Italian
Pizza
Bars & Lounges

Siamo Napoli

1,956 Reviews

$$

3959 30th St

San Diego, CA 92104

Popular Items

Popular Items

Margherita
Cesar
Burrata e Carciofi

DAILY CHEF SPECIALS

Gnocchi Special

Gnocchi Special

$29.00

Potato Dumplings, Fennel Sausage, Porcini Mushroom, Truffle oil, Parmesan reduction sauce.

Linguine Nero

Linguine Nero

$37.00

Squid Ink Pasta, Caledonian Prawns Head On, Manila Clams, Black Mussels, fresh Scallops, cherry tomato, Calabrian chili pepper.

Campanelle Special

Campanelle Special

$28.00

Artisan Bell Shape pasta, Beef Cheek, Fennel Sausage, Cherry tomato in pink vodka sauce topped w Burrata Cheese.

Artichokes Special (VEGAN)

Artichokes Special (VEGAN)

$18.00

Artichokes with whole stem on, garlic and Extra Vergin Olive oil topped with fresh Basil and Parseley.

Spaghetti Vongole ( Clams )

Spaghetti Vongole ( Clams )

$26.00

Spaghetti Clams, Confit Cherry Tomato, Garlic , Extra Virgin olive oil and Italian parsley.

ANTIPASTI

Delicious starters for your enjoyment.
Antipasto di Mare

Antipasto di Mare

$18.00

Octopus, calamari, shrimp, fennel and frisee.

Burratina

Burratina

$17.00

Organic heirloom tomato and imported burrata.

Calamari

Calamari

$17.00

Lightly fried calamari and castelvetrano olives.

Cozze

Cozze

$17.00

Steamed Carlsbad mussels, black pepper and local farm lemon.

Croque Arancini

Croque Arancini

$16.00

Yukon potato croquette and neapolitan risotto ball.

Fiore di Zucca

Fiore di Zucca

$17.00

Squash blossom, ricotta, provola, salame, IPA tempura.

Salumi e Mozzarella Bar

Salumi e Mozzarella Bar

$27.00

Your Selection of 3 Meats and 3 Types of Cheese. Click Me for Options.

Zuppa (VEGAN)

Zuppa (VEGAN)

$13.00

Minestrone Soup

Burrata Special with Truffle

Burrata Special with Truffle

$19.00

Burrata Cheese, Heirloom Tomato, Truffle Mushroom Confit , Arugula and Balsamic reduction

INSALATA

Selection of fresh salads with premium ingredients.
Casa (VEGAN)

Casa (VEGAN)

$8.00

Garden greens, strawberries and house dressing.

Cesar

Cesar

$10.00

Because, why not?

Panzanella

Panzanella

$14.00

Cucumber, tomato, tuna conserva, olives, croûtons provolone, vinagrette.

Arucola

Arucola

$11.00

Orange, fennel, goat cheese, dates, citrus dressing.

Crescione

Crescione

$12.00

Yellow beets, Arugula, avocado, Gorgonzola and walnuts and balsamic.

PIZZE NAPOLETANE

Authentic Neapolitan style pizza (Pomodoro sauce, mozzarella and basil, EVO Oil. ) cooked in our traditional oven.
Margherita

Margherita

$15.00

Authentic Neapolitan style pizza (Pomodoro sauce, mozzarella and basil, EVO Oil. )

Piccante

Piccante

$18.00

Pomodoro sauce, mozzarella, sopressata, calabrian peppers.

Salciccia e Friarielli

Salciccia e Friarielli

$18.00

Mozzarella, house-made fennel sausage, rapini.

Burrata e Carciofi

Burrata e Carciofi

$18.00

Burrata, mozzarella, artichokes, cherry tomato and basil.

Vegetariana

$16.00

Pomodoro sauce, mozzarella grilled zucchini, artichoke, roasted pepper.

Gamberi e Asparagi

Gamberi e Asparagi

$17.00

Mozzarella, shrimp, asparagus, Gorgonzola.

Contadina

Contadina

$18.00

Pomodoro sauce, mozzarella house fennel sausage with mixed mushrooms.

Sofia

Sofia

$16.00

Cherry tomato, pancetta, provola affumicata, arugula, parmigiano

Vegana

$17.00

Pomodoro sauce, vegan mozzarella, basil, EVO Oil.

Calzone Napoletano

Calzone Napoletano

$18.00

Ricotta, mozzarella, salame and parmigiano.

Pizza dello Chef

$22.00

Please contact the restaurant and ask for our special pizza of the day. Grazie, ciao!

PASTA

Enjoy our home made pasta!
Gnocchi alla Sorrentinas

Gnocchi alla Sorrentinas

$21.00

Potato dumpling, tomato sauce and smoked provola.

Parpardelle con il Ragu D'Agnello

Parpardelle con il Ragu D'Agnello

$27.00

Cabernet infused pasta with slow braised lamb ragout.

Penne Bolognese

Penne Bolognese

$19.95

Penne pasta in everyones favorite meat sauce.

Ravioli Melanzana

Ravioli Melanzana

$23.00

Handmade ravioli filled with eggplant parmigiana, cherry tomato and parmigiano fondue.

Cannelloni

Cannelloni

$22.00

Beef ragù, ricotta, mozzarella, parmigiano.

Calamarata

Calamarata

$26.00

Artisan rings pasta, calamari, clams, mussels, shrimp in light tomato.

Scialatelli

Scialatelli

$25.00

Handmade thick cut pasta, yellow cherry tomato, manila clams and tiger shrimp.

Risotto con Gamberi E Asparagi

Risotto con Gamberi E Asparagi

$24.00

Carnaroli rice, roasted butternut squash, fennel sausage, Gorgonzola.

Capunti

Capunti

$24.00

Artisan pasta shell, house made fennel sausage, rapini and chili pepper.

Spaghetti Meatballs

Spaghetti Meatballs

$20.95

Spaghetti with fresh pomodoro sauce and homemade meatballs.

Lobster Ravioli

Lobster Ravioli

$29.00

Homemade Ravioli stuffed with lobster tail, ricotta, parmesan, in a very spicy cherry tomato sauce.

Lasagna Napoli

Lasagna Napoli

$27.00

Classic Beef Meatlovers Lasagna

Burratta Ravioli Special

$24.00

Ravioli stuffed with buratta, ricotta, and topped with artichokes and crispy pancetta.

Pennette Pesto e Pollo

$18.00

Penne pasta in a house made pesto sauce with grilled chicken topped with mascarpone.

SECONDI PIATTI

Excellent choice for a hearty dish.
Pollo Capri

Pollo Capri

$25.00

Breaded double breasted chicken, eggplant, pomodoro sauce and mozzarella and side of penne pasta.

Cioppino di Positano

Cioppino di Positano

$31.00

Salmon, scallop, shrimp, mussels, clams, calamari in a tomato sauce

Bistecca

Bistecca

$34.00

10oz Rib-Eye steak, mushroom sauce, roasted potato and broccoli rabe.

Carne alla Genovese

$28.00Out of stock

Braised bone-in short rib with red onions and cabernet reduction, served with ziti pasta.

Branzino dello Chef

Branzino dello Chef

$33.00

Mediterranean Branzino Seabass, Sicilian Olives, Fingerling Potatoes, Artichokes, Lemon Meyer Sauce

Salmone allo Zafferano

Salmone allo Zafferano

$28.00

Salmon ,asparagus, cherry tomatoes, and garlic in a saffron light cream sauce with a side of fingerling potatoes and artichokes.

Pollo alla Boscaiola

Pollo alla Boscaiola

$24.00

Double breasted chicken, mushroom, cherry tomato, Chardonnay.

VEGAN MENU'

Gnocchi Campagnola

Gnocchi Campagnola

$23.00

Potato Dumpling , Porcini Mushroom, Artichokes, Extra VIrgin Olive Oil, Tomato Paste and Italian Herbs.

Campanelle Puttanesca

Campanelle Puttanesca

$22.00

Bell Shaped Pasta, Cherry Tomato, Capers, Black Olives and Calabrian Chili Peppers.

Penne Arrabbiata

Penne Arrabbiata

$19.00

Penne Pasta, Tomato sauce, Garlic, Shallots, Neapolitan Chili Peppers and topped with Vegan Cheese.

Cavolfiore Al Forno

Cavolfiore Al Forno

$14.00

Roasted Heirloom Cauliflower, Capers, Fresno Hot Peppera and Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

SIDES

Sides that will impress you!
Peperoncini Verdi (VEGAN)

Peperoncini Verdi (VEGAN)

$10.00

Sautéed shishito peppers and cherry tomatoes.

Funghi e Pancetta

Funghi e Pancetta

$10.00

Mushroom and pancetta tesa.

Carciofi Saltati (VEGAN)

Carciofi Saltati (VEGAN)

$13.00

Artichoke with EVOO, garlic and parsley.

Patate (VEGAN)

Patate (VEGAN)

$8.00

Roasted Yukon potato.

Polpette

Polpette

$10.00

Two traditional Sunday meatballs in marinara sauce.

DOLCI

Traditional Italian desserts.
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$9.00

Mascarpone, coffee and chocolate.

Lemon Cake

Lemon Cake

$9.00

Mascarpone, Lemon, White Chocolate

Nutella Cheesecake

Nutella Cheesecake

$9.00

Hazelnut Chocolate Lovers

Cannoli

Cannoli

$9.00

House Made Ricotta Cannoli

Wine To Go

Prosecco

$20.00

Straw yellow color and greenish reflections. Its aroma will remind you of peaches and sweet flowers, and its flavor includes fruity hints of pineapples and Rennet apples.

Chianti

$22.00

Red fruits, dried herbs, balsamic vinegar, smoke, and game.

Pinot Grigio

$25.00

Displays intense and aromatic hints of fresh fruit. Dry but well-balanced on the palate, with good intensity. It pairs nicely with Italian appetizers, pasta dishes and risottos,

Macarico Aglianico del Vulture 'Macari

Macarico Aglianico del Vulture 'Macari

$25.00

From a spent volcano in tiny Basilicata. Dark-fruited, smoky, and mineral, to be sure, but it also has freshness and lift. mulberry, blackberry, cassis, licorice, tobacco, dried violets.

Feudo di San Gregorio Falanghina

Feudo di San Gregorio Falanghina

$25.00

Similar to our California Sauvignon Blanc. Yellow apple, pear and citrus alongside firm acidity and a hint of saline (ocean breeze.)

Cadia Barbera d'Alba Superiore

Cadia Barbera d'Alba Superiore

$30.00

succulent with notes of rich jam, chocolate, blackberries, and hints of vanilla. The wine has a good structure with a nice balance of acid.

Brea Chardonnay Santa Lucia Highlands

Brea Chardonnay Santa Lucia Highlands

$25.00

Pear and citrus notes on the nose and the fleshy mouthfeel delivers flavors of nectarine, Asian pear, and apricots. Done in stainless steel to preserve the freshness of fruit.

TorCalvano Vino Nobile di Montepulciano

TorCalvano Vino Nobile di Montepulciano

$35.00

Silky smooth with elegant, juicy cherry and berry fruit; lush, earthy, a classic example of this fine, underappreciated appellation

Villa Matilde Greco di Tufo

Villa Matilde Greco di Tufo

$35.00

On palate tangy , bright acidity lifts ripe white peach, yellow pear and tangerine following with a white-almond note.

Enos Cabernet Sauvignon Sonoma

Enos Cabernet Sauvignon Sonoma

$25.00

The palate is broad with ultra fine tannins and flavors of blackberry, cherry, pie crust and a lingering hint of coffee.

Ferlat Silvano Sauvignon

Ferlat Silvano Sauvignon

$40.00

Skin Contact Sauvignon. elderflower, mint, exotic fruit, (grapefruit, pineapple, passion fruit, white peach, apricot and yellow plum). (2017 vintage had to use an old picture.)

La Gerla Brunello di Montalcino

La Gerla Brunello di Montalcino

$60.00

The KING of Tuscan Wines. 5 years of aging required before release. Entry into a Brunello without breaking the bank. a blend of both the Canalicchio and Castelnuovo vineyards. The grapes are kept cool for 7-8 days before fermentation, which lasts up to 15 days. The wine is then transferred to large 50-100hl casks and is aged for three years, racked twice a year, then bottled. It is then aged for an additional year before release. This is classic Brunello; focused and flavorful, with hints of violets and berries on the nose, a rich, velvety texture and excellent acidity.

check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markIntimate
check markRomantic
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markContactless Delivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Welcome to our authentic Italian Restaurant located in the heart of North Park, San Diego CA. Here, you will have the chance to indulge in traditional Neapolitan dishes, pizzas, desserts and more. You can also taste many imported wines of various varieties, both local and imported beers and full bar service for classic and modern cocktails.

3959 30th St, San Diego, CA 92104

Siamo Napoli image

