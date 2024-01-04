PANE DELLA DISGRAZIA "BREAD OF MISFORTUNE"

$11.00

Pane Della Disgrazia is a traditional Sicilian sandwich, made with Italian bread, extra virgin olive oil, fresh tomatoes, herbs including oregano, salt, pepper, slices of Primo Sale Cheese, and topped with anchovies. Embrace the unexpected with our "Bread of Misfortune" sandwich. This traditional Sicilian creation invites you to indulge in a tantalizing blend of flavors, turning your misfortune into a culinary adventure! Whether you're a risk-taker seeking culinary thrills or simply intrigued by the name, our "Bread of Misfortune" is a sandwich experience that promises to be anything but unlucky. Dare to savor the unexpected! Served with fries.