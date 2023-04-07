- Home
Sichuan Impression WLA
No reviews yet
11057 Santa Monica Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Chef's Special 主厨推荐菜
Chef’s Special 主厨推荐菜
DRINK MENU 酒水单
White Wine 白葡萄酒
Pasqua Pinot Grigio, Italy
A pleasant, fruity wine with notes of pear and apricot and floral hints. Fresh, harmonious and well balanced. Ideal with starters, delicate first course dishes, fish, and white meat.
Anselman Riesling, Germany
Phelps creek Riesling, Columbia Gorge
The Phelps Creek Underwood Mountain Vineyards Riesling is sourced from the Washington side of the Columbia Gorge AVA on Underwood Mountain, just across the river from Hood River where Phelps Creek is located. Inspired by the classic wines from the Mosel River region of Germany, winemaker Bill Swain moved to the Gorge region some 40 years ago with a passion to make fabulous Riesling. Crafted in an off-dry, halbtrocken style, it is balanced by racy acidity with notes of lemon, apple, and honeysuckle. Pairs delightfully with veal, pork, poultry, and fish, but is especially amazing with Thai and spicy Chinese dishes.
Phelps Creek Pinot Gris, Columbia Gorge
High elevation fruit brings beautifully bright acidity, balanced with sweet notes of green apple and pear laced with a hint of lavender and thyme on the nose. 20% elevage in neutral French Oak barrel to enhance texture. Structured to age and develop further intensity in the bottle.
Red Wine 红葡萄酒
Carmenet Pinot Noir, California
In a wonderful blend of berries nurtured by California's valley sun, you can be sure to expect ripe flavors and vibrant, heady aromas. Our Pinot Noir is a delicate red-colored wine with depth and charm. Aromas abound with hints of strawberries and spice notes. This refined Pinot Noir ends enjoyably with raspberry and cedar flavors.
Balletto Pinot Noir, California
This wine combines full and captivating aromatics with a delicate texture that defines the Balletto style of Pinot Noir. The wine itself is full of contradictory forces: it’s weighty with a luscious mid-palate, but also surrounded by notable tannins and acidity that keep it focused, balanced and taut. It has plenty of dark fruit, but it’s also layered with savory earth and spices that offset it.
Filus Reserve Malbec, Argentia
A creamy red with aromas of cherries, plums, mocha and stones. It's medium-to full-bodied with velvety tannins and a rounded finish. Drink now. Wine Tasting Notes Aromas of black raspberry, dark plum and licorice. Chewy, sweet and pungent in the mouth, with dark currant, blackberry, bitter chocolate and violet flavors complicated by mineral and coffee nuances. Finishes firm and persistent, with building tannins. Serious juice!
Greg Norman Cabernet Sauvignon, California
This jubilant bottling is bursting with blackberry, toasted wood and wet graphite aromas on the nose. Fresh red-fruit flavors are balanced by fine tannins on the palate, making for a reliable midweek sipper.
Stags Leap Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Vally
Boasts scents of black cherries, loamy earth, subtle dried spices and cedar. Matured in 40% new French oak, it's a classic rendering of the appellation, medium to full-bodied and silky, with fine-textured tannins and a long, elegant finish.
Sake 清酒
Beverage 饮料
Orange Soda 北冰洋汽水（瓶装）
Chinese Herb Tea 加多宝
Coca-Cola 可乐
Diet-Coke 低糖可乐
Sprite 雪碧
Honey Citrus Tea 蜂蜜柚子茶
Rose Honey Tea 玫瑰花酿
Hot Ginseng Tea Red Dates and Longan 红枣桂圆西洋参茶（热）
Plum Juice (Cup) 酸梅汤（杯）
Wangwang Milk Mix Drink旺仔牛奶
Beijing Yogurt Drink 北京酸奶
Sparkling water 气泡水
FOOD MENU 菜单
Impressive Cold Appetizers 锦城里凉菜
Grandma's Pickled Cucumber 外婆腌黄瓜
cucumber, dry chill, Sichuan peppercorn 黄瓜 干辣椒段 汉源花椒
Tender Bamboo shoots in Chili Sauce 红油笋尖
baby bamboo shoots, capsicum 小竹笋 小米辣椒
Impressive Bean Jelly 锦城里凉粉
green been jelly, crushed peanuts, scallion，绿豆凉粉 花生碎 青葱
Impressive Cold noodle 锦城里凉面
noodle sprouts, crushed peanuts, scallion面 豆芽 花生碎 青葱
Bobo Chicken of Leshan 乐山钵钵鸡
Prawn, beef tripe, chicken giblets, potato, lotus roots, baby bamboo shoots, konjac, and cauliflower seaweed black fungus.
Couple's Sliced Beef in Chili Sauce 夫妻肺片
beef, beef tripe, beef tendon, celery, scallion, cilantro 牛肉 牛肚 牛筋 芹菜 青葱 香菜
Dry Mix Beef in Chili Powder of Yanbian 盐边干拌牛肉
beef, beef tripe, beef tendon, dry chili powder, cilantro, celery. scallion 牛肉 牛肚 牛筋 干辣椒粉 香菜 芹菜 青葱
Free Range Chili Chicken 凉拌乡村鸡
chicken fillets with bones, peanuts, scallion 带骨鲜鸡肉 花生 青葱
Juicy Steam Chicken in Chili Sauce 灌汤口水鸡
boneless chicken fillet, baby bamboo shoot, scallion, sesame 去骨鲜鸡肉 小竹笋 青葱 芝麻
Sliced Pork in Minced Garlic 蒜泥白肉
marbled pork, garlic, scallion, cilantro 猪五花 大蒜 青葱 香菜
Smoked Pig Ear 熏香猪耳
pig ear, cilantro, dry chili powder 猪耳 香菜 干辣椒粉
Cold Sliced Kidney with Pepper and Chili 椒麻腰花
pork kidney, Sichuan peppercorn, scallion 猪腰 汉源花椒 青葱
Diced Rabbit in Chili Sauce 红星兔丁
fresh rabbit, peanuts, scallion, sesame 鮮兔肉 花生 青葱 芝麻
Impressive Hot Appetizers 锦城里小吃
Wonton in Chili Oil 红油抄手
minced pork, scallion, sesame猪肉 青葱 芝麻
Impressive Dumplings 锦城水饺
minced pork, scallion, sesame 猪肉 青葱 芝麻
Wonton in Chicken Broth 鸡汤抄手
minced pork, chicken broth, scallion 猪肉 鲜鸡汤 青葱
“Street Corner” Potato Strips 街角狼牙土豆
Potato ,capsicum, dry chili powder, scallion, cilantro
Impressive Sausage 锦城里香肠
pork, peanuts 猪肉 花生
Mama’s Handmade Noodle 老妈手工烩面
noodle, egg, potato, Chinese yam, tomato, scallion 面 鸡蛋 土豆 山药 西红柿 青葱
School Yard Hot Pot Noodle 校园火锅粉
wide bean noodle, sprouts, cilantro 绿豆宽粉 豆芽 香菜
Beef Combination Rice Noodle Casserole 砂锅牛杂粉
beef beef tendon, beef tripe, rice noodle, sprouts, cilantro牛肉 牛筋 牛肚 米粉 豆芽 香菜
Marble Beef Rice Noodle Soup 砂锅肥牛粉
Marble beef, rice noodle, sprouts, cilantro 羊肉 米粉 豆芽 香菜
Lamb Rice Noodle Soup 砂锅羊肉粉
lamb , rice noodle, sprouts, cilantro 羊肉 米粉 豆芽 香菜
Intestine Noodle of Shuangliu 双流肥肠粉
wide bean noodle, sprouts, pig intestine, soybean, celery绿豆宽粉 豆芽 猪大肠 黄豆 芹菜
Mao Cai 锦城里冒菜
shelled prawns, beef tripe, beef, pork spam potato, mushroom, cauliflower, baby bamboo shoots, black fungus, cilantro虾仁 牛百叶 牛肉梅林午餐肉 土豆 蘑菇 花菜 小竹笋 黑木耳 香菜
Impressive Soup 锦城里汤品
Impressive Entrees & Main Dishes 锦城里主菜
Braised Chicken with Taro of Chongqing 山城芋儿鸡
fresh chicken with bones, small Chinese yam, fresh pepper, celery, cilantro带骨鲜鸡肉 小芋头 鲜椒 芹菜 香菜
ORIGINAL Kung - Pao Chicken 宫保鸡丁
boneless chicken fillets, peanuts ,scallion, dry chili无骨鸡肉 花生 青葱 干辣椒段
Wok-Fried Free Range Chicken with Rattan Pepper 藤椒爆土鸡
boneless chicken, fresh pepper, rattan pepper 无骨鸡肉 鮮椒 藤椒
Stir-Fried Chili Chicken 香辣鸡丁
boneless chicken, celery, fresh pepper, dry chill无骨鸡肉 芹菜 鮮椒 干辣椒段
Stir-Fried Chili Chicken Gristle 香辣鸡脆骨
chicken gristle, celery, fresh pepper, dry chill鸡脆骨 芹菜 鮮椒 干辣椒段
Toothpick Lamb 竹签羊肉
Lamb w/Cumin, Onion Scallions 羊肉 洋葱 青葱
Stir-Fried Lamb with Cumin 孜然羊肉
Lamb w/Cumin, Onion Scallions 羊肉 洋葱 青葱
Refreshing Lamb in Pumpkin Soup 金汤肥羊
lamb, needle ，mushroom, capsicum, vermicelli, black fungus, cilantro 羊肉 金针菇 小米辣椒 龙口粉丝 黑木耳 香菜
Stir-Fried Beef with Scallions 葱爆肥牛
marbled beef, onion, scallion 肥牛 洋葱 青葱
Refreshing Marbled Beef in Pumpkin Soup 金汤肥牛
marbled beef, needle , mushroom, capsicum, vermicelli, black fungus, cilantro 肥牛，金针菇 小米辣椒 龙口粉丝 黑木耳 香菜
Ma-po Tofu 麻婆豆腐
tofu ,minced beef ,green garlic sprouts Sichuan peppercorn Power豆腐，牛肉末，青蒜芽，汉源花椒粉
Boiled Fish Fillets in Chili Sauce 水煮鱼片
boneless fish fillets, Chinese cabbage, celery, fresh pepper 无骨鱼片 白菜 芹菜 鲜椒
Boiled Fish With Rattan Pepper 藤椒鱼
fresh boneless fish fillets, rattan pepper, fresh pepper, sprouts, black fungus,无骨鱼片 藤椒 鲜椒 豆芽 黑木耳
Fish fillet with Pickled Vegetable Soup 酸菜鱼
Boneless fish fillet, pickled vegetable, vermicell 无骨鱼片，酸菜 ，粉丝
Refreshing Fish Fillets in Pumpkin Soup 还魂金汤鱼
fresh boneless fish fillets, needle ,mushroom, capsicum, vermicelli, black fungus cilantro 无骨鱼片 金针菇 小米辣椒 龙口粉丝 黑木耳 香菜
Shrimp in Garlic Sauce 鱼香虾仁
prawn, celery scallion, cilantro 虾仁 芹菜 青葱 香菜
Fried Shrimp with Scrambled Egg 虾仁滑蛋
shrimp,scrambled egg 虾仁， 鸡蛋
Spicy Fried Shrimp Dry Pot 干锅虾
shrimp, potato, mushroom, baby bamboo shoots, onion, dry chili 带売虾 土豆 蘑菇 小竹笋 洋葱 干辣椒段
Kung Pao Shrimp 宫保虾球
shelled shrimp, peanuts ,scallion, dry chili 虾 花生 青葱 干辣椒段
"Xi-zhi" Wok-Fried Dungeness Crab 吸指香辣蟹
fresh dungeness crab, dried chilies, sichuan peppercorn, sesame 鲜肉蟹 干辣椒段 汉源花椒 芝麻
Spicy Fried Squid Dry Pot 鲜鱿干锅
squid, potato, mushroom, baby bamboo shoots, onion, dry chili 鱿鱼 土豆 蘑菇 小竹笋 洋葱 干辣椒段
Steamed Pork Ribs with Rice Flour 粉蒸排骨
marbled pork ribs, pumpkin, scallion 猪小排 南瓜 香菜
Tea Smoked Pork Rib 七里香酥骨
Pork Rib, dry chili, scallion, minced peanuts, 猪肋排 干辣椒段 青葱 花生碎
Stir-Fried Chili Pork Ribs 香辣排骨
pork sparerib. dry chili, fresh pepper 猪小排 干辣椒 鲜椒
Steamed Pork with Rice Flour 粉蒸肉
marbled pork, pumpkin, scallion 猪五花 南瓜 青葱
Twice Cooked Pork 回锅肉
marbled pork, green garlic sprouts, fresh pepper 猪五花 青蒜苗 鲜椒
Stir-Fried Chili Pork Trotters 香辣前蹄
pork trotters, fresh pepper, dry chili, sesame 猪前蹄 鲜椒 干辣椒段 芝麻
Fried Spicy Intestine 香辣肥肠
pig intestine, celery, fresh pepper, dry chili 猪大肠 芹菜 鮮椒 干辣椒段
Braised Intestine Pot with Potato 土豆烧肥肠
pig intestine, potato, scallion, cilantro 猪大肠 土豆 青葱 香菜
Braised Intestine with Tofu 千孔大肠豆腐
pig intestine, tofu, scallion, cilantro
Wok- Fried Kidney 火爆腰花
pork kidney, rattan pepper, fresh pepper, scallion, 猪腰 芹菜 鮮椒 青葱
Wok-Fried Kidney with Rattan Pepper 藤椒爆腰花
pork kidney, rattan pepper, capsicum, fresh pepper, celery, scallion 猪腰 藤椒 小米辣椒 鲜椒 芹菜 青葱
Wok-Fried Duck Tongue 火爆鸭舌
duck tongue, celery, fresh pepper, scallion 鸭舌 芹菜 鲜椒 青葱
Wok-Fried Duck Tongue with Rattan Pepper 藤椒爆鸭舌
duck tongue, rattan pepper, capsicum, fresh pepper, celery鸭舌 藤椒 小米辣椒 鲜椒 芹菜 青葱
Frog with Pickled Pepper 泡椒牛蛙
"Big Mouth" Ginger Frog 自贡仔姜大嘴蛙
fresh bullfrog, pepper, capsicum Sichuan peppercorn, cilantro鲜牛蛙 仔姜 鲜椒 小米辣椒 汉源花椒 香菜
Spicy Frog Dry Pot 干锅大嘴蛙
fresh bullfrog. potato ,lotus roots, baby bamboo shoot，dry chili 鲜土豆 莲藕 小竹笋 干辣椒段
Ginger Rabbit of Zigong 自贡仔姜跳水兔
diced rabbit meat, pepper, capsicum Sichuan peppercorn, cilantro 兔肉 仔姜 鲜椒 小米辣椒 汉源花椒 香菜
Chinese Yam 清炒山药
Sautéed 清炒
Mustard Leaf 芥菜
Taiwanese Lettuce (A-choy) A菜
Sauteed Shredded Potatoes 清炒土豆丝
Sunrise Tomato Scrambled Eggs 番茄炒蛋
Cauliflower Dry Pot 干锅花菜
cauliflower, potato, mushroom, baby bamboo shoots, onion, dry chili 花菜 土豆 蘑菇 小竹笋 洋葱 干辣椒段
Bean Sprouts 豆芽
Rice 米饭
Steam Rice 米饭
Home-Style Fried Rice (Beef) 街坊家常炒饭
rice, minced beef, capsicum，egg, cardamine bean sprouts, scallion 米饭 牛肉末 小米辣椒 鸡蛋 宜宾芽菜 青葱
Chicken Fried Rice 鸡炒饭
rice, chiken, capsicum, egg, cardamine bean sprouts, scallion 米饭 鸡肉 小米辣椒 鸡蛋 宜宾芽菜 青葱
Shrimp Fried Rice 虾炒饭
rice, shrimp, capsicum, egg, cardamine bean sprouts, scallion 米饭 虾 小米辣椒 鸡蛋 宜宾芽菜 青葱
Desserts 锦城里甜品
Utensils
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Authentic Chinese Restaurant
11057 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90025