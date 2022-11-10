Sichuan House
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Welcome to the Concierge Hospitality Experience by Sichuan House: Eat Chinese. Savor Sichuan. Stay at Home. Order online now! Go to www.sichuaneats.com.
3505 Wurzbach Rd #102, San Antonio, TX 78238
