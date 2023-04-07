Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sichuan Impression WLA

review star

No reviews yet

11057 Santa Monica Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90025

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Chef's Special 主厨推荐菜

Chef’s Special 主厨推荐菜

"Xi-zhi" Wok-Fried Dungeness Crab 吸指香辣蟹

"Xi-zhi" Wok-Fried Dungeness Crab 吸指香辣蟹

$58.99

fresh dungeness crab, dried chilies, sichuan peppercorn, sesame 鲜肉蟹 干辣椒段 汉源花椒 芝麻

Frog with Pickled Pepper 泡椒牛蛙

Frog with Pickled Pepper 泡椒牛蛙

$32.99

DRINK MENU 酒水单

White Wine 白葡萄酒

Pasqua Pinot Grigio, Italy

Pasqua Pinot Grigio, Italy

$28.00

A pleasant, fruity wine with notes of pear and apricot and floral hints. Fresh, harmonious and well balanced. Ideal with starters, delicate first course dishes, fish, and white meat.

Anselman Riesling, Germany

$40.00
Phelps creek Riesling, Columbia Gorge

Phelps creek Riesling, Columbia Gorge

$40.00

The Phelps Creek Underwood Mountain Vineyards Riesling is sourced from the Washington side of the Columbia Gorge AVA on Underwood Mountain, just across the river from Hood River where Phelps Creek is located. Inspired by the classic wines from the Mosel River region of Germany, winemaker Bill Swain moved to the Gorge region some 40 years ago with a passion to make fabulous Riesling. Crafted in an off-dry, halbtrocken style, it is balanced by racy acidity with notes of lemon, apple, and honeysuckle. Pairs delightfully with veal, pork, poultry, and fish, but is especially amazing with Thai and spicy Chinese dishes.

Phelps Creek Pinot Gris, Columbia Gorge

Phelps Creek Pinot Gris, Columbia Gorge

$40.00

High elevation fruit brings beautifully bright acidity, balanced with sweet notes of green apple and pear laced with a hint of lavender and thyme on the nose. 20% elevage in neutral French Oak barrel to enhance texture. Structured to age and develop further intensity in the bottle.

Red Wine 红葡萄酒

Carmenet Pinot Noir, California

Carmenet Pinot Noir, California

$28.00

In a wonderful blend of berries nurtured by California's valley sun, you can be sure to expect ripe flavors and vibrant, heady aromas. Our Pinot Noir is a delicate red-colored wine with depth and charm. Aromas abound with hints of strawberries and spice notes. This refined Pinot Noir ends enjoyably with raspberry and cedar flavors.

Balletto Pinot Noir, California

Balletto Pinot Noir, California

$38.00

This wine combines full and captivating aromatics with a delicate texture that defines the Balletto style of Pinot Noir. The wine itself is full of contradictory forces: it’s weighty with a luscious mid-palate, but also surrounded by notable tannins and acidity that keep it focused, balanced and taut. It has plenty of dark fruit, but it’s also layered with savory earth and spices that offset it.

Filus Reserve Malbec, Argentia

Filus Reserve Malbec, Argentia

$30.00

A creamy red with aromas of cherries, plums, mocha and stones. It's medium-to full-bodied with velvety tannins and a rounded finish. Drink now. Wine Tasting Notes Aromas of black raspberry, dark plum and licorice. Chewy, sweet and pungent in the mouth, with dark currant, blackberry, bitter chocolate and violet flavors complicated by mineral and coffee nuances. Finishes firm and persistent, with building tannins. Serious juice!

Greg Norman Cabernet Sauvignon, California

Greg Norman Cabernet Sauvignon, California

$28.00

This jubilant bottling is bursting with blackberry, toasted wood and wet graphite aromas on the nose. Fresh red-fruit flavors are balanced by fine tannins on the palate, making for a reliable midweek sipper.

Stags Leap Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Vally

Stags Leap Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Vally

$120.00

Boasts scents of black cherries, loamy earth, subtle dried spices and cedar. Matured in 40% new French oak, it's a classic rendering of the appellation, medium to full-bodied and silky, with fine-textured tannins and a long, elegant finish.

Beer 啤酒

Tsingtao

Tsingtao

$6.50

Corona

$6.00

805

$6.00

Sake 清酒

Shirakabegura Kimono Junmai白壁藏 720ml

Shirakabegura Kimono Junmai白壁藏 720ml

$45.00
Shirakabegura Gura Junmai白壁藏 300ml

Shirakabegura Gura Junmai白壁藏 300ml

$20.00
Kikusui Junmai Ginjo 菊水 720ml

Kikusui Junmai Ginjo 菊水 720ml

$40.00
Kikusui Junmai Ginjo 菊水 300ml

Kikusui Junmai Ginjo 菊水 300ml

$20.00
Kubota Manjyu 久保田万寿 720ml

Kubota Manjyu 久保田万寿 720ml

$145.00
Kubota Manjyu 久保田万寿 300ml

Kubota Manjyu 久保田万寿 300ml

$46.00

Beverage 饮料

Orange Soda 北冰洋汽水（瓶装）

Orange Soda 北冰洋汽水（瓶装）

$3.50Out of stock
Chinese Herb Tea 加多宝

Chinese Herb Tea 加多宝

$3.50
Coca-Cola 可乐

Coca-Cola 可乐

$3.00
Diet-Coke 低糖可乐

Diet-Coke 低糖可乐

$3.00
Sprite 雪碧

Sprite 雪碧

$3.00
Honey Citrus Tea 蜂蜜柚子茶

Honey Citrus Tea 蜂蜜柚子茶

$5.00
Rose Honey Tea 玫瑰花酿

Rose Honey Tea 玫瑰花酿

$5.00
Hot Ginseng Tea Red Dates and Longan 红枣桂圆西洋参茶（热）

Hot Ginseng Tea Red Dates and Longan 红枣桂圆西洋参茶（热）

$5.50
Plum Juice (Cup) 酸梅汤（杯）

Plum Juice (Cup) 酸梅汤（杯）

$4.00
Wangwang Milk Mix Drink旺仔牛奶

Wangwang Milk Mix Drink旺仔牛奶

$3.50
Beijing Yogurt Drink 北京酸奶

Beijing Yogurt Drink 北京酸奶

$3.50

Sparkling water 气泡水

$4.00

FOOD MENU 菜单

Impressive Cold Appetizers 锦城里凉菜

Grandma's Pickled Cucumber 外婆腌黄瓜

Grandma's Pickled Cucumber 外婆腌黄瓜

$12.99

cucumber, dry chill, Sichuan peppercorn 黄瓜 干辣椒段 汉源花椒

Tender Bamboo shoots in Chili Sauce 红油笋尖

Tender Bamboo shoots in Chili Sauce 红油笋尖

$12.99

baby bamboo shoots, capsicum 小竹笋 小米辣椒

Impressive Bean Jelly 锦城里凉粉

Impressive Bean Jelly 锦城里凉粉

$14.99

green been jelly, crushed peanuts, scallion，绿豆凉粉 花生碎 青葱

Impressive Cold noodle 锦城里凉面

Impressive Cold noodle 锦城里凉面

$14.99

noodle sprouts, crushed peanuts, scallion面 豆芽 花生碎 青葱

Bobo Chicken of Leshan 乐山钵钵鸡

Bobo Chicken of Leshan 乐山钵钵鸡

$21.99

Prawn, beef tripe, chicken giblets, potato, lotus roots, baby bamboo shoots, konjac, and cauliflower seaweed black fungus.

Couple's Sliced Beef in Chili Sauce 夫妻肺片

Couple's Sliced Beef in Chili Sauce 夫妻肺片

$18.99

beef, beef tripe, beef tendon, celery, scallion, cilantro 牛肉 牛肚 牛筋 芹菜 青葱 香菜

Dry Mix Beef in Chili Powder of Yanbian 盐边干拌牛肉

Dry Mix Beef in Chili Powder of Yanbian 盐边干拌牛肉

$18.99

beef, beef tripe, beef tendon, dry chili powder, cilantro, celery. scallion 牛肉 牛肚 牛筋 干辣椒粉 香菜 芹菜 青葱

Free Range Chili Chicken 凉拌乡村鸡

Free Range Chili Chicken 凉拌乡村鸡

$18.99

chicken fillets with bones, peanuts, scallion 带骨鲜鸡肉 花生 青葱

Juicy Steam Chicken in Chili Sauce 灌汤口水鸡

Juicy Steam Chicken in Chili Sauce 灌汤口水鸡

$18.99

boneless chicken fillet, baby bamboo shoot, scallion, sesame 去骨鲜鸡肉 小竹笋 青葱 芝麻

Sliced Pork in Minced Garlic 蒜泥白肉

Sliced Pork in Minced Garlic 蒜泥白肉

$16.99

marbled pork, garlic, scallion, cilantro 猪五花 大蒜 青葱 香菜

Smoked Pig Ear 熏香猪耳

Smoked Pig Ear 熏香猪耳

$14.99

pig ear, cilantro, dry chili powder 猪耳 香菜 干辣椒粉

Cold Sliced Kidney with Pepper and Chili 椒麻腰花

Cold Sliced Kidney with Pepper and Chili 椒麻腰花

$16.99

pork kidney, Sichuan peppercorn, scallion 猪腰 汉源花椒 青葱

Diced Rabbit in Chili Sauce 红星兔丁

Diced Rabbit in Chili Sauce 红星兔丁

$17.99

fresh rabbit, peanuts, scallion, sesame 鮮兔肉 花生 青葱 芝麻

Impressive Hot Appetizers 锦城里小吃

Wonton in Chili Oil 红油抄手

Wonton in Chili Oil 红油抄手

$13.99

minced pork, scallion, sesame猪肉 青葱 芝麻

Impressive Dumplings 锦城水饺

Impressive Dumplings 锦城水饺

$13.99

minced pork, scallion, sesame 猪肉 青葱 芝麻

Wonton in Chicken Broth 鸡汤抄手

Wonton in Chicken Broth 鸡汤抄手

$13.99

minced pork, chicken broth, scallion 猪肉 鲜鸡汤 青葱

“Street Corner” Potato Strips 街角狼牙土豆

“Street Corner” Potato Strips 街角狼牙土豆

$14.99

Potato ,capsicum, dry chili powder, scallion, cilantro

Impressive Sausage 锦城里香肠

Impressive Sausage 锦城里香肠

$18.99

pork, peanuts 猪肉 花生

Mama’s Handmade Noodle 老妈手工烩面

Mama’s Handmade Noodle 老妈手工烩面

$15.99

noodle, egg, potato, Chinese yam, tomato, scallion 面 鸡蛋 土豆 山药 西红柿 青葱

School Yard Hot Pot Noodle 校园火锅粉

School Yard Hot Pot Noodle 校园火锅粉

$15.99

wide bean noodle, sprouts, cilantro 绿豆宽粉 豆芽 香菜

Beef Combination Rice Noodle Casserole 砂锅牛杂粉

Beef Combination Rice Noodle Casserole 砂锅牛杂粉

$15.99

beef beef tendon, beef tripe, rice noodle, sprouts, cilantro牛肉 牛筋 牛肚 米粉 豆芽 香菜

Marble Beef Rice Noodle Soup 砂锅肥牛粉

Marble Beef Rice Noodle Soup 砂锅肥牛粉

$15.99

Marble beef, rice noodle, sprouts, cilantro 羊肉 米粉 豆芽 香菜

Lamb Rice Noodle Soup 砂锅羊肉粉

Lamb Rice Noodle Soup 砂锅羊肉粉

$15.99

lamb , rice noodle, sprouts, cilantro 羊肉 米粉 豆芽 香菜

Intestine Noodle of Shuangliu 双流肥肠粉

Intestine Noodle of Shuangliu 双流肥肠粉

$15.99

wide bean noodle, sprouts, pig intestine, soybean, celery绿豆宽粉 豆芽 猪大肠 黄豆 芹菜

Mao Cai 锦城里冒菜

Mao Cai 锦城里冒菜

$26.99

shelled prawns, beef tripe, beef, pork spam potato, mushroom, cauliflower, baby bamboo shoots, black fungus, cilantro虾仁 牛百叶 牛肉梅林午餐肉 土豆 蘑菇 花菜 小竹笋 黑木耳 香菜

Impressive Soup 锦城里汤品

Oxtail Tomato Soup 番茄牛尾汤

Oxtail Tomato Soup 番茄牛尾汤

$32.99

oxtail, tomato, cilantro 牛尾 番茄 香菜

Mustard Leaf Tofu Soup 芥菜豆腐汤

Mustard Leaf Tofu Soup 芥菜豆腐汤

$16.99

mustard leaf Tofu 小芥菜 豆腐

“Qiao-jiao” Beef Combination Soup 乐山跷脚牛肉

“Qiao-jiao” Beef Combination Soup 乐山跷脚牛肉

$24.99

beef slices, beef tripe, beef tendon, radish, cilantro 牛肉，牛肚， 牛筋， 萝卜， 香菜

Impressive Entrees & Main Dishes 锦城里主菜

Braised Chicken with Taro of Chongqing 山城芋儿鸡

Braised Chicken with Taro of Chongqing 山城芋儿鸡

$25.99

fresh chicken with bones, small Chinese yam, fresh pepper, celery, cilantro带骨鲜鸡肉 小芋头 鲜椒 芹菜 香菜

ORIGINAL Kung - Pao Chicken 宫保鸡丁

ORIGINAL Kung - Pao Chicken 宫保鸡丁

$18.99

boneless chicken fillets, peanuts ,scallion, dry chili无骨鸡肉 花生 青葱 干辣椒段

Wok-Fried Free Range Chicken with Rattan Pepper 藤椒爆土鸡

Wok-Fried Free Range Chicken with Rattan Pepper 藤椒爆土鸡

$21.99

boneless chicken, fresh pepper, rattan pepper 无骨鸡肉 鮮椒 藤椒

Stir-Fried Chili Chicken 香辣鸡丁

Stir-Fried Chili Chicken 香辣鸡丁

$21.99

boneless chicken, celery, fresh pepper, dry chill无骨鸡肉 芹菜 鮮椒 干辣椒段

Stir-Fried Chili Chicken Gristle 香辣鸡脆骨

Stir-Fried Chili Chicken Gristle 香辣鸡脆骨

$20.99

chicken gristle, celery, fresh pepper, dry chill鸡脆骨 芹菜 鮮椒 干辣椒段

Toothpick Lamb 竹签羊肉

Toothpick Lamb 竹签羊肉

$21.99

Lamb w/Cumin, Onion Scallions 羊肉 洋葱 青葱

Stir-Fried Lamb with Cumin 孜然羊肉

Stir-Fried Lamb with Cumin 孜然羊肉

$22.99

Lamb w/Cumin, Onion Scallions 羊肉 洋葱 青葱

Refreshing Lamb in Pumpkin Soup 金汤肥羊

Refreshing Lamb in Pumpkin Soup 金汤肥羊

$27.99

lamb, needle ，mushroom, capsicum, vermicelli, black fungus, cilantro 羊肉 金针菇 小米辣椒 龙口粉丝 黑木耳 香菜

Stir-Fried Beef with Scallions 葱爆肥牛

Stir-Fried Beef with Scallions 葱爆肥牛

$22.99

marbled beef, onion, scallion 肥牛 洋葱 青葱

Refreshing Marbled Beef in Pumpkin Soup 金汤肥牛

Refreshing Marbled Beef in Pumpkin Soup 金汤肥牛

$28.99

marbled beef, needle , mushroom, capsicum, vermicelli, black fungus, cilantro 肥牛，金针菇 小米辣椒 龙口粉丝 黑木耳 香菜

Ma-po Tofu 麻婆豆腐

Ma-po Tofu 麻婆豆腐

$18.99

tofu ,minced beef ,green garlic sprouts Sichuan peppercorn Power豆腐，牛肉末，青蒜芽，汉源花椒粉

Boiled Fish Fillets in Chili Sauce 水煮鱼片

Boiled Fish Fillets in Chili Sauce 水煮鱼片

$22.99

boneless fish fillets, Chinese cabbage, celery, fresh pepper 无骨鱼片 白菜 芹菜 鲜椒

Boiled Fish With Rattan Pepper 藤椒鱼

Boiled Fish With Rattan Pepper 藤椒鱼

$23.99

fresh boneless fish fillets, rattan pepper, fresh pepper, sprouts, black fungus,无骨鱼片 藤椒 鲜椒 豆芽 黑木耳

Fish fillet with Pickled Vegetable Soup 酸菜鱼

Fish fillet with Pickled Vegetable Soup 酸菜鱼

$24.99

Boneless fish fillet, pickled vegetable, vermicell 无骨鱼片，酸菜 ，粉丝

Refreshing Fish Fillets in Pumpkin Soup 还魂金汤鱼

Refreshing Fish Fillets in Pumpkin Soup 还魂金汤鱼

$26.99

fresh boneless fish fillets, needle ,mushroom, capsicum, vermicelli, black fungus cilantro 无骨鱼片 金针菇 小米辣椒 龙口粉丝 黑木耳 香菜

Shrimp in Garlic Sauce 鱼香虾仁

Shrimp in Garlic Sauce 鱼香虾仁

$23.99

prawn, celery scallion, cilantro 虾仁 芹菜 青葱 香菜

Fried Shrimp with Scrambled Egg 虾仁滑蛋

Fried Shrimp with Scrambled Egg 虾仁滑蛋

$22.99

shrimp,scrambled egg 虾仁， 鸡蛋

Spicy Fried Shrimp Dry Pot 干锅虾

Spicy Fried Shrimp Dry Pot 干锅虾

$27.99

shrimp, potato, mushroom, baby bamboo shoots, onion, dry chili 带売虾 土豆 蘑菇 小竹笋 洋葱 干辣椒段

Kung Pao Shrimp 宫保虾球

$22.99

shelled shrimp, peanuts ,scallion, dry chili 虾 花生 青葱 干辣椒段

"Xi-zhi" Wok-Fried Dungeness Crab 吸指香辣蟹

"Xi-zhi" Wok-Fried Dungeness Crab 吸指香辣蟹

$58.99

fresh dungeness crab, dried chilies, sichuan peppercorn, sesame 鲜肉蟹 干辣椒段 汉源花椒 芝麻

Spicy Fried Squid Dry Pot 鲜鱿干锅

Spicy Fried Squid Dry Pot 鲜鱿干锅

$24.99

squid, potato, mushroom, baby bamboo shoots, onion, dry chili 鱿鱼 土豆 蘑菇 小竹笋 洋葱 干辣椒段

Steamed Pork Ribs with Rice Flour 粉蒸排骨

Steamed Pork Ribs with Rice Flour 粉蒸排骨

$19.99Out of stock

marbled pork ribs, pumpkin, scallion 猪小排 南瓜 香菜

Tea Smoked Pork Rib 七里香酥骨

Tea Smoked Pork Rib 七里香酥骨

$26.99

Pork Rib, dry chili, scallion, minced peanuts, 猪肋排 干辣椒段 青葱 花生碎

Stir-Fried Chili Pork Ribs 香辣排骨

Stir-Fried Chili Pork Ribs 香辣排骨

$22.99

pork sparerib. dry chili, fresh pepper 猪小排 干辣椒 鲜椒

Steamed Pork with Rice Flour 粉蒸肉

Steamed Pork with Rice Flour 粉蒸肉

$18.99

marbled pork, pumpkin, scallion 猪五花 南瓜 青葱

Twice Cooked Pork 回锅肉

Twice Cooked Pork 回锅肉

$18.99

marbled pork, green garlic sprouts, fresh pepper 猪五花 青蒜苗 鲜椒

Stir-Fried Chili Pork Trotters 香辣前蹄

Stir-Fried Chili Pork Trotters 香辣前蹄

$22.99

pork trotters, fresh pepper, dry chili, sesame 猪前蹄 鲜椒 干辣椒段 芝麻

Fried Spicy Intestine 香辣肥肠

Fried Spicy Intestine 香辣肥肠

$18.99

pig intestine, celery, fresh pepper, dry chili 猪大肠 芹菜 鮮椒 干辣椒段

Braised Intestine Pot with Potato 土豆烧肥肠

Braised Intestine Pot with Potato 土豆烧肥肠

$18.99

pig intestine, potato, scallion, cilantro 猪大肠 土豆 青葱 香菜

Braised Intestine with Tofu 千孔大肠豆腐

Braised Intestine with Tofu 千孔大肠豆腐

$18.99

pig intestine, tofu, scallion, cilantro

Wok- Fried Kidney 火爆腰花

Wok- Fried Kidney 火爆腰花

$19.99

pork kidney, rattan pepper, fresh pepper, scallion, 猪腰 芹菜 鮮椒 青葱

Wok-Fried Kidney with Rattan Pepper 藤椒爆腰花

Wok-Fried Kidney with Rattan Pepper 藤椒爆腰花

$20.99

pork kidney, rattan pepper, capsicum, fresh pepper, celery, scallion 猪腰 藤椒 小米辣椒 鲜椒 芹菜 青葱

Wok-Fried Duck Tongue 火爆鸭舌

Wok-Fried Duck Tongue 火爆鸭舌

$21.99

duck tongue, celery, fresh pepper, scallion 鸭舌 芹菜 鲜椒 青葱

Wok-Fried Duck Tongue with Rattan Pepper 藤椒爆鸭舌

Wok-Fried Duck Tongue with Rattan Pepper 藤椒爆鸭舌

$22.99

duck tongue, rattan pepper, capsicum, fresh pepper, celery鸭舌 藤椒 小米辣椒 鲜椒 芹菜 青葱

Frog with Pickled Pepper 泡椒牛蛙

Frog with Pickled Pepper 泡椒牛蛙

$32.99
"Big Mouth" Ginger Frog 自贡仔姜大嘴蛙

"Big Mouth" Ginger Frog 自贡仔姜大嘴蛙

$32.99

fresh bullfrog, pepper, capsicum Sichuan peppercorn, cilantro鲜牛蛙 仔姜 鲜椒 小米辣椒 汉源花椒 香菜

Spicy Frog Dry Pot 干锅大嘴蛙

Spicy Frog Dry Pot 干锅大嘴蛙

$32.99

fresh bullfrog. potato ,lotus roots, baby bamboo shoot，dry chili 鲜土豆 莲藕 小竹笋 干辣椒段

Ginger Rabbit of Zigong 自贡仔姜跳水兔

$32.99

diced rabbit meat, pepper, capsicum Sichuan peppercorn, cilantro 兔肉 仔姜 鲜椒 小米辣椒 汉源花椒 香菜

Chinese Yam 清炒山药

Chinese Yam 清炒山药

$17.99

Sautéed 清炒

Mustard Leaf 芥菜

Mustard Leaf 芥菜

$15.99
Taiwanese Lettuce (A-choy) A菜

Taiwanese Lettuce (A-choy) A菜

$15.99
Sauteed Shredded Potatoes 清炒土豆丝

Sauteed Shredded Potatoes 清炒土豆丝

$15.99
Sunrise Tomato Scrambled Eggs 番茄炒蛋

Sunrise Tomato Scrambled Eggs 番茄炒蛋

$15.99

Cauliflower Dry Pot 干锅花菜

$19.99

cauliflower, potato, mushroom, baby bamboo shoots, onion, dry chili 花菜 土豆 蘑菇 小竹笋 洋葱 干辣椒段

Bean Sprouts 豆芽

$15.99

Rice 米饭

Steam Rice 米饭

$1.50
Home-Style Fried Rice (Beef) 街坊家常炒饭

Home-Style Fried Rice (Beef) 街坊家常炒饭

$16.99

rice, minced beef, capsicum，egg, cardamine bean sprouts, scallion 米饭 牛肉末 小米辣椒 鸡蛋 宜宾芽菜 青葱

Chicken Fried Rice 鸡炒饭

$17.99

rice, chiken, capsicum, egg, cardamine bean sprouts, scallion 米饭 鸡肉 小米辣椒 鸡蛋 宜宾芽菜 青葱

Shrimp Fried Rice 虾炒饭

$18.99

rice, shrimp, capsicum, egg, cardamine bean sprouts, scallion 米饭 虾 小米辣椒 鸡蛋 宜宾芽菜 青葱

Desserts 锦城里甜品

School Yard Ice Jelly 校园冰粉儿

School Yard Ice Jelly 校园冰粉儿

$8.99

ice jelly, watermelon, brown sugar syrup, sweet rice wine, mint leaf冰粉 西瓜 红糖 酒酿 薄荷叶

Fried Rice Cake with Brown Sugar 红糖滋粑

Fried Rice Cake with Brown Sugar 红糖滋粑

$11.99

sticky rice, brown sugar syrup, soy bean powder糯米 红糖 黄豆粉

Cinderella's Pumpkin Rides 灰姑娘的座驾

Cinderella's Pumpkin Rides 灰姑娘的座驾

$11.99

Pumpkin sweet red bean, sesame 南瓜 红豆沙 芝麻

Utensils

Utensils

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Chinese Restaurant

Location

11057 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90025

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Hamasaku
orange starNo Reviews
11043 Santa Monica Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Al's Hot Chicken - Santa Monica Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
11078 Santa Monica BLVD Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Shamshiri Grill - 1712 Westwood Blvd.
orange starNo Reviews
1712 Westwood Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90024
View restaurantnext
Plan Check Kitchen + Bar - Sawtelle
orange star4.3 • 4,210
1800 Sawtelle Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Sunnin - Westwood
orange starNo Reviews
1776 Westwood Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90024
View restaurantnext
Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen - West LA
orange starNo Reviews
1601 Sawtelle Blvd #101 Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Los Angeles

Calif Chicken Cafe - Hollywood
orange star4.7 • 17,174
6805 Melrose Ave Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Tatsu Ramen - Sawtelle
orange star4.3 • 13,513
2123 Sawtelle Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Pitfire Pizza - Mar Vista
orange star4.6 • 11,757
12924 W Washington Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90066
View restaurantnext
a.o.c. winebar
orange star4.3 • 9,957
8700 W 3rd St Los Angeles, CA 90048
View restaurantnext
Pitfire Pizza - Westwood
orange star4.6 • 9,360
2018 WESTWOOD BLVD Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Osteria Mozza - Melrose/Highland
orange star4.4 • 9,044
6602 Melrose Avenue Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Los Angeles
West Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)
Culver City
review star
Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)
Beverly Hills
review star
Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)
Inglewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)
South Gate
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Studio City
review star
Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.2 (42 restaurants)
Monterey Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston