onions, served w/ mashed potatoes
Lamb Chop Dinner
Five New Zealand chops marinated in curry & coconut purée, served w/ mashed potatoes
Lemongrass Beef Dinner
Lemongrass-marinated beef w/ sprinkled sesame seeds & a side of cucumber salad
Mango Short Ribs
Mango Vodka Bourguignon cross-cut short ribs served w/ mashed potatoes
Pepper Steak
Beef tenderloin w/ stir-fried tomatoes, bell peppers, peapods, & asparagus, in homemade steak sauce
Peppercorn Beef
Spicy beef tenderloin sautéed w/peppers, onions, crushed garlic, bamboo shoots & basil leaves
Pork Chop
Marinated & grilled chop, five-spiced apples, served on a bed of Hawaiian fried rice
Shiitake Duck & Shrimp
Hand-shredded duck, shrimp, & vegetables in an exotic mushroom soy sauce
Siam Beef Lover
Beef tenderloin & cashews marinated in a unique steak sauce, served w/ chef's choice of fresh vegetables
Suon Nuong
To Die For Pork Shank
Braised in a sweet caramelized sauce, pork belly, & hard-boiled egg
Fried Rice
Basil Fried Rice
Fried rice w/ jalapeños, onions, & fresh Thai basil leaves
Curry Fried Rice
Pineapple Fried Rice
Chicken, shrimp (2 pcs), pineapples, scrambled eggs, baby corn, raisins, carrots, & green onion
Salmon Fried Rice
Thai Fried Rice
House fried rice cooked in our signature seasoning
Noodles
Drunken Noodles
Wide flat rice noodles, carrots, bean sprouts, pea pods, basil, scrambled eggs, bamboo, & a touch of exotic wine
Karee Noodles
Lard nard
Pad See Eiw
Wide flat rice noodles, scrambled eggs, broccoli, & baby bok choy in a sweet soy sauce
Pad Thai
Rice noodles, bean sprouts, carrots, cabbages, scrambled eggs, & peanuts in a light sweet & sour tamarind sauce
Pad Woon Sen
Thin bean thread noodles, chicken, eggs, shrimp (2pcs), & Chef's Choice of fresh vegetables
Seafood Noodles
Egg noodles, shrimp, scallops, calamari, mussels, shiitake mushrooms, bamboo shoots, & bean sprouts
Spicy Noodles
Salads
Cucumber Salad
Fresh cucumber, carrots, cabbage, jalapeño, & ginger-vinaigrette
Green Mango Salad
Sautéed shrimp, shredded green mango, cilantro, & red onion in mango-lime dressing
Namsod
Siam Salad
Mixed spring greens, stir-fried asparagus, balsamic vinegar, parmesan, & peanut sauce
Seafood
Asparagus Lover Scallop & Shrimp
Sautéed shrimp, scallops, shiitake mushrooms, pea pods, in a ginger soy glaze
Bangkok Salmon
Baked, served w/stir-fried fresh vegetables
Chef Tammy's Seafood Delight
Sautéed lobster tail (8oz), scallops, shrimp, mango, asparagus, & peapods, in a gingered soy sauce
Cilantro Lime Tilapia
Tempura-battered fillet in a cilantro & lemon-butter sauce
Claypot
Lemongrass Scallop & Shrimp
Luxury Seafood Claypot
Sea bass, sea scallops, & shrimp simmered in a caramelized black pepper sauce
Red Snapper
Deep-fried whole snapper, sautéed baby corn, bell peppers, mushrooms, carrots, pineapples, & tomatoes in a richly spiced sweet-sour sauce
Sea Bass
Steamed w/ ginger sauce & served w/ stir-fried fresh vegetables
Soldier of the Red Sea
Scallops, shrimp, salmon, mussels, calamari, bell peppers, & green beans stir-fried in a spicy sauce
Spanish Branzino
Roasted & served in a cilantro-lemon anchovy sauce
Spicy-Baked Salmon
Baked, served w/stir-fried fresh vegetables
Sugarcane Salmon
Baked, served w/stir-fried fresh vegetables
Sides
Soups
Asparagus & Crab Soup
French-inspired thick creamy soup, made w/ white asparagus, fresh crab meat, & angel hair noodles
Coconut Soup
Aromatic lemongrass, coconut broth, galangal, mushrooms, sweet bell pepper, cilantro, & kaffir lime
Pho
Aromatic 48-hour beef broth w/ a sachet d'épices, served with rice noodles, bean sprouts, basil, cilantro, & jalapeño
Tom Yum
Galangal, lemongrass, mushrooms, bell peppers, cilantro, & lime
Won Ton Soup
Ground shrimp, chicken, bean sprouts, pea pods, & green onions in a savory beef broth
Stir Fry
Broccoli
Stir-fried in a garlic ginger soy gravy
Garlic
Marinated in garlic, pepper, & brandy, served w/ stir-fried vegetables
Ginger
Hot & Spicy
Garlic, onions, bamboo shoots, bell pepper, & hot pepper sauce
Mixed Greenery
Chef's choice of fresh stir-fried vegetables in exotic soy
Nutty
Pineapple Cashew
Sautéed shrimp with pineapples, cashews, & vegetables
Sesame Chicken
Tempura chicken, stir-fried vegetables, & tamarind sauce
Siam Delight
Thai stir-fry sauce, & chef's choice of fresh vegetables
Spicy Basil Leaves
Basil leaves, jalapeños, crushed garlic, mushrooms, & bell peppers in a light spicy sauce
Upscale Asian fusion fine dining & martini bar
16846 Oak Park Ave, Tinley Park, IL 60477