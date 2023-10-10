Popular Items

A菜Taiwanese Lettuce (A-choy)

$13.99
七里香酥骨Tea Smoked Pork Rib

$27.99

Pork Rib, dry chili, scallion, minced peanuts, 猪肋排 干辣椒段 青葱 花生碎

藤椒鱼Boiled Fish With Rattan Pepper

$23.99

fresh boneless fish fillets, rattan pepper, fresh pepper, sprouts, black fungus,无骨鱼片 藤椒 鲜椒 豆芽 黑木耳

Drinks 饮品

雪碧Sprite

$3.00
低糖可乐Diet-Coke

$3.00
可乐Coca-Cola

$3.00
加多宝Chinese Herb Tea

$3.50
旺仔牛奶Wangzai Milk Mix Drink

$3.99
北京酸奶Beijing Yogurt Drink

$3.50
北冰洋汽水(瓶）Artic soda

$3.99
望桃花Peach Flavor Drink

$5.99

water, peach, juice, apple juice concentration, pear juice concentration, peach juice concentration, roselle, jasmine, honeysuckle, lemon juice concentration, black carrot juice concentration, carbon dioxide

望山楂Hawthorn

$5.99

water, Crystal Sugar, Hawthorn Strawberry juice,Rose Water, blackPrunus,Dates,tangerine Peel,Licorice, Salt, carbon dioxide

望杏福Apricot Flavor Drink

$5.99

water, crystal sugar, apricot, begonia fruit, hawthorn, pear, carbon dioxide, red dates, osmanthus, goji berry

望梅好Waxberry Flavor Drink

$5.99

"Ingredients: Waxberry Juice, Water, apple, Jasmin tea, black goji berry, prickly pear, purple sweet potato juice, mulberry, carbon dioxide"

酸梅汤Plum Juice

$3.99+
红枣桂圆西洋参茶(热）Hot Ginseng Tea Red Dates and Longan

$5.99

Red Dates,Longan,Ginseng,Wolfberry

玫瑰花酿Rose Honey Tea

$4.99

Rose,Honey

蜂蜜柚子茶Honey Citrus Tea

$4.99

Honey Citrus

FOOD MENU 菜单

主厨推荐Chef Specialty

豆瓣海鲈全鱼Braised Whole Sea Bass in Soy Bean Paste

$40.99Out of stock

鲜Bronzino 海鲈鱼(600g-800g),（全鱼）,配青葱、秘制四川豆瓣鱼酱汁 Fresh whole Bronzino Sea Bass(600g-800g), braised in SICHUAN spicy and soy bean paste，scallion

吸指葱姜蟹（肉蟹）Scallion and Garlic Crab

$54.99

“Price Depends on Market" fresh Dungeness crab,Scallion,Garlic

吸指香辣蟹（肉蟹）xi-zhi Work Fried Crab

$54.99

“Price Depends on Market" fresh Dungeness crab,Dried Chilies,Sichuan Peppercorn

招牌油卤鸭(整只)Signature Braised Duck(Whole)

$58.99Out of stock

Whole Duck,Chili Powder on the side

招牌油卤鸭(半只)Signature Braised Duck(Half)

$30.99Out of stock

Half Duck,Chili Powder on the side

七里香酥骨Tea Smoked Pork Rib

$27.99

Pork Rib, dry chili, scallion, minced peanuts, 猪肋排 干辣椒段 青葱 花生碎

自贡子姜大嘴蛙Big Mouth Ginger Frog of Zigong

$31.99

fresh bullfrog, pepper, capsicum Sichuan peppercorn, cilantro鲜牛蛙 仔姜 鲜椒 小米辣椒 汉源花椒 香菜

麻辣小龙虾 Spicy Crawfish

$30.99

小龙虾(600g)、鹌鹑蛋、土豆条；Craw fish(600g) ;Quail eggs Potato strips

竹签羊肉Mini Lamb Skewer

$22.99

Lamb w/Cumin, Onion Scallions 羊肉 香菜 青葱

锦城里冒菜Mao Cai

$23.99

shelled prawns, beef tripe, Marbled Beef, pork spam potato, mushroom, cauliflower, baby bamboo shoots, black fungus, kelp knot,sprouts,cucumber,cilantro虾仁 牛百叶 肥牛 午餐肉 土豆 杏鲍菇 花菜 小竹笋 黑木耳 海带结 豆芽 黄瓜 香菜

灌汤口水鸡Juicy Steamed Chicken In Chili Sauce

$19.99

boneless chicken,baby bamboo shoots,scallion无骨鸡肉 小竹笋 青葱

香辣前蹄Stir-Fried Chili Pork Trotters

$21.99

pork trotters, fresh pepper, dry chili, sesame 猪前蹄 鲜椒 干辣椒段 芝麻

藤椒鱼Boiled Fish With Rattan Pepper

$23.99

fresh boneless fish fillets, rattan pepper, fresh pepper, sprouts, black fungus,无骨鱼片 藤椒 鲜椒 豆芽 黑木耳

火爆腰花Wok- Fried Kidney

$20.99

pork kidney, rattan pepper, fresh pepper, scallion, 猪腰 芹菜 鮮椒 青葱

鲜鱿干锅Spicy Fried Squid Dry Pot

$22.99

fresh squid, potato, lotus roots, baby bamboo shoots, dry chili鲜鱿 土豆 莲藕 小竹笋 干辣椒段

泡椒牛蛙Frog with Pickled Pepper

$31.99

fresh bullfrog, cucumber,baby bamboo shoots, pepper,cilantro鲜牛蛙 黄瓜 小竹笋 泡椒 小米辣椒 香菜

乐山跷脚牛肉Qiao-jiao beef combination soup of Leshan

$23.99

beef slices, beef tripe, beef tendon, radish, cilantro 牛肉，牛肚， 牛筋， 萝卜， 香菜

锦城里凉菜Impressive Cold Dish

锦城里凉面Impressive Cold noodle

$9.99

noodle sprouts, crushed peanuts, scallion面 豆芽 花生碎 青葱

锦城里凉粉Impressive Bean Jelly

$8.99

green been jelly, crushed peanuts, scallion，绿豆凉粉 花生碎 青葱

外婆腌黄瓜Grandma's Pickled Cucumber

$9.99

cucumber, dry chill, Sichuan peppercorn 黄瓜 干辣椒段 汉源花椒

红油笋尖Tender Bamboo shoots in Chili Sauce

$9.99

baby bamboo shoots, capsicum 小竹笋 小米辣椒

熏香猪耳Smoked Pig Ear

$13.99

pig ear, cilantro, dry chili powder 猪耳 香菜 干辣椒粉

口口香肠Impressive Sausage

$15.99

pork, peanuts 猪肉 花生

夫妻肺片Couple's Sliced Beef in Chili Sauce/

$17.99

beef, beef tripe, beef tendon, celery, scallion, cilantro 牛肉 牛肚 牛筋 芹菜 青葱 香菜

盐边干拌牛肉Dry Mix Beef in Chili Powder of Yanbian

$16.99

beef, beef tripe, beef tendon, dry chili powder, cilantro, celery. scallion 牛肉 牛肚 牛筋 干辣椒粉 香菜 芹菜 青葱

红星兔丁Hong-xing Diced Rabbit

$19.99

fresh rabbit, peanuts, scallion, sesame 鮮兔肉 花生 青葱 芝麻

椒麻腰花Sliced Kidney with Pepper and Chili

$14.99

pork kidney, Sichuan peppercorn, scallion 猪腰 汉源花椒 青葱

蒜泥白肉Sliced Pork in Minced

$13.99

marbled pork, garlic, scallion, cilantro 猪五花 大蒜 青葱 香菜

椒麻土鸡Free Range Chicken with Sichuan Peppercorn Sauce

$19.99

boneless chicken,baby bamboo shoots,scallion无骨鸡肉 小竹笋 青葱

烧椒茄子Braised pepper eggplant

$18.99

Braised pepper ,steamed eggplant

锦城里小吃Impressive Appetizers/Snack

街角狼牙土豆Potato Strips on Street Corner

$11.99

Potato ,capsicum, dry chili powder, scallion, cilantro

锦城水饺Impressive Dumplings

$11.99

minced pork, scallion, sesame 猪肉 青葱 芝麻

红油抄手Wonton in Chili Oil

$11.99

minced pork, scallion, sesame猪肉 青葱 芝麻

鸡汤抄手Wonton in Chicken Broth

$11.99

minced pork, chicken broth, scallion 猪肉 鲜鸡汤 青葱

校园火锅粉School yard Hot Pot Noodle

$11.99

wide bean noodle, sprouts, cilantro 绿豆宽粉 豆芽 香菜

双流肥肠粉Intestine Noodle of Shuangliu

$12.99

wide bean noodle, sprouts, pig intestine, soybean, celery绿豆宽粉 豆芽 猪大肠 黄豆 芹菜

砂锅肥牛粉Marbled Beef Rice Noodles in a Casserole (Deep Copy)

$12.99

beef beef tendon, beef tripe, rice noodle, sprouts, cilantro牛肉 牛筋 牛肚 米粉 豆芽 香菜

砂锅羊肉粉Lamb Noodle Casserole

$12.99

lamb , rice noodle, sprouts, cilantro 羊肉 米粉 豆芽 香菜

砂锅牛杂粉Beef Noodle Casserole

$12.99

beef beef tendon, beef tripe, rice noodle, sprouts, cilantro牛肉 牛筋 牛肚 米粉 豆芽 香菜

粉蒸肉Steamed Pork with Rice Flour

$15.99

marbled pork, pumpkin, scallion 猪五花 南瓜 青葱

粉蒸排骨Steamed Pork Ribs with Rice Flour

$16.99

marbled pork ribs, pumpkin, scallion 猪小排 南瓜 香菜

锦城里主菜Impressive Entrees & Main Dishes

干锅大嘴蛙Spicy Fried Frog Dry Pot

$30.99

fresh bullfrog. potato ,mushroom, baby bamboo shoot，dry chili 鲜土豆 杏鲍菇 小竹笋 干辣椒段

干锅虾Spicy Fried Shrimp Dry Pot

$22.99

shrimp, potato, mushroom, baby bamboo shoots, dry chili 带売虾 土豆 杏鲍菇 小作笋 干辣椒段

干锅鱿鱼Spicy Fried Squid Dry Pot

$22.99

Squid, potato ,mushroom, baby bamboo shoot，dry chili 鱿鱼 鲜土豆 杏鲍菇 小竹笋 干辣椒段

干锅牛肉Spicy Fried Beef Dry Pot

$21.99

Beef, potato ,mushroom, baby bamboo shoot，dry chili 牛肉 鲜土豆 杏鲍菇 小竹笋 干辣椒段

水煮牛肉Boiled Beef in Chili Sauce

$23.99

Beef,sprouts,green garlic sprouts, fresh pepper牛肉 豆芽 青蒜苗 鲜椒

酸菜鱼Fish fillet with Pickled Vegetable Soup

$23.99

Boneless fish fillet, pickled vegetable, vermicell 无骨鱼片，酸菜 ，粉丝

水煮鱼片Boiled Fish Fillets in Chili Sauce

$23.99

boneless fish fillets, Chinese cabbage, celery, fresh pepper 无骨鱼片 白菜 芹菜 鲜椒

金汤肥羊Refreshing Lamb in Golden Soup

$27.99

lamb, needle ，mushroom, capsicum, vermicelli, black fungus, cilantro 羊肉 金针菇 小米辣椒 龙口粉丝 黑木耳 香菜

金汤肥牛Refreshing Marbled Beef in Golden Soup

$26.99

marbled beef, needle ，mushroom, capsicum, vermicelli, black fungus, cilantro 肥牛，金针菇 小米辣椒 龙口粉丝 黑木耳 香菜

金汤鱼Refreshing Fish Fillets in Golden Soup

$23.99

fresh boneless fish fillets, needle ,mushroom, capsicum, vermicelli, black fungus cilantro 无骨鱼片 金针菇 小米辣椒 龙口粉丝 黑木耳 香菜

麻婆豆腐Ma-po Tofu

$16.99

tofu ,minced beef ,green garlic sprouts Sichuan peppercorn Power豆腐，牛肉末，青蒜芽，汉源花椒粉

锦城里炒菜Impressive Stir-Fry

香辣鸡丁Stir-Fried Chili Chicken

$19.99

bone/boneless chicken, celery, fresh pepper, dry chill带骨鸡肉/无骨鸡肉 芹菜 鮮椒 干辣椒段

香辣肥肠Fried Spicy Intestine

$16.99

pig intestine, celery, fresh pepper, dry chili 猪大肠 芹菜 鮮椒 干辣椒段

香辣排骨Stir-Fried Chili Pork Ribs

$19.99

pork sparerib. dry chili, fresh pepper 猪小排 干辣椒 鲜椒

藤椒爆土鸡Wok-Fried Free Range Chicken with Rattan Pepper

$20.99

bone/boneless chicken, fresh pepper, rattan pepper 带骨鲜鸡肉/无骨鸡肉 鮮椒 藤椒

藤椒爆腰花 Wok-Fried Kidney with Rattan Pepper

$20.99

pork kidney, rattan pepper, capsicum, fresh pepper, celery, scallion 猪腰 藤椒 小米辣椒 鲜椒 芹菜 青葱

藤椒爆鸭舌Wok-Fried Duck Tongue with Rattan Pepper

$21.99

duck tongue, rattan pepper, capsicum, fresh pepper, celery鸭舌 藤椒 小米辣椒 鲜椒 芹菜 青葱

火爆鸭舌Wok-Fried Duck Tongue

$21.99

duck tongue, celery, fresh pepper, scallion 鸭舌 芹菜 鲜椒 青葱

香辣鸡脆骨Stir-Fried Chili Chicken Gristle

$20.99

chicken gristle, celery, fresh pepper, dry chill

孜然羊肉Stir-Fried Lamb with Cumin

$22.99

Lamb w/Cumin, Onion Scallions 羊肉 洋葱 青葱

回锅肉Twice Cooked Pork

$17.99

marbled pork, green garlic sprouts, fresh pepper 猪五花 青蒜苗 鲜椒

鱼香虾仁Sweet and Sour Shrimps

$22.99

prawn, celery scallion, cilantro 虾仁 芹菜 青葱 香菜

葱爆肥牛Stir-Fried Beef with Scallions

$19.99

marbled beef, onion, scallion 肥牛 洋葱 青葱

宫保鸡丁ORIGINAL Kung - Pao Chicken

$16.99

boneless chicken fillets, peanuts ,scallion, dry chili无骨鸡肉 花生 青葱 干辣椒段

虾仁滑蛋Fried Shrimp with Scrambled Egg

$18.99

shrimp,scrambled egg 虾仁， 鸡蛋

番茄炒蛋 tomato eggs

$13.99

tomato eggs scallion 番茄 鸡蛋 青葱

锦城里烧菜Impressive Steamed & Stewed Dishes

千孔大肠豆腐Intestine Tofu

$17.99

pig intestine, tofu, scallion, cilantro

土豆烧肥肠Braised Intestine Pot with Potato

$17.99

pig intestine, potato, scallion, cilantro 猪大肠 土豆 青葱 香菜

山城芋儿鸡Braised Chicken with Taro of Chongqing

$21.99

fresh chicken with bones, small Chinese yam, fresh pepper, celery, cilantro带骨鲜鸡肉 小芋头 鲜椒 芹菜 香菜

锦城里汤品Impressive Soup Series

番茄牛尾汤Oxtail Tomato Soup

$30.99

oxtail, tomato, cilantro 牛尾 番茄 香菜

乐山跷脚牛肉Qiao-jiao beef combination soup of Leshan

$23.99

beef slices, beef tripe, beef tendon, radish, cilantro 牛肉，牛肚， 牛筋， 萝卜， 香菜

芥菜豆腐汤Mustard Leaf Tofu Soup

$14.99

mustard leaf Tofu 小芥菜 豆腐

豌豆肥肠汤Green Pea Intestine Soup

$16.99

Green Pea,Intestine,scallion豌豆 肥肠 青葱

锦城里蔬菜On-Demand Stir-Fried Vegetables Series

A菜Taiwanese Lettuce (A-choy)

$13.99
干煸四季豆Dry fried string beans

$14.99

String bean, minced beef ,cardamine bean sprouts

芥菜Mustard Leaf

$13.99

油菜心Green vegetable (choy sam)

$14.99Out of stock
清炒山药Chinese Yam

$16.99

Sautéed 清炒

土豆丝Shredded Potatoes

$11.99
绿豆芽Green Bean Sprout

$12.99

米饭类Rice

白米饭Steam Rice

$1.50
口蘑鸡汤饭Mushroom Chicken Soup and RIce

$14.99

mushroom, chicken soup, rice 蘑菇，鸡汤，米饭

街坊家常炒饭Home-Style Fried Rice

$12.99

rice, minced beef, capsicum，egg, cardamine bean sprouts, scallion 米饭 牛肉末 小米辣椒 鸡蛋 宜宾芽菜 青葱

虾仁炒饭Shrimp Fried Rice

$16.99

rice, shrimp, capsicum，egg, cardamine bean sprouts, scallion 米饭 虾仁 小米辣椒 鸡蛋 宜宾芽菜 青葱

鸡肉炒饭Chicken Fried Rice

$14.99

rice, chicken, capsicum，egg, cardamine bean sprouts, scallion 米饭 鸡肉 小米辣椒 鸡蛋 宜宾芽菜 青葱

锦城里甜品Desserts

红糖滋粑Fried Rice Cake with Brown Sugar

$10.99

sticky rice, brown sugar syrup, soy bean powder糯米 红糖 黄豆粉

灰姑娘的座驾Cinderella's Pumpkin Rides

$10.99

Pumpkin sweet red bean, sesame 南瓜 红豆沙 芝麻

校园冰粉儿School Yard lce Jelly

$7.99

ice jelly, watermelon, brown sugar syrup, sweet rice wine, mint leaf冰粉 西瓜 红糖 酒酿 薄荷叶

DRINK MENU 酒水单

Wine

Falcone Cabernet Sauvignon 18 PRB (Red 2018)

$125.00

Bottle 750 ML

Phelps Creek Cuvee Alx Pinot Noir 18 Col (Red 2018)

$105.00

Bottle 750 ML

Phelps creek underwood Mtn Risling (White 2021)

$49.00

Bottle 750 ML

Beer

青岛啤酒Tsingtao bottle 355ml

$6.99

Draft Beer 扎啤

Kirin

$5.99+
Stella Artois

$6.99+
Shock Top

$5.99+
Golden Road IPA

$6.99+

Sake

菊水 720 ml Kikusui Junmai Ginjo

$58.99
菊水 300ml Kikusui Junmai Ginjo

$28.99
白壁藏 720ml Shirakabegura Junmai

$48.99
白壁藏 300ml Shirakabegura Junmai

$26.99
松竹梅 300ml Sho Chiku Bai Ginjo

$26.99

Corkage Fee

Corkage Fee 开瓶费

$20.00

Coconut(coconut)椰子冻

KOKONUT椰子冻

霸气菠萝椰子冻Pineapple Coconut Pudding

$9.50Out of stock
清爽黄桃椰子冻Peach Coconut Pudding

$9.50

Dairy- free coconut pudding, diced peach

经典原味椰子冻Origina Coconut Pudding

$9.50

Diary-free coconut pudding

元气手打抹茶椰子冻Matcha Coconut Pudding

$9.50

Diary- free coconut pudding, matcha powder

生椰拿铁椰子冻 Cold Brew Coconut Pudding

$9.50Out of stock

Diary-free coconut pudding, cold brew

醇香黑芝麻椰子冻Black Sesame Coconut Pudding

$9.50Out of stock

Diary-Free Coconut Pudding, black sesame seeds