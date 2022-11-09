Restaurant header imageView gallery

Siciliano A Taste Of Italy

review star

No reviews yet

1990 north Lapeer road

Lapeer, MI 48446

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Pasta

Spaghetti

$6.99

Spaghetti w/ meat sauce

$7.99

Spaghetti w/ 2 Meatballs

$8.99

Rigatoni

$8.99

Ravioli

$8.99

Lasagna

$10.99

Homemade Subs

8" BLT

$5.49

8" Italian

$5.49

8" Ham & Cheese

$5.49

8" Chicken

$5.49

8" Philly Steak

$5.49

8" Pizza Sub

$5.49

8" Meatball

$5.49

12" BLT

$8.49

12" Italian

$8.49

12" Ham & Cheese

$8.49

12" Chicken

$8.49

12" Philly Steak

$8.49

12" Pizza

$8.49

12" Meatball

$8.49

Salads

Sm. Tossed

$2.99

Lg. Tossed

$5.99

Sm. Antipasto

$4.99

Lg. Antipasto

$7.99

Sm. Greek

$3.99

Lg. Greek

$6.99

Sm. Chicken

$4.99

Lg. Chicken

$7.99

Sm. Hawaiian

$4.99

Lg. Hawaiian

$7.99

Sides

Garlic Stix (12)

$2.99

Garlic Stix (24)

$5.99

Garlic Rolls (6)

$2.99

Garlic Rolls (12)

$5.99

Garlic Rolls (24)

$11.99

Cheese Bread (12")

$6.99

Cheese Bread (14")

$9.99

Cinnamon Stix (12)

$4.99

Cinnamon Stix (24)

$6.99

Chicken Wings (6)

$5.99

Chicken Wings (12)

$8.99

Chicken Wings (24)

$14.99

Regular Pizza

10" Pizza

$8.99

12" Pizza

$10.99

14" Pizza

$12.99

16" Pizza

$14.99

Stromboli

10" Stromboli

$8.99

12" Stromboli

$10.99

14" Stromboli

$12.99

16" Stromboli

$14.99

2 Pizzas at One Great Price

Two Sm. Cheese Pizzas

$15.99

Two Sm. 1 Topping Pizzas

$16.99

Choose up to 1 topping for each pizza.

Two Sm. 2 Topping Pizzas

$17.99

Choose up to 2 topping for each pizza.

Two Sm. 3 Topping Pizzas

$18.99

Choose up to 3 topping for each pizza.

Two Sm. 4 Topping Pizzas

$19.99

Choose up to 4 topping for each pizza.

Two Sm. 5 Topping Pizzas

$20.99

Choose up to 5 topping for each pizza.

Two Sm. Deluxe Pizzas

$23.99

Choose up to 8 topping for each pizza.

Two Md. Cheese Pizzas

$17.99

Two Md. 1 Topping Pizzas

$18.99

Choose up to 1 topping for each pizza.

Two Md. 2 Topping Pizzas

$19.99

Choose up to 2 topping for each pizza.

Two Md. 3 Topping Pizzas

$20.99

Choose up to 3 topping for each pizza.

Two Md. 4 Topping Pizzas

$21.99

Choose up to 4 topping for each pizza.

Two Md. 5 Topping Pizzas

$22.99

Choose up to 5 topping for each pizza.

Two Md. Deluxe Pizzas

$26.99

Choose up to 8 topping for each pizza.

Two Lg. Cheese Pizzas

$19.99

Two Lg. 1 Topping Pizzas

$20.99

Choose up to 1 topping for each pizza.

Two Lg. 2 Topping Pizzas

$21.99

Choose up to 2 topping for each pizza.

Two Lg. 3 Topping Pizzas

$22.99

Choose up to 3 topping for each pizza.

Two Lg. 4 Topping Pizzas

$23.99

Choose up to 4 topping for each pizza.

Two Lg. 5 Topping Pizzas

$24.99

Choose up to 5 topping for each pizza.

Two Lg. Deluxe Pizzas

$28.99

Choose up to 8 topping for each pizza.

Two X-lg. Cheese Pizzas

$21.99

Two X-lg. 1 Topping Pizzas

$22.99

Choose up to 1 topping for each pizza.

Two X-lg. 2 Topping Pizzas

$23.99

Choose up to 2 topping for each pizza.

Two X-lg. 3 Topping Pizzas

$24.99

Choose up to 3 topping for each pizza.

Two X-lg. 4 Topping Pizzas

$25.99

Choose up to 4 topping for each pizza.

Two X-lg. 5 Topping Pizzas

$26.99

Choose up to 5 topping for each pizza.

Two X-lg. Deluxe Pizzas

$30.99

Choose up to 8 topping for each pizza.

Can pop

Can Coke

$1.10

Can Diet Coke

$1.10

Can Cherry coke

$1.10

Sprite

$1.10

Root beer

$1.10

Orange pop

$1.10

2 liter

2 Liter Coke

$2.39

2 Liter Diet Coke

$2.39

2 Liter Cherry Coke

$2.39

2 Liter Sprite

$2.39

2 Liter Rootbeer

$2.39

2 Liter Orange Pop

$2.39

Water

Water Bottle

$1.00

Pasta For a Crowd

Family Lasagna

$64.99

Family Spaghetti

$49.99

Salads: Family Size

Tossed Salad (Family)

$14.99

Antipasto (Family)

$15.99

Greek Salad (Family)

$15.99

Chicken Salad (Family)

$15.99

Hawaiian Salad (Family)

$15.99

Salads: Party Size

Tossed Salad (Party Size)

$18.99

Antipasto Salad (Party Size)

$19.99

Greek Salad (Party Size)

$18.99

Chicken Salad (Party Size)

$19.99

Hawaiian Salad (Party Size)

$19.99
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

1990 north Lapeer road, Lapeer, MI 48446

Directions

Gallery
Siciliano A Taste Of Italy image
Siciliano A Taste Of Italy image

Similar restaurants in your area

Maudes Alabama BBQ Lapeer
orange starNo Reviews
1990 North Lapeer Road Mayfield Township, MI 48446
View restaurantnext
Brians Family Restaurant
orange star3.5 • 46
281 S Main St Lapeer, MI 48446
View restaurantnext
E.G. Nick's Grill & Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
825 South Main St Lapeer, MI 48446
View restaurantnext
Side Tracks Bar & Grill
orange star4.2 • 670
266 Lake Nepessing Rd Lapeer, MI 48446
View restaurantnext
Champane’s Honeybee Grille
orange starNo Reviews
3817 S. Lapeer Rd. Metamora, MI 48455
View restaurantnext
Mayberry
orange starNo Reviews
11184 Davison Rd Davison, MI 48423
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lapeer

Side Tracks Bar & Grill
orange star4.2 • 670
266 Lake Nepessing Rd Lapeer, MI 48446
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lapeer
Davison
review star
No reviews yet
Oxford
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Grand Blanc
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Lake Orion
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Flint
review star
Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)
Clarkston
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Romeo
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Fenton
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Auburn Hills
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston