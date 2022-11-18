Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Siamsa Irish Pub Stroudsburg

review star

No reviews yet

636 Main Street

Stroudsburg, PA 18360

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Caesar Salad
Shepherd's Pie
Pub Pretzels

Appetizers

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.95

Tender white meat chicken, cheddar cheese, black beans and jalapenos topped with scallions and a side of salsa and sour cream

Mozzarella Loaf

$9.95

Gooey, warm mozzarella cheese loaf coated in tempura and fried until golden brown, served with marinara and pesto.

Pierogis

$9.95

Cheese and potato filled pierogis topped with garlic butter, caramelized onions and served with a side of sour cream

Pub Pretzels

$8.95

Warm soft pretzels served with a beer cheese for dipping

Siamsa Fries

$10.95

Golden fries topped with cheddar, bacon, scallions, ranch dressing and a side of beer cheese

Smoked Salmon

$13.95

Irish smoked salmon served with capers, red onions, freshly baked Irish brown bread, Boursin cheese and horseradish aioli

Wings

$14.95

Choose from the following sauces. Hot/Mild/Whiskey BBQ/Garlic Parmesan/Cajun/Teriyaki/McHale's/Smokey Honey Garlic/Honey Sriracha Served with bleu cheese and celery

Onion Rings

$8.95

Beer battered and fried golden, served with horseradish cream sauce

50 Wings

$50.00

Pulled Pork Fries

$12.95

Crispy potato wedges tossed in a blend of dry buffalo seasoning topped with our cheese sauce, smoked pulled pork, red onions, tomatoes, scallions and chipotle sour cream

Burgers and Sandwiches

Angus Burger

$12.95

Juicy 8oz angus beef cooked to your liking with lettuce, tomato and raw onion on a Kaiser roll

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.95

Slow roasted pulled pork topped with whiskey BBQ sauce, melted cheddar cheese and coleslaw served on a kaiser roll

Black and Blueberry Burger

$13.95

Cheesesteak

$12.95

Choose from chicken or beef with sautéed onions, beer cheese and American cheese on a 12” hoagie roll

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.95

Crab Cake Sandwich

$15.95

Egg Sandwich

$6.99

Fat Boy Burger

$13.95

Juicy 8oz angus beef cooked to your liking topped with American cheese, Irish rashers, bacon, onion ring on a Kaiser roll

Fish Sandwich

$15.95

Pot Roast Sandwich

$15.95

Slow-roasted pot roast with provolone and a roasted garlic & cayenne aioli

Reuben

$12.95

New York style corned beef with sauerkraut, swiss cheese and Russian dressing on grilled rye bread

Siamsa Burger

$13.95

Juicy 8oz angus beef cooked to your liking with cheddar cheese, sautéed onions, HP sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion on a Kaiser roll

Soups and Salads

Bowl of Potato Leek

$6.95

Bowl of Soup of the Day

$6.95

Caesar Salad

$12.95

With house made croutons and dressing topped with freshly grated parmesan

Cup of Potato Leek

$3.95

Cup of Soup of the Day

$3.95

House Salad

$10.95

Spring mix with tomato, carrots, cucumber, red onion and croutons

Onion Soup

$8.95

Made with Stroudsburg’s own Banter’s Overcast cider, honey, curry, garlic crostini and melted swiss

Mandarin Salad

$12.95

Irish Classics

Bangers and Mash

$15.95

Three traditional Irish sausages served over mashed potatoes and topped with onion gravy

Beef Stew

$15.95

Tender beef, potatoes, carrots and onions slow simmered in a rich stock

Chicken Curry

$15.95

Tender chicken in curry sauce over your choice of basmati rice, fries or both

Corned Beef and Cabbage

$14.95

New York style, beer braised corned beef with cabbage and potatoes. Served with a side of horseradish cream

Fish and Chips

$15.95

Golden fried Alaskan haddock with fries and homemade tartar sauce

Irish Breakfast

$13.95

Two eggs any style, rashers, bangers, black and white pudding, grilled tomato, fries and freshly baked brown bread

Shepherd's Pie

$15.95

Lean ground beef simmered with carrots, onions and a traditional brown gravy, topped with fresh mashed potatoes

Desserts

KC Cupcake

$5.00

Creme Brulee Cheesecake

$6.95

Peanut Butter Snickers Cake

$6.95

Chocolate Torte

$7.95

Sides

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

Side Fries

$5.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Side Rice

$2.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Side Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Side Brown Bread

$2.00

Side Marinara

$1.00

Side Soda Bread

$2.00

Side Coleslaw

$1.50

Kids

Kids Fingers

$6.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Kids Sliders

$6.95

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.95

Kids Pizza

$6.95

Kids Penne Pasta

$6.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLive Music
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

The only authentic Irish Pub in the Poconos.

Website

Location

636 Main Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360

Directions

Gallery
Siamsa Irish Pub image
Siamsa Irish Pub image
Siamsa Irish Pub image

Similar restaurants in your area

Timbers Pub & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
2100 Route 715 Stroudsburg, PA 18360
View restaurantnext
The PourHouse Neighborhood Bar & Grille - 1014 PA-390
orange starNo Reviews
1014 PA-390 MOUNTAINHOME, PA 18342
View restaurantnext
The GOAT Pub & Pie - 700 Main St
orange star4.8 • 156
700 Main St stockertown, PA 18083
View restaurantnext
Birthright Brewing Company
orange starNo Reviews
57 South Main St. Nazareth, PA 18064
View restaurantnext
The Bayou - Easton
orange starNo Reviews
64 Centre Square Easton, PA 18042
View restaurantnext
Two Rivers Brewing - Easton
orange star4.7 • 1,100
542 Northampton St Easton, PA 18042
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Stroudsburg

Thai Orchid
orange star4.5 • 796
30 North 9th Street Stroudsburg, PA 18360
View restaurantnext
Mountain View Vineyard Winery Brewery & Distillery - 2332 Walter Rd Stroudsburg, PA 18360
orange star4.3 • 392
2332 Walters Rd Stroudsburg, PA 18360
View restaurantnext
The Charcuterie
orange star4.6 • 295
548 Main Street Stroudsburg, PA 18360
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Stroudsburg
Tannersville
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Nazareth
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Bath
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Easton
review star
Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)
Hackettstown
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Palmerton
review star
No reviews yet
Branchville
review star
No reviews yet
Bethlehem
review star
Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)
Clinton
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston