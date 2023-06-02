Sicilian Butcher Peoria
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
The Sicilian Butcher's Craft Meatballs and Charcuterie Bar combine skilled butchery and creative chefery at a modern-casual restaurant.
Location
9780 W Northern Ave, STE 1110, Peoria, AZ 85345
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Then Burger - 9220 W. Glendale Ave, Suite #100
No Reviews
9220 W. Glendale Ave, Suite #104 Glendale, AZ 85305
View restaurant
Johnny's Chicken and Waffles - Glendale - Johnny's Glendale
No Reviews
9380 West Westgate Boulevard #D101 Glendale, AZ 85305
View restaurant