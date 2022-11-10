Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sichuan House

31 Reviews

$$

3505 Wurzbach Rd #102

San Antonio, TX 78238

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Crispy, Spicy & Savory 香辣
Fried Rice 炒饭
Crispy Dumplings 饺子

Iced [Flavored] Tea 🧊 🍵

Sweetened Tea

$2.00

Unsweetened Tea

$2.00

Half & Half

$2.00

Blueberry Tea

$3.00

Green Apple Tea

$3.00

Mango Tea

$3.00

Passion Fruit Tea

$3.00

Peach Tea

$3.00

Raspberry Tea

$3.00

Pomegranate Tea

$3.00

Strawberry Tea

$3.00

Rose Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Lychee Tea

$3.00

Kiwi Tea

$2.00

Pineapple Flavored Tea

$3.00

Watermelon Tea

$3.00

Soda 🥤

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Big Red

$2.00

Starters 🐼

The Cucumber Smash'd 蒜泥黄瓜

$6.00

garlic, sesame vinaigrette, hua jiao

Wontons 抄手

$10.00

pork, ginger, garlic, scallions, sesame oil, baby bok choy [original or spicy broth]

Garlicky Cold Noodles 四川凉面

$10.00

garlic, ginger, soy, Chinkiang vinegar, bean sprouts, toasted chili, SH chili oil, scallions, hua jiao

Sweet & Spicy Peanuts 香辣花生米

$5.00

toasted chili, SH chili oil, hua jiao

Sichuan Green Beans 干煸四季豆

$12.00

ginger, garlic, scallions, ya cai

[6] Plain Steamed Buns [No Filling] 割包

$5.00

Crispy Dumplings 饺子

$8.00

chicken or pork, napa cabbage, ginger, scallions, SH chili vinaigrette

P&S Rolls 肉春卷

$8.00

jicama, carrots, taro, shiitake, garlic, SH chili vinaigrette

Egg Drop Soup 西湖牛肉羹

$12.00

Egg Drop Soup Cup 西湖牛肉羹 盅

$4.00

Hot & Sour Soup 酸辣汤杯子

$9.00

carrot, bamboo, tofu, egg, woodear, scallions, SH chili oil

Hot & Sour Soup CUP 酸辣汤杯

$3.00

Veggies Rolls 素春卷

$8.00

napa, ginger, garlic, carrot, chive, shiitake, SH chili vinaigrette

To Share 🍴

Tea Smoked Duck 樟茶鸭

$19.00

cloves, cardamom, star anise, ginger, garlic, hua jiao, cilantro w/ hoison

Crispy, Spicy & Savory 香辣

ginger, garlic, scallions, toasted chili, hua jiao

Sichuan Salt & Pepper 椒盐

ginger, garlic, scallions, onions, bell peppers, hua jiao

The Don [Dong Po] 东坡肉

$21.00

ginger, garlic, baby bok choy, sweet soy glaze

The Chuan [Sichuan Braised] 咸烧白

$18.00

ginger, garlic, ya cai, soy, scallions

Twice as Nice [Twice Cooked Pork] 回锅肉

$17.00

ginger, garlic, onion, bell pepper, garlic leeks, dou ban, dou chi

Mongolian 葱爆

ginger, garlic, onion, bell pepper, soy

Love Me or Hate Me [Spicy Cumin] 孜然香辣

cilantro, ginger, garlic, onion, bell pepper

Guardians of the Palace [Kung Pao] 宫保

ginger, garlic, dou ban, scallions, peanuts, hua jiao

Mala "Spicy-Numbing" Dry Pot 麻辣干锅

ginger, garlic, woodear, pickled pepper, bamboo, jalapeño, star anise, hua jiao

There's No Fish "Spicy Garlic" Eggplant 鱼香茄子

$12.00

garlic, ginger, dou ban, scallions, Chinkiang vinegar, SH pickle juice

Mushroom 3x 火爆三菌

$15.00

oyster, trumpet royal, and clamshell mushrooms, ginger, garlic, bell peppers

Seasonal Veggies 时令素菜

No Place Like Tofu "Homestyle" 家常豆腐

$14.00

medium tofu, ginger, garlic, onions, garlic leeks, dou ban, bell pepper

Pock-Marked Mother Chen 'Mapo Tofu' 麻婆

$14.00

soft tofu, ginger, scallions, ya cai

Additional Small Rice

$1.50

Additional Medium Rice

$3.00

Additional Large Rice

$5.00

Takeout Staples 🚘

Fried Rice 炒饭

$10.00

egg, scallion

Spicy Fried Rice 炒饭加辣椒

$11.00

chili oil, egg, scallion

Sichuan Fried Rice 川味辣炒饭

$11.00

chili broad bean paste, jalapeños, scallions, egg

Lo Mein 捞面

$10.00

Spicy Homestyle Lo Mein 捞面加辣椒

$11.00

Glazed Chicken Poppers 美式鸡

$11.00

breaded chicken bites

Chicken Nuggets 炸鸡块

$6.00

Rice Tray

$10.00

Deposit

meal deposit $100

$100.00

meal deposit $200

$200.00

meal deposit $300

$300.00

meal deposit $400

$400.00

meal deposit $500

$500.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to the Concierge Hospitality Experience by Sichuan House: Eat Chinese. Savor Sichuan. Stay at Home. Order online now! Go to www.sichuaneats.com.

Website

Location

3505 Wurzbach Rd #102, San Antonio, TX 78238

Directions

Gallery
Sichuan House image
Sichuan House image
Sichuan House image
Sichuan House image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sea Island - Ingram
orange starNo Reviews
5959 N.W. Loop 410 San Antonio, TX 78238
View restaurantnext
J Anthony’s Sea Food NW410
orange star4.5 • 443
7210 NW Loop 410 San Antonio, TX 78245
View restaurantnext
Thai Taste
orange star4.4 • 758
5520 Evers Rd San Antonio, TX 78238
View restaurantnext
Sari Sari Filipino Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 170
5752 Wurzbach Rd San Antonio, TX 78238
View restaurantnext
The Shack - 7431 NW Loop 410 Suite 115
orange starNo Reviews
7431 Northwest Loop 410 San Antonio, TX 78251
View restaurantnext
Nichas Comida Mexicana- Loop 410
orange star4.3 • 1,333
5059 NW Loop 410 San Antonio, TX 78229
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Antonio

The Cove - 606 W. Cypress St.
orange star4.3 • 5,564
606 W Cypress Street San Antonio, TX 78212
View restaurantnext
The Esquire Tavern
orange star4.2 • 4,165
155 E Commerce St San Antonio, TX 78205
View restaurantnext
Southerleigh Fine Food and Brewery
orange star4.4 • 4,133
136 E Grayson St San Antonio, TX 78215
View restaurantnext
Meemo's Bakery & Cafe - Colonial Plaza Shopping Center
orange star4.7 • 3,652
2611 Wagon Wheel San Antonio, TX 78217
View restaurantnext
Pasha Mediterranean Grill - Wurzbach
orange star4.3 • 2,927
9339 Wurzbach Road San Antonio, TX 78240
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - San Antonio - The Rim
orange star4.7 • 2,915
5515 N Loop 1604 W # 105 San Antonio, TX 78249
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Antonio
Schertz
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Cibolo
review star
No reviews yet
Boerne
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
New Braunfels
review star
Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)
Canyon Lake
review star
Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)
Seguin
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Wimberley
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
San Marcos
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Kyle
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston