好味坊 Haoweifang (SiChuan Alley)
5034 West Colonial Drive
Orlando, FL 32808
Food Menu
主菜Main Course
- Mapo Tofu (Spicy)$13.95
- 肉沫豆腐$13.95
- Beef Brisket Casserole$25.95
- Casserole with Pork Knuckles$20.95
- Fish Flavored Shredded Pork$16.95
- Quick Fried honeycomb Tripe$18.95
- Shredded Pork with Lettuce$18.95
- Tomato Scrambled Eggs$14.95
- Shredded Beef with Pepper$18.95
- Shredded Pork with Bamboo Shoots$16.95
- Eggplant with Minced Meat$16.95
- Grilled Chicken with Bamboo Shoots$25.95
- Dried Shredded Pork$16.95
- Fried Pork Liver$16.95
- spicy crab 香辣蟹$32.95
- bolied beef 水煮牛肉$18.95
- twice cooked pork 回锅肉$18.95
- 辣子鸡 spicy chicken$17.95
- 梅菜扣肉$18.95
- 排骨$18.95
- 上海青$13.95
- 鸡脆骨$20.95
- 爆炒牛肉丝$18.95
- 红烧肉$22.95
- 水煮肉片$17.95
主食Staple Food
- Sichuan Cold Noodles$9.95
- Dan-Dan Noodle with Chili Minced Pork$9.95
- nondle w spicy sweet souce 甜水面$9.95
- Special Rice Noodle$10.95
- 肉丝炒面$10.95
- 牛肉炒面$12.95
- Egg Fried Rice$10.95
- Yangzhou Fried Rice$12.95
- House Special Fried Rice$12.95
- Spicy Wonton in Chili Oil (10 Pieces)$7.95
- Beef Brisket Soup with Rice Noodle$10.95
- Braised Intestines with Rice Noodles$10.95
- Beef Tripe$10.95
- Braised Beef Tendon with Rice Noodles$10.95
- Shredded Pork$10.95
- 三鲜米粉$12.95
- 牛腩汤面$10.95
- 牛肚汤面$10.95
- 牛筋汤面$10.95
- 肉丝汤面$10.95
- 三鲜汤面$12.95
- 肥肠汤面$10.95
- soup dumplings 小笼包$9.99
- 猪肉烧卖$9.95
- add honeycome tripe$3.00
- add intestine$3.00
- add beef tendon$3.00
- 加米粉$2.00
- Fried Egg$1.50
- White Rice$1.50
汤水Soup
好味坊Menu
卤味Braised Cold Dishes
凉拌菜Appetizer
- Chicken Gizzards$10.95
- Sesame Cold Noodle with Sliced Pork Belly in Garlic Sauce$12.95
- Osmanthus Honey Lotus$9.95
- Sliced Beef and Ox Tripe in Chili Sauce$12.95
- Lung Ribs with Special Sauce$8.95
- Steamed Chicken with Szechuan Chili Sauce$14.95
- Steamed Chicken with Pepper$14.95
- Spicy Chili Beef$18.95
- Sliced Pig Ear with Spicy Sauce$10.95
- Boneless Lemon Spicy Chicken Feet$14.95
- 海带丝$7.95
- 酸萝卜$7.95
- 豆腐丝$7.95
- 贡菜$7.95
- 花生米$5.00