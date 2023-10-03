Popular Items

ROUND Cheese

ROUND Cheese

$7.99+

Pizza Starts with cheese and sauce then Build Your Own Pizza Up to 5 items for (extra charge)

Sicily Bread

Sicily Bread

$7.99

Traditional bread with butter garlic and Parmesan

Angry Bird

Angry Bird

$12.99+

Homemade ranch base , grilled hot chicken, bacon, jalapenos, & Grande mozzarella.

FOOD

Cheese Pizza(Round/Square/G_Free)

Starts with cheese and sauce ,add up to 5 items for an additional charge to build your own Pizza
ROUND Cheese

ROUND Cheese

$7.99+

Pizza Starts with cheese and sauce then Build Your Own Pizza Up to 5 items for (extra charge)

Detroit Square Cheese

Detroit Square Cheese

$13.99+

Classic Detroit Style Pan Pizza. Build Your Own Up to 5 Items!

Gluten Free Cheese

$14.99

Specialty Pizzas (Round /Square/G-Free)

Benchmark Margherita

Benchmark Margherita

$10.99+

Our spin on the classic! Fresh and aged mozzarella, olive oil, parmesan, and fresh basil.

Pesto Margherita

$10.99+

Pesto Base ,fresh and aged mozzarella ,fresh grape tomatoes ,basil and parm

East Coast White Pie

East Coast White Pie

$10.99+

Olive oil and garlic base ,fresh and aged Mozzarella ,fresh garlic ,generous amount of Ricotta and parmesan

Angry Bird

Angry Bird

$12.99+

Homemade ranch base , grilled hot chicken, bacon, jalapenos, & Grande mozzarella.

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$11.99+

BBQ sauce base , Grande mozzarella, fresh grilled BBQ chicken, red onions, & cheddar cheese.

Firework

Firework

$11.99+

Homemade marinara with chili flakes , Grande mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, jalapenos, (no pork products )

Garden Feta

Garden Feta

$11.99+

Homemade marinara, grape tomatoes, Grande mozzarella, fresh spinach, kalamata olives, & feta cheeses.

Garlic Chicken

Garlic Chicken

$11.99+

Garlic sauce base, Grande mozzarella, grilled chicken, red onions, green peppers,

Garlic Lovers

Garlic Lovers

$12.99+

Garlic sauce base , Grande mozzarella, pepperoni, fresh mushrooms, chopped onions & parmesan cheeses.(no pork by products )

Hawaiian Delight

Hawaiian Delight

$11.99+

marinara sauce base , ham, pineapple, Grande mozzarella, & smoked bacon (no pork by products )

Meat Lovers

Meat Lovers

$11.99+

Marinara base Grande mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, & bacon.(no pork by products)

Meatball Special

Meatball Special

$11.99+

Marinara base Grande mozzarella, parmesan , homemade veal meatballs, beef pepperoni, red onions, & green peppers.

Sicily's Special

Sicily's Special

$11.99+

Marinara base Grande mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, mushrooms, onions, & green peppers.(no pork by products )

The Bad Hunter

The Bad Hunter

$12.99+

Garlic white sauce base Grande mozzarella, marinated artichokes, fresh mushrooms, spinach, red onions, & sun dried tomatoes

Veggie Delight

Veggie Delight

$11.99+

Tomato base Grande mozzarella, mushrooms, red onions, kalamata olives, mild & green peppers.

Tomato Pie

Tomato Pie

$14.99

No Mozzarella !!! A square pizza with a heavy helping of crushed tomatoes and lots of olive oil ,oregano ,chilly pepper seeds and a generous dose of parmesan (an east coast favorite )

Calzone

Build Your Calzone

Build Your Calzone

$9.99

a cheese calzone that can be customized with up to 3 items (for extra Charge)

Chicken Club Calzone

Chicken Club Calzone

$10.99

Grilled chicken, bacon, mozzarella, & cheddar cheese.

Pepperoni Calzone

Pepperoni Calzone

$10.99

Pepperoni & mozzarella cheese

Steak Calzone

Steak Calzone

$10.99

Grilled steak, mushrooms, red onions, mild peppers, & cheese.

Salad

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$9.99

fresh mozzarella ,grape tomatoes garnished with olive Oil , balsamic glaze ,fresh basil and served with bread and balsamic vinaigrette

Antipasto

Antipasto

$15.99

Romaine organic green mix, grape, tomatoes, mild pepper rings, red onions, sliced ham, provolone, salami with a choice of dressing and a side of bread

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$13.99

Romaine organic green mix, creamy Caesar dressing, shaved parmesan asiago cheese, & croutons. and a side of bread

Caesar Salad w/Chicken

Caesar Salad w/Chicken

$16.99

Romaine organic green mix, creamy Caesar dressing, shaved parmesan asiago cheese, & croutons ,a side of bread and grilled chicken

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$12.99

Romaine and organic green mix, grape, tomatoes, mild pepper, red onions, kalamata olives and your choice of dressing and a side of bread

Garden Salad w/Chicken

$16.99

Romaine and organic green mix, grape, tomatoes, mild pepper, red onions, kalamata olives and a side of bread and grilled chicken

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$15.99

Romaine organic green mix, grape, tomatoes, mild pepper rings, red onions, sliced beets ,kalamata olives, feta cheese and a side of bread

Greek Salad w/Chicken

Greek Salad w/Chicken

$18.99

A Greek salad with chicken

Side Garden Salad

$7.99

Side Caser Salad

$7.99

Side Greek

$8.99

Boneless Wings

Boneless

Boneless

$6.99+

6 or 10 Boneless Wings! Choose any of our delicious sauces (no half and half flavors)

Famous Bread

Cheese bread sticks with garlic butter and parmesan
Sicily Bread

Sicily Bread

$7.99

Traditional bread with butter garlic and Parmesan

Mozzarella Bread

Mozzarella Bread

$11.99
Tomato Pie

Tomato Pie

$14.99

Our Focaccia topped with crushed tomatoes then topped with fresh olive oil ,oregano ,parmesan and crushed peppers

Starters

Made in house With Fresh Mozzarella and served with your choice or ranch or marinara
Fries

Fries

$4.49
Home Made Meatballs

Home Made Meatballs

$11.99

A blend of beef and Veal Home made with pasta sauce (oven baked )

Home Made Meatballs with Ricotta

Home Made Meatballs with Ricotta

$13.99
Fried Mozzarella Sticks

Fried Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Side Garlic Butter

$2.00

Side Marinara

$1.00

Side Ranch

$1.00

Pint Of Ranch

$5.00

Pint Of Marinara

$4.00

Side Jalapeno

$2.00

Subs

Chicken Parmesan Sub

Chicken Parmesan Sub

Fresh breaded fried chicken tenders, provolone southern chicken sandwich

Crispy Chicken Bacon ranch

Crispy Chicken Bacon ranch

Chicken tenders, bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, & homemade ranch.

Club Sub

Club Sub

Turkey ham, grilled chicken and bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, & mayo.

Crispy Chicken Ranch

Crispy Chicken Ranch

Chicken tenders, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, & homemade ranch.

Grilled Chicken Sub

Grilled Chicken Sub

Chicken tenders, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, & homemade mayo.

Italian Sub

Italian Sub

Ham, salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, mild pepper rings, & Italian sauce.

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

Homemade meatballs, provolone cheese, parmesan, & pasta sauce. Grilled Chicken Su

Pizza Sub

Pizza Sub

Ham, pepperoni, Grande mozzarella, onions, & homemade marinara.

Lunch Specials

Lunch Wings

Lunch Wings

$12.99Out of stock

comes with 6 wings ,fries ,ranch ,ketchup ,cookie and a can of pop

Lunch Boneless

$12.99

6 piece boneless wings served with fries ,ranch ,ketchup cookie and a pop

Lunch Sub

Lunch Sub

$12.99

9 inch sub a Cookie and a pop

Lunch Calzone

$12.99

Pepperoni, Ham & Cheese, or Veggie calzone with cookie and a pop

Lunch Salad

Lunch Salad

$12.99

(Smaller lunch Portion)select one of these salads Chicken, antipasto or Greek or Chicken Caesar served with bread a cookie and a pop

Lunch Pizza

$12.99

A small pizza with 1 toppings served with a cookie and a pop (additional charges apply for extra toppings)

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$0.94

New York Cheescake

$5.99

Cheesecake w/Strawberry

$6.99

Triple Choclate Cake

$5.99

Dozen Chocolate Chip

$9.40

DRINKS

Beverages

Soda Cans

$1.89

Mexican Soda

Bottled Water

$1.89

Topo Chico

$3.49

San Pellegrino Juice

$3.49

Ginger Beer

$3.49

St Pellegrino Water

$3.49

Kids Juice

$1.25

Crush Glass

$3.49

Perrier

$3.49