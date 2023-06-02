Main picView gallery

Sicilian Butcher Peoria

9780 W Northern Ave

STE 1110

Peoria, AZ 85345

Appetizers

Garlic Bread

$11.00

Mozzarella Caprese

$16.00

Italian Saganaki

$16.00

Eggplant Parmigiana

$13.00

Calamari Fritti

$15.00

Mini Arancini

$16.00

Zucchini Blossoms

$16.00

Charred Octopus & Calamari Salad

$17.00

East Coast Stuffed Mushrooms

$16.00

Chef Joey Signature Dishes

Fazzoleti

$26.00

Braised Short Ribs & Gnocchi

$29.00

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$28.00

Chicken Parmigiana

$26.00

Pan Roasted Salmon

$32.00

Sicilian New York Strip

$32.00

Craft Meatballs

BYO Craft Meatballs

Bucket of Balls

Meatball Ferris wheel

$28.00

Meatball with Sauce

Pane Cunzatu

Pane Cunzatu

$16.00

Pizza Alla Palla

Margherita Pizza

$16.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$19.00

Spicy Vodka & 'Nduja Pizza

$19.00

Sicilian Sausage Pizza

$18.00

Short Rib Pizza

$20.00

Schiacciate

Meatball Schiacciate

$17.00

Chicken Parmigiana Schiacciate

$17.00

Eggplant Parmigiana Schiacciate

$15.00

Italian Beef Schiacciate

$18.00

Salads

Flora's Salad

$14.00

Chopped Salad

$14.00

Roasted Beet & Figs

$13.00

Caesar Salad

$12.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
The Sicilian Butcher's Craft Meatballs and Charcuterie Bar combine skilled butchery and creative chefery at a modern-casual restaurant.

9780 W Northern Ave, STE 1110, Peoria, AZ 85345

