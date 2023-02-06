Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sichuan Impression - Alhambra

235 West Valley Blvd Ste B

Alhambra, CA 91801

Popular Items

锦城里凉粉Impressive Bean Jelly
红糖滋粑Fried Rice Cake with Brown Sugar
七里香酥骨Tea Smoked Pork Rib

Drinks

Plum Juice 酸梅汤

$3.00
Beijing Yogurt Drink 北京酸奶

Beijing Yogurt Drink 北京酸奶

$3.50
Apricot Flavor Drink 望杏福

Apricot Flavor Drink 望杏福

$4.99Out of stock

water, crystal sugar, apricot, begonia fruit, hawthorn, pear, carbon dioxide, red dates, osmanthus, goji berry

Peach Flavor Drink 望桃花

Peach Flavor Drink 望桃花

$4.99

water, peach, juice, apple juice concentration, pear juice concentration, peach juice concentration, roselle, jasmine, honeysuckle, lemon juice concentration, black carrot juice concentration, carbon dioxide

Waxberry Flavor Drink 望梅好

Waxberry Flavor Drink 望梅好

$4.99

"Ingredients: Waxberry Juice, Water, apple, Jasmin tea, black goji berry, prickly pear, purple sweet potato juice, mulberry, carbon dioxide"

Hawthorn 望山楂

Hawthorn 望山楂

$4.99Out of stock
Coca-Cola 可乐

Coca-Cola 可乐

$3.00
Chinese Herb Tea 加多宝

Chinese Herb Tea 加多宝

$3.50
Diet-Coke 低糖可乐

Diet-Coke 低糖可乐

$3.00
Sprite 雪碧

Sprite 雪碧

$3.00

artic soda 北冰洋汽水（瓶装）

$3.50
Rose Honey Tea 玫瑰花酿

Rose Honey Tea 玫瑰花酿

$4.99
Honey Citrus Tea 蜂蜜柚子茶

Honey Citrus Tea 蜂蜜柚子茶

$4.99
红枣桂圆西洋参茶Ginseng Tea Red Dates and Longan

红枣桂圆西洋参茶Ginseng Tea Red Dates and Longan

$5.99

Beer

Asahi Dry bottle 620ml

Asahi Dry bottle 620ml

$7.99
Sapporo Black Can

Sapporo Black Can

$8.99

Sake

Shirakabegura Junmai白壁藏 720ml

Shirakabegura Junmai白壁藏 720ml

$48.00
Shirakabegura Junmai白壁藏 300ml

Shirakabegura Junmai白壁藏 300ml

$26.00
Kikusui Junmai Ginjo 菊水 720 ml

Kikusui Junmai Ginjo 菊水 720 ml

$58.00
Kikusui Junmai Ginjo 菊水300ml

Kikusui Junmai Ginjo 菊水300ml

$28.00
Sho Chiku Bai Ginjo 松竹梅 300ml

Sho Chiku Bai Ginjo 松竹梅 300ml

$26.00

Corkage Fee

Corkage Fee 开瓶费

$20.00

Chef Specialty 主厨推荐

香辣蟹肉蟹xi-zhi crab pre order

香辣蟹肉蟹xi-zhi crab pre order

$43.99
樟茶鸭整只Tea Smoke Duck

樟茶鸭整只Tea Smoke Duck

$56.00
樟茶鸭半只Tea Smoke Duck half

樟茶鸭半只Tea Smoke Duck half

$29.99
七里香酥骨Tea Smoked Pork Rib

七里香酥骨Tea Smoked Pork Rib

$26.99

Pork Rib, dry chili, scallion, minced peanuts, 猪肋排 干辣椒段 青葱 花生碎

乐山跷脚牛肉Qiao-jiao

乐山跷脚牛肉Qiao-jiao

$22.99

beef slices, beef tripe, beef tendon, radish, cilantro 牛肉，牛肚， 牛筋， 萝卜， 香菜

香辣前蹄Stir-Fried Chili Pork Trotters

香辣前蹄Stir-Fried Chili Pork Trotters

$19.99

pork trotters, fresh pepper, dry chili, sesame 猪前蹄 鲜椒 干辣椒段 芝麻

藤椒鱼Boiled Fish With Rattan Pepper

藤椒鱼Boiled Fish With Rattan Pepper

$21.99

fresh boneless fish fillets, rattan pepper, fresh pepper, sprouts, black fungus,无骨鱼片 藤椒 鲜椒 豆芽 黑木耳

口蘑鸡汤饭Mushroom Chicken Soup and RIce

口蘑鸡汤饭Mushroom Chicken Soup and RIce

$13.99

mushroom, chicken soup, rice 蘑菇，鸡汤，米饭

泡椒牛蛙Frog with Pickled Pepper

$28.99
子姜大嘴蛙Big Mouth frog

子姜大嘴蛙Big Mouth frog

$29.99

fresh bullfrog, pepper, capsicum Sichuan peppercorn, cilantro鲜牛蛙 仔姜 鲜椒 小米辣椒 汉源花椒 香菜

鲜鱿干锅Spicy Fried Squid Dry Pot

鲜鱿干锅Spicy Fried Squid Dry Pot

$21.99

fresh squid, potato, lotus roots, baby bamboo shoots, dry chili鲜鱿 土豆 莲藕 小竹笋 干辣椒段

椒麻腰花Sliced Kidney with Pepper and Chili

椒麻腰花Sliced Kidney with Pepper and Chili

$13.99

pork kidney, Sichuan peppercorn, scallion 猪腰 汉源花椒 青葱

火爆腰花Wok- Fried Kidney

火爆腰花Wok- Fried Kidney

$19.99

pork kidney, rattan pepper, fresh pepper, scallion, 猪腰 芹菜 鮮椒 青葱

麻婆豆腐Ma-po Tofu

麻婆豆腐Ma-po Tofu

$13.99

tofu ,minced beef ,green garlic sprouts Sichuan peppercorn Power豆腐，牛肉末，青蒜芽，汉源花椒粉

夫妻肺片Couple's Sliced Beef in Chili Sauce/

夫妻肺片Couple's Sliced Beef in Chili Sauce/

$15.99

beef, beef tripe, beef tendon, celery, scallion, cilantro 牛肉 牛肚 牛筋 芹菜 青葱 香菜

宫保鸡丁ORIGINAL Kung - Pao Chicken

宫保鸡丁ORIGINAL Kung - Pao Chicken

$15.99

boneless chicken fillets, peanuts ,scallion, dry chili无骨鸡肉 花生 青葱 干辣椒段

锦城里冒菜Mao Cai

锦城里冒菜Mao Cai

$21.99

shelled prawns, beef tripe, beef, pork spam potato, lotus roots, cauliflower, baby bamboo shoots, black fungus, cilantro虾仁 牛百叶 牛肉梅林午餐肉 土豆 莲藕 花菜 小竹笋 黑木耳 香菜

竹签羊肉Mini Lamb Skewer

竹签羊肉Mini Lamb Skewer

$19.99

Lamb w/Cumin, Onion Scallions 羊肉 洋葱 青葱

校园冰粉儿School Yard lce Jelly

校园冰粉儿School Yard lce Jelly

$7.99
粉蒸肉Steamed Pork with Rice Flour

粉蒸肉Steamed Pork with Rice Flour

$14.99

marbled pork, pumpkin, scallion 猪五花 南瓜 青葱

红糖滋粑Fried Rice Cake with Brown Sugar

红糖滋粑Fried Rice Cake with Brown Sugar

$10.99

sticky rice, brown sugar syrup, soy bean powder糯米 红糖 黄豆粉

锦城里香肠Impressive Sausage

锦城里香肠Impressive Sausage

$12.99

pork, peanuts 猪肉 花生

Impressive Appetizers/Snack 锦城里小吃

锦城里凉粉Impressive Bean Jelly

锦城里凉粉Impressive Bean Jelly

$8.99

green been jelly, crushed peanuts, scallion，绿豆凉粉 花生碎 青葱

锦城里凉面Impressive Cold noodle

锦城里凉面Impressive Cold noodle

$9.99

noodle sprouts, crushed peanuts, scallion面 豆芽 花生碎 青葱

双流肥肠粉Intestine Noodle of Shuangliu

双流肥肠粉Intestine Noodle of Shuangliu

$11.99

wide bean noodle, sprouts, pig intestine, soybean, celery绿豆宽粉 豆芽 猪大肠 黄豆 芹菜

红油抄手Wonton in Chili Oil

红油抄手Wonton in Chili Oil

$10.99

minced pork, scallion, sesame猪肉 青葱 芝麻

鸡汤抄手Wonton in Chicken Broth

$10.99

minced pork, chicken broth, scallion 猪肉 鲜鸡汤 青葱

老妈手工烩面Mama’s Handmade Noodle

老妈手工烩面Mama’s Handmade Noodle

$12.99

noodle, egg, potato, Chinese yam, tomato, scallion 面 鸡蛋 土豆 山药 西红柿 青葱

锦城水饺Impressive Dumplings

锦城水饺Impressive Dumplings

$10.99

minced pork, scallion, sesame 猪肉 青葱 芝麻

校园火锅粉School yard Hot Pot Noodle

校园火锅粉School yard Hot Pot Noodle

$10.99

wide bean noodle, sprouts, cilantro 绿豆宽粉 豆芽 香菜

砂锅牛杂粉Beef Noodle Casserole

砂锅牛杂粉Beef Noodle Casserole

$12.99

beef beef tendon, beef tripe, rice noodle, sprouts, cilantro牛肉 牛筋 牛肚 米粉 豆芽 香菜

砂锅羊肉粉Lamb Noodle Casserole

砂锅羊肉粉Lamb Noodle Casserole

$12.99

lamb , rice noodle, sprouts, cilantro 羊肉 米粉 豆芽 香菜

街角狼牙土豆Potato Strips on Street Corner

街角狼牙土豆Potato Strips on Street Corner

$10.99

Potato ,capsicum, dry chili powder, scallion, cilantro

街坊家常炒饭Home-Style Fried Rice

街坊家常炒饭Home-Style Fried Rice

$12.99

rice, minced beef, capsicum，egg, cardamine bean sprouts, scallion 米饭 牛肉末 小米辣椒 鸡蛋 宜宾芽菜 青葱

Impressive Cold Dish 锦城里凉菜

熏香猪耳Smoked Pig Ear

熏香猪耳Smoked Pig Ear

$11.99

pig ear, cilantro, dry chili powder 猪耳 香菜 干辣椒粉

红油笋尖Tender Bamboo shoots in Chili Sauce

红油笋尖Tender Bamboo shoots in Chili Sauce

$9.99

baby bamboo shoots, capsicum 小竹笋 小米辣椒

外婆腌黄瓜Grandma's Pickled Cucumber

外婆腌黄瓜Grandma's Pickled Cucumber

$9.99

cucumber, dry chill, Sichuan peppercorn 黄瓜 干辣椒段 汉源花椒

红星兔丁Hong-xing Diced Rabbit

红星兔丁Hong-xing Diced Rabbit

$18.99

fresh rabbit, peanuts, scallion, sesame 鮮兔肉 花生 青葱 芝麻

盐边干拌牛肉Dry Mix Beef in Chili Powder of Yanbian

盐边干拌牛肉Dry Mix Beef in Chili Powder of Yanbian

$11.99

beef, beef tripe, beef tendon, dry chili powder, cilantro, celery. scallion 牛肉 牛肚 牛筋 干辣椒粉 香菜 芹菜 青葱

蒜泥白肉Sliced Pork in Minced

蒜泥白肉Sliced Pork in Minced

$12.99

marbled pork, garlic, scallion, cilantro 猪五花 大蒜 青葱 香菜

凉拌乡村鸡Free Range Chili Chicken

$16.99

chicken fillets with bones, peanuts, scallion 带骨鲜鸡肉 花生 青葱

Impressive Stir-Fry 锦城里炒菜

回锅肉Twice Cooked Pork

回锅肉Twice Cooked Pork

$15.99

marbled pork, green garlic sprouts, fresh pepper 猪五花 青蒜苗 鲜椒

孜然羊肉Stir-Fried Lamb with Cumin

孜然羊肉Stir-Fried Lamb with Cumin

$21.99

Lamb w/Cumin, Onion Scallions 羊肉 洋葱 青葱

藤椒爆腰花 Wok-Fried Kidney with Rattan Pepper

藤椒爆腰花 Wok-Fried Kidney with Rattan Pepper

$19.99

pork kidney, rattan pepper, capsicum, fresh pepper, celery, scallion 猪腰 藤椒 小米辣椒 鲜椒 芹菜 青葱

火爆鸭舌Wok-Fried Duck Tongue

火爆鸭舌Wok-Fried Duck Tongue

$21.99

duck tongue, celery, fresh pepper, scallion 鸭舌 芹菜 鲜椒 青葱

藤椒爆鸭舌Wok-Fried Duck Tongue with Rattan Pepper

藤椒爆鸭舌Wok-Fried Duck Tongue with Rattan Pepper

$19.99

duck tongue, rattan pepper, capsicum, fresh pepper, celery鸭舌 藤椒 小米辣椒 鲜椒 芹菜 青葱

香辣鸡丁Stir-Fried Chili Chicken

香辣鸡丁Stir-Fried Chili Chicken

$18.99

bone/boneless chicken, celery, fresh pepper, dry chill带骨鸡肉/无骨鸡肉 芹菜 鮮椒 干辣椒段

香辣鸡脆骨Stir-Fried Chili Chicken Gristle

$20.99

chicken gristle, celery, fresh pepper, dry chill

香辣肥肠Fried Spicy Intestine

香辣肥肠Fried Spicy Intestine

$15.99

pig intestine, celery, fresh pepper, dry chili 猪大肠 芹菜 鮮椒 干辣椒段

香辣排骨Stir-Fried Chili Pork Ribs

香辣排骨Stir-Fried Chili Pork Ribs

$18.99

pork sparerib. dry chili, fresh pepper 猪小排 干辣椒 鲜椒

藤椒爆土鸡Wok-Fried Free Range Chicken with Rattan Pepper

藤椒爆土鸡Wok-Fried Free Range Chicken with Rattan Pepper

$19.99

bone/boneless chicken, fresh pepper, rattan pepper 带骨鲜鸡肉/无骨鸡肉 鮮椒 藤椒

葱爆肥牛Stir-Fried Beef with Scallions

葱爆肥牛Stir-Fried Beef with Scallions

$18.99

marbled beef, onion, scallion 肥牛 洋葱 青葱

鱼香虾仁Sweet and Sour Shrimps

鱼香虾仁Sweet and Sour Shrimps

$22.99

prawn, celery scallion, cilantro 虾仁 芹菜 青葱 香菜

虾仁滑蛋Fried Shrimp with Scrambled Egg

虾仁滑蛋Fried Shrimp with Scrambled Egg

$18.99

shrimp,scrambled egg 虾仁， 鸡蛋

番茄炒蛋 tomato eggs

$12.99

Impressive Steamed & Stewed Dishes 锦城里烧菜

山城芋儿鸡Braised Chicken with Taro of Chongqing

山城芋儿鸡Braised Chicken with Taro of Chongqing

$20.99

fresh chicken with bones, small Chinese yam, fresh pepper, celery, cilantro带骨鲜鸡肉 小芋头 鲜椒 芹菜 香菜

土豆烧肥肠Braised Intestine Pot with Potato

土豆烧肥肠Braised Intestine Pot with Potato

$16.99

pig intestine, potato, scallion, cilantro 猪大肠 土豆 青葱 香菜

千孔大肠豆腐Intestine Tofu

千孔大肠豆腐Intestine Tofu

$16.99

pig intestine, tofu, scallion, cilantro

牛腩豆花Stew Beef with Bean Curd

牛腩豆花Stew Beef with Bean Curd

$20.99

beef, bean curd, cilantro 牛腩，豆花， 香菜

Impressive Entrees & Main Dishes 锦城里主菜

水煮鱼片Boiled Fish Fillets in Chili Sauce

水煮鱼片Boiled Fish Fillets in Chili Sauce

$18.99

boneless fish fillets, Chinese cabbage, celery, fresh pepper 无骨鱼片 白菜 芹菜 鲜椒

酸菜鱼Fish fillet with Pickled Vegetable Soup

酸菜鱼Fish fillet with Pickled Vegetable Soup

$21.99

Boneless fish fillet, pickled vegetable, vermicell 无骨鱼片，酸菜 ，粉丝

干锅虾Spicy Fried Shrimp Dry Pot

干锅虾Spicy Fried Shrimp Dry Pot

$20.99

shrimp, potato, lotus roots, baby bamboo shoots, dry chili 带売虾 土豆 莲藕 小作笋 干辣椒段

干锅大嘴蛙Spicy Frog Dry Pot

干锅大嘴蛙Spicy Frog Dry Pot

$27.99

fresh bullfrog. potato ,lotus roots, baby bamboo shoot，dry chili 鲜土豆 莲藕 小竹笋 干辣椒段

金汤鱼Refreshing Fish Fillets in Golden Soup

金汤鱼Refreshing Fish Fillets in Golden Soup

$20.99

fresh boneless fish fillets, needle ,mushroom, capsicum, vermicelli, black fungus cilantro 无骨鱼片 金针菇 小米辣椒 龙口粉丝 黑木耳 香菜

金汤肥牛Refreshing Marbled Beef in Golden Soup

金汤肥牛Refreshing Marbled Beef in Golden Soup

$24.99

marbled beef, needle ，mushroom, capsicum, vermicelli, black fungus, cilantro 肥牛，金针菇 小米辣椒 龙口粉丝 黑木耳 香菜

金汤肥羊Refreshing Lamb in Golden Soup

金汤肥羊Refreshing Lamb in Golden Soup

$25.99

lamb, needle ，mushroom, capsicum, vermicelli, black fungus, cilantro 羊肉 金针菇 小米辣椒 龙口粉丝 黑木耳 香菜

Impressive Soup Series 锦城里汤品

番茄牛尾汤Oxtail Tomato Soup

番茄牛尾汤Oxtail Tomato Soup

$29.99

oxtail, tomato, cilantro 牛尾 番茄 香菜

芥菜豆腐汤Mustard Leaf Tofu Soup

芥菜豆腐汤Mustard Leaf Tofu Soup

$13.99

mustard leaf Tofu 小芥菜 豆腐

乐山跷脚牛肉Qiao-jiao

乐山跷脚牛肉Qiao-jiao

$22.99

beef slices, beef tripe, beef tendon, radish, cilantro 牛肉，牛肚， 牛筋， 萝卜， 香菜

On-Demand Stir-Fried Vegetables Series 锦城里蔬菜

芥菜Mustard Leaf

芥菜Mustard Leaf

$13.99
山药Chinese Yam

山药Chinese Yam

$16.99

Sautéed 清炒

A菜Taiwanese Lettuce (A-choy)

A菜Taiwanese Lettuce (A-choy)

$13.99
土豆丝Shredded Potatoes

土豆丝Shredded Potatoes

$11.99

Desserts 锦城里甜品

校园冰粉儿School Yard lce Jelly

校园冰粉儿School Yard lce Jelly

$7.99

ice jelly, watermelon, brown sugar syrup, sweet rice wine, mint leaf冰粉 西瓜 红糖 酒酿 薄荷叶

红糖滋粑Fried Rice Cake with Brown Sugar

红糖滋粑Fried Rice Cake with Brown Sugar

$10.99

sticky rice, brown sugar syrup, soy bean powder糯米 红糖 黄豆粉

灰姑娘的座驾Cinderella's Pumpkin Rides

灰姑娘的座驾Cinderella's Pumpkin Rides

$10.99

Pumpkin sweet red bean, sesame 南瓜 红豆沙 芝麻

Rice 米饭

Steam Rice 白米饭

$1.00
街坊家常炒饭Home-Style Fried Rice

街坊家常炒饭Home-Style Fried Rice

$12.99

rice, minced beef, capsicum，egg, cardamine bean sprouts, scallion 米饭 牛肉末 小米辣椒 鸡蛋 宜宾芽菜 青葱

