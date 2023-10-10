Sichuan Impression (Tustin)
No reviews yet
13816 Red Hill Ave
Tustin, CA 92780
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Drinks 饮品
雪碧Sprite
低糖可乐Diet-Coke
可乐Coca-Cola
加多宝Chinese Herb Tea
旺仔牛奶Wangzai Milk Mix Drink
北京酸奶Beijing Yogurt Drink
北冰洋汽水(瓶）Artic soda
望桃花Peach Flavor Drink
water, peach, juice, apple juice concentration, pear juice concentration, peach juice concentration, roselle, jasmine, honeysuckle, lemon juice concentration, black carrot juice concentration, carbon dioxide
望山楂Hawthorn
water, Crystal Sugar, Hawthorn Strawberry juice,Rose Water, blackPrunus,Dates,tangerine Peel,Licorice, Salt, carbon dioxide
望杏福Apricot Flavor Drink
water, crystal sugar, apricot, begonia fruit, hawthorn, pear, carbon dioxide, red dates, osmanthus, goji berry
望梅好Waxberry Flavor Drink
"Ingredients: Waxberry Juice, Water, apple, Jasmin tea, black goji berry, prickly pear, purple sweet potato juice, mulberry, carbon dioxide"
酸梅汤Plum Juice
红枣桂圆西洋参茶(热）Hot Ginseng Tea Red Dates and Longan
Red Dates,Longan,Ginseng,Wolfberry
玫瑰花酿Rose Honey Tea
Rose,Honey
蜂蜜柚子茶Honey Citrus Tea
Honey Citrus
FOOD MENU 菜单
主厨推荐Chef Specialty
豆瓣海鲈全鱼Braised Whole Sea Bass in Soy Bean Paste
鲜Bronzino 海鲈鱼(600g-800g),（全鱼）,配青葱、秘制四川豆瓣鱼酱汁 Fresh whole Bronzino Sea Bass(600g-800g), braised in SICHUAN spicy and soy bean paste，scallion
吸指葱姜蟹（肉蟹）Scallion and Garlic Crab
“Price Depends on Market" fresh Dungeness crab,Scallion,Garlic
吸指香辣蟹（肉蟹）xi-zhi Work Fried Crab
“Price Depends on Market" fresh Dungeness crab,Dried Chilies,Sichuan Peppercorn
招牌油卤鸭(整只)Signature Braised Duck(Whole)
Whole Duck,Chili Powder on the side
招牌油卤鸭(半只)Signature Braised Duck(Half)
Half Duck,Chili Powder on the side
七里香酥骨Tea Smoked Pork Rib
Pork Rib, dry chili, scallion, minced peanuts, 猪肋排 干辣椒段 青葱 花生碎
自贡子姜大嘴蛙Big Mouth Ginger Frog of Zigong
fresh bullfrog, pepper, capsicum Sichuan peppercorn, cilantro鲜牛蛙 仔姜 鲜椒 小米辣椒 汉源花椒 香菜
麻辣小龙虾 Spicy Crawfish
小龙虾(600g)、鹌鹑蛋、土豆条；Craw fish(600g) ;Quail eggs Potato strips
竹签羊肉Mini Lamb Skewer
Lamb w/Cumin, Onion Scallions 羊肉 香菜 青葱
锦城里冒菜Mao Cai
shelled prawns, beef tripe, Marbled Beef, pork spam potato, mushroom, cauliflower, baby bamboo shoots, black fungus, kelp knot,sprouts,cucumber,cilantro虾仁 牛百叶 肥牛 午餐肉 土豆 杏鲍菇 花菜 小竹笋 黑木耳 海带结 豆芽 黄瓜 香菜
灌汤口水鸡Juicy Steamed Chicken In Chili Sauce
boneless chicken,baby bamboo shoots,scallion无骨鸡肉 小竹笋 青葱
香辣前蹄Stir-Fried Chili Pork Trotters
pork trotters, fresh pepper, dry chili, sesame 猪前蹄 鲜椒 干辣椒段 芝麻
藤椒鱼Boiled Fish With Rattan Pepper
fresh boneless fish fillets, rattan pepper, fresh pepper, sprouts, black fungus,无骨鱼片 藤椒 鲜椒 豆芽 黑木耳
火爆腰花Wok- Fried Kidney
pork kidney, rattan pepper, fresh pepper, scallion, 猪腰 芹菜 鮮椒 青葱
鲜鱿干锅Spicy Fried Squid Dry Pot
fresh squid, potato, lotus roots, baby bamboo shoots, dry chili鲜鱿 土豆 莲藕 小竹笋 干辣椒段
泡椒牛蛙Frog with Pickled Pepper
fresh bullfrog, cucumber,baby bamboo shoots, pepper,cilantro鲜牛蛙 黄瓜 小竹笋 泡椒 小米辣椒 香菜
乐山跷脚牛肉Qiao-jiao beef combination soup of Leshan
beef slices, beef tripe, beef tendon, radish, cilantro 牛肉，牛肚， 牛筋， 萝卜， 香菜
锦城里凉菜Impressive Cold Dish
锦城里凉面Impressive Cold noodle
noodle sprouts, crushed peanuts, scallion面 豆芽 花生碎 青葱
锦城里凉粉Impressive Bean Jelly
green been jelly, crushed peanuts, scallion，绿豆凉粉 花生碎 青葱
外婆腌黄瓜Grandma's Pickled Cucumber
cucumber, dry chill, Sichuan peppercorn 黄瓜 干辣椒段 汉源花椒
红油笋尖Tender Bamboo shoots in Chili Sauce
baby bamboo shoots, capsicum 小竹笋 小米辣椒
熏香猪耳Smoked Pig Ear
pig ear, cilantro, dry chili powder 猪耳 香菜 干辣椒粉
口口香肠Impressive Sausage
pork, peanuts 猪肉 花生
夫妻肺片Couple's Sliced Beef in Chili Sauce/
beef, beef tripe, beef tendon, celery, scallion, cilantro 牛肉 牛肚 牛筋 芹菜 青葱 香菜
盐边干拌牛肉Dry Mix Beef in Chili Powder of Yanbian
beef, beef tripe, beef tendon, dry chili powder, cilantro, celery. scallion 牛肉 牛肚 牛筋 干辣椒粉 香菜 芹菜 青葱
红星兔丁Hong-xing Diced Rabbit
fresh rabbit, peanuts, scallion, sesame 鮮兔肉 花生 青葱 芝麻
椒麻腰花Sliced Kidney with Pepper and Chili
pork kidney, Sichuan peppercorn, scallion 猪腰 汉源花椒 青葱
蒜泥白肉Sliced Pork in Minced
marbled pork, garlic, scallion, cilantro 猪五花 大蒜 青葱 香菜
椒麻土鸡Free Range Chicken with Sichuan Peppercorn Sauce
boneless chicken,baby bamboo shoots,scallion无骨鸡肉 小竹笋 青葱
烧椒茄子Braised pepper eggplant
Braised pepper ,steamed eggplant
锦城里小吃Impressive Appetizers/Snack
街角狼牙土豆Potato Strips on Street Corner
Potato ,capsicum, dry chili powder, scallion, cilantro
锦城水饺Impressive Dumplings
minced pork, scallion, sesame 猪肉 青葱 芝麻
红油抄手Wonton in Chili Oil
minced pork, scallion, sesame猪肉 青葱 芝麻
鸡汤抄手Wonton in Chicken Broth
minced pork, chicken broth, scallion 猪肉 鲜鸡汤 青葱
校园火锅粉School yard Hot Pot Noodle
wide bean noodle, sprouts, cilantro 绿豆宽粉 豆芽 香菜
双流肥肠粉Intestine Noodle of Shuangliu
wide bean noodle, sprouts, pig intestine, soybean, celery绿豆宽粉 豆芽 猪大肠 黄豆 芹菜
砂锅肥牛粉Marbled Beef Rice Noodles in a Casserole (Deep Copy)
beef beef tendon, beef tripe, rice noodle, sprouts, cilantro牛肉 牛筋 牛肚 米粉 豆芽 香菜
砂锅羊肉粉Lamb Noodle Casserole
lamb , rice noodle, sprouts, cilantro 羊肉 米粉 豆芽 香菜
砂锅牛杂粉Beef Noodle Casserole
beef beef tendon, beef tripe, rice noodle, sprouts, cilantro牛肉 牛筋 牛肚 米粉 豆芽 香菜
粉蒸肉Steamed Pork with Rice Flour
marbled pork, pumpkin, scallion 猪五花 南瓜 青葱
粉蒸排骨Steamed Pork Ribs with Rice Flour
marbled pork ribs, pumpkin, scallion 猪小排 南瓜 香菜
锦城里主菜Impressive Entrees & Main Dishes
干锅大嘴蛙Spicy Fried Frog Dry Pot
fresh bullfrog. potato ,mushroom, baby bamboo shoot，dry chili 鲜土豆 杏鲍菇 小竹笋 干辣椒段
干锅虾Spicy Fried Shrimp Dry Pot
shrimp, potato, mushroom, baby bamboo shoots, dry chili 带売虾 土豆 杏鲍菇 小作笋 干辣椒段
干锅鱿鱼Spicy Fried Squid Dry Pot
Squid, potato ,mushroom, baby bamboo shoot，dry chili 鱿鱼 鲜土豆 杏鲍菇 小竹笋 干辣椒段
干锅牛肉Spicy Fried Beef Dry Pot
Beef, potato ,mushroom, baby bamboo shoot，dry chili 牛肉 鲜土豆 杏鲍菇 小竹笋 干辣椒段
水煮牛肉Boiled Beef in Chili Sauce
Beef,sprouts,green garlic sprouts, fresh pepper牛肉 豆芽 青蒜苗 鲜椒
酸菜鱼Fish fillet with Pickled Vegetable Soup
Boneless fish fillet, pickled vegetable, vermicell 无骨鱼片，酸菜 ，粉丝
水煮鱼片Boiled Fish Fillets in Chili Sauce
boneless fish fillets, Chinese cabbage, celery, fresh pepper 无骨鱼片 白菜 芹菜 鲜椒
金汤肥羊Refreshing Lamb in Golden Soup
lamb, needle ，mushroom, capsicum, vermicelli, black fungus, cilantro 羊肉 金针菇 小米辣椒 龙口粉丝 黑木耳 香菜
金汤肥牛Refreshing Marbled Beef in Golden Soup
marbled beef, needle ，mushroom, capsicum, vermicelli, black fungus, cilantro 肥牛，金针菇 小米辣椒 龙口粉丝 黑木耳 香菜
金汤鱼Refreshing Fish Fillets in Golden Soup
fresh boneless fish fillets, needle ,mushroom, capsicum, vermicelli, black fungus cilantro 无骨鱼片 金针菇 小米辣椒 龙口粉丝 黑木耳 香菜
麻婆豆腐Ma-po Tofu
tofu ,minced beef ,green garlic sprouts Sichuan peppercorn Power豆腐，牛肉末，青蒜芽，汉源花椒粉
锦城里炒菜Impressive Stir-Fry
香辣鸡丁Stir-Fried Chili Chicken
bone/boneless chicken, celery, fresh pepper, dry chill带骨鸡肉/无骨鸡肉 芹菜 鮮椒 干辣椒段
香辣肥肠Fried Spicy Intestine
pig intestine, celery, fresh pepper, dry chili 猪大肠 芹菜 鮮椒 干辣椒段
香辣排骨Stir-Fried Chili Pork Ribs
pork sparerib. dry chili, fresh pepper 猪小排 干辣椒 鲜椒
藤椒爆土鸡Wok-Fried Free Range Chicken with Rattan Pepper
bone/boneless chicken, fresh pepper, rattan pepper 带骨鲜鸡肉/无骨鸡肉 鮮椒 藤椒
藤椒爆腰花 Wok-Fried Kidney with Rattan Pepper
pork kidney, rattan pepper, capsicum, fresh pepper, celery, scallion 猪腰 藤椒 小米辣椒 鲜椒 芹菜 青葱
藤椒爆鸭舌Wok-Fried Duck Tongue with Rattan Pepper
duck tongue, rattan pepper, capsicum, fresh pepper, celery鸭舌 藤椒 小米辣椒 鲜椒 芹菜 青葱
火爆鸭舌Wok-Fried Duck Tongue
duck tongue, celery, fresh pepper, scallion 鸭舌 芹菜 鲜椒 青葱
香辣鸡脆骨Stir-Fried Chili Chicken Gristle
chicken gristle, celery, fresh pepper, dry chill
孜然羊肉Stir-Fried Lamb with Cumin
Lamb w/Cumin, Onion Scallions 羊肉 洋葱 青葱
回锅肉Twice Cooked Pork
marbled pork, green garlic sprouts, fresh pepper 猪五花 青蒜苗 鲜椒
鱼香虾仁Sweet and Sour Shrimps
prawn, celery scallion, cilantro 虾仁 芹菜 青葱 香菜
葱爆肥牛Stir-Fried Beef with Scallions
marbled beef, onion, scallion 肥牛 洋葱 青葱
宫保鸡丁ORIGINAL Kung - Pao Chicken
boneless chicken fillets, peanuts ,scallion, dry chili无骨鸡肉 花生 青葱 干辣椒段
虾仁滑蛋Fried Shrimp with Scrambled Egg
shrimp,scrambled egg 虾仁， 鸡蛋
番茄炒蛋 tomato eggs
tomato eggs scallion 番茄 鸡蛋 青葱
锦城里烧菜Impressive Steamed & Stewed Dishes
千孔大肠豆腐Intestine Tofu
pig intestine, tofu, scallion, cilantro
土豆烧肥肠Braised Intestine Pot with Potato
pig intestine, potato, scallion, cilantro 猪大肠 土豆 青葱 香菜
山城芋儿鸡Braised Chicken with Taro of Chongqing
fresh chicken with bones, small Chinese yam, fresh pepper, celery, cilantro带骨鲜鸡肉 小芋头 鲜椒 芹菜 香菜
锦城里汤品Impressive Soup Series
番茄牛尾汤Oxtail Tomato Soup
oxtail, tomato, cilantro 牛尾 番茄 香菜
乐山跷脚牛肉Qiao-jiao beef combination soup of Leshan
beef slices, beef tripe, beef tendon, radish, cilantro 牛肉，牛肚， 牛筋， 萝卜， 香菜
芥菜豆腐汤Mustard Leaf Tofu Soup
mustard leaf Tofu 小芥菜 豆腐
豌豆肥肠汤Green Pea Intestine Soup
Green Pea,Intestine,scallion豌豆 肥肠 青葱
锦城里蔬菜On-Demand Stir-Fried Vegetables Series
米饭类Rice
白米饭Steam Rice
口蘑鸡汤饭Mushroom Chicken Soup and RIce
mushroom, chicken soup, rice 蘑菇，鸡汤，米饭
街坊家常炒饭Home-Style Fried Rice
rice, minced beef, capsicum，egg, cardamine bean sprouts, scallion 米饭 牛肉末 小米辣椒 鸡蛋 宜宾芽菜 青葱
虾仁炒饭Shrimp Fried Rice
rice, shrimp, capsicum，egg, cardamine bean sprouts, scallion 米饭 虾仁 小米辣椒 鸡蛋 宜宾芽菜 青葱
鸡肉炒饭Chicken Fried Rice
rice, chicken, capsicum，egg, cardamine bean sprouts, scallion 米饭 鸡肉 小米辣椒 鸡蛋 宜宾芽菜 青葱
锦城里甜品Desserts
DRINK MENU 酒水单
Wine
Sake
Corkage Fee
Coconut(coconut)椰子冻
KOKONUT椰子冻
霸气菠萝椰子冻Pineapple Coconut Pudding
清爽黄桃椰子冻Peach Coconut Pudding
Dairy- free coconut pudding, diced peach
经典原味椰子冻Origina Coconut Pudding
Diary-free coconut pudding
元气手打抹茶椰子冻Matcha Coconut Pudding
Diary- free coconut pudding, matcha powder
生椰拿铁椰子冻 Cold Brew Coconut Pudding
Diary-free coconut pudding, cold brew
醇香黑芝麻椰子冻Black Sesame Coconut Pudding
Diary-Free Coconut Pudding, black sesame seeds
Call for Open Hours
Come in and enjoy!
13816 Red Hill Ave, Tustin, CA 92780