Italian
Pizza
Bars & Lounges
Siamo Napoli
1,956 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Welcome to our authentic Italian Restaurant located in the heart of North Park, San Diego CA. Here, you will have the chance to indulge in traditional Neapolitan dishes, pizzas, desserts and more. You can also taste many imported wines of various varieties, both local and imported beers and full bar service for classic and modern cocktails.
Location
3959 30th St, San Diego, CA 92104
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tribute Pizza - North Park, San Diego
4.6 • 1,602
3077 North Park Way San Diego, CA 92104
View restaurant
619 Spirits North Park - 3015 Lincoln Ave
No Reviews
3015 Lincoln Ave San Diego, CA 92104
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in San Diego
Tribute Pizza - North Park, San Diego
4.6 • 1,602
3077 North Park Way San Diego, CA 92104
View restaurant