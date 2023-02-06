Sichuan Impression - Alhambra
235 West Valley Blvd Ste B
Alhambra, CA 91801
Drinks
Plum Juice 酸梅汤
Beijing Yogurt Drink 北京酸奶
Apricot Flavor Drink 望杏福
water, crystal sugar, apricot, begonia fruit, hawthorn, pear, carbon dioxide, red dates, osmanthus, goji berry
Peach Flavor Drink 望桃花
water, peach, juice, apple juice concentration, pear juice concentration, peach juice concentration, roselle, jasmine, honeysuckle, lemon juice concentration, black carrot juice concentration, carbon dioxide
Waxberry Flavor Drink 望梅好
"Ingredients: Waxberry Juice, Water, apple, Jasmin tea, black goji berry, prickly pear, purple sweet potato juice, mulberry, carbon dioxide"
Hawthorn 望山楂
Coca-Cola 可乐
Chinese Herb Tea 加多宝
Diet-Coke 低糖可乐
Sprite 雪碧
artic soda 北冰洋汽水（瓶装）
Rose Honey Tea 玫瑰花酿
Honey Citrus Tea 蜂蜜柚子茶
红枣桂圆西洋参茶Ginseng Tea Red Dates and Longan
Sake
Corkage Fee
Chef Specialty 主厨推荐
香辣蟹肉蟹xi-zhi crab pre order
樟茶鸭整只Tea Smoke Duck
樟茶鸭半只Tea Smoke Duck half
七里香酥骨Tea Smoked Pork Rib
Pork Rib, dry chili, scallion, minced peanuts, 猪肋排 干辣椒段 青葱 花生碎
乐山跷脚牛肉Qiao-jiao
beef slices, beef tripe, beef tendon, radish, cilantro 牛肉，牛肚， 牛筋， 萝卜， 香菜
香辣前蹄Stir-Fried Chili Pork Trotters
pork trotters, fresh pepper, dry chili, sesame 猪前蹄 鲜椒 干辣椒段 芝麻
藤椒鱼Boiled Fish With Rattan Pepper
fresh boneless fish fillets, rattan pepper, fresh pepper, sprouts, black fungus,无骨鱼片 藤椒 鲜椒 豆芽 黑木耳
口蘑鸡汤饭Mushroom Chicken Soup and RIce
mushroom, chicken soup, rice 蘑菇，鸡汤，米饭
泡椒牛蛙Frog with Pickled Pepper
子姜大嘴蛙Big Mouth frog
fresh bullfrog, pepper, capsicum Sichuan peppercorn, cilantro鲜牛蛙 仔姜 鲜椒 小米辣椒 汉源花椒 香菜
鲜鱿干锅Spicy Fried Squid Dry Pot
fresh squid, potato, lotus roots, baby bamboo shoots, dry chili鲜鱿 土豆 莲藕 小竹笋 干辣椒段
椒麻腰花Sliced Kidney with Pepper and Chili
pork kidney, Sichuan peppercorn, scallion 猪腰 汉源花椒 青葱
火爆腰花Wok- Fried Kidney
pork kidney, rattan pepper, fresh pepper, scallion, 猪腰 芹菜 鮮椒 青葱
麻婆豆腐Ma-po Tofu
tofu ,minced beef ,green garlic sprouts Sichuan peppercorn Power豆腐，牛肉末，青蒜芽，汉源花椒粉
夫妻肺片Couple's Sliced Beef in Chili Sauce/
beef, beef tripe, beef tendon, celery, scallion, cilantro 牛肉 牛肚 牛筋 芹菜 青葱 香菜
宫保鸡丁ORIGINAL Kung - Pao Chicken
boneless chicken fillets, peanuts ,scallion, dry chili无骨鸡肉 花生 青葱 干辣椒段
锦城里冒菜Mao Cai
shelled prawns, beef tripe, beef, pork spam potato, lotus roots, cauliflower, baby bamboo shoots, black fungus, cilantro虾仁 牛百叶 牛肉梅林午餐肉 土豆 莲藕 花菜 小竹笋 黑木耳 香菜
竹签羊肉Mini Lamb Skewer
Lamb w/Cumin, Onion Scallions 羊肉 洋葱 青葱
校园冰粉儿School Yard lce Jelly
粉蒸肉Steamed Pork with Rice Flour
marbled pork, pumpkin, scallion 猪五花 南瓜 青葱
红糖滋粑Fried Rice Cake with Brown Sugar
sticky rice, brown sugar syrup, soy bean powder糯米 红糖 黄豆粉
锦城里香肠Impressive Sausage
pork, peanuts 猪肉 花生
Impressive Appetizers/Snack 锦城里小吃
锦城里凉粉Impressive Bean Jelly
green been jelly, crushed peanuts, scallion，绿豆凉粉 花生碎 青葱
锦城里凉面Impressive Cold noodle
noodle sprouts, crushed peanuts, scallion面 豆芽 花生碎 青葱
双流肥肠粉Intestine Noodle of Shuangliu
wide bean noodle, sprouts, pig intestine, soybean, celery绿豆宽粉 豆芽 猪大肠 黄豆 芹菜
红油抄手Wonton in Chili Oil
minced pork, scallion, sesame猪肉 青葱 芝麻
鸡汤抄手Wonton in Chicken Broth
minced pork, chicken broth, scallion 猪肉 鲜鸡汤 青葱
老妈手工烩面Mama’s Handmade Noodle
noodle, egg, potato, Chinese yam, tomato, scallion 面 鸡蛋 土豆 山药 西红柿 青葱
锦城水饺Impressive Dumplings
minced pork, scallion, sesame 猪肉 青葱 芝麻
校园火锅粉School yard Hot Pot Noodle
wide bean noodle, sprouts, cilantro 绿豆宽粉 豆芽 香菜
砂锅牛杂粉Beef Noodle Casserole
beef beef tendon, beef tripe, rice noodle, sprouts, cilantro牛肉 牛筋 牛肚 米粉 豆芽 香菜
砂锅羊肉粉Lamb Noodle Casserole
lamb , rice noodle, sprouts, cilantro 羊肉 米粉 豆芽 香菜
街角狼牙土豆Potato Strips on Street Corner
Potato ,capsicum, dry chili powder, scallion, cilantro
街坊家常炒饭Home-Style Fried Rice
rice, minced beef, capsicum，egg, cardamine bean sprouts, scallion 米饭 牛肉末 小米辣椒 鸡蛋 宜宾芽菜 青葱
Impressive Cold Dish 锦城里凉菜
熏香猪耳Smoked Pig Ear
pig ear, cilantro, dry chili powder 猪耳 香菜 干辣椒粉
红油笋尖Tender Bamboo shoots in Chili Sauce
baby bamboo shoots, capsicum 小竹笋 小米辣椒
外婆腌黄瓜Grandma's Pickled Cucumber
cucumber, dry chill, Sichuan peppercorn 黄瓜 干辣椒段 汉源花椒
红星兔丁Hong-xing Diced Rabbit
fresh rabbit, peanuts, scallion, sesame 鮮兔肉 花生 青葱 芝麻
盐边干拌牛肉Dry Mix Beef in Chili Powder of Yanbian
beef, beef tripe, beef tendon, dry chili powder, cilantro, celery. scallion 牛肉 牛肚 牛筋 干辣椒粉 香菜 芹菜 青葱
蒜泥白肉Sliced Pork in Minced
marbled pork, garlic, scallion, cilantro 猪五花 大蒜 青葱 香菜
凉拌乡村鸡Free Range Chili Chicken
chicken fillets with bones, peanuts, scallion 带骨鲜鸡肉 花生 青葱
Impressive Stir-Fry 锦城里炒菜
回锅肉Twice Cooked Pork
marbled pork, green garlic sprouts, fresh pepper 猪五花 青蒜苗 鲜椒
孜然羊肉Stir-Fried Lamb with Cumin
Lamb w/Cumin, Onion Scallions 羊肉 洋葱 青葱
藤椒爆腰花 Wok-Fried Kidney with Rattan Pepper
pork kidney, rattan pepper, capsicum, fresh pepper, celery, scallion 猪腰 藤椒 小米辣椒 鲜椒 芹菜 青葱
火爆鸭舌Wok-Fried Duck Tongue
duck tongue, celery, fresh pepper, scallion 鸭舌 芹菜 鲜椒 青葱
藤椒爆鸭舌Wok-Fried Duck Tongue with Rattan Pepper
duck tongue, rattan pepper, capsicum, fresh pepper, celery鸭舌 藤椒 小米辣椒 鲜椒 芹菜 青葱
香辣鸡丁Stir-Fried Chili Chicken
bone/boneless chicken, celery, fresh pepper, dry chill带骨鸡肉/无骨鸡肉 芹菜 鮮椒 干辣椒段
香辣鸡脆骨Stir-Fried Chili Chicken Gristle
chicken gristle, celery, fresh pepper, dry chill
香辣肥肠Fried Spicy Intestine
pig intestine, celery, fresh pepper, dry chili 猪大肠 芹菜 鮮椒 干辣椒段
香辣排骨Stir-Fried Chili Pork Ribs
pork sparerib. dry chili, fresh pepper 猪小排 干辣椒 鲜椒
藤椒爆土鸡Wok-Fried Free Range Chicken with Rattan Pepper
bone/boneless chicken, fresh pepper, rattan pepper 带骨鲜鸡肉/无骨鸡肉 鮮椒 藤椒
葱爆肥牛Stir-Fried Beef with Scallions
marbled beef, onion, scallion 肥牛 洋葱 青葱
鱼香虾仁Sweet and Sour Shrimps
prawn, celery scallion, cilantro 虾仁 芹菜 青葱 香菜
虾仁滑蛋Fried Shrimp with Scrambled Egg
shrimp,scrambled egg 虾仁， 鸡蛋
番茄炒蛋 tomato eggs
Impressive Steamed & Stewed Dishes 锦城里烧菜
山城芋儿鸡Braised Chicken with Taro of Chongqing
fresh chicken with bones, small Chinese yam, fresh pepper, celery, cilantro带骨鲜鸡肉 小芋头 鲜椒 芹菜 香菜
土豆烧肥肠Braised Intestine Pot with Potato
pig intestine, potato, scallion, cilantro 猪大肠 土豆 青葱 香菜
千孔大肠豆腐Intestine Tofu
pig intestine, tofu, scallion, cilantro
牛腩豆花Stew Beef with Bean Curd
beef, bean curd, cilantro 牛腩，豆花， 香菜
Impressive Entrees & Main Dishes 锦城里主菜
水煮鱼片Boiled Fish Fillets in Chili Sauce
boneless fish fillets, Chinese cabbage, celery, fresh pepper 无骨鱼片 白菜 芹菜 鲜椒
酸菜鱼Fish fillet with Pickled Vegetable Soup
Boneless fish fillet, pickled vegetable, vermicell 无骨鱼片，酸菜 ，粉丝
干锅虾Spicy Fried Shrimp Dry Pot
shrimp, potato, lotus roots, baby bamboo shoots, dry chili 带売虾 土豆 莲藕 小作笋 干辣椒段
干锅大嘴蛙Spicy Frog Dry Pot
fresh bullfrog. potato ,lotus roots, baby bamboo shoot，dry chili 鲜土豆 莲藕 小竹笋 干辣椒段
金汤鱼Refreshing Fish Fillets in Golden Soup
fresh boneless fish fillets, needle ,mushroom, capsicum, vermicelli, black fungus cilantro 无骨鱼片 金针菇 小米辣椒 龙口粉丝 黑木耳 香菜
金汤肥牛Refreshing Marbled Beef in Golden Soup
marbled beef, needle ，mushroom, capsicum, vermicelli, black fungus, cilantro 肥牛，金针菇 小米辣椒 龙口粉丝 黑木耳 香菜
金汤肥羊Refreshing Lamb in Golden Soup
lamb, needle ，mushroom, capsicum, vermicelli, black fungus, cilantro 羊肉 金针菇 小米辣椒 龙口粉丝 黑木耳 香菜
Impressive Soup Series 锦城里汤品
On-Demand Stir-Fried Vegetables Series 锦城里蔬菜
Desserts 锦城里甜品
Rice 米饭
