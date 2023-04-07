Sichuan Impression WLA

Phelps creek Riesling, Columbia Gorge

$40.00

The Phelps Creek Underwood Mountain Vineyards Riesling is sourced from the Washington side of the Columbia Gorge AVA on Underwood Mountain, just across the river from Hood River where Phelps Creek is located. Inspired by the classic wines from the Mosel River region of Germany, winemaker Bill Swain moved to the Gorge region some 40 years ago with a passion to make fabulous Riesling. Crafted in an off-dry, halbtrocken style, it is balanced by racy acidity with notes of lemon, apple, and honeysuckle. Pairs delightfully with veal, pork, poultry, and fish, but is especially amazing with Thai and spicy Chinese dishes.