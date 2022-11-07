Siamo Napoli

La Gerla Brunello di Montalcino

$60.00

The KING of Tuscan Wines. 5 years of aging required before release. Entry into a Brunello without breaking the bank. a blend of both the Canalicchio and Castelnuovo vineyards. The grapes are kept cool for 7-8 days before fermentation, which lasts up to 15 days. The wine is then transferred to large 50-100hl casks and is aged for three years, racked twice a year, then bottled. It is then aged for an additional year before release. This is classic Brunello; focused and flavorful, with hints of violets and berries on the nose, a rich, velvety texture and excellent acidity.