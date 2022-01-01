Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sichuan Gourmet - Brookline

No reviews yet

1006 Beacon St

Brookline, MA 02446

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Soup

蛋花湯 Egg Drop Soup

$2.75

🌶️ 酸辣湯 Hot and Sour Soup

$2.75

🌶️ 酸辣抄手 Hot and Soup Wonton Soup (for 2)

$6.50

龍抄手 Wonton Soup (for 2)

$6.50

海鮮湯 Seafood Soup (for 2)

$12.95

酸菜魚片湯 FIsh Filets with Sour Cabbage Soup (for 2)

$11.95

蟹肉蘆筍湯 Crabmeat with Asparagus Soup (for 2)

$11.95

酸菜粉絲湯 White Rice Noodle with Sour Cabbage Soup (for 2)

$10.95

蔬菜豆腐湯 Vegetable and Tofu Soup (for 2)

$9.95

本樓湯 House Special Soup (for 2)

$11.95

Appetizer

素春捲 Vegetable Spring Rolls (2)

$4.50

素餃 Steamed Vegetable Dumplings (6)

$8.95

炸雞翅 Fried Chicken Wings (6)

$8.50

🌶️🌶️ 炸辣雞翅 Spicy Fried Chicken Wings (6)

$8.50

炸雞指 Fried Chicken Fingers

$8.50

蟹角 Fried Crab Rangoon (10)

$8.50

牛串 Sliced Beef Teriyaki (6)

$9.50

無骨排 Boneless Spareribs

$8.95

鍋貼 Peking Ravioli (6)

$8.50

蔥油餅 Scallion Pancake

$6.50

寶寶盤 Pu Pu Platter (for 2)

$19.95

Vegetable Spring Rolls, Boneless Spareribs, Chicken Fingers, Chicken Wings, Beef Teriyaki, and Crab Rangoon

Sichuan Delicacy

🌶️🌶️ 夫妻肺片 Sliced Roast Beef & Tendon with Chili Sauce

$9.95

🌶️ 蒜泥白肉 Steamed Bacon with Fresh Garlic Sauce

$8.95

🌶️ 麻辣牛筋 Beef Tendon with Spicy Wonder Sauce

$9.50

五香牛肉 Five Flavored Beef

$9.50
香油鮮筍尖 Fresh Bamboo Shoots with Special Sauce

$6.95

🌶️ 麻辣鮮筍尖 Fresh Bamboo with Spicy Wonder Sauce

$6.95
🌶️ 紅油抄手 Sichuan Wonton with Spicy Chili Sauce

$6.25

🌶️ 川味涼麵 Sichuan Cold Noodles

$6.50
🌶️ 擔擔麵 Dan Dan Noodles

$6.50

🌶️ 成都涼粉 Cold Rice Noodles with Cheng Du Spicy Sauce

$6.95

🌶️ 成都鐘水餃 Cheng Du Spicy Dumplings (8)

$7.50

牛肉卷餅 Roast Beef with Scallion Pancake

$10.95

Seafood

海鮮豆腐砂鍋 Seafood with Tofu in Pot

$19.95
🌶️ 蒜香椒鹽大蝦 Jumbo Shrimp with Garlic, Salt, and Pepper

$16.95

🌶️ 橙皮大蝦 Tangerine Jumbo Shrimps

$16.50

🌶️ 川味烹大蝦 Jumbo Shrimp with Sichuan Chili Sauce

$16.50

🌶️ 魚香大蝦 Jumbo Shrimps with Yu Xiang Sauce

$16.50

🌶️ 黑椒干貝 Scallops with Black Pepper Sauce

$16.95

🌶️ 魚香干貝 Scallops with Yu Xiang Sauce

$16.95

Fish

🌶️🌶️🌶️ 金骨魚片 Jin Gu Fish Filets

$22.95

🌶️ 豆瓣全魚 Fresh Whole FIsh with Sichuan Chili Sauce

$22.95

酸菜魚片 Fresh Fish Filets with Sour Cabbage Sauce

$21.95
🌶️🌶️ 香辣熗鍋魚 Xiang La Dry Fish Filet

$17.95

🌶️🌶️ 水煮魚片 Fish Filets with Spicy Chili Sauce

$17.50

五彩魚片 Rainbow Fish Filet

$16.95
🌶️ 雙椒豆花魚片 Fish Filet & Tofu with Black Pepper Spicy Sauce

$16.95

🌶️ 農家魚片 Cheng Du Fish Filet with Pickled Green

$17.50

🌶️ 成都燒烤什錦 Cheng Du Street BBQ

$16.50

糖醋魚片 Crispy Fish Filet with Sweet and Sour Sauce

$21.95

Pork

糯米獅子頭 Pork Meat Ball with Sticky Rice

$13.50

🌶️ 竹筍燒排骨 Spare Ribs with Fresh Bamboo Shoots

$13.95
🌶️ 四川回鍋肉 Sichuan Double Cooked Bacon

$13.95

火爆腰花 Kidney with Yu Hsing Sauce

$12.95

🌶️ 魚香肉絲 Pork with Yu Xiang Sauce

$11.95

京醬肉絲 Peking Pork

$12.95

筍尖肉絲 Shredded Pork with Fresh Bamboo Shoots

$11.95

🌶️ 肉末泡姜豆 Minced Pork with Sichuan Long Green Beans

$11.95

🌶️ 螞蟻上樹 Cellophane Noodles and Minced Pork

$11.50

🌶️ 肉絲茄子 Pork and Eggplant with Yu Xiang Sauce

$12.50

Poultry

🌶️🌶️ 香辣乾煸雞 Dried Chicken with Chili Sauce

$13.95

🌶️🌶️ 三椒干煸雞 Smokey Hot Shredded Chicken with Cayenne

🌶️ 四川宮保雞 Sichuan Kung Bao Chicken

🌶️ 四川宮保雞 Sichuan Kung Bao Chicken

$12.95

🌶️ 橙皮雞 Tangerine Chicken

$14.50

🌶️ 左宗堂雞 General Tso's Chicken

$13.95

芝麻雞 Sesame Chicken

$13.95

🌶️🌶️ 老四川雞 Old Sichuan Chicken

$13.95

成都醬味雞 Chicken and Asparagus with Cheng Du Special Sauce

$12.95

🌶️🌶️ 水煮雞片 Chicken with Spicy Chili Sauce

$13.50

腰果雞 Chicken with Cashew Nuts

$12.50

🌶️ 魚香雞絲 Shredded Chicken with Yu Xiang Sauce

$12.50

芥蘭雞 Chicken with Broccoli

$12.50

甜酸雞 Sweet and Sour Chicken

$12.50

老四川鴨 House Special Duck

$16.50

🌶️ 咖哩雞 Curry Chicken

$12.95

🌶️ 蒜香雞絲 Shredded Chicken with Garlic, Salt, and Pepper

$13.50

Beef & Lamb

🌶️ 水煮牛肉片 Beef with Spicy Chili Sauce

$15.95

🌶️ 橙皮肉 Tangerine Beef

$15.50

芝麻牛 Sesame Beef

$15.50

🌶️ 小椒牛肉絲 Shredded Beef with Hot Green Pepper

$14.95

🌶️ 四川宮保牛 Sichuan Kung Bao Beef

$14.95

芥蘭牛 Beef with Broccoli

$14.50

素菜牛 Beef with Mixed Vegetables

$14.50

🌶️🌶️ 干煸牛肉絲 Shredded Dry Beef with Chili Sauce

$15.95

🌶️ 孜然羊肉片 Chili and Cumin Flavored Dried Lamb

$17.50

🌶️🌶️ 成都麻辣羊 Cheng Du Mala Lamb

$17.50

蔥爆牛 Scallion Beef

$14.50

Vegetables

🌶️🌶️ 水煮豆腐 Tofu with Spicy Chili Sauce

$13.50

🌶️ 家常豆腐 Family Style Tofu

$12.95

干煸四季豆 Sichuan Style String Beans

$11.50

🌶️🌶️ 麻婆豆腐 Ma Po Tofu

$11.50

🌶️ 香魚茄子 Chinese Eggplant with Yu Xiang Sauce

$11.50

九層塔茄子 Basil Chinese Eggplant

$11.95

素什錦 Vegetable Delight

$11.50

🌶️ 魚香芥蘭 Broccoli with Yu Xiang Sauce

$11.50

🌶️ 糖醋熗蓮白 Chinese Cabbage with Chili Sauce

$11.50

Steamed Health Dish

No cornstarch, oil, salt, and sugar. Served with ginger sauce.

清蒸蔬菜 Steamed Vegetable Combo

$11.95

清蒸蔬菜雞 Steamed Chicken with Vegetables

$13.50

清蒸蔬菜蝦 Steamed Jumbo Shrimp with Vegetables

$16.95

Fried Rice & Noodles

本樓炒飯 House Special Fried Rice

$9.50

各式炒飯 Fried Rice

$8.50+

Choice of: Pork, Chicken, Vegetable, Beef, or Shrimp

本樓撈麵 House Special Lo Mein

$9.95

各式撈麵 Lo Mein

$8.95+

各式兩面黃 Pan Fried Noodles

$17.95+

白飯 Boiled Rice

$0.99

黃飯 Brown Rice

$1.50

Noodle Soup

🌶️ 牛肉麵 Beef Noodle Soup

$9.95

🌶️ 排骨麵 Spare Ribs Noodle Soup

$9.95

榨菜肉絲麵 Sichuan Pickled Noodle Soup with Pork

$9.50

清湯炸醬麵 Zha Jiang Noodle Soup with Pork

$9.50

🌶️ 紅油炸醬麵 Zha Jiang Noodle Soup with Pork and Spicy Sauce

$9.50

Dessert

芝麻苕餅 Sesame Sweet Potato Cakes

$4.95+

成都湯圓 Chengdu Sweet Rice Flour Balls (6)

$4.50

荔枝 Lychee Nuts

$2.50

菠蘿丁 Pineapple Chunks

$2.25
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Authentic Chinese Sichuan Restaurant

1006 Beacon St, Brookline, MA 02446

